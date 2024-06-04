Got a geeky friend who's hard to shop for or are you a bona fide geek that can't get enough of weird and wacky items? Fear not, because we’ve compiled the ultimate list of 100 must-haves that are sure to make any geek freak out with joy. Whether they're into gaming, sci-fi, tech gadgets, or comic books, these geek-approved items are too good to resist. From must-have collectibles to quirky gadgets, this list has something for every type of fan. Ready to dive into a world of geeky goodness?

#1 Your Favorite Japanese Musical Instrument, The Otamatone Gets A Kirby Upgrade Share icon Review: "I bought this for my significant other for his birthday, and not only is it a cute Kirby for the nerd boy, it's also a fantastic, entertaining little instrument! It even came with a sheet on how to learn happy birthday, honestly couldn't be more perfect." - Aleaha



#2 Keep This Tesla Coil Loudspeaker Away From Any Guys Called Thomas Share icon Review: "This is the third Tesla coil that I have bought and the only one that actually works like it says. I love it and I love the fact that it plays electric music." - CPL



#3 Full Color Portable Photography Lighting : Capture The Perfect Mood Wherever You Go Share icon Review: "Excellent light and camera accessory! Compact and versatile, sturdy durable construction and very reliable. Easy to use and has all the colors. This thing came out over threes ago..there's a reason for its on-going popularity!" - Landrew Landau



#4 This Cyberpunk Night Lamp Is Proof That We Live In The Matrix Share icon Review: "Very well crafted, definitely an excellent gift! My friend absolutely loved this, and it makes a really cool neat light." - Merchant



#5 Create A Portal To Imagination With This Pair Of LED Light Up Portal Bookends Share icon Review: "looks great, works great! big fan of the games so it's a fantastic addition to my shelf - also the fact that batteries were included is much appreciated!" - Rach R



#6 Anatomic Brain Specimen Coasters Will Leave You Scratching Your Head Instead Of The Table Share icon Review: "These are so cool, thick glass and they look amazing!! I’ve had a lot of compliments on these and have been asked where I got them. For science nerds, I highly recommend as an excellent conversation piece" - Kate Plemons



#7 The Merge Cube Science & Stem Toy Is Simply Out Of This World Share icon Review: "Even better than I had expected and I had some major expectations. Amazing! And the apps work well and there are quite a few of them. Bought two cubes straight away. It was a nice surprise how soft they are, won't break easelly!" - Reetta B



#8 Simplify Your Life: Switchbot Button Pusher For Seamless Automation Share icon Review: "I use this smart push button device to start my coffee maker in the morning. I have set up a routine so that whenever I say "Alexa, Good morning" my echo device says: Good morning. Your coffee will be ready in 5 minutes. Now I get to smell coffee being brewed before ever getting out of my bed! This device is super reliable and I couldn't be happier!" - Cali Love



#9 You Will Be Calling This Illustrated Lord Of The Rings Book Your Precious Share icon Review: "I have been wanting a pretty binding of the trilogy for my shelf for a while, my reading copies are hand-me-downs and not pleasing to look at. The foredge color was a nice surprise and there was also a map of Middle Earth drawn by Christopher Tolkien slipped in the front cover." - Rachel Harris



#10 Harry Potter Sorting Hat With Sound And Motion : Now You Will Finally Know If You Are A True Griffindor Share icon Review: "If you are a fan , please get this ! It’s a permanent piece on my bookshelf now. Great sound quality and movement . You will not be disappointed." - Sil



#11 Say Cheese With A Pet Selfie & Portrait Tool For Adorable Photos Share icon Review: "The Woofie is an amazing invention!! Makes my pup want to look at the camera!! I would definitely recommend this to everyone!" - Tori



#12 This Homer Sponge Holder Is For Meme Loving Nerds Share icon Review: "Just as pictured and sturdier than expected. Cracks me up everytime I put the sponge back!" - Katherine Smith



#13 Maybe You Can Get All The Spam Demons Out Of Your Phone With This Wireless Charger Pad Share icon Review: "First, as other reviewers have said, it's a lot bigger than it seems but it's not so big that it can't sit on your desk. It has both a micro-USB port and a USB-C port. When you lay your phone down, the lights kick off and move to the music it plays before starting to charge your phone. Definitely an attention grabber!" - Ryan Duff



#14 You Will Fall In Love With This Cute USB-C Fast Charger That Also Changes Its Expressions Share icon Review: "Absolutely love it! It is a very well-designed, tiny, cute, and powerful GaN 30W fast charger. The emoji will change once the charging process is done. Super cool charger!" - K.necS



#15 This Phone Cooler Lets You Game On The Go! Share icon Review: "This phone cooler gets cool fast and works extremely well. I use this for taking video for long stretches while outdoors. I have had zero issues with overheating." - Justen O.



#16 An Ergonomic Mouse Is Perfect For Long Gaming Sessions Without The Hand Strain Share icon Review: "This product/mouse is very comfortable and flows effortlessly. I can truly appreciate the side resting piece for my hand. Love it. The quality is great!" - EJS



#17 Cheers To The Classics: Retro Game Cartridge Coasters For Gaming Enthusiasts Share icon Review: "I ordered these coasters because I'm a gamer and they're now a conversation piece for everybody who comes over. They look great and are quite durable. Great selection of classic titles too!" - B. McKeever



#18 The Ortomi Robot Buddy Is A Tamagochi For Adults With Anxiety Share icon Review: "This little guy has brought me so much joy and helped me through many anxiety filled moments. Finally found the perfect little buddy to take places with me and who is always ready to interact with me when I need a distraction from my nerves." - Britt Conners



#19 Keep Team Rocket Far Away From This Pokeball Terrarium Share icon Review: "This pokeball is a gift for my husband who absolutely loved it! Very well made, very detailed and I appreciate the secure packing." - Taylor Angel



#20 This Typewriter-Inspired Mechanical Keyboard Just Hits Differently Share icon Review: "Looks just as amazing as you want it to. Loud and proud keys... I hope you don't have people who hate the sound of keyboards! It's not backlit, but that's actually fine by me. Loving it so far, and couldn't wait to show it off to everyone." - Gant



#21 Star Wars Adult Graphic T-Shirt : Is This What Starry Night Looked Like From Naboo? Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this shirt! It fits my inner nerd and love of art. Have gotten tons of compliments so far. It might fit a teeny tiny bit snug compared to other large shirts, but it's still in the "large" category. It's a nice cotton and the graphics are vivid." - BeckyM



#22 You Will Feel Like A Mad Scientist In The Lab With Your Very Own Plasma Globe Lamp Share icon Review: "It’s just dope to have… I’m 40 years old and I appreciate it. Not to sound like a crazy person… but it’s almost therapeutic to have going and interact with" - Ryan Baker



#23 LEGO Flowers Will Last A Lifetime! Share icon Review: "I love these Lego Icons flowers! This was my second set so the first pic is combined with the other Lego bouquet (also highly recommend). I love them so much I’m getting the succulent set next! Easy to assemble and it’s so fun watching the flowers come together!" - Melissa



#24 Cards Against Humanity Nerd Bundle : Because Everyone Deserves To Have Some Dark Humoured Laughs Share icon Review: "Be a geek, and be proud of it! This is certainly a nice variety pack of expansion cards. Well worth the money and for this dark-humored game. Buy it & enjoy. :-)" - Alex M. Cook



#25 The Røde Wireless Microphone Is The Be-All And End-All In The World Of Vlogging Share icon Review: "These mics have been a game changer for our mobile livestreams. We use them to stream meetings, and the quality has been fantastic. Having 2 mics to pick up questions and the presenter has really upped the quality and we couldn't be happier." - James



#26 A Laptop Cleaning Kit That Keeps Your Tech Sparkling And Germ-Free Share icon Review: "My son is a gamer and wanted to be able to clean his keyboard. I purchased this not expecting much but this tool is so cool to him that he actually takes apart his keyboard every 10 days now and cleans it. Like really cleans it." - KB



#27 A Bluetooth Label Maker Perfect For Creating Custom Tags Anywhere Share icon Review: "I love this little label maker! I've used it for a few days now and have added labels to all my products. No longer do I need to write on packaging and hope it's readable. This has helped me so much in my home business by making me appear more professional to my customers." - Kim H.



#28 Keep Your Snacks Close With A Couch Tray For Your Next Star Wars Marathon Share icon Review: "This console allows me to never have to worry about spilling my drink. It also has a charging function so that I don't have to walk over to check my phone's messages every time. It's really very convenient." - mo zengshuo



#29 Say Goodbye To Smudges With A Screen Cleaner Roller Tool Share icon Review: "This is a very handy screen cleaner that REALLY gets the job done on iphones, tablets and monitors. I use it regularly and am very happy with it." - LKS



#30 Dominate The Competition: Nintendo Switch Thumb Grips For Better Control Share icon Review: "I got these for my boyfriend and he loves them. They make using the controllers so much more comfortable" - Daenah Em



#31 Dive Into The Action With A Large Rgb Gaming Mouse Pad Share icon Review: "I love this mousepad! The rgb is really cute, the matt feels good and grips the table very well. 10/10 especially for the price!" - Anushna Saha



#32 Add Some Style To Your Gamer Cave With This Retro Video Game Poster Share icon Review: "My son really loves this poster for his 'gaming' themed room. And I love its minimalist style." - Lauren Lucas



#33 Keep The Cheetos Dust Away From Your Computer With These Finger Chopsticks For Gamers Share icon Review: "I bought these for my brother who games and he loves them! Said he would have never been able to eat one of his favorite snacks cheese puffs without them while gaming!" - Darby



#34 Now If Only We Can Find A Piranha Plant For These Super Mario Planters Pots Share icon Review: "I bought these 90’s retro Mario plant pots as a birthday gift for my sister - they’re so cute & fun! Look very bright & brighten up a room! I wouldn’t mind some myself! Thank you Alex! :)" - Adele T



#35 This Playstation Classic Will Take You Right Back To Your Childhood Share icon Review: "Mini and awesome! Love it! Can't beat this deal! 20 of some of the best games they had. Greatest deal ever!" - Rob W.



#36 Transform Your Fridge Into A Ninja Dojo With Ninja Star Magnets Share icon Review: "I absolutely love these Ninja star magnets, they are a good value for the price, and are strong in holding things in place on my fridge. They are also aesthetically pleasing." - Mitchell Miller



#37 Explore The Red Planet From Your Desk With This Enchanting Mars Dust Globe Share icon Review: "Bought this for a lifelong geek who's a huge fan of the Martian. You might not be able to grow potatoes in this soil, but you can grow a sense of wonder as you look at it ;)" - Andrea



#38 Video Game Rage Candle : Release Frustration, Ignite Serenity Share icon Review: "I lovee this candle for my man! He’s going to love it ! And it smells great! I got the Jade scent 10/10" - oliviamtapia



#39 Transform Yourself Into A Cartoon With A Custom Portrait As A Cartoon Character Share icon Review: "This was amazing. Turned out perfect. Did everything as requested. He absolutely loved it!" - Anna Redd



#40 Personalized Crossword Print : This One Is For All The Word Nerds Out There Share icon Review: "My grandma is a big crosswords fan and she LOVED this gift! The print is high quality and the personalized clues are highlighted in blue making them stand out. They were also easy to write with the examples provided. It was nice to have a smaller working version to actually solve the puzzle as well (answer key provided). This gift will not disappoint!" - Amber



#41 Keep Your Feet Cozy And Your Focus Sharp With 'Do Not Disturb' Coding Socks Share icon Review: "He loved the socks! It totally matched his personality." - Amazon Customer



#42 Level Up Your Pokémon Adventures With the Poké Ball Plus Share icon Review: "Amazing controller. I use it mostly for Pokemon Go, but it is also great for Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee. It has many functions so you get a great value for it's price point.

Also comes with a level one Mew

so that's a great incentive also. Highly recommend." - John Cucchiara Jr.



#43 Keep Your Hands Busy With A Shape-Shifting Fidget Box For Endless Fun Share icon Review: "We could all spend hours just fidgeting with this highly recommend if u like puzzles,fidget toys, or rubics cubes. Very entertaining. The quality of it is amazing as well. It is easy to move around and make random shapes. It is light weight. Also very affordable, will be buying more in other colors." - knives black



#44 You Will Also Want Your Martinis Shaken Not Stirred When You Wear This 007 Goldeneye 64 Watch Share icon Review: "The item was exactly as described, and it was just perfect! My guy is a massive Bond fan and he was over the moon to get this. To top it all off, the item got to me in the blink of an eye!" - Jacob Stout



#45 Gear Up For The Dark: Crock Headlights For Reliable Illumination Share icon Review: "I got these for my husband along with a pair of crocs and he was grilled with them. He thought they were brilliant lol 🤣 and said he would use them lol" - Elaine C. Harris



#46 Remote Control For Tiktok : Elevate Your Scrolling Game Share icon Review: "I love this for reading on my kindle fire (using the kindle app). It seems pretty lazy when I tell people about it…a remote page turner…but it works perfectly when I’m in bed and can read, laying still until I fall asleep, especially when it’s cold and I’m under the covers. Comfortable and convenient. Battery charge last a long time." - Val



#47 Banish Crumbs And Dust: Desktop Vacuum Cleaner For A Clean Workspace Share icon Review: "I love it so much and have been using it for the past 2 1/2 years and still great quality. Cleans very little trash or dust. At my workplace there was construction and the vacuum cleaned all the thick white dust with no problem, it even had the workers shocked (their reactions were priceless) because if the size. Worth it" - Mia B



#48 Wall Outlet Shelf For Clutter-Free Charging Convenience Share icon Review: "I was given one as a gift then went back & ordered two more. I have one in the kitchen for the Google Home Mini & one in each bathroom to hold a little fan or whatever else. Clears up counter space without getting in the way itself. Add to cart ASAP." - It's me, Meg B



#49 Snap, Connect, Print: Hp Wireless Photo Printer For Effortless Photo Printing Share icon Review: "The prints are very close to what is on my phone screen, and we all know how good those are looking these days! You couldn’t tell the difference from a store print. At $.30 per print it beats CVS!" - Sean



#50 Take Control Of Your Stream With An Elgato Stream Deck Share icon Review: "This thing is an engineering masterpiece! The quality material, software, value, and endless productivity options make this thing invaluable for any creative person. heck even for other avenues than creative use. Just get it. dont hesitate. It's priceless!" - EagleJoe



#51 Level Up Your Morning Routine With A Heat Changing Gameboy Coffee Mug Share icon Review: "I got this for my husband & he was immediately in love with it! We both used to play our Gameboys for hours on end decades ago & this mug looks so spot on accurate + inspired such amazing nostalgia I actually just ordered one for myself as well…Highly recommend!" - Rae Z



#52 You Might Have Caught Them All, But Have You Caught This Pokemon Illuminated Manuscript ? Share icon Review: "Beautiful book, illustrations true to source and endlessly surprising. A lot of hidden treats for Pokémon fans. Highly recommend this gem." - Daniel Sutton



#53 This Bioluminescent Bio-Orb Looks Like It Came Straight Out Of Avatar Share icon Review: "This is an amazing item! The blue glow of the Pyrodinos is stunning. I look forward to seeing them every night." - Hadassah



#54 Darth Vader Print : We Are Happy To See That Darth Has Found Some Peace Share icon Review: "I bought this for my friend who loves Star Wars! These made her day, and had us both giggling with delight. The quality is amazing, and they shipped so fast!" - Emma Crawford



#55 Ferrofluid In A Bottle Looks Like Something You Would Find In The Defence Against The Dark Arts Classroom Share icon Review: "I got this for my partner and he's been playing with it for days so I consider that a win! To all chemistry nerds or people who love NileRed/Blue , this one's for you" - Sofia Ivanova



#56 Give Your Walls The Pixel Treatment With These Dimmable Gaming Lights Share icon Review: "I love these lights! They are so bright, but brightness is adjustable. Very easy to make custom patterns in the app, as well as download other premade settings and modes. I’m obsessed and want to get the expansion pack soon" - Amanda



#57 If You Are Longing For Simpler Times, Try This Hyperkin Smartboy To Turn Your Phone Into A Gameboy Share icon Review: "This thing is awesome, anytime I have ever played a game boy emulator it doesn't feel right with a regular controller or with the keyboard, let alone on a phone, touch screen controls are horrible. With this you just slide it in you phone and it feels just like playing all those classic game boy games for the first time again." - MonsterRAGEnrg



#58 This LEGO Hokusai Art Is A New Take On Paint By Numbers Share icon Review: "This was a lot of fun to assemble! The instructions were easy to follow and the overall artwork looks beautiful. I love the small details in this set. It is also designed with 2 nail holders (as part of the Lego instructions) on the backside and hangs up nicely on the wall." - T



#59 This 'What Would Skeletor Do?' Book Will Teach You Some Diabolical Ways To Master The Universe Share icon Review: "My father in law LOVES anything to do with He-Man. I wasn't sure which action figures he already had so I got him this Skeleton book and he absolutely LOVES it! He was reading out of it right away just laughing and laughing. It was a great buy!" - Locolaura2007



#60 Give Your Room The Minecraft Treatment With This Torch Nightlight Share icon Review: "Looks exactly like I expected! Perfect size…now I have to resist ordering 30 more to have several in each room in my house!" - Jason Aldridge



#61 99 Bugs In The Code Mug : Only Coders Will Know... Share icon Review: "Bought for my son who’s a dev guy- and it made him laugh!" - Annabelle Koglin



#62 Now You Can Swish And Flick All You Want With This Magic Wand Universal Remote Control Share icon Review: "This product was amazing!!! I love it so much, it’s a tad sensitive, but after learning how to use it, it’s so much fun!!" - Marchelle Rogers



#63 The Unofficial Book Of Hobbit Cookery : Learn What Else To Do With Potatoes Other Than Boil Em', Mash Em', Stick Em' In A Stew Share icon Review: "The recipes are delicious, easy to follow, and definitely inexpensive. I have yet to find a recipe that wasn't fit for a tasty hobbit feast." - Bailey Cartwright



#64 Be The Ultimate Dungeon Master With This Dnd Dice Ice Cube Mold Share icon Review: "The molding works great and the ice comes out perfectly with a little warm water. The shape is perfect and numbers are easy to see!" - Brandon



#65 This Minecraft Build A Level Mug Is Taking DIY Up A Notch Share icon Review: "I purchased this for my son he lived making and designing his own cup highly recommended." - Jason



#66 Now You Can Finally See If Schrodinger's Cat In A Box Is Dead Or Alive Share icon Review: "Our Father's Day cat is dead. Thanks for a great Geek gift, much laughing and discussing of science" - Sally Cameron



#67 This Privacy Cable Puts A Block On Data Sharing Mode Share icon Review: "This cable works great for travel. I don't trust the public charging outlets out there. This allows me to use pretty much any outlet without having to worry about someone attacking my device. The switch is easy to move and it stays put. I keep this in my travel bag and don't have to ever worry!" - B. Abraham



#68 This Mini Projector Is The Ideal Toy For Your Next Movie Marathon Share icon Review: "I love the size of this thing, it is so compact and easy to pack in the motorhome for fun movie nights while camping. The Bluetooth connectivity makes is super convenient to use an external speaker without wires, I didn't realize how much this feature increases enjoyment. The picture is great and the brightness is plenty adequate for night time movie watching from dusk and into the night." - Robert Christian



#69 Keep All Your Accessories In One Place With This Official Xbox Gaming Locker Share icon Review: "Bought this gaming locker for my boyfriend as a gift and he LOVES it. It stores all of his controllers, games, and headset. Just what we needed to keep things organized and stored safely!" - R. L BURNHEIMER



#70 Amplify Your DIY Spirit With Build Your Own Bluetooth And Fm Radio For Music Lovers Share icon Review: "I originally got this as a gift for my boyfriend cause he really likes working on things on his own. I didn't expect the quality of it to be that good. He mostly uses it in his room but it would also be perfect for outdoor usage as it allows the use of batteries!" - Lia



#71 Hang Up Your Gear On This Creepy Gaming Controller Holder Share icon Review: "I bought this as a gift and I am so happy with it. The quality is definitely there and the uniqueness of it is just perfect. The control fits nicely and the headset hangs just fine. So worth the money!" - Christine Hager



#72 Shine Bright With LED Visor Glasses That Light Up For Standout Looks Share icon Review: "Elevate your style with these sleek and captivating shades. The LED lights add a futuristic touch that will set you apart from the crowd, making a bold fashion statement. Embrace the future of eyewear and step up your style game with LED Visor Glasses." - lux



#73 Bring The Past To Life With A Jurassic Park Mosquito In Amber Share icon Review: "My older sister is insanely into Jurassic Park that she can quote the books and movies off the top of her head, and tell you the scene where it takes place- in her sleep. When I gave this to her for her 27th birthday she was so happy. It was so worth it on so many levels." - KayaCuddy



#74 If You Are Missing Princess Peach You Can Dry Your Tears From This Super Mario Bros Tissue Box Cover Share icon Review: "I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I have kleenex boxes in every room of my house due to my allergies. I figured I'd personalize the one in my office/gameroom. Looks and fits perfectly." - Cristhian Gallego



#75 This Nerd Ring Is Like A Badge Of Honor Share icon Review: "I adore my NERD ring! I would highly suggest to the geek in ur life! I love that it’s flexible, so I can wear it when my fingers are slightly swollen… yep; still rockin’ the ring! The writing is subtle so It’s very petite but makes a bold statement for someone who appreciates artisan jewelry." - deedeeMA



#76 Write Your Story On A Piece Of Tech History: Floppy Disk Notebook Share icon Review: "What a great idea for using old disks. I have gotten lots of compliments about this. Great gift for the computer geek in your life." - cmcmahan



#77 DIY Goals: A Cordless Drill With Drill Bits To Build Your Own Robot Share icon Review: "This is an excellent small screw driver and drill. I used it to install shelves, drilling the holes, and running in long screws. I would not give up when my hand held batter drill gave up. This little guy kept going and going. I highly recommend it." - Amazon Customer



#78 Take Off In Style: An Audio Transmitter For Airborne Headphone Bliss Share icon Review: "This Airfly Bluetooth device was fantastic. It’s tiny and connected easily to my blue tooth headphones. The charge on the Airfly was awesome. It says it has 20+ hr charge and I believe it. I flew at least 10 hrs and didn’t have to charge it. It was also nice that I didn’t have my 10 month old baby trying to pull on a headphone cord too. I would recommend it." - KKT



#79 Lounge And Scroll With A Lazy Phone Holder Bracket For Ultimate Relaxation Share icon Review: "I have been thinking of purchasing this for a long time. I knew my family would laugh at me but when it was on sale during Prime Days, I decided to get it! They can laugh all they want. This is the bomb! It provides excellent neck support while letting me use my phone without arthritic pain in my hands and wrists. I’m so thankful I was able to get it!" - Buffy A.



#80 Keep Your Pup Entertained With An Automatic Rolling Dog Ball Share icon Review: "Our dog LOVES this ball. It keeps him entertained for hours! It seems to hold battery life for a good amount of time too. Recommend!" - Kaylin Holland



#81 Ensure Your Pet Never Goes Hungry: Automatic Dry Food Dispenser For Reliable Feeding Share icon Review: "It works like a charm and my dog now doesn’t bother me at 5am to eat. I can sleep through the night. Now the feeder is viewed as some sort of god that gives him what he needs at the times that were programmed in to this food god for animals. Thank you!!" - Jennifer Thompson



#82 You Don't Have To Live On Pandora To Enjoy This Navi Fairy Night Light Share icon Review: "I can't believe how cute these are. They look just like Navi. Thank you so much!!" - ginbean324



#83 Spider Man Streetlight Desk Lamp : Don't Mind Me, Just Hanging Out Share icon Review: "I needed a new Lamp for my Bedside table in my bedroom. And it is bright enough for my beside. I give it a Big Win👍🏻" - Daniel Zmierski



#84 This Tiny Game Console Is Pocket-Sized Fun Share icon Review: "These fully-functional game consoles are about as bid as your thumb, but because of the OLED screen it is very possible to enjoy a gaming session on them. If you love miniatures or unusual gaming systems these are for you. They come with a nice selection of games and many more available to download. And customer service is fantastic!" - gamesiren



#85 Tru To Keep R2-D2 Alive On This Tamagotchi Nano X Star Wars Share icon Review: "Bought this for a friend who is a mega Star Wars nerd and also remembers the Tamagotchi craze from back in the day. Excellent gift! 👌" - Occasional Amazon Reviewer



#86 You Won't Be A Smelly Cat Once You Take A Bath With These Friends Sofa Bath Fizzers Share icon Review: "Fizz the bath up great and smell nice. Good little gift for the other half." - Lemon



#87 Add A Touch Of Minecraft Magic With A Creeper Light For Gamers Share icon Review: "Bought this for my Grandson, he is minecraft mad, so am sure it will light up his face and make his Christmas" - June



#88 This Playstation Alarm Clock Will Tell You Exactly When It Is Time To Play Share icon Review: "Bought as a special deal along with PlayStation theme drink bottle as a present for my nephew who loves the PlayStation. He loved it , great item well worth the money. Fast delivery, we’ll packed as always - iwoot never disappoints!" - Carermum



#89 It Doesn't Get Muc More Geek-Tastic Than A Create Your Own Video Game Set Share icon Review: "Got way more than expected from this 'toy.' The recipient explained all the options and quality of it and jumped right into programming a maze game with a pikachu character. They said the tutorial is super easy to follow, endless options and fun!" - Gifter



#90 Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set : For Geeks Who Have Miles Between Their Hearts Share icon Review: "I use this product daily when my partner is away for work. I love that its easy to use when I cannot get out my phone. I also love the ability to attach meanings to patterns as well as a new colour. It makes it unique and meaningful to us." - JJ



#91 Keep Your Switch Safe And Secure: Carrying Case For Nintendo Switch Share icon Review: "How perfect was this! My youngest grandson's birthday and he wanted a case for his Nintendo switch. He is obsessed with space. Do this was the perfect gift. It has room for hIs extra games" - Donna Pike



#92 Start Your Day With Power Using a Playstation Controller Mug Share icon Review: "I bought it for my fiancé who loves his PlayStation 4 so much I thought he would love the mug too. I was right! He loves it! He drinks coffee out of it every day! I think it is a cool mug too. Maybe I will get one for myself later." - Amy Cruickshank



#93 Super Mario Bros. Fridge Magnets : Make Your Way To The Peaches Share icon Review: "Me and my man love this! Something we can constantly reorganize and play around with. I bought them for only decorating and not actually for hanging stuff on the fridge. Let me just say they are super cute and work super well!" - AlyCTv



#94 Turn Your Phone Into A Fun Console With This Mobile Gaming Controller For iPhone Share icon Review: "Very easy to pair to my phone and set up. I Have had no connection issues and the controls are nice and responsive. It's nice to be able to take my PS5 with me anywhere I go and play any of my games as long as there's a good wifi connection. Def recommend this controller!" - kuku4coco



#95 What Do You Give A Geek That Has Everything? The Internet From "The It Crowd" ! Share icon Review: "This is fantastic! My hubby was thrilled that the Elders of the Internet found him worthy. 😂" - Nicole Yarger



#96 Be One Of The Watchmen When You Don This Scarily Realistic Rorschach Mask With Real Moving Inkblots Share icon Review: "I got it for my boyfriend and he loves it, it looks just like the picture and the quality is great. Really happy with it" - Nicole



#97 Stormtrooper Figurines : Hear No Sith, See No Sith, Speak No Sith Share icon Review: "This Hear no evil, Speak no evil, and See no Evil stormtrooper set is so awesome. I was surprised by the weight of the statues and how intricately they were designed. Very Highly recommended!" - Katherine Marie



#98 This Useless Box Will Keep Your Fingers Busy If You Have Gaming Withdrawals Share icon Review: "This thing is totally useless. And yet... and yet... it's totally fun and I've bought three of them to give to different people and they all love it. So ridiculous. So worth it." - Amazon Customer



#99 Snuggle Up With An Official Destiny Fallen Baby Plushie For Guardians Share icon Review: "I fell in love with them when they introduced them in the game and when I saw they had a plush, I couldn’t resist. It was one of those take my money moments. It’s honestly so cute and feels soft." - J. Robinson

