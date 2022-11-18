Many people might agree that shopping, while expensive, is one of the most fun activities one can partake in during their free time. Shown even in movies and TV shows, shopping has become a vital part of our society and so it is no wonder that there are a lot of shopping quotes to read up on. Being such a common activity, one can look at it as a relaxing activity which frees up the mind for a small moment. While some see it as a serious thing to do, others see it as a part of the fun, so there are plenty of funny shopping quotes to choose from!

With the rise of the most enticing e-shops, the activity of shopping has become an even more popular thing. With online shopping picking up speed every minute of the day, it has become more popular to invest more time in choosing the correct item. With so much to choose from in the comfort of one’s home, it’s not strange to find a shop quote or several floating in the open space of the internet. With clothing online shopping becoming one of the more popular things to do, one can’t forget that real-life shops exist too, where quotes can be more commonly seen.

As this year's most special occasion approaches, that being Christmas, every person should prepare in some way. With Christmas shopping quotes starting to emerge from their long sleep, people are preparing not only physically, but also morally. So while out and around shopping, it would be a clever move to have some funny quotes on shopping to share with other fellow shoppers in the store. With the list down below, shop around for the quotes that could help. Upvote the ones that feel the most encouraging and comment down below if you have ever used them before!

#1

“I'm a great shopper. I buy shirts and records. I've got too many shirts already, most of them black.” ‒ Johnny Cash

#2

“We usually save money to waste it.” – Mokokoma Mokhonoana

#3

“If you can’t stop thinking about it… buy it!”

#4

“Honestly, shopping beats therapy any time. It costs the same and you get a dress out of it.” – Sophie Kinsella

#5

“Crying is for plain women. Pretty women go shopping.” - Oscar Wilde

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
This is mysogonistic rubbish right here.

#6

"Whoever said money can't buy happiness simply didn't know where to go shopping." - Gertrude Stein

#7

"I went window shopping today! I bought four windows." - Tommy Cooper

#8

"The quickest way to know a woman is to go shopping with her." - Marcelene Cox

#9

"For me, shopping is a way to unwind." - Stacey Dooley

#10

"Shopping in Thailand is super cheap and generally high quality. Bangkok is also safe. If you see anybody wearing camouflage holding a machete, don't be scared. They sell coconuts." - Bobby Lee

#11

"Whenever I go shopping with my wife, all I ever seem to come home with is a new pair of shoes." - Chris Kamara

#12

"I'm a pretty big clothes horse. I shop for clothes constantly. I do so much shopping. I should go to Shoppers Anonymous." - Tiffani Thiessen

#13

“The odds of going to the store for a loaf of bread and coming out with only a loaf of bread are three billion to one.” ‒ Erma Bombeck

#14

“For some, shopping is an art; for others, it's a sport.” ‒ Pamela Klaffke

#15

“If men liked shopping, they'd call it research.” ‒ Cynthia Nelms

#16

“I think, they should list shopping as a cardiovascular activity. My heart never beats as fast as it does when I see a 'reduced by 50 percent' sign.” ‒ Sophie Kinsella

#17

“Women come to New York for two Ls: labels and love.” ‒ Carrie Bradshaw

#18

“Once again, we come to the Holiday Season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice.” ‒ Dave Barry

#19

“If you spend fifteen minutes in a shopping mall, you will pass more people than our ancestors saw during their entire lifetimes.” ‒ Rolf Dobelli

#20

“Halloween is the beginning of the holiday shopping season. That's for women. The beginning of the holiday shopping season for men is Christmas Eve.” ‒ David Letterman

#21

“Meditation, yoga, working out, and eating well. That’s my wellness. And I think occasionally you have to treat yourself. So if you do need to take yourself shopping, go take yourself shopping.” – Cynthia Erivo

#22

“Nothing haunts us like the things we didn’t buy.”

#23

“Life is short. Buy new shoes.”

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
Nothing bores us more than the things we did buy.

#24

“Grab it now! Tomorrow might be gone forever…”

#25

“I love ordering things online because when they arrive it’s like a present for me, from me.”

#26

"Shopping is a bit of a relaxing hobby for me, which is sometimes troubling for the bank balance." - Rebecca Hall

#27

"I love grocery shopping. It's one of my favorite things. I don't want to become an ordering-food-online person." - Scott Rogowsky

#28

"I hate last-minute shopping, it's always unsuccessful." - Cat Deeley

#29

"I'm shopping around for something to do that no one will like." - Jerry Garcia

#30

"Making music is like shopping for me. Every song is like a new pair of shoes." - Rihanna

#31

"I'm not a big fan of shopping. I certainly am a fan of clothes, and especially people that put time into the construction of them." - Dean Winters

#32

"If I go to the department store, I get no excitement: I can buy the entire department store instead of one bag. So I lost excitement of shopping." - Masayoshi Son

#33

"I've got a fairly low profile - I go and do me shopping when I need to!" - Ciaran Hinds

#34

"There's different shopping in Paris than there is at a bazaar in Istanbul, but they're all wonderful." - Iris Apfel

#35

"When you're out grocery shopping for your family, maybe you can put a can of cat or dog food in your cart and bring it to an animal relief center." - Rachael Ray

#36

"My least favorite aspect of shopping is shopping." - AJ Lee

#37

"I don't like shopping for specific things; I shop pieces. I look at it like, 'I love this, so I'll buy it and I put it in my closet, and it disappears until I need it.'" - P. J. Tucker

#38

"I love shopping. I don't go on crazy 'I'm going shopping' sprees; I shop as I go along." - Eliza Doolittle

#39

“Happiness is not in money, but in shopping.” ‒ Marilyn Monroe

#40

“I shop, therefore I am.” ‒ Barbara Kruger

#41

“Shopping is my cardio.” ‒ Carrie Bradshaw

#42

“I like my money right where I can see it: hanging in my closet.” ‒ Carrie Bradshaw

#43

“Do you have anything in this shop as beautiful as she is?”

#44

“Christmas shopping! I can do all my Christmas shopping here! I know March is a bit early, but why not be organized? And then when Christmas arrives I won't have to go near the horrible Christmas crowds.” ‒ Sophie Kinsella

#45

“Anyone can buy. It takes an artist to shop.” – Jennifer Finney Boylan

#46

“When you can’t touch the fabric or try on the outfit, the only emotion you experience is the excitement of the purchase and the thrill of beating everyone else to it.” – Suzy Menkes

#47

“A bargain is something you can’t use at a price you can’t resist.” – Franklin Jones

#48

“Don’t even front like you love your family, America, or God, if you don’t have a detailed and rehearsed Black Friday tactical shopping plan.” – Rob Delaney

#49

“Everyone knows about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now help me spread the word about Giving Tuesday!” – Bill Gates

#50

“Buy what you don’t have yet or what you really want, which can be mixed with what you already own. But only because something excites you, not just for the simple act of shopping.” – Karl Lagerfeld

#51

“I’ve been shopping all my life and still have nothing to wear” - Sally Poplin

#52

“Best online experience? Online shopping. Because it’s frowned upon to be in a store with no bra, sweatpants, and with a glass of wine.”

#53

“Just let me shop and no one gets hurt.”

#54

"Shopping for clothes is time consuming, it's tiring, and it can feel like a waste of an autumn afternoon." - Rumaan Alam

#55

"My shopping strategy is try out the clothes you like before you buy them." - Neha Sharma

#56

"Growing up, I loved shopping from the streets of Delhi and love a mix and match of designer wear and high street in my wardrobe." - Vaani Kapoor

#57

"I actually don't really like shopping but I do love clothes!" - Cheryl Burke

#58

"I always say shopping is cheaper than a psychiatrist." - Tammy Faye Bakker

#59

"No wonder they call shopping 'retail therapy,' as any girl will tell you how it just takes away all the stress." - Riya Sen

#60

"I want my wardrobe to be full of good clothes, so that when I'm deciding what to wear, I don't run out of options. I love shopping!" - Virat Kohli

#61

"Thrift shopping is all about going into the thrift shop and having no expectation of what you might find." - Macklemore

#62

"If I have free time, I want to go to the beach, walk around a shopping mall, go grocery shopping. Live a little bit of life." - James Wan

#63

"I can walk all day in malls, shopping centres, high streets - I love it." - Theo Paphitis

#64

"Fashion is such a weird thing. Growing up, I just made do with whatever I had access to - a lot of hand-me-downs and thrift store shopping." - Ruby Rose

#65

"Making choices that improve things for all of us on the planet is an act of compassion, a simple act we can do any time we go shopping." - Daniel Goleman

#66

"I love consumerism, TV culture, shopping malls. There's nothing I'd ever buy, but I like being there. It's wacky." - John Lydon

#67

"I don't like being recognised. Shopping, I often wear glasses and a scarf." - Prunella Scales

#68

"Consumerism is the reason Christmas has morphed into a hollow shopping ritual that leaves too many families with debt hangovers and an empty feeling inside." - Rachel Campos-Duffy

#69

"If you were shopping for a father, you'd have to take out a serious loan to afford mine." - Peter DeLuise

#70

"If you're a queen, you're powerless, so I'd probably demote myself and go shopping." - Helena Bonham Carter

#71

"I love vintage shopping in flea markets, vintage stores and even Ebay." - Chelsea Leyland

#72

"My idea of hell is a girlfriend ringing up and saying, 'Let's go shopping and have cocktails.' I'd rather play cards." - Alison Moyet

#73

"Shopping is a lot of fun, but I hate trying on clothes because I think I've done too many costume fittings and trials. I hate trying on clothes. Shoes I love. I mean, I love shoes. Anywhere, any place, any time, you take me to a shoe store." - Preity Zinta

#74

"In theory, taxes should be like shopping. What I buy is government services. What I pay are my taxes." - P. J. O'Rourke

#75

"When I lived in India, I'd speak like an Indian to get good prices while shopping. I'm good with accents." - Hannah Simone

#76

"Thrift shopping is really just an extension of me being that same kid and going into a place that's completely unconventional that has really endless possibilities in terms of outfits that you can put together and really just expressing yourself." - Macklemore

#77

"A golden rule? Do not come food shopping when you're starving hungry and craving stuff. You'll fill your basket with all the naughty things you probably wouldn't eat." - Joe Wicks

#78

"I love thrift shopping. You can get ten things because everything costs, like, three dollars." - Lorde

#79

"Social media provides the modern-day version of mystery shopping and walking the halls." - Clara Shih

#80

"Shopping at any level is a bit of therapy for my medulla oblongata." - Theophilus London

#81

"I find shopping too stressful. I get hot and flustered and irritated and feel sick after I've bought something." - Alison Goldfrapp

#82

“Recreational shopping is the shortest distance between two points: you and broke.” ‒ Victoria Moran

#83

“Men are like shoes. Some fit better than others. And sometimes you go out shopping and there's nothing you like.” ‒ Janet Evanovich

#84

“I love shopping. There is a little bit of magic found in buying something new. It is instant gratification, a quick fix.” ‒ Rebecca Bloom

#85

“I did a lot of shopping for her in Tokyo because the colors here are very conservative. A shopaholic would have a coat in every color and lots of accessories.” ‒ Sophie Kinsella

#86

“The only consolation I had was buying things. If I bought some pretty thing it cheered me up for a while.” ‒ Iris Murdoch

#87

“The car, the furniture, the wife, the children — everything has to be disposable. Because you see the main thing today is — shopping.” ‒ Arthur Miller

#88

“I'm a last-minute shopper. I end up at the mall or somewhere on Christmas Eve. It's a shame.” ‒ Brad Paisley

#89

“Shopping is better than make love. At least if you’re not satisfied, you can exchange it for something you really like.”

#90

“I don’t shop because I need something, I just shop for shopping’s sake.” – Cat Deeley

#91

“I approximated the Black Friday experience at home by hurling myself into a wall a number of times and then ordering online.” – Kumail Nanjiani

#92

“Black Friday is not another bad hair day in Wall Street. It’s the term used by American retailers to describe the day after the Thanksgiving Holiday, seem as the semi-official start of the Christmas shopping season.” – Evan Davis

#93

“I really enjoy the shopping and going out and getting stuff for other people. I could really give a damn about getting gifts for myself, but I really enjoy giving gifts.” – Luke Combs

#94

“We were both very much the same. We were both very impulsive. We both loved shopping. We both had a love of clothes, obviously, because he was the designer that I kind of wore forever and ever.” – Elton John

#95

“It’s better to spend a lot on a getup you love than a fraction of that on something, or even five of those somethings, that you’ll never bother to take out of the shopping bag. By the way, this advice also applies to discount love interests. And half-price sushi.” – Patricia Marx

#96

“I could give up shopping, but I’m not a quitter.”

#97

“Cinderella is a proof that a new pair of shoes can change your life.”

#98

"Being bored by clothes shopping feels smart and intellectual: 'Ooh, get me, insufficiently entertained by racks of skinny jeans; my mind is on higher things.'" - Victoria Coren Mitchell

#99

"I've always been distracted by shopping and when I'm not dancing, I'm probably shopping." - Francesca Hayward

#100

"Everywhere I go, I buy something. I probably have an issue with shopping." - Jonathan Anderson

#101

"Why would anyone steal a shopping cart? It's like stealing a two-year-old." - Erma Bombeck

#102

"When women are depressed, they eat or go shopping. Men invade another country. It's a whole different way of thinking." - Elayne Boosler

#103

"I have lucky boots for military embeds, a lucky scarf for road trips, a lucky handbag, and lucky days of the week. I tap into my gut for 'right' or 'wrong' feelings about such simple things as whether I should go grocery shopping." - Farnaz Fassihi

#104

"Shopping in Mumbai is always an outing with friends." - Nushrat Bharucha

#105

"I spend five times more money at a chemist shop than I would at a fashion boutique. Clothes shopping is optional for me; shopping at a chemist store is a must." - Kajol

#106

"I love going shopping." - Serena Williams

#107

"I make a fair amount of my food choices for environmental-type reasons than nutrition or taste. I'm trying to minimize impact, which is something most people don't necessarily think about when they're shopping." - Alex Honnold

#108

"My shopping habits... I am not very brand-conscious about clothes. I buy whatever looks good on me. Likewise, I don't just shop only in malls or high-end stores." - Virat Kohli

#109

"For me, prayer is not so much me setting out a shopping list of requests for God to consider as it is a way of 'keeping company with God.'" - Philip Yancey

#110

"I say all the time I think there should be some courses in the regular schooling system that isn't, even like about credit, things that matter later in life. I learned the harder way: 'Look, I got a $500 credit card in the mail, let's go shopping!'" - Khloe Kardashian

#111

"I take the family shopping round. The markets of the world." - Edgar Guest

#112

"Ignore the annual percentage rate when shopping for a mortgage." - Suze Orman

#113

"I love shopping! I'm impatient though. I'll go to the mall and in 30 minutes be ready to go." - Ciara

#114

"I am a sucker for Instagram shopping." - Martha MacCallum

#115

“Shopping is a woman thing. It's a contact sport like football. Women enjoy the scrimmage, the noisy crowds, the danger of being trampled to death, and the ecstasy of the purchase.” ‒ Erma Bombeck

#116

“Shopping is actually very similar to farming a field. You can't keep buying the same thing, you have to have a bit of variety.” ‒ Sophie Kinsella

#117

“Women usually love what they buy, yet hate two-thirds of what is in their closets.” ‒ Mignon McLaughlin

#118

“Ever notice there are no clocks in stores? It's like casinos; they don't want you to know how much time you've spent dropping your quarters.” ‒ Gina Barreca

#119

“Men go shopping just as men go out fishing or hunting, to see how large a fish may be caught with the smallest hook.” ‒ Henry Ward Beecher

#120

“If a man doesn’t fit, you can’t exchange him seven days later for a gorgeous cashmere sweater.” ‒ Rebecca Bloomwood

#121

“I’ve spent $40,000 on shoes and I have no place to live?! I will literally be the old woman who lived in her shoes.” ‒ Carrie Bradshaw

#122

“Black Friday: Because only in America do people trample each other for sales exactly one day after being thankful for what they already have.”

#123

“I have this system where if I buy three or four new things, I give away three or four things. Sometimes, it’s a very painful system, but shopping is even better when you know that someone else who needs it will be getting. Keep the clothing karma going, I say.” – Sara Blakely

#124

“Style Strategy is about shopping smart, staying chic, and making it all last. It’s about showing women how to shop for value without compromising style.” – Nina Garcia

#125

“When I shop, the world gets better, and the world is better, but then it’s not, and I need to do it again.” – Sophie Kinsella

#126

“If you love it — buy it. Otherwise, someone else will.”

#127

"Consumers have not been told effectively enough that they have huge power and that purchasing and shopping involve a moral choice." - Anita Roddick

