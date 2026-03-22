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“Such A Menace To Society”: Shia LaBeouf Loses His Cool At Woman In Rome In New Footage
Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman while sitting at an outdoor cafu00e9 in Rome captured in new footage.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Such A Menace To Society”: Shia LaBeouf Loses His Cool At Woman In Rome In New Footage

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Shia LaBeouf has once again landed in the spotlight after new footage showed the actor shouting at a woman during a tense moment at an outdoor café in Rome.

The clip, which quickly circulated online, captured the Transformers star appearing to yell aggressively before pacing the streets and continuing to shout. The moment sparked a wave of reactions from viewers, many referencing his famous role as Sam Witwicky and jokingly asking, “Where’s Bumblebee?”

Highlights
  • New footage surfaced of Shia LaBeouf aggressively shouting "F–k off!" at a woman sitting near him at a café in Rome.
  • This incident is the third in a series of recent public confrontations, following a tearful standoff with New Orleans police.
  • LaBeouf is currently in Europe on a week-long, court-approved trip for "religious observations" to attend his father’s baptism.

The footage comes during a turbulent stretch for the actor, who has faced multiple public incidents in recent weeks.

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    A video showed Shia LaBeouf shouting at a woman at a café in Rome

    Shia LaBeouf in a black tuxedo with a bow tie at a formal event, looking serious with a mustache and slicked-back hair.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    The footage, obtained by TMZ on March 21, showed LaBeouf sitting at an outdoor café while visiting Rome.

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    The 39-year-old actor was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue pants, sipping a drink as he sat at the table. A woman was seated nearby at a separate table and appeared to be minding her own business.

    At one point, LaBeouf seemed to begin speaking to the woman in what looked like a one-sided conversation. As the woman continued to ignore him, the actor suddenly shouted, “F–k off!”

    Shia LaBeouf sitting indoors wearing a colorful sweatshirt, looking serious in new footage from Rome incident.

    Image credits: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

    The woman did not respond and appeared to remain unfazed by the outburst.

    Additional footage showed the former Even Stevens star pacing along the sidewalk moments later and yelling again, though it was unclear who he was addressing or what had prompted the reaction.

    LaBeouf had reportedly traveled to Rome to attend the baptism of his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf.

    The Rome incident followed LaBeouf’s several recent public confrontations

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    Shia LaBeouf sitting outdoors shouting at a woman across cafe tables in Rome during a heated argument.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK

    The viral clip surfaced during what has been a chaotic period for the actor.

    Just a day earlier, LaBeouf was filmed in a tense exchange with police outside his home in New Orleans on March 20.

    In the video, the actor appeared visibly emotional while speaking to officers.

    “You gotta understand who I am. I’m a target,” he said, calling himself an “easy target” while pointing toward a security camera.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman in Rome in new footage.

    Image credits: redactedhyung

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    As the exchange escalated, LaBeouf shouted at the officers, “I don’t trust you at all!”

    The footage also showed him lifting his shirt and making the sign of the cross before walking away and sobbing.

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    Days before the Rome café confrontation, LaBeouf was also filmed inside a hotel lobby in Italy wearing nothing but boxer briefs on March 17, per TMZ.

    Shia LaBeouf reacting angrily to a woman in Rome in new footage, showing a tense public moment.

    Image credits: loshoney_

    In the clip, he appeared to approach a woman while holding a cigarette and asked, “C’mon, bro… give me a f—king match. You got a match?”

    The woman walked away without responding.

    LaBeouf had requested permission from the court to travel overseas for what he described as “religious observations,” specifically to attend his father’s baptism.

    Initially, the request was denied by one judge before another approved a week-long trip to Europe.

    This confrontation came shortly after his February 17 arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

    LaBeouf’s arrest stemmed from a bar fight during Mardi Gras

     

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    Shia LaBeouf wearing sunglasses and colorful beads, close-up portrait capturing a tense moment in Rome.

    Image credits: thecampaignbook/X

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    Authorities claimed LaBeouf became involved in a physical altercation at R Bar in New Orleans’ Marigny neighborhood during the Mardi Gras festivities.

    According to police reports, he was asked to leave the bar around 12:45 a.m. after becoming disruptive.

    As reported by Bored Panda, footage from the incident showed the actor arguing with several men before allegedly punching two individuals and head-butting a third. One report suggested the altercation may have dislocated a man’s nose.

    Tweet from Danyel J King reacting to Shia LaBeouf losing his cool, mentioning concerns about his behavior in public.

    Image credits: DanyelJKing

    He was later charged with two counts of simple battery.

    After appearing in court, a judge ordered LaBeouf to post a $100,000 bond, participate in drug testing, and attend a substance abuse treatment program.

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    Despite the charges, he was seen returning to Mardi Gras festivities shortly after being released.

    The actor also addressed his behavior that led to his arrest during Mardi Gras

    Twitter user sharing a critical comment on Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman in Rome in new footage.

    Image credits: CS56582359

    In an interview published on February 28 by the YouTube channel Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf addressed the Mardi Gras incident.

    He admitted his actions were wrong.

    “I am wrong for touching anyone, ever,” he said, describing the altercation as “bulls—t.”

    However, he also claimed the situation escalated after he felt physically uncomfortable being surrounded by several men.

    Shia LaBeouf in a black tuxedo with a woman in a black dress at a formal event, posing for photos.

    Image credits: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

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    LaBeouf acknowledged he had been drinking and called many of his comments that night “nonsense.”

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    He also insisted he does not believe alcohol is the root of his problems.

    “I don’t think I have a drinking problem. I think I have a different problem,” he said.

    “I think I have a small man complex.”

    The actor added that insecurity and anger may play a larger role in his behavior than substance use alone.

    After the Rome footage spread online, social media users shared mixed reactions

    Shia LaBeouf wearing sunglasses and casual clothes, walking outdoors looking serious during Rome incident footage.

    Image credits: MEGA/GC Images

    Some viewers compared the scene to chaotic encounters in major cities.

    “He reminds me of the crazy people walking around NYC,” one commenter wrote.

    Others joked about his most famous film franchise.

    “Where’s Bumblebee?” another user asked.

    Some people speculated about the actor’s state of mind.

    “He’s taking his craziness on a world tour lol,” one comment read.

    Another added, “We’ve officially reached the point where Shia is that dude in public losing it and talking to himself.”

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    Others wondered whether the moment was part of an acting exercise.

    “I hope this is method acting,” one viewer joked.

    As the footage continues circulating online, the incident adds to a growing list of public confrontations that have kept the actor in headlines in recent months.

    “Does he not need to be hospitalized?” asked one user

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning Mia Goth, posted by Theo2024 in response to TMZ, dated March 21, 2026.

    Image credits: Theo192024

    Tweet from user EP83 commenting on Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman in Rome, expressing public concern.

    Image credits: EP83215721

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    Tweet screenshot showing user sienna replying to TMZ saying he’s such a menace to society omg at 1:57 AM on Mar 22, 2026.

    Image credits: siennascreamsbb

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    Shia LaBeouf loses his cool during confrontation with a woman in Rome captured in new footage.

    Image credits: Swiftwing604

    Shia LaBeouf in heated moment with woman in Rome, showing intense emotions captured in new footage.

    Image credits: DirtyPillowSlip

    Twitter user Mignonette questions if Shia LaBeouf needs to be hospitalized after losing his cool in Rome.

    Image credits: mignon_ette_

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing another lawsuit related to Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman in Rome.

    Image credits: sherridale86

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    Shia LaBeouf appearing agitated and losing his cool during an incident with a woman in Rome caught on new footage.

    Image credits: Zer0fcksgiv3n

    Shia LaBeouf visibly upset and confronting a woman in Rome, captured in new footage trending online.

    Image credits: Lizzieb35501

    Tweet from user Liam reacting to TMZ about Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman in Rome in new footage.

    Image credits: DreadfulDraven

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    Tweet discussing Shia LaBeouf losing his cool in Rome, questioning his behavior while traveling the world upset.

    Image credits: sportsand12

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman in Rome, referencing a social media reaction.

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    Tweet from user Qmòlàbáké The Caterer expressing concern about a woman after Shia LaBeouf loses his cool in Rome footage.

    Image credits: thesignaturepot

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply to TMZ discussing Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman in Rome.

    Image credits: BeeAngelB

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    Tweet showing a user commenting on Shia LaBeouf’s public meltdown during a live performance in Rome.

    Image credits: iamphel12

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    Tweet expressing frustration over Shia LaBeouf losing his cool and being a menace to society in Rome.

    Image credits: intomeyousee

    Shia LaBeouf loses his cool at woman in Rome captured in new footage showing tense confrontation outdoors.

    Image credits: americanreqiuem

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman in Rome in new footage.

    Image credits: myspace2003_

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    Screenshot of a tweet about Shia LaBeouf losing his cool at a woman in Rome, calling him a menace to society.

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    Shia LaBeouf losing his cool in Rome captured in new footage showing actor’s tense moment with a woman outdoors.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Shia LaBeouf appears agitated in new footage as he loses his cool at a woman during an incident in Rome.

    Image credits: diana_dukic

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    PirellisMiracleElixer
    PirellisMiracleElixer
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    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds genuinely mentally ill. Bipolar or schizophrenic or something. I think he needs a psych hold.

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    itsjustme223 avatar
    PirellisMiracleElixer
    PirellisMiracleElixer
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds genuinely mentally ill. Bipolar or schizophrenic or something. I think he needs a psych hold.

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