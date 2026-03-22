“Such A Menace To Society”: Shia LaBeouf Loses His Cool At Woman In Rome In New Footage

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Shia LaBeouf has once again landed in the spotlight after new footage showed the actor shouting at a woman during a tense moment at an outdoor café in Rome.

The clip, which quickly circulated online, captured the Transformers star appearing to yell aggressively before pacing the streets and continuing to shout. The moment sparked a wave of reactions from viewers, many referencing his famous role as Sam Witwicky and jokingly asking, “Where’s Bumblebee?”

Highlights New footage surfaced of Shia LaBeouf aggressively shouting "F–k off!" at a woman sitting near him at a café in Rome.

This incident is the third in a series of recent public confrontations, following a tearful standoff with New Orleans police.

LaBeouf is currently in Europe on a week-long, court-approved trip for "religious observations" to attend his father’s baptism.

The footage comes during a turbulent stretch for the actor, who has faced multiple public incidents in recent weeks.

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A video showed Shia LaBeouf shouting at a woman at a café in Rome

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The footage, obtained by TMZ on March 21, showed LaBeouf sitting at an outdoor café while visiting Rome.

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The 39-year-old actor was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue pants, sipping a drink as he sat at the table. A woman was seated nearby at a separate table and appeared to be minding her own business.

At one point, LaBeouf seemed to begin speaking to the woman in what looked like a one-sided conversation. As the woman continued to ignore him, the actor suddenly shouted, “F–k off!”

Image credits: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

The woman did not respond and appeared to remain unfazed by the outburst.

Additional footage showed the former Even Stevens star pacing along the sidewalk moments later and yelling again, though it was unclear who he was addressing or what had prompted the reaction.

LaBeouf had reportedly traveled to Rome to attend the baptism of his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf.

The Rome incident followed LaBeouf’s several recent public confrontations

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The viral clip surfaced during what has been a chaotic period for the actor.

Just a day earlier, LaBeouf was filmed in a tense exchange with police outside his home in New Orleans on March 20.

In the video, the actor appeared visibly emotional while speaking to officers.

“You gotta understand who I am. I’m a target,” he said, calling himself an “easy target” while pointing toward a security camera.

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As the exchange escalated, LaBeouf shouted at the officers, “I don’t trust you at all!”

The footage also showed him lifting his shirt and making the sign of the cross before walking away and sobbing.

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Days before the Rome café confrontation, LaBeouf was also filmed inside a hotel lobby in Italy wearing nothing but boxer briefs on March 17, per TMZ.

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In the clip, he appeared to approach a woman while holding a cigarette and asked, “C’mon, bro… give me a f—king match. You got a match?”

The woman walked away without responding.

LaBeouf had requested permission from the court to travel overseas for what he described as “religious observations,” specifically to attend his father’s baptism.

Initially, the request was denied by one judge before another approved a week-long trip to Europe.

This confrontation came shortly after his February 17 arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

LaBeouf’s arrest stemmed from a bar fight during Mardi Gras

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Authorities claimed LaBeouf became involved in a physical altercation at R Bar in New Orleans’ Marigny neighborhood during the Mardi Gras festivities.

According to police reports, he was asked to leave the bar around 12:45 a.m. after becoming disruptive.

As reported by Bored Panda, footage from the incident showed the actor arguing with several men before allegedly punching two individuals and head-butting a third. One report suggested the altercation may have dislocated a man’s nose.

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He was later charged with two counts of simple battery.

After appearing in court, a judge ordered LaBeouf to post a $100,000 bond, participate in drug testing, and attend a substance abuse treatment program.

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Despite the charges, he was seen returning to Mardi Gras festivities shortly after being released.

The actor also addressed his behavior that led to his arrest during Mardi Gras

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In an interview published on February 28 by the YouTube channel Channel 5 With Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf addressed the Mardi Gras incident.

He admitted his actions were wrong.

“I am wrong for touching anyone, ever,” he said, describing the altercation as “bulls—t.”

However, he also claimed the situation escalated after he felt physically uncomfortable being surrounded by several men.

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LaBeouf acknowledged he had been drinking and called many of his comments that night “nonsense.”

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He also insisted he does not believe alcohol is the root of his problems.

“I don’t think I have a drinking problem. I think I have a different problem,” he said.

“I think I have a small man complex.”

The actor added that insecurity and anger may play a larger role in his behavior than substance use alone.

After the Rome footage spread online, social media users shared mixed reactions

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Some viewers compared the scene to chaotic encounters in major cities.

“He reminds me of the crazy people walking around NYC,” one commenter wrote.

Others joked about his most famous film franchise.

“Where’s Bumblebee?” another user asked.

Some people speculated about the actor’s state of mind.

“He’s taking his craziness on a world tour lol,” one comment read.

Another added, “We’ve officially reached the point where Shia is that dude in public losing it and talking to himself.”

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Others wondered whether the moment was part of an acting exercise.

“I hope this is method acting,” one viewer joked.

As the footage continues circulating online, the incident adds to a growing list of public confrontations that have kept the actor in headlines in recent months.

“Does he not need to be hospitalized?” asked one user

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