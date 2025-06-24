Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Beyoncé Roasted After Cigarette Stunt During Show That Might’ve Included Dig At Kanye West Too
Beyoncu00e9 posing at an event with wavy hair and subtle makeup amid controversy over cigarette stunt and Kanye West dig
Celebrities, News

Beyoncé Roasted After Cigarette Stunt During Show That Might’ve Included Dig At Kanye West Too

Beyoncé closed out her Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris with a cigarette in hand, her husband Jay-Z by her side, and a whole lot of fan speculation.

During her final stadium show over the weekend, the superstar stunned the crowd by pretending to smoke onstage in a theatrical moment that lit up social media. 

Moments later, Jay-Z made a surprise appearance. It was the couple’s first joint performance in seven years, and it renewed rumors of a rift with Kanye West.

Highlights
  • Beyoncé stunned fans by pretending to smoke onstage during her Cowboy Carter Tour finale in Paris.
  • Jay-Z made a surprise appearance at the event, performing with Bey for the first time in seven years.
  • Fans believe Jay threw some shade at Kanye West by changing a lyric mid-performance.

All eyes were also on their daughter, Blue Ivy, who is reportedly preparing to release her own solo music with help from her mom’s top collaborators.

    Beyoncé’s glam moment and special appearances from family members made her final stadium show epic

    Beyoncé at a glamorous event wearing a shimmering gold outfit, involved in a cigarette stunt during her show.

    Image credits: Mason Poole / Getty Images

    Wearing a sparkly silver bustier, high-waisted microshorts, and a fur train that trailed behind her like royalty, Beyoncé brought full drama to her last Cowboy Carter concert in the City of Lights.

    In the middle of her performance, she pulled out a cigarette prop and pretended to puff on it, giving fans a sultry, cinematic moment that immediately went viral, according to the Daily Mail

    Beyoncé performing on stage wearing a cowboy hat and fringed boots during a show with dance backup.

    Image credits: beyonce / Instagram

    Some netizens did not appreciate Bey’s cigarette prop.

    “How NOT to be a role model,” one commenter wrote.

    “Wow, talk about going downhill in a big way,” another commented stated.

    Beyoncé performing on stage wearing furry boots and a graphic T-shirt during a show with cigarette stunt moments.

    Image credits: beyonce / Instagram

    “Just being a bad influence on the kids” another wrote.

    While Bey’s cigarette prop was already controversial, her fake puff came before one of her most talked-about stunts.

    As could be seen in fan footage of the show, Queen Bey lit a piano on fire as part of her stage act.

    Beyoncé performing on stage wearing silver outfit, smoking cigarette during show sparking controversy and fan reactions.

    Image credits: Rex Features / Vidapress

    Beyoncé performed alongside her daughter Blue Ivy as well, while her mom Tina Knowles and younger daughter Rumi were seen in the audience.

    Her son, Sir Carter, did not attend.

    Jay-Z’s surprise appearance also featured an apparent lyrical shot at Kanye West 

    @maanonxoo my view from Cowboy Carter N1 in Paris 😭🫠 #cowboycarter#beyoncé#fyp#foryoupagе♬ son original – maanonxoo

    Midway through “Crazy in Love,” Beyoncé stepped aside to let her husband take the mic. 

    Jay-Z’s entrance caught fans completely off guard, as it marked the couple’s first onstage performance together in seven years.

    Text post by Nigel Dale saying How NOT to be a role model, related to Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt during show.

    Social media comment from Grace Ith mentioning Sasha Fierce, related to Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt.

    Jay-Z stayed on to join her in a remix of Drunk in Love, remixed with Partition and Ni***s in Paris, which was originally a collaboration with Kanye West.

    However, one small change in the song’s lyrics caught fans’ attention immediately.

    Beyoncé performing with dancers in sparkling outfits under purple stage lights during controversial cigarette stunt on tour.

    Image credits: beyonce / Instagram

    Instead of the original line, “Just might let you meet Ye,” Jay-Z rapped, “Just might let you meet Bey.”

    “That wasn’t subtle. He’s DONE with Ye,” one fan posted.

    Beyoncé performing on stage during a controversial cigarette stunt amid Kanye West references in front of a large crowd.

    Image credits: melaniesomers / TikTok

    “Talk about my kids, you’re d**d to me. Forever,” another added.

    “He really changed the lyrics. You see he’s over Kanye & his mess,” another fan wrote.

    Beyoncé and rapper performing on stage during show featuring cigarette stunt and possible Kanye West dig.

    Image credits: nopoisonclub / TikTok

    The lyric swap follows months of tension between Jay-Z and Kanye West after the latter posted disturbing comments about the mental capacities of Beyoncé and Jay’s twins, Rumi and Sir, on X. 

    While the post was eventually deleted, Kanye clarified that he only took it down to avoid being banned by the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

    @nopoisonclub MERCI MOTHER BEY #beyoncé#jayz#cowboycarter#cowboycartertour#paris#n3#night3#beyhive#france#beyhivefrance♬ son original – nopoisonclub

    At the time, insiders told Page Six that the Carters were “discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal manner.”

    The publication’s source also claimed that Jay-Z “will absolutely not stand for” how Kanye” has spoken about their children.”

    Social media comment praising Beyoncé during a controversy over her cigarette stunt and possible Kanye West dig.

    Comment from Raoul Landveld defending Beyoncé’s cigarette stunt during show amidst Kanye West dig rumors.

    Beyoncé has been nailing it with her surprise guests in the final leg of her Cowboy Carter Tour. 

    A few days before Jay-Z’s surprise appearance, she also set social media ablaze by featuring Miley Cyrus onstage.

    Image credits: paolatravell / TikTok

    The two icons sang “II Most Wanted” from Bey’s Cowboy Carter album, much to the delight of fans.

    Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, may be prepping for her solo debut

    Image credits: pinsondelphine / TikTok

    While Beyoncé was taking her final bow on her Cowboy Carter Tour, her eldest daughter might be getting ready for her own debut.

    According to the Daily Mail, Blue Ivy Carter is considering launching a solo music career. 

    Beyoncé on stage wearing gold outfit during show amid cigarette stunt and possible Kanye West dig controversy.

    Image credits: beyonce / Instagram

    She is reportedly working with some of the best in the business, including The-Dream, Solange Knowles, and Beyoncé’s own songwriting team.

    “They know the fans want to hear a Blue record,” one of the publication’s sources said.

    @paolatravell So iconic! #Beyonce#MileyCyrus#CowboyCartertour#fyp#2mostwanted#Paris#Concert♬ Originalton – Paolatravell

    “She’s writing with Solange, and The-Dream has two or three songs lined up for her already.”

    The 12-year-old, who was once dubbed “The Most Famous Baby in the World” by TIME, is said to be focused on age-appropriate music, drawing inspiration from artists like Infinity Song, Michelle Williams, and Goapele.

    Beyoncé performing on stage with curly hair and paisley dress during a show sparking cigarette stunt controversy.

    Image credits: beyonce / Instagram

    This wouldn’t be her first time behind the mic, as Blue Ivy was featured on her dad Jay-Z’s Glory just days after her birth.

    She later appeared on Beyoncé’s song Blue.

    While some netizens called out Beyoncé’s cigarette stunt as a bad influence on young fans, others argued that smoking should not be controversial at all

    Comment by Vin Rod questioning the legality of smoking in a stadium related to Beyoncé cigarette stunt during show.

    Comment on social media about Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt during her concert performance.

    Comment criticizing smoking, referencing Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt during show with possible Kanye West dig.

    Comment mentioning Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt during show, speculating about Kanye West reference.

    Comment by Gavin Graham questioning if the auto tune was being fixed during a show featuring Beyoncé’s cigarette stunt.

    Comment saying Is she not allowed a cigarette break with a laughing emoji reacting to Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt.

    Social media comment doubting Beyoncé's cigarette stunt during show possibly targeting Kanye West.

    Comment by Claire Bryant recalling teenage habits, related to Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt and Kanye West dig.

    Comment on Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt during show, implying attention-seeking behavior related to Kanye West.

    Comment reading Beyoncé cigarettes brand next with laughing emojis reacting to cigarette stunt during show.

    Comment about trying to make smoking cigarettes cool again related to Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt during show.

    Comment from Tracy Smith reacting to a cigarette stunt, referencing Beyoncé and a possible dig at Kanye West.

    Social media comment reacting to Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt during show with possible Kanye West dig.

    Comment by Shonda Noble about smoking causing stress and referencing a wild Diddy case in a social media post.

    Commenter Chola Michael Musuka expressing that Beyoncé is inspiring the young ladies during a show.

    Comment from Liz Martin saying Man Paris got EVERYBODY in a social media post about Beyoncé roasted after cigarette stunt.

    Screenshot of a social media post with text commenting on an adult making an adult decision amid Beyoncé roasted cigarette stunt.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Beyoncé after cigarette stunt during show with Kanye West dig.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
