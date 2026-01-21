ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Evangeline Neo, best known online as evacomics, has a knack for spotting the exact moment when travel stops feeling “exciting” and starts feeling confusing or mildly irritating.

She's previously shared her work here on Bored Panda, focusing on the cultural differences between her native Singapore, and her favorite travel location, Japan. Since then, Evangeline has continued expanding her storytelling by comparing daily life in Singapore to places like Australia, the U.S., and Europe, or simply navigating the daily (in)conveniences that come with traveling.

Let us know which cultural mismatches Evangeline described best and which ones you’ve experienced yourself. If you'd like to explore her other work, you can find it on her Instagram and website.

More info: Instagram | evacomics.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic illustrating travel culture shock with relatable scenes of a traveler returning from nearby and distant countries.

evacomics Report

11points
POST
zselyke_szekely avatar
UpupaEpops
UpupaEpops
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me, this is Mexico. I love folk art and pottery. The things I see online! 😩🤌🏻

0
0points
reply

Her comics turn culture shock into something that is both relatable and educational about the culture described, on top of being very funny.
RELATED:
    #2

    Traveler shopping souvenirs experiences travel culture shock in a comic strip showing "Made in China" and "Made in India" tags.

    evacomics Report

    10points
    POST
    michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I decided many years ago to simply buy a fridge magnet depicting a scene from my holiday place

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Comic illustrating travel culture shock with contrasting summer work scenes in Asia and Europe, capturing relatable travel experiences.

    evacomics Report

    10points
    POST

    Instead of leaning on the common trope differences, Evangeline zooms in on the tiny details that catch you off guard: price tags that don’t mean what you think they mean, taxes that appear at the last second, shops that close far earlier than your internal clock is prepared for, or “normal” social habits that suddenly feel like an unwritten exam.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Comic panels showing travel culture shock with characters in Singapore dining late and in Australia where shops close early.

    evacomics Report

    9points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, nah. It's nothing like that!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    Comic illustrating travel culture shock comparing restaurant bills in Singapore and Australia with a humorous twist.

    evacomics Report

    9points
    POST
    jools_md avatar
    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't notice that in Singapore when I was there last year. The amount we paid was the amount on the menu.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #6

    Comic panels illustrating travel culture shock with humorous confusion over Japanese English in a relatable travel comic by the artist.

    evacomics Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    Comic showing travel culture shock with confused character trying to understand flight times and time zones.

    evacomics Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Comic illustrating travel culture shock with characters misunderstanding the picnic table symbol for Tori gates in Australia.

    evacomics Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic depicting travel culture shock with hair care differences in Singapore and Australia in a relatable travel comic style.

    evacomics Report

    8points
    POST
    #10

    Comic of a traveler experiencing culture shock while eating supermarket food in Switzerland, capturing relatable travel moments.

    evacomics Report

    8points
    POST
    jools_md avatar
    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My sister visited Switzerland but walked to Germany just so she could afford to eat XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Comic panels showing travel culture shock with a character experiencing different weather and clothing choices in Singapore and four-season countries.

    evacomics Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Cartoon comic depicting travel culture shock as a traveler debates buying Swiss products, then opts for chocolates.

    evacomics Report

    7points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. But there's a wine that they don't export, it's marvellous!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #13

    Cartoon illustrating travel culture shock with a traveler entering Singapore happily and restricted items in Australia.

    evacomics Report

    6points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, Singapore isn't an isolated island and does not need to prevent invasive species.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Cartoon comic illustrating travel culture shock with different steak experiences in Singapore and Australia.

    evacomics Report

    6points
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The myth of the Australian steak is attached to this American restaurant chain Outback Steak House. I'm not saying they aren't good tho

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Comic panels illustrating Japanese hot spring etiquette with travel culture shock humor in relatable travel comics style.

    evacomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Comic panels illustrating travel culture shock about business card etiquette in Japan, part of relatable travel comics series.

    evacomics Report

    6points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And remark on something on the card, too.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Comic panels depicting travel culture shock with reusable cutlery, illustrating amusing and relatable travel experiences.

    evacomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Comic illustrating travel culture shock with a humorous scene in a Japanese changing room and clothing rules.

    evacomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Comic panels illustrating travel culture shock through misunderstandings of Japanese English phrases in a relatable travel comic.

    evacomics Report

    6points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I prefer Hi Voltage. Rock n Roll of course...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Comic illustrating travel culture shock with character excited about winter clothes, then realizing the cold weather and snowman.

    evacomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    Comic illustrating how to choose luggage size based on travel culture shock with cabin and check-in options shown.

    evacomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    Cartoon comic illustrating travel culture shock with humorous dialogue about memories and food fats.

    evacomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Comic strip showing travel culture shock with a funny Japanese English mistranslation about sharp pencils.

    evacomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Comic strip showing travel culture shock with a funny language mix-up about the word hotchkiss in Japan.

    evacomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Cartoon comparing beds in Asia and Australia showing travel culture shock in a relatable comic style.

    evacomics Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Comic panels showing travel culture shock with chopsticks use in Japan, illustrating relatable travel culture experiences.

    evacomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Comic panels showing travel culture shock with a traveler ordering drinks in Japan, highlighting cultural differences in alcohol consumption.

    evacomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Cartoon comic illustrating travel culture shock with penguin characters in a business meeting, highlighting cross-cultural communication humor.

    evacomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Comic illustrating travel culture shock with dream of redeeming frequent flyer miles versus reality of never enough miles to redeem.

    evacomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Comic panels showing travel culture shock with dogs in Asia and Europe, part of relatable travel culture comics.

    evacomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Comic panels illustrating travel culture shock, showing different selfie habits in Singapore versus Europe.

    evacomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Cartoon comic showing travel culture shock with body smell differences in 20s and 40s using perfume and ointment.

    evacomics Report

    3points
    POST
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Marketing idea: combine healing herbal remedies with perfume

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    Comic strip illustrating travel culture shock with Japanese women's early morning routines and relatable humor.

    evacomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Comic panels showing travel culture shock with a character eating chicken rice in Japan and Singapore.

    evacomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Comic illustrating travel culture shock with relatable scenes of Singapore subway versus overseas countryside scenery.

    evacomics Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Comic panels showing travel culture shock with contrasting protests in Singapore and London, illustrating relatable travel comics.

    evacomics Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Comic panels showing travel culture shock differences, featuring characters in Asia and Europe with contrasting weather experiences.

    evacomics Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!