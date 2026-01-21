This Artist Turns Travel Culture Shock Into 37 New Comics That Are Way Too Relatable
Artist Evangeline Neo, best known online as evacomics, has a knack for spotting the exact moment when travel stops feeling “exciting” and starts feeling confusing or mildly irritating.
She's previously shared her work here on Bored Panda, focusing on the cultural differences between her native Singapore, and her favorite travel location, Japan. Since then, Evangeline has continued expanding her storytelling by comparing daily life in Singapore to places like Australia, the U.S., and Europe, or simply navigating the daily (in)conveniences that come with traveling.
Let us know which cultural mismatches Evangeline described best and which ones you’ve experienced yourself. If you'd like to explore her other work, you can find it on her Instagram and website.
More info: Instagram | evacomics.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
For me, this is Mexico. I love folk art and pottery. The things I see online! 😩🤌🏻
Her comics turn culture shock into something that is both relatable and educational about the culture described, on top of being very funny.
I decided many years ago to simply buy a fridge magnet depicting a scene from my holiday place
Instead of leaning on the common trope differences, Evangeline zooms in on the tiny details that catch you off guard: price tags that don’t mean what you think they mean, taxes that appear at the last second, shops that close far earlier than your internal clock is prepared for, or “normal” social habits that suddenly feel like an unwritten exam.
No. But there's a wine that they don't export, it's marvellous!
Well, Singapore isn't an isolated island and does not need to prevent invasive species.
The myth of the Australian steak is attached to this American restaurant chain Outback Steak House. I'm not saying they aren't good tho
Marketing idea: combine healing herbal remedies with perfume