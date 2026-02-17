Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Can’t Be Saved”: Eyewitness Details Chaos As Shia LaBeouf Breaks Sobriety And Gets Arrested In New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf at a New Orleans event, wearing a red hat and holding a drink, amid chaos and arrest reports.
Society

“He Can’t Be Saved”: Eyewitness Details Chaos As Shia LaBeouf Breaks Sobriety And Gets Arrested In New Orleans

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
0

29

0

Shia LaBeouf, best known for his role in the Transformers movies, was arrested in New Orleans in the early hours of Tuesday, February 17, following an altercation at a bar during Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday,” is a cultural celebration that marks the final day of indulgence before the Christian season of Lent — a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and spiritual preparation that precedes Easter.

Highlights
  • Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans during Mardi Gras after an alleged bar altercation.
  • Court documents claim the actor attempted to strike a manager and later punched two patrons before being restrained by bystanders.
  • LaBeouf, who previously revealed he was 627 days sober, faces simple battery charges following the incident.

New Orleans is known for organizing elaborate parades featuring themed floats, marching bands, and costumed riders to mark the occasion.

According to an eyewitness, LaBeouf had been in town since Thursday and was acting erratically, including one instance where he asked to “be a celebrity bartender.”

RELATED:

    Shia LaBeouf arrested in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, video shows actor receiving medical attention

    Shia LaBeouf in a black tuxedo with a mustache, attending an event amid a busy crowd with photographers.

    Shia LaBeouf in a black tuxedo with a mustache, attending an event amid a busy crowd with photographers.

    Image credits: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

    Robert Skus, a doorman at the 24/7 dive bar Ms Mae’s, told The Hollywood Reporter that LaBeouf was “somewhat belligerent” when he approached the establishment without a “shirt or cash” on Sunday. 

    LaBeouf left without incident that day; however, on Tuesday, he became increasingly aggressive at the Royal Street Inn and Bar near the French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans.  

    Man in a red hat and layered clothing holding a drink during a street event, illustrating Shia LaBeouf arrest chaos in New Orleans.

    Man in a red hat and layered clothing holding a drink during a street event, illustrating Shia LaBeouf arrest chaos in New Orleans.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Court documents reviewed by The Guardian state that the bar manager attempted to usher LaBeouf out of the establishment, during which the actor allegedly tried to hit him.

    After being removed, LaBeouf allegedly punched a male patron who was helping the manager, then struck another man in the nose.

    Bystanders then held LaBeouf down until police arrived.

    Video obtained by TMZ shows the aftermath of the incident. LaBeouf appears shirtless, with his back tattoo visible, standing on the street facing a crowd.

    At one point, he is seen leaning toward a man as if attempting to speak with him during what appears to be a heated exchange.

    Paramedics treated the actor at the scene, as shown in the video footage. Another image captured him being placed inside a parked ambulance with its emergency lights flashing.

    Tweet expressing concern over Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested amid chaos in New Orleans.

    Tweet expressing concern over Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested amid chaos in New Orleans.

    Image credits: TheRiddler109

    Screenshot of a Twitter user expressing sympathy about Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested in New Orleans.

    Screenshot of a Twitter user expressing sympathy about Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested in New Orleans.

    Image credits: ACrazyCatLady86

    Reports suggest LaBeouf has not sustained serious injuries.

    He has been charged with two counts of simple battery and is being held at Orleans Parish Prison, according to Page Six.

    LaBeouf is being held without bond and is expected to see a judge at 3 p.m. local time, per the outlet. 

    In August 2022, the actor shared that he was 627 days sober. It is unclear when he relapsed.

    Shia LaBeouf opened up about sobriety in response to Olivia Wilde’s claims

    Shia LaBeouf at a lively event in New Orleans, showing a thumbs up and wearing colorful bead necklaces.

    Shia LaBeouf at a lively event in New Orleans, showing a thumbs up and wearing colorful bead necklaces.

    Image credits: NOLAchills / Bonnie Gros

    Olivia Wilde, who directed Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, said in a 2022 cover story for Variety that LaBeouf was originally set to star as the male lead.

    However, their collaboration fell apart because he did not have “the ethos” she demands in her productions. 

    Wilde’s comments did not suggest that LaBeouf’s firing from the film was related to drinking.

    Shia LaBeouf in New Orleans amid chaos breaking sobriety and facing arrest, surrounded by a crowd at night.

    Shia LaBeouf in New Orleans amid chaos breaking sobriety and facing arrest, surrounded by a crowd at night.

    Image credits: paratroopbrady/X

    In a statement shared with the outlet soon after, LaBeouf denied he was fired and claimed he quit “the film due to lack of rehearsal time.”

    An email LaBeouf sent to Wilde showed that he reached out to make “amends” shortly after. 

    In it, he expressed: “I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling that was the last year and a quarter of my life.”

    “I have embarked on a journey that feels redemptive & righteous,” the actor added in the email, which he shared with Variety.

    LaBeouf has faced multiple arrests over the years

    Screenshot of a social media comment detailing chaos as Shia LaBeouf breaks sobriety and gets arrested in New Orleans.

    Screenshot of a social media comment detailing chaos as Shia LaBeouf breaks sobriety and gets arrested in New Orleans.

    Image credits: MidwestMusings_

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply quoting eyewitness details about Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and arrest chaos.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply quoting eyewitness details about Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and arrest chaos.

    Image credits: doegirlsleazy

    He was arrested in June 2014 at a Broadway show for acting unruly and being verbally aggressive.

    In October 2015, he was arrested for public intoxication in Austin, Texas.

    In 2017, LaBeouf attended court-mandated rehab following his arrest in Savannah, Georgia, on suspicion of public intoxication yet again. 

    Police officer posing with a man next to a sheriff motorcycle during an arrest in New Orleans street scene.

    Police officer posing with a man next to a sheriff motorcycle during an arrest in New Orleans street scene.

    Image credits: Tommy Murana/Facebook

    In 2020, FKA twigs, who dated LaBeouf between 2018 and 2019, sued him for infliction of emotional distress and more.

    In the lawsuit and in an interview with The New York Times, she alleged that LaBeouf attempted to strangle her and slammed her against a car.

    Shia LaBeouf wearing sunglasses and Mardi Gras beads, related to New Orleans arrest and sobriety break news.

    Shia LaBeouf wearing sunglasses and Mardi Gras beads, related to New Orleans arrest and sobriety break news.

    Image credits: thecampaignbook/X

    While she did not attribute his actions to alcoh*lism, LaBeouf, in an email statement to NYT, said, “I have no excuse for my alcoh*lism or aggression, only rationalizations.”

    “I have been a**sive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history,” he added.

    LaBeouf and FKA twigs reached a settlement in July 2025.

    “The downfall of Shia LaBeouf needs to be studied,” a netizen remarked about his latest arrest, while another added, “He can’t be saved. People need to be saved from him.” 

    “Please keep him locked up,” advised the next

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Shia LaBeouf’s arrest and sobriety struggle in New Orleans with a critical comment.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Shia LaBeouf’s arrest and sobriety struggle in New Orleans with a critical comment.

    Image credits: wewoodham

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested in New Orleans.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested in New Orleans.

    Image credits: Cr00k3dJoe

    Twitter post by Trisha’s Rainbow Birkin stating Please keep him locked up, related to Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and arrest in New Orleans.

    Twitter post by Trisha’s Rainbow Birkin stating Please keep him locked up, related to Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and arrest in New Orleans.

    Image credits: trishasbirkin

    Screenshot of a tweet by Daniel Venâncio commenting on celebrity behavior amid Shia LaBeouf's arrest in New Orleans.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Daniel Venâncio commenting on celebrity behavior amid Shia LaBeouf's arrest in New Orleans.

    Image credits: Daniel_VOA

    Shia LaBeouf replies on Twitter as eyewitnesses detail chaos during his sobriety break and arrest in New Orleans.

    Shia LaBeouf replies on Twitter as eyewitnesses detail chaos during his sobriety break and arrest in New Orleans.

    Image credits: notcoolxer

    Screenshot of a tweet by Doug Geer commenting on Shia LaBeouf’s downward spiral amid sobriety break and arrest in New Orleans.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Doug Geer commenting on Shia LaBeouf’s downward spiral amid sobriety break and arrest in New Orleans.

    Image credits: CovfefeDoug

    Screenshot of a tweet by Eric Daniels commenting on Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested in New Orleans.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Eric Daniels commenting on Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested in New Orleans.

    Image credits: sirericdaniels

    Tweet from Jason Houston expressing doubt about Shia LaBeouf’s sobriety following reported arrest in New Orleans.

    Tweet from Jason Houston expressing doubt about Shia LaBeouf’s sobriety following reported arrest in New Orleans.

    Image credits: ARHOGS1994

    Tweet from Noah Sports & Markets about Shia LaBeouf’s behavior breaking sobriety before New Orleans arrest.

    Image credits: NoahStreamz

    Tweet from CM Unk discussing Mardi Gras amid chaos in New Orleans linked to Shia LaBeouf’s sobriety and arrest incident.

    Tweet from CM Unk discussing Mardi Gras amid chaos in New Orleans linked to Shia LaBeouf’s sobriety and arrest incident.

    Image credits: centelmuse

    Tweet discussing Shia LaBeouf’s fight during Mardi Gras amid chaos and his arrest in New Orleans.

    Tweet discussing Shia LaBeouf’s fight during Mardi Gras amid chaos and his arrest in New Orleans.

    Image credits: CelotehDuniaku

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from Lego King discussing a fresh tattoo as a warning sign in context of Shia LaBeouf arrest chaos.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from Lego King discussing a fresh tattoo as a warning sign in context of Shia LaBeouf arrest chaos.

    Image credits: Leg0King

    Tweet from Jack Hay about Shia LaBeouf and chaos, highlighting eyewitness details of arrest in New Orleans.

    Tweet from Jack Hay about Shia LaBeouf and chaos, highlighting eyewitness details of arrest in New Orleans.

    Image credits: JackSocalVegas

    Tweet by user PulseGoat commenting on Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested in New Orleans.

    Tweet by user PulseGoat commenting on Shia LaBeouf breaking sobriety and getting arrested in New Orleans.

    Image credits: ryrypulse24

    Tweet from user tTheUndisputedQuesot expressing disappointment as Shia LaBeouf breaks sobriety and faces arrest in New Orleans.

    Tweet from user tTheUndisputedQuesot expressing disappointment as Shia LaBeouf breaks sobriety and faces arrest in New Orleans.

    Image credits: UndisputedQueso

    Tweet about Shia LaBeouf's arrest in New Orleans highlighting chaos as he breaks sobriety.

    Tweet about Shia LaBeouf's arrest in New Orleans highlighting chaos as he breaks sobriety.

    Image credits: DaLegacy23

    Tweet from Favicon urging Shia LaBeouf to get it together amid chaos and arrest in New Orleans.

    Tweet from Favicon urging Shia LaBeouf to get it together amid chaos and arrest in New Orleans.

    Image credits: FaviconX

    Tweet from Gelson Luz expressing concern over Shia LaBeouf’s arrest during sobriety struggle in New Orleans chaos.

    Tweet from Gelson Luz expressing concern over Shia LaBeouf’s arrest during sobriety struggle in New Orleans chaos.

    Image credits: gelsonluz

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing support amid chaos as Shia LaBeouf breaks sobriety and gets arrested in New Orleans.

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing support amid chaos as Shia LaBeouf breaks sobriety and gets arrested in New Orleans.

    Image credits: angiecscc

    Tweet text from user Little Birdie reacting to Shia LaBeouf's arrests linked to breaking sobriety in New Orleans.

    Tweet text from user Little Birdie reacting to Shia LaBeouf's arrests linked to breaking sobriety in New Orleans.

    Image credits: Cheryl629524955

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    29

    0

    29

    0

