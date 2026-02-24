Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Russell Brand Sparks Outrage With More Disturbing Charges Days After Baptizing Over 20 People In Hot Tub
Russell Brand with hat and sunglasses, exiting car amid outrage over disturbing charges and recent hot tub baptisms.
Russell Brand Sparks Outrage With More Disturbing Charges Days After Baptizing Over 20 People In Hot Tub

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Russell Brand’s latest court appearance in London has collided head-on with a wave of backlash in the United States after photos emerged of him baptizing more than 20 people at an Arkansas gym founded by a man convicted over the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The 50-year-old comedian appeared at Southwark Crown Court today (February 24), where he pleaded not guilty to fresh charges including alleged intimate offenses against two women. 

Highlights
  • Brand pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court on January 20 to new alleged intimate offense charges tied to 2009 incidents.
  • Days earlier, he baptized more than 20 people at an Arkansas gym founded by a January 6 Capitol riot defendant later pardoned by Trump.
  • Online critics accused Brand of hypocrisy, while gym founder Nathan Hughes defended him as “a terrific person.”

According to court documents, the incidents took place in London in 2009. The new counts were authorized by Scotland Yard in December and are in addition to earlier charges involving four alleged victims.

“Russell was due in court on r*pe charges in Westminster and is baptizing people in Arkansas a month later? He’s quick!” a user wrote.

    Russell Brand was photographed baptizing people inside a gym owned by a man involved in the January 6 Capitol riot

    Russell Brand with long hair and beard, speaking at an event amid controversy and disturbing charges news.

    Russell Brand with long hair and beard, speaking at an event amid controversy and disturbing charges news.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    Brand arrived at court wearing a buttoned-down tiger print shirt. Before the hearing began, he took out a copy of the Bible and started reading from it.

    The dock officer confiscated the book until proceedings were over.

    He is currently facing trial after previously pleading not guilty to two counts of forced encounters, two counts of indecent as**ult, and two counts of intimate as**ult.

    Russell Brand wearing hat and sunglasses, holding a book, stepping out of a car amid public attention and controversy.

    Russell Brand wearing hat and sunglasses, holding a book, stepping out of a car amid public attention and controversy.

    Image credits: Marcin Nowak/Anadolu/Getty Images

    A court has heard allegations that he forced himself onto a woman in a hotel room while she attended a Labour Party conference. He is also accused of grabbing a radio station worker’s face, pushing her against a wall, and kissing and grabbing her.

    The Metropolitan Police launched its investigation in September 2023 following an inquiry by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s news show Dispatches into allegations concerning his treatment of women.

    Russell Brand wearing hat and sunglasses, walking past photographers amid outrage over disturbing charges.

    Russell Brand wearing hat and sunglasses, walking past photographers amid outrage over disturbing charges.

    Image credits: Jeff Moore/PA Images/Getty Images

    Following the charges, Brand told his 11.3 million followers on X that he was “never a r*pist.” 

    “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had a wife and family… I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord… I have never engaged in non consensual activity, I pray you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

    Donald Trump issued blanket pardons for the majority of those involved in the Capitol riots on January 20, 2025

    Comment on social media expressing dislike and hope for consequences related to Russell Brand's disturbing charges controversy.

    Comment on social media expressing dislike and hope for consequences related to Russell Brand's disturbing charges controversy.

    User comment criticizing Russell Brand for past inappropriate behavior after his hot tub baptism event.

    User comment criticizing Russell Brand for past inappropriate behavior after his hot tub baptism event.

    Just days before his latest court appearance, on February 21, Brand was in Bentonville, Arkansas, appearing at the grand opening of Fight House Gym.

    The facility was founded by Nathan Earl Hughes, a man convicted for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

    Russell Brand baptizing people in a hot tub while onlookers watch inside a wooden room with warm lighting.

    Russell Brand baptizing people in a hot tub while onlookers watch inside a wooden room with warm lighting.

    Image credits: Nathan Hughes/Facebook

    The 35-year-old pleaded guilty in August to three federal charges stemming from the Capitol riot: civil disorder and aiding and abetting; as**ulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; and impeding passage through Capitol grounds or buildings.

    Group of people sitting in a circle indoors during a gathering unrelated to Russell Brand baptism or charges news.

    Group of people sitting in a circle indoors during a gathering unrelated to Russell Brand baptism or charges news.

    Image credits: Nathan Hughes/Facebook

    According to an FBI statement of the facts, Hughes grabbed at officers’ riot shields inside a Capitol tunnel and attempted to pull them away.

    At one point, he used his elbow to strike toward an officer. After being pushed out of the tunnel, investigators said Hughes shouted to others in the mob, “Pull them out!” in reference to officers being dragged from the tunnel into the crowd.

    Comment on Russell Brand sparking outrage with disturbing charges shortly after baptizing people in a hot tub.

    Comment on Russell Brand sparking outrage with disturbing charges shortly after baptizing people in a hot tub.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing Russell Brand amid controversy over disturbing charges and hot tub baptisms.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing Russell Brand amid controversy over disturbing charges and hot tub baptisms.

    In December 2024, US District Judge Carl J. Nichols sentenced Hughes to two years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and imposed a $5,000 fine.

    Prior to sentencing, Hughes attempted to delay proceedings, arguing that he expected President-elect Donald Trump to pardon him. Prosecutors opposed the request. Hughes was later pardoned.

    Hughes publicly celebrated the baptism on Facebook, but clashed with those who questioned Brand’s involvement

    Russell Brand in casual attire with others, sparking outrage amid disturbing charges after hot tub baptisms.

    Russell Brand in casual attire with others, sparking outrage amid disturbing charges after hot tub baptisms.

    Image credits: Nathan Hughes/Facebook

    “This gym is the definition of counter culture. We are building athletes and warriors. Victimhood and dishonesty aren’t welcome here. Only join if you plan on changing your life,” he added.

    He then thanked the “1,000+ people” who attended, claiming, “Traffic was backed up a mile getting off the exit,” and added, “We are so proud to bring this facility to the local community.”

    Russell Brand in a close-up portrait with a beard and curly hair, linked to disturbing charges and hot tub baptism news.

    Russell Brand in a close-up portrait with a beard and curly hair, linked to disturbing charges and hot tub baptism news.

    Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    Photos from the event show Brand inside a wooden sauna-style room surrounded by men wrapped in towels during the baptism ceremony. Other images show Hughes in Fight House apparel addressing attendees on the gym floor.

    Some commenters, however, soon raised Brand’s pending court cases, framing him baptizing people as an act of profound hypocrisy.

    Comment criticizing Russell Brand’s behavior, referencing disturbing charges and controversial baptism event.

    Comment criticizing Russell Brand’s behavior, referencing disturbing charges and controversial baptism event.

    Russell Brand on stage speaking into a microphone, sparking outrage with disturbing charges after hot tub baptisms.

    Russell Brand on stage speaking into a microphone, sparking outrage with disturbing charges after hot tub baptisms.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

    “Yeah when you’re fighting on the side of good and righteousness, the rigged system we live in comes after you.,” Hughes replied. “Russell is a terrific person.”

    “Right? seems like the perfect person to usher people to salvation and totally not at all a contentious choice based on politics,” another replied, sarcastically.

    Hughes doubled down: “The perfect person, yes.”

    “Insufferable.” Brand’s detractors took to social media to share their thoughts on the baptism

    Comment on disturbing charges related to Russell Brand, posted by user ReaderBeeRottweiler on a forum.

    Comment on disturbing charges related to Russell Brand, posted by user ReaderBeeRottweiler on a forum.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting negatively to Russell Brand’s recent disturbing charges after hot tub baptisms.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting negatively to Russell Brand’s recent disturbing charges after hot tub baptisms.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disgust amid Russell Brand's baptism controversy and disturbing charges.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disgust amid Russell Brand's baptism controversy and disturbing charges.

    Comment expressing disbelief and outrage about Russell Brand's recent disturbing charges and hot tub baptisms.

    Comment expressing disbelief and outrage about Russell Brand's recent disturbing charges and hot tub baptisms.

    Comment reading how much someone would have to hate themselves to be Russell Brand’s wife after disturbing charges and hot tub baptisms.

    Comment reading how much someone would have to hate themselves to be Russell Brand’s wife after disturbing charges and hot tub baptisms.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing Russell Brand amid outrage and disturbing charges following hot tub baptisms.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing Russell Brand amid outrage and disturbing charges following hot tub baptisms.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing Russell Brand following disturbing charges days after baptizing over 20 people in a hot tub.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing Russell Brand following disturbing charges days after baptizing over 20 people in a hot tub.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing outrage related to Russell Brand’s recent disturbing charges.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing outrage related to Russell Brand’s recent disturbing charges.

    Text post stating Russell Brand is trying to become the most dislikeable person in the world sparking outrage online.

    Text post stating Russell Brand is trying to become the most dislikeable person in the world sparking outrage online.

    Screenshot of a user comment expressing sadness over Russell Brand’s recent disturbing charges following hot tub baptisms.

    Screenshot of a user comment expressing sadness over Russell Brand’s recent disturbing charges following hot tub baptisms.

    Text post from user LSBeasyas123 saying Can’t wait to see him in jail about Russell Brand sparks outrage with disturbing charges.

    Text post from user LSBeasyas123 saying Can’t wait to see him in jail about Russell Brand sparks outrage with disturbing charges.

    Russell Brand speaking passionately at an event, sparking outrage with disturbing charges after baptizing over 20 people in hot tub.

    Russell Brand speaking passionately at an event, sparking outrage with disturbing charges after baptizing over 20 people in hot tub.

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing Russell Brand, referencing disturbing charges after baptizing over 20 people in hot tub.

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing Russell Brand, referencing disturbing charges after baptizing over 20 people in hot tub.

    Comment text on a white background describing a controversial figure as a devout Christian and alleged predator.

    Comment text on a white background describing a controversial figure as a devout Christian and alleged predator.

    Comment text on a white background reading these are some of the least surprising allegations in history referencing Russell Brand sparks outrage charges.

    Comment text on a white background reading these are some of the least surprising allegations in history referencing Russell Brand sparks outrage charges.

    Text comment on a white background expressing frustration with disturbing charges related to Russell Brand news.

    Text comment on a white background expressing frustration with disturbing charges related to Russell Brand news.

    Russell Brand sparks outrage with disturbing charges days after hot tub baptism event.

    Russell Brand sparks outrage with disturbing charges days after hot tub baptism event.

    User comment expressing deep embarrassment about idolizing Russell Brand, amid outrage and disturbing charges.

    User comment expressing deep embarrassment about idolizing Russell Brand, amid outrage and disturbing charges.

    Russell Brand online comment in blue and black text about his downfall following disturbing charges and hot tub baptisms.

    Russell Brand online comment in blue and black text about his downfall following disturbing charges and hot tub baptisms.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

