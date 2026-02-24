Russell Brand Sparks Outrage With More Disturbing Charges Days After Baptizing Over 20 People In Hot Tub

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell Brand’s latest court appearance in London has collided head-on with a wave of backlash in the United States after photos emerged of him baptizing more than 20 people at an Arkansas gym founded by a man convicted over the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The 50-year-old comedian appeared at Southwark Crown Court today (February 24), where he pleaded not guilty to fresh charges including alleged intimate offenses against two women.

Highlights Brand pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court on January 20 to new alleged intimate offense charges tied to 2009 incidents.

Days earlier, he baptized more than 20 people at an Arkansas gym founded by a January 6 Capitol riot defendant later pardoned by Trump.

Online critics accused Brand of hypocrisy, while gym founder Nathan Hughes defended him as “a terrific person.”

According to court documents, the incidents took place in London in 2009. The new counts were authorized by Scotland Yard in December and are in addition to earlier charges involving four alleged victims.

“Russell was due in court on r*pe charges in Westminster and is baptizing people in Arkansas a month later? He’s quick!” a user wrote.

Russell Brand was photographed baptizing people inside a gym owned by a man involved in the January 6 Capitol riot

Russell Brand with long hair and beard, speaking at an event amid controversy and disturbing charges news.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Brand arrived at court wearing a buttoned-down tiger print shirt. Before the hearing began, he took out a copy of the Bible and started reading from it.

The dock officer confiscated the book until proceedings were over.

He is currently facing trial after previously pleading not guilty to two counts of forced encounters, two counts of indecent as**ult, and two counts of intimate as**ult.

Russell Brand wearing hat and sunglasses, holding a book, stepping out of a car amid public attention and controversy.

Image credits: Marcin Nowak/Anadolu/Getty Images

A court has heard allegations that he forced himself onto a woman in a hotel room while she attended a Labour Party conference. He is also accused of grabbing a radio station worker’s face, pushing her against a wall, and kissing and grabbing her.

The Metropolitan Police launched its investigation in September 2023 following an inquiry by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s news show Dispatches into allegations concerning his treatment of women.

Russell Brand wearing hat and sunglasses, walking past photographers amid outrage over disturbing charges.

Image credits: Jeff Moore/PA Images/Getty Images

Following the charges, Brand told his 11.3 million followers on X that he was “never a r*pist.”

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had a wife and family… I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord… I have never engaged in non consensual activity, I pray you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

Donald Trump issued blanket pardons for the majority of those involved in the Capitol riots on January 20, 2025

Just days before his latest court appearance, on February 21, Brand was in Bentonville, Arkansas, appearing at the grand opening of Fight House Gym.

The facility was founded by Nathan Earl Hughes, a man convicted for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Russell Brand baptizing people in a hot tub while onlookers watch inside a wooden room with warm lighting.

Image credits: Nathan Hughes/Facebook

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty in August to three federal charges stemming from the Capitol riot: civil disorder and aiding and abetting; as**ulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; and impeding passage through Capitol grounds or buildings.

Group of people sitting in a circle indoors during a gathering unrelated to Russell Brand baptism or charges news.

Image credits: Nathan Hughes/Facebook

According to an FBI statement of the facts, Hughes grabbed at officers’ riot shields inside a Capitol tunnel and attempted to pull them away.

At one point, he used his elbow to strike toward an officer. After being pushed out of the tunnel, investigators said Hughes shouted to others in the mob, “Pull them out!” in reference to officers being dragged from the tunnel into the crowd.

In December 2024, US District Judge Carl J. Nichols sentenced Hughes to two years and one month in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and imposed a $5,000 fine.

Prior to sentencing, Hughes attempted to delay proceedings, arguing that he expected President-elect Donald Trump to pardon him. Prosecutors opposed the request. Hughes was later pardoned.

Hughes publicly celebrated the baptism on Facebook, but clashed with those who questioned Brand’s involvement

Russell Brand in casual attire with others, sparking outrage amid disturbing charges after hot tub baptisms.

Image credits: Nathan Hughes/Facebook

“This gym is the definition of counter culture. We are building athletes and warriors. Victimhood and dishonesty aren’t welcome here. Only join if you plan on changing your life,” he added.

He then thanked the “1,000+ people” who attended, claiming, “Traffic was backed up a mile getting off the exit,” and added, “We are so proud to bring this facility to the local community.”

Russell Brand in a close-up portrait with a beard and curly hair, linked to disturbing charges and hot tub baptism news.

Image credits: Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Photos from the event show Brand inside a wooden sauna-style room surrounded by men wrapped in towels during the baptism ceremony. Other images show Hughes in Fight House apparel addressing attendees on the gym floor.

Some commenters, however, soon raised Brand’s pending court cases, framing him baptizing people as an act of profound hypocrisy.

Russell Brand on stage speaking into a microphone, sparking outrage with disturbing charges after hot tub baptisms.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

“Yeah when you’re fighting on the side of good and righteousness, the rigged system we live in comes after you.,” Hughes replied. “Russell is a terrific person.”

“Right? seems like the perfect person to usher people to salvation and totally not at all a contentious choice based on politics,” another replied, sarcastically.

Hughes doubled down: “The perfect person, yes.”

“Insufferable.” Brand’s detractors took to social media to share their thoughts on the baptism

Russell Brand speaking passionately at an event, sparking outrage with disturbing charges after baptizing over 20 people in hot tub.

Russell Brand sparks outrage with disturbing charges days after hot tub baptism event.

