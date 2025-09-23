They do say that it’s best to never meet your idol, so people under this popular thread shared their experiences meeting their heroes , proving or disproving this. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite stories!

Many of us have someone we idolize, whether that’s a person in our line of work or somebody who has celebrity status. We tend to put them on such a high pedestal that it often doesn’t register with us that we could meet them, let alone get to know them on a personal level. But on a rare occasion, it happens, just like people win the lottery, and the stories they get to tell range from amazing to absolutely regrettable.

#1 Steve Irwin. My best friends mum worked at Australia Zoo as a ranger. We would get free passes every weekend and sometimes you’d see Steve walking around in the background, talking into his walkie talkie.



I remember one time there was a distraught lost child. Steve took him to the food court and told him that he could order anything he wanted. He really made that little kid feel safe.



The guy just had a heart of gold.

#2 He wasn’t an idol, but I once served Michael C. Hall and he was a huge [jerk]. I asked him to sign the receipt (because he paid with card and you have to sign the receipt or my manager would blow up) and I guess he thought I was trying to get his autograph. He rolls his eyes, scribbles on the receipt, crumples it up, and then shoved it at me. I’d literally never even watched Dexter before, I just recognized him from the ads. And at no point in our brief interaction did I EVER say anything about recognizing him. A lot of famous people came into my work, so it was a big no-no to say anything.



On a side note - Questlove was really cool and idk the girl he was with but she was stunning - like unreal beautiful & Mark Ruffalo’s daughter had great manners and was super polite lol.

#3 Many years ago my mom worked at restaurant near a little airport. I was waiting for her to get off work and knocked over a bunch of crayons (for kids coloring books) and this older guy helped me pick them up. I blurted out “You look like an older Indiana Jones!” He took a beat and said “That’s because I am,” and then walked away. Apparently it was actually Harrison Ford, which I didn’t find out until later that evening when my mom and I walked home.

‘Never meet your heroes’ has become a well-known adage nowadays, suggesting that meeting the people we admire might not live up to the idolized image we’ve created in our minds. The original quote that many believe this proverb refers to comes from the French “Il ne faut pas toucher aux idoles: la dorure en reste aux mains.” It roughly translates to: “Don’t touch your idols: a little gold always rubs off.” ADVERTISEMENT This phrase is believed to have first appeared in the French novel Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert. In short, the story focused on a doctor's wife, Emma Bovary, who had affairs and lived beyond her means to escape the banalities and emptiness of provincial life. The book has become a bestseller and a seminal work of realism, becoming one of the most influential novels ever written.

#4 Britney twice and she was the sweetest both times.

#5 Not my idol, but I saw Brendon Urie walking down the levee area after performing NYE in New Orleans. I LOVED panic! At the disco as a teen. He just walked right in front of me and I said “omg hi brendon, I love panic at the disco!” To which someone in his posse replied “it’s BREN-DEN” (I guess I said it too much like Bran-DON). Aight well [frick] y’all too then!

#6 I met Jonathan Banks in a hotel lobby and I told him Mike Ehrmentrout was my spirit animal. We shared an elevator, had a brief conversation and he could not have been any nicer (I do realize this thread is about famous people being jerks but I decided to rep some positive Johnny Banks energy instead).

In the 21st century, the phrase has become widespread, as fans often share stories of them meeting their heroes and being let down. It’s a piece of advice that reminds people that heroes are no different from ordinary folks. That said, meeting your idol can be a positive experience, despite the negative stories people have shared. For example, Johnny Depp has said, ‘They tell you to be careful because maybe you don’t want to meet your heroes. I’ve met pretty much everyone, and I’ve never been let down.’ ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I’ve shared this story before but here it is again: back in 2016 I flew from Melbourne, Aus, to London to meet Carrie Fisher at a convention.



Growing up as a young, mentally ill woman, it was amazing to see someone as famous as her be so open about her struggles. I openly cry in front of her as I tell her how important she is to me, and she says “don’t cry sweetheart, you have such pretty eyes” which naturally, sets me off more.



I thank her profusely, head off to do some shopping, and return like 6 hours later to get my photo with her. She holds my hand again and says “you still have such pretty eyes” and it makes my entire life.



I miss her terribly.

#8 A very minor "meeting" experience but I'll share anyway. A few years ago I went to a (fantastic) talk by Jane Fonda, who is the closest thing to my "idol", and then waited afterwards with a group of people. Unfortunately those people were lunatics who, from listening to them, appeared to wait at any sort of celebrity event for autographs etc (genuinely, it seemed like a bizarre cult) and they were absolute bulldogs about getting her attention. I asked Jane for a photo, and she basically ignored me, but I think she was trying to get though those idiots as quickly as possible. Then she made a joke, and she heard me laugh so she looked right at me and smiled. Honestly, that made me happy enough!



In an ideal world she would've also taken a photo, but I'm rational enough to know I wasn't anyone special to her and she was doing the best she could. She didn't need to stop at all, she could've walked straight past us and gone home. I was mainly annoyed that the people who weren't specific fans got priority, but there's no way she could've known that.

#9 I met Muhammad Ali when I was seven years old (I was a white girl with gappy teeth an pigtails) and he made jokes when I told him that Ken Norton should have won their third fight (I was a brat but I still think that). He was so sweet to me. What made him the greatest was everything he did outside of the ring. He will always be the greatest to me.

Who knows? You might just get lucky and meet your favorite actor and talk about your favorite books and recommend them to each other, casually conversing for 30 minutes. It might sound like a piece of fanfiction, but (if folks online can be trusted) it's totally true! If you’re interested in reading more of such heartwarming stories, make sure to check our previous piece on the nicest celebrity encounters people have ever had.

#10 When I was a teenager I was really into MASH and Alan Alda. I read all his books and thought he was the coolest. On a family vacation to New York I ran into him in a bookstore! I think he was a bit confused to have such a young person be into his stuff, but he kindly shook my hand. Lovely guy.

#11 My aunt met Orlando Bloom back when they were filming the 2nd/3rd POTC movies. She knew I was absolutely obsessed with him so she approached him at the bar of the hotel that they were both staying at in the Bahamas (him to film the movies, her for family vacation) and asked for an autograph. As she tells it he was very sweet, chatted with her for a while, happily signed a cocktail napkin addressed to me (“To [name] ❤️ Orlando Bloom”), and even encouraged her to keep the pen he’d signed it with for me to have as a funny keepsake, it absolutely blew my middle school mind when she called me up to tell me about it. I still have that autograph (and the pen!!!).

#12 My idol turned out to be a groomer so here’s a positive story…. She’s not my idol but the most famous person I’ve come in contact with was Scarlett Johansen while working at Disney. She was actually pretty nice. I didn’t even notice it was ScarJo until midway thru serving her. We joked about ppl not being able to read signs and follow simple directions.

#13 I met J Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman on Succession) when she came to give a talk at my university a couple of weeks ago. She was vibrant, funny, and incredibly interesting - she was with her husband Kenneth Lonergan and talked all about her career acting in New York and her experience on Succession. They took questions from the audience for almost an hour and were just so friendly and warm (and she is gorgeous in person too!)



11/10 experience, Gerri has my vote for CEO, let’s see Mole Woman win the whole thing.

#14 I met Billy Porter at Pittsburgh pride last year and he just acted very annoyed/didn’t want to be there. It was extremely hot that day so I’m trying to give him the benefit of the doubt but it was disappointing.

#15 Tyra Banks is a nightmare to service people, but I feel like a lot of people know that already.



*maybe I should say was because my story is from over 15 years ago and she could’ve changed???

#16 2018 Allen Iverson, I was his cocktail server, he looked at me. And someone from his posse said “we don’t tip darkskins”. it was the most embarrassing day of my life still till this day… I cried.

#17 Spent some time with Gaga on a small set. She went around and introduced herself to all of the crew. (Maybe 10 people.) This was peak Gaga and she couldn’t have been nicer.

#18 Woody Harrelson was visiting relatives and came into the library I work in. He was very funny and talked with everyone. Wanted to know what was going on in town. No one asked for photos or autographs - maybe that's why he stayed so long to chat with everyone. Not the experience that you asked for since it was so positive, but there it is.

#19 I served Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler on separate occasions at a bar in Mammoth Lakes, California. They were both incredibly nice and bought drinks for the entire staff and gave incredible tips.

#20 I wouldn't say "idol" but "hero" definitely - and I had the exact opposite experience.



I do some writing professionally, both as a journalist and in the entertainment world (book/film/theatre type stuff), and there's one particular writer who I've looked up to since I was a kid. She's one of the two people who inspired me to get into my niche, and I've studied her work to hone my own.



She was working on a new project a few years back, and I wound up interviewing her for a profile (sidebar: I'm not refusing to name her to try to be coy or get a "guessing game" going, but because there have only been a few interviews with her in the last few years, so saying who she is would be traceable to my real identity very quickly, lol). Just as we were starting the interview, she cut in before I could start asking questions and insisted on telling me that she had read a recent piece I'd written, how much she enjoyed my observations on a specific point, and how very talented she thought I was. I'm pretty sure I was a stammering mess at that point, but managed to tell her how her work is such an inspiration to mine, too. It was a very kind and generous moment. And she's actually kept in touch with me since then!

#21 I went to a book signing by Judy Blume. The deal was if you bought her new book she would sign it. I bought the book, but also brought my copy of Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing that I’d had since elementary school (I am in my late 30s). When I got up to her after waiting in line she was very annoyed that I asked her to sign the kids book. She turned to her publicist and said “I thought this was supposed to be about the adult novel!” And sort of chastised me for not buying the book and playing by the rules. I tried to show her that I had bought her new novel but just wanted her to sign my beloved old book instead, but she just scribbled off a signature while complaining and was like, “next!” I totally get that even the nicest folks can have bad days, but it was totally mortifying to me and I’m still not really over it.

#22 Not my idol, and I wasn't an active fan but enjoyed him in a couple of his shows, I worked with Topher Grace on a single-day shoot, and had to give him a note on set from the higher-ups. He berated and embarrassed me in front of the entire crew and then chose to ignore me the rest of the day. I had a silent panic attack for the rest of the shoot and drove home and broke down. Told an agent friend what happened and his response was, 'Oh yeah, everyone knows he's a massive [jerk].' I wish I had known that before.

#23 Not my idol & actually a happy story - i was once waiting to be served at east london coffee shop when i realised the tall hipster beside me was russell brand. i loved russell brand & was a massive fan of his radio show. i stood there nervously wondering if i should say something when the barista came over and asked "are you two together?"



without missing a beat, russell replied "Ah, she's not happy but we're working things out".



i'm not a fan of his beliefs nowadays and unfollowed him on insta but i'll never forget this tiny little interaction that made my work morning / week.

#24 When I was a teenager I worked at my hometown local public library in the kids section. There was a very well known children’s author touring local libraries. It was found out after the tour that he was charging two different libraries for the same air fare and quietly pocketing the extra. So sad.

#25 Some cast members from The X-Files, and Arrow are a bit up their own [butts]. I won't say who, but it disappointed me a bit.



Not Scully though, she's just very professional.

#26 I worked San Diego comic con in my early twenties with a press pass. Ray Bradbury was there and I was so longing to meet him. I wanted to meet my hero so badly that I felt like I didn’t deserve to cut the line for him. I waited. I waited rightfully in line for four hours. I had my well-worn and notated copy of Fahrenheit with me, and the guy behind me bullied the s**t out of me because I wrote in the book; I listened to him make fun of me for the hours we waited in line. When I got to Ray Bradbury I was so out of sorts from the guy behind me talking s**t that I forgot the planned lines I was going to tell Ray Bradbury. When it is was my turn, I held out the notated copy of Fahrenheit and started to cry while saying “you don’t know what this means to me” (not the rehearsed dialogue I had in my head) and he took my hands in his and squeezed. It was the nicest moment that I could have captured from my hero.

#27 Always had a massive crush on Julian Casablancas (was my screen saver etc.) until I decided to buy VIP tickets and fly to see the Strokes made it front row and got given backstage passes with 20 or so other girls. He was quite clearly having mid life crisis, puffy 46 year old with a sense of entitlement making him salty that the 21 year olds don’t wanna [do] him anymore. He was comically rude moody and sullen to me and my boyfriend (because my BF was not welcome…) he even hit on me when I was alone with him and it was embarrassing and desperate. He was so rude and dismissive to my boyfriend that he came across as a total freak, it was like a really weird 13 year old boy that hates everyone. Like sighs and eye rolls. I wish he was rude and cool at least haha but it was just embarrassing. And the juxtaposition of my young, healthy happy and attractive BF with actual charisma and natural attractiveness alongside him was comical and I honestly think he felt that and was more salty?? AMAZING talking voice though haha, like honey.

#28 Met Robin Williams once. Suuuuper nice and so funny. Went out of his way to joke around with volunteers and will forever be one of my heroes.

#29 Back in 2013 when I was 15 I paid $500 for a Justin Bieber meet and greet (stupid, I know). He arrived over an hour late and did not interact or acknowledge any of us. He stood like a statue wearing sunglasses while 100 very obsessed teenage girls rushed in posed for a photo and were rushed back out. It was over in about 5 seconds. Thinking back now the whole situation was realllly sad. We knew it would be a really quick thing but he arrived so late that his crew came in and was telling us all it wouldn’t be a meet and greet but “a photo opportunity”. It was sad that all of these young girls were soooo excited to meet him and had paid a lot of money to do so and he and his team literally didn’t have a single care at all.



I understand at the time he was going through a lot and since then he has apologised a lot for his various antics, but he has never really apologised to the thousands of young girls that wasted hundreds of dollars for what would be a really terrible and heart breaking experience. Since then I’ve remained a mild fan but I have always sustained the impression that he doesn’t like and has no drive for his career and resents his fans.

#30 I met Courtney Love in 2018. I don’t regret it and I still love her until the day I die, but she was very mean. I think that’s also why I love her though.

#31 Tbh not an idol and not a let down-but one time I saw Tobey Maguire in SF, sitting at a sidewalk table along and absolutely destroying a pizza.

#32 Not my idol but I met Kit Harrington (AKA Jon Snow) at a hotel bar and he was the nicest, sweetest, most patient person. Had a lovely chat and he let me take a photo with him. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau however, seemed irritated to be recognized and did not want to talk but he did let me get a photo with him. Also briefly met the producers and the actor who played Sam who was also an absolute darling. Started thanking me for watching the show. The show that literally ALL of America was obsessed with.



The actors were in town for a season three premier and I had attended an exclusive after party where they were supposed to show for meet and greets. Must have been tired because though I briefly saw Rose Leslie, no one else made an appearance.

#33 I paid to meet Sebastian Stan at a convention once when I was younger. Was definitely in a big Seb/Bucky phase. I know now that cons are the worst place to meet big celebs because they're usually very jaded after meeting hundreds of people but WOW the guy didn't even look at me. He signed the photo we took together without looking up or greeting me. I felt very invisible, it crushed me back then. Handed him an artwork I created for him (with my cringey note on the back praising him for his acting and kindness) and walked away without another word. I don't blame him for it, I know he was probably tired, but it really sucked.

#34 I once met the dude who is famously typecast as Santa Claus in my country and he was the rudest person ever. That almost made me cry and I was in my 20s lol.

#35 Met Hanson via their fan club (yes, I know 😅) which is a paid membership and you can get the chance at shows to be chosen to meet them. It was all of about. 2 minutes and they all seemed annoyed to be there, rude, dismissive. If you're going to take money from fans for a fan club and offer them chances to meet you, at least pretend to want to be there.

#36 Met Hayley Williams before a concert of hers. She was [very mean], the rest of the band was awesome.

#37 Have always had low expectations when I’ve come across celebs I like:



- Sandra Bullock - brief encounter in Boston, she was really nice to everyone that said hi or whatever



- Princess Diana - I was a kid, and my brother (like 4 years old) and I (7ish) were taken by my mom to stand and ‘see’ her at an event in our city at a blood bank I guess to raise awareness. She came out to a decent sized crowd and instead of getting in a car she walked around the whole perimeter to collect flowers and have short chats with well wishers. When she got to us, I have her flowers and my brother got shy and tried to back into the crowd away from her. She got down on her knees to his level and held out her hand with a warm smile. He took it and came back. I don’t recall anything she said, only that she came across as next level nice and genuine. I saw this as someone who is completely against being part of the British Monarchy fwiw.



- Evan Danko (Lemonheads) was sitting on a terrace have a pint talking about something random with a friend and this guy turns around and joins our conversation. I recognized him right away, and we all chatted for an hour before we had to leave. Super chill, never once talked about being a rock star or whatever, it was never acknowledged to be honest, I didnt think it was appropriate and didn’t want to ruin the vibe.



Chris Sabo (90s baseball player) - went up to him with his baseball card to ask for a signature when his team were playing my fav team. I thought he was cool cause he wore glasses like my dad. Flat out refused because I was wearing an Expos hat (he played for the Reds) and told me to leave. I was 5-6 years old.



Interview loads of punk bands and never had a bad moment



My brother works in production and he says Kiefer Sutherland is really great with the crew. Cate Blanchett, Ron Pearlman, Andrew Lincoln, Adam Sandler - all really nice.

#38 I went on a very VERY low budget reality show called the Fireball Run and one season had Chris McDonald (shooter mcgavin) and Jackie Siegel (queen of Versailles). We shot for 10 days and it was a road trip based show. Both were VERY nice. Chris was a lot of fun and really easy to talk to and drink with. Jackie is definitely flawed, but she was so so kind and had a very friendly personality. Definitely materialistic and Florida Rich, but still a lot of fun hanging out with her.



I was honestly fangirling over Chris. Not so much a hero and idol, but definitely a huge part of growing up, I watched happy Gilmore frequently. 10/10 would take a cross country road trip with again.

#39 I met Eddie Van Halen. I was warned not to, as he could be prickly. He was super, super nice, and somewhat humble. I worked in the guitar business forever, and have met most of the big ones. A couple of them are total toolbags. Andy Summers from the Police being pretty terrible….

#40 I met Emma Thompson in a bar, one of the few people on earth I would call an idol. I was so nervous my hands were evidently shaking because she reached out and held them, smiled directly into my eyes the whole time we spoke, and gave me a big hug at the end. I was 35, an age where it’s not cute to be so awkward!, but she was an absolute class act of kindness and graciousness, I’ll never forget it.

#41 I wouldn’t say idol but i met jonah hill and i will always remember him being a huge [jerk] when i see him in movies!

#42 I met kanye west and then weeks later he started his very public downfall.

#43 Honestly I’m glad I met one of my idols. I met Miley in Miami while she was recording Bangerz and she was the absolute sweetest person ever. She was in Miami with her mom and her sister and I chatted with them for like 15 minutes, then Miley came down the elevators and before she walked outside, she stayed inside and she was so cool. We talked for like 5 minutes, we took a picture and then she walked out. She was soooo chill.

#44 Emma stone. She wasn’t my idol by any means but I thought she was relatable and quirky and sweet but she was a [jerk].

#45 I met SZA once at the doctors office and I felt so guilty approaching her but I was obsessed and had been listening to her album on the way to the doctors. She jumped up and hugged me and made conversation and was soooo friendly and nice while I was so nervous and awkward. Couldn’t have been a better experience and made me love her even more. She hugged me again before I left and was so fantastic 😭.

#46 Timothy Olyphant and his wife Alexis were total sweethearts! They came into the shop I was working in every day, and she and I started to hit it off, me poorly playing it cool “oh you DROVE here? From where? LA? What do you do?”. They stopped coming when I had to toss a drunk guy out on the street for being belligerent, but had a solid 7 days of cool interactions :).

#47 Never idolize mortals.

#48 This isn’t quite the type of “idol” or experience I’m sure we’re all here to hear about lol but I used to idolize Dr. Ben Carson. I had all of his books as a kid and used to go around telling everyone I wanted to be a neurosurgeon because of him, a genius and pioneer in his field. He’s the reason I wanted to become a doctor and how I ended up in med school. Unfortunately, during his run for presidency we all saw that he’s actually a huge moron.



I know the lesson here is “don’t idolize celebrities” because you don’t know them etc etc, but I’m still really disappointed. He’s the reason I ended up on the path to becoming a doctor and I have so much respect for him academically and intellectually…but I am/was so let down. I try not to think about it too much lol.

#49 Not an idol but someone I enjoyed watching…before all his conservative weirdo behavior became public knowledge.



Chris Pratt got an award from a student organization at my college and my (all-femme presenting) a cappella group was slated to perform for him during his campus tour. We were performing in the group’s clubhouse, and when the tour reached us he got sort of creepy and acted like the org hired us as [adult] workers. Basically like “oh you hired all these girls for me?” We had to nervously laugh it off and sing for him but it’s bothered me ever since.

#50 I am an oddball out here and got offered to work for my idol (fan since 2014). i’ve been with her (pop artist) for a year and it’s been a dream, she’s so nice and normal! but i know that’s 100% not everyone else’s experience.

#51 Raquel Welch. She was in a small local play decades ago I’m in my early 20’s and my parents had tickets. Mom got sick and Dad asked me to go. We were in the third row and I was fixated on her. At the first intermission, an usher came up behind me in the next row, leaned down and said “Ms. Welch would like you to stop taking photos.” I denied taking photos and I didn’t have a cell phone then. He informed me she could hear the clicking. The woman seated next to me with the oxygen tank interrupted and stated “it’s probably me”.

#52 I've met a lot of people but Demi Lovato was the only one to look me up and down with a disgusted expression and roll her eyes at me as she slid her signed photo over to me. She was doing autographs at a Verizon store during the Jonas Brother's Burning Up tour. She was nice to all my friends though, I watched her be nice to them moments after my interaction so....luck of the draw I guess lol.



Edit: might as well add I met the Jonas' many a time, since I name them above. They were all nice, Kevin being the most friendly.

#53 I was staying at a hotel in Orlando about 8 years ago and Tracy Morgan was apparently staying at the same hotel. He was in one of the common areas of the hotel with his family. This was about a year after his horrific crash with the Walmart truck. I went up to him and let him know that I was so glad he was ok and that I was so sorry for the loss of his friend. He was so very sweet and introduced me to his family. You could tell he was still recovering physically from the crash. He chatted with me for about 10 minutes and happily obliged when I asked to take a picture. I’ll never forget what he said to me that day. In regards to the crash he said. “I’m afraid I’m not going to be funny anymore.” That statement really broke my heart, but I’ll tell you something: I saw his show two years after that and he was hilarious! He has a fan for life.

#54 I met Andre Agassi at a tennis tournament. He was on a court practicing. He was engaging the whole crowd and answering questions. He was just a normal guy who happened to be an amazing tennis player. I can imagine him being just as chill in a backyard having a beer as he was practicing that day.

#55 I saw Rainn Wilson at an event once and was completely star struck. I decided to not meet him because I would be destroyed if he was rude to me. Bullet dodged, I guess.

#56 I work in production too and your friend is probably right.

#57 I wrote this story before in another thread months ago, but I'll tell it again.



I met Ezra Koenig from Vampire Weekend in 2013. His band was in their heyday, and he was known for his beloved Twitter persona.



I was in my mid-20s at the time. I listened to the band for years but never got a chance to see them. I was really stoked to finally see them live. After the show, I waited by the tour buses with a group of surprisingly younger fans. Some of them were with their parents.



When Ezra came out of a tour bus, young girls were screaming at him like he was in a boy band. He was just loving it. When he and I finally got a chance to talk, he kind of ignored me and was more focused on engaging with these young fans.



I thought I gave off some bad vibes even though the other band members seemed cool with me. I didn't think much of the interaction until years later. I found out that he had an inappropriate relationship with Tavi Gevinson when she was 18 and he was 30. Although she never named him, it was widely believed that she was writing about him sexually assaulting and grooming her in her essay for The Cut.



So yeah. Everything about my encounter with him just clicked for me. He really is a creep who was/is way into young girls.

#58 Years ago before she became famous in America, I met Michelle Yeoh at a clothing store in LA. Super down to earth.



Decades ago, Tina Yothers (Family Ties) when she was popular, was rude as hell.



I'm from Toronto and met Masai Ujuri. Super nice as well and obviously very passionate about his team.

#59 I have met SRK multiple times. The only actual bollywood celeb that my parents agreed for a performance in my brothers wedding( In his mumbai reception some bimbos did come but we didn't go, irrelevant). More charming and witty in reality.

My fiancee is friends w Aditya Roy Kapoor. Surprisingly he isn't an idiot what u'd expect a bollywood kapoor to be. Complimented me a lot on my face, joked about being jealous of my hair(although he does look s**y himself), gave me a good song(haiti arcade fire).

One last note, many actresses are just average amazing women who would give u compliments(if u deserve them), but it's not happening in a public place and most certainly not India.

I don't idolize anyone, coz most of the actors aren't even hot but I do like the people mentioned here.

#60 In 2014 at a Little Mix (UK girl group) signing everyone had turns to make small chat with the girls when it came for me to move onto Jesy she immediately looked me up & down, scoffed & turned her attention to the other fans that were with another member (Jade) i legit said “hello” + gave a little wave, did she turn her attention to me? no. thankfully the other girls were so sweet especially Leigh-Anne & Perrie. mind you, i was 13 when this happened.. Jesy was my favorite (at the time) & i was left disappointed.

#61 Not meeting exactly….

I worked on a set back in the early 2000s and it was hosted by Bill Cosby. I can’t tell you how excited so many people were. I wasn’t a particularly huge fan, but for sure he was part of my childhood and I could name several things I saw him in other than The Cosby Show.



When the allegations came out and were substantiated by so many women, and they had stories about him that sounded like echoes of the same script, I realized that Cosby was probably looking for his next victim every time he filmed. He knew it was a great way to meet young women in the industry who were starting out, thrilled to meet him, and he *wanted* them to be comfortable and trust him.



I look back on that shoot now and it’s horrifying that I was in a room *for days* with a serial r*pist and I had no idea; if anyone in that room did they should be eternally damned for not trying to stop him then.

#62 Not my personal idol, but Lindsay Lohan stole my friend’s Prada wallet! She and my friend were both in the VIP section at a trendy bar in New York in the mid-2000s, sitting near one another against the wall, on the type of banquette seats that line the perimeter of the room. Lindsay was there with a friend and a bodyguard.



My friend didn’t put two and two together until she got a call later that night (after a few distraught hours trying to locate her wallet.) It was from the bodyguard, who was returning the wallet and he asked my friend not to contact the police. My friend was crestfallen because she loved Lindsey in Mean Girls!

#63 I met David Byrne and Beck briefly. They were both very polite.

#64 I just met two of my all time favourite musicians (Ihsahn and Samoth from Emperor). I’ve loved Emperor for 20 years, and seeing as my two most loved musicians died in the 1990s, Ihsahn and Samoth were the next best thing.



They were *so* friendly. Samoth was very shy and didn’t say much. Ihsahn noticed that I have an Emperor tattoo and said “that’s a cool tattoo, pity we aren’t gonna play that one”. I did sad face and he’s like “maybe we’ll sneak it in”. They played that song last ❤️.

#65 I know a bunch of people who've met Margaret Atwood and they all described her as incredibly rude and condescending.

