ADVERTISEMENT

Travel photography has a special way of making distant places feel both cinematic and strangely familiar. In this selection of images by Tom Dobinson, also known as @lens_time on Instagram, readers are invited to explore dramatic coastlines, historic streets, mountain views, and striking landmarks captured across the United Kingdom and beyond. His portfolio spans everything from atmospheric corners of England, Wales, and Scotland to memorable scenes from France, Italy, Belgium, and Germany, with each photo highlighting the character, mood, and visual charm of a place.

What makes Dobinson’s work so engaging is the way he balances grand scenery with a strong eye for composition, light, and detail. Some images feel sweeping and adventurous, while others turn quiet architecture or familiar landscapes into something almost storybook-like. Together, they create a collection that celebrates the beauty of travel and the many unforgettable moments waiting to be discovered along the way.

Scroll down, enjoy the journey, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite images. Of course, if you want to check out Tom’s other work, you can do so on his Instagram page.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“West Baywatch”

“West Baywatch”

Location: West Bay, Dorset, England

lens_time Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    “Goth To Go”

    “Goth To Go”

    Location: Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England

    lens_time Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    “Devil's In The Details”

    “Devil's In The Details”

    Location: Teufelsbrücke (Devil’s Bridge), Andermatt area, Uri, Switzerland

    lens_time Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    “Hairpin To Win”

    “Hairpin To Win”

    Location: Hotel Belvédère (Furka Pass), Uri/ Valais, Switzerland

    lens_time Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    “Glen Coe With The Flow”

    “Glen Coe With The Flow”

    Location: Glencoe, Scottish Highlands, Scotland

    lens_time Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    “Bridge Over Troubled Sky”

    “Bridge Over Troubled Sky”

    Location: Severn Bridge, South West England/South East Wales

    lens_time Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    “Fall For It”

    “Fall For It”

    Location: Bergkirche Beucha, Beucha, Saxony, Germany

    lens_time Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    “Mind The Gap”

    “Mind The Gap”

    Location: Saltash (Royal Albert Bridge), England

    lens_time Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    “Arch Enemy”

    “Arch Enemy”

    Location: Westminster, London, England

    lens_time Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    “Gate Expectations”

    “Gate Expectations”

    Location: Mam Tor (Great Ridge), Peak District, Derbyshire, England

    lens_time Report

    7points
    POST
    #11

    “Leaf It Out”

    “Leaf It Out”

    Location: Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

    lens_time Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    “Road To Ruin (My Camera Roll)”

    “Road To Ruin (My Camera Roll)”

    Location: The Round House, Stanton Drew, Somerset, England

    lens_time Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    “Abbey-Solutely”

    “Abbey-Solutely”

    Location: Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire, England

    lens_time Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    “Rocky Relationship”

    “Rocky Relationship”

    Location: The Roaches, Staffordshire, England

    lens_time Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    “Sunset Boulevard”

    “Sunset Boulevard”

    Location: Pont de Pierre, Bordeaux, Gironde

    lens_time Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    “Ship Happens”

    “Ship Happens”

    Location: Holy Island (Lindisfarne), Northumberland, England

    lens_time Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    “Castell Me Maybe”

    “Castell Me Maybe”

    Location: Conwy Castle, Conwy, Wales

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    “Glow With The Flow”

    “Glow With The Flow”

    Location: Penmon Lighthouse, Anglesey, Wales

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    “The High Road”

    “The High Road”

    Location: Castell Dinas Brân, Llangollen, Denbighshire

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    “Curve Your Enthusiasm”

    “Curve Your Enthusiasm”

    Location: St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    “Moody, But Make It Mythical”

    “Moody, But Make It Mythical”

    Location: Northumberlandia, Cramlington, Northumberland, England

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    “Arch You Glad I Didn't Say “Historic”

    “Arch You Glad I Didn't Say “Historic”

    Location: Ale and Cakes Mine, Cornwall, England

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    “Coast Guard-Ing The View”

    “Coast Guard-Ing The View”

    Location: Coastguard Cottages, Eastbourne, South Coast, England

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    “Thatch Made In Heaven”

    “Thatch Made In Heaven”

    Location: Ashton-under-Hill, Worcestershire, England

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    “Isle Be Back”

    “Isle Be Back”

    Location: St Michael’s Mount, Marazion, Cornwall, England

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    “Glen Coe With The Flow”

    “Glen Coe With The Flow”

    Location: Glencoe, Scottish Highlands, Scotland

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    “Thatch Of The Day”

    “Thatch Of The Day”

    Location: The Round House, Stanton Drew, Somerset, England

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    “Stairway To Heaven”

    “Stairway To Heaven”

    Location: South Stack Lighthouse steps, Holy Island, Anglesey, Wales

    lens_time Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    “Never Get Tide Down”

    “Never Get Tide Down”

    Eglwys Cwyfan (Church in the Sea), Anglesey, Wales

    lens_time Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    “Don't Be So Dim”

    “Don't Be So Dim”

    Location: Penmon Lighthouse, Anglesey, Wales

    lens_time Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    “Alsace Yourself”

    “Alsace Yourself”

    Location: Eguisheim, Haut-Rhin, Grand Est, France

    lens_time Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    “Alpine Stream Of Consciousness”

    “Alpine Stream Of Consciousness”

    Location: Rosenlaui Valley, Bern, Switzerland

    lens_time Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    “Mont Saint-Mic Drop”

    “Mont Saint-Mic Drop”

    Location: Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy, France

    lens_time Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    “Maximus Mood”

    “Maximus Mood”

    Location: Cypress-lined drive, San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

    lens_time Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    “Rain Check”

    “Rain Check”

    Location: Grand Place (Grote Markt), Brussels, Belgium

    lens_time Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    “Eight A Minute!”

    “Eight A Minute!”

    Location: Palazzo Ottagonale, Berlin, Germany

    lens_time Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    “Tree's A Crowd”

    “Tree's A Crowd”

    Location: Llanberis, Gwynedd, Wales

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    “Frame, Set, Match”

    “Frame, Set, Match”

    Location: Saint-Benoît-du-Sault, Indre, Centre-Val de Loire

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    “Mill With It”

    “Mill With It”

    Location: Old Mill of Vernon, Vernon, Eure, Normandy, France

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    “Time Always Ruins A Good Castle”

    “Time Always Ruins A Good Castle”

    Location: Castell Dinas Brân, Llangollen, Denbighshire, Wales

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    “Dome Sweet Dome”

    “Dome Sweet Dome”

    Location: Radcliffe Camera, Oxford, Oxfordshire, England

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    “Light Pier Pressure”

    “Light Pier Pressure”

    Location: Holyhead Breakwater Lighthouse, Holyhead, Anglesey, Wales

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    “Lake It Or Leave It”

    “Lake It Or Leave It”

    Location: Bergkirche Beucha, Beucha, Saxony, Germany

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    “Czech Mate”

    “Czech Mate”

    Location: Charles Bridge (Karlův most) & Vltava River, Prague, Czech Republic

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    “Gondola With It”

    “Gondola With It”

    Location: Venice Lagoon, Venice, Italy

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    “Slate Expectations”

    “Slate Expectations”

    Dinorwic Slate Quarry, Llanberis, Gwynedd, Wales

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    “Bath, Actually”

    “Bath, Actually”

    Location: North Parade Buildings, Bath, Somerset, England

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    “Neist Level”

    “Neist Level”

    Location: Neist Point, Isle of Skye, Scotland

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    “Atomium-Attic”

    “Atomium-Attic”

    Location: Atomium, Brussels, Belgium

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    “Rock Of Ages”

    “Rock Of Ages”

    Location: Blackchurch Rock, North Devon, England

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    “Up Berlin Early”

    “Up Berlin Early”

    Location: Fernsehturm (Berlin TV Tower), Berlin, Germany

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    “Tree's Company”

    “Tree's Company”

    Location: Sycamore Gap, Northumberland, England

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, thanks to two fu*kwits with a chainsaw, it no longer looks like this.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    “Arch-Ly Ever After”

    “Arch-Ly Ever After”

    Location: Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, Lot, Occitanie, France

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    “View Me A Favor”

    “View Me A Favor”

    Location: Haystacks, Lake District, Cumbria, England

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    “A Light-House Is Actually Very Heavy”

    “A Light-House Is Actually Very Heavy”

    Location: Tŵr Mawr Lighthouse, Ynys Llanddwyn, Anglesey, Wales

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    “Spire & Desire”

    “Spire & Desire”

    Location: Cathédrale Saint-André, Bordeaux, Gironde, France

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    “Kelp Me”

    “Kelp Me”

    Location: The Kelpies, Falkirk, Scotland

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    “Arch You Serious?!”

    “Arch You Serious?!”

    Location: Castell Dinas Brân, Llangollen, Denbighshire, Wales

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    “Cave You Believe It?”

    “Cave You Believe It?”

    Location: South Wales Coast

    lens_time Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    “Cross My Heart”

    “Cross My Heart”

    Location: “Four Trees” (Val d’Orcia), San Quirico d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

    lens_time Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    “Tree-Mendous Towers”

    “Tree-Mendous Towers”

    Location: Bosco Verticale, Milan, Lombardy, Italy

    lens_time Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    “Make A Wish”

    “Make A Wish”

    Location: United Kingdom

    lens_time Report

    2points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!