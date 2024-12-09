“Is That Rhinestone Depends?”: Shania Twain Divides Fans With Bold Two-Piece Look On Stage

ADVERTISEMENT

When Shania Twain hit the Las Vegas stage in a bedazzled two-piece ensemble, social media erupted with comments over her flashy outfit.

The country-pop icon’s ensemble, part of her Come On Over residency at Planet Hollywood, set off a firestorm of opinions online that included comparisons of her outfit to a diaper.

During the show last week, the 59-year-old singer wore a revealing two-piece set and a long pink jacket on top with a matching cowboy hat, but the bold look didn’t sit well with everyone.

Shania Twain’s recent outfit on the Las Vegas stage ignited a whirlwind of opinions on social media

Image credits: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Image credits: shaniatwain

While some fans cheered her on for rocking a daring style, others took to TikTok and X with less-than-kind critiques, comparing the outfit to an adult diaper and questioning its appropriateness.

“Is that a rhinestone Depends?” said one jab, while another quipped, “I didn’t know Depends made such a sexy option.”

It wasn’t just the outfit that drew criticism. Some commentators questioned whether the singer’s bold choices were appropriate for her age, with one TikTok user asking, “Is this midlife crisis barbie?”

“Why is 59-year-old Shania Twain in a nude bodysuit and diaper on stage?” said another biting remark.

Critics compared the look to a rhinestone diaper, with some dubbing her “Midlife Crisis Barbie”

Image credits: rtthebest1

Image credits: rtthebest1

Amid the snarky remarks, there were also fans applauding her for embracing her confidence and individuality.

“She’s an entertainer!! She’s 59 and rockin’ it while she still has it!!! All the power to you Shania Twain!!! Legend,” said one loyal supporter.

“She looks great for 60! How many of you look like that?!” another questioned.

“So obviously, it’s just me, but I think she looks fantastic!” said another.

Shania’s “Come On Over” residency is a homage to her 1997 album with the same title, etched in history as the best-selling album of all time by a female solo artist with hits like Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You’re Still the One.

Supporters praised her for embracing her individuality, with one declaring, “She’s 59 and rockin’ it while she still has it!”

Image credits: rtthebest1

Image credits: shaniatwain

While talking about the residency, the singer spoke about how she has always been involved in her own styling and stage design, especially during the early days of her career.

“I just didn’t have the budget for the styling, so I just did it myself,” she told CBS News earlier this year.

“The wardrobe for ‘Any Man of Mine’ and ‘Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under’—I just went to Target. And then the denim on denim, which has become quite a fun thing for fans to wear, that was just out of my closet,” she continued.

Shania’s Las Vegas show pays homage to her record-breaking 1997 album, Come On Over, featuring iconic hits like Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

During her Queen of Me tour last year, the Grammy winner said she decided to have a new outfit every night instead of doing quick outfit changes in every show.

“I decided that instead of doing quick changes in a show, I’ll just change every night. So every show, the fans get a different look. It’s been a lot of fun, and it keeps it all fresh for me,” she told IndyStar last year.

“I’m enjoying basically pulling things out of my closet that I’ve had for years,” she told the outlet.

“Some of it is vintage haute couture, some of it is just from boxes of fabrics that I’ve had in storage,” she continued. “I’m repurposing and reimagining a variety of these things on my own.”

Despite the polarizing reactions, the Grammy winner continues to embrace her unique styling when it comes to her shows

