Roommate’s Cat Destroys Lady’s Puzzle, She Refuses To Accept Its “Apology,” Is Called Heartless

Do you love your pet? Silly question—of course you do. But what if it’s, for example, your friend’s, relative’s, or roommate’s pet? Do you still love it? Okay, but what if it so happens that this wonderful animal just made a complete mess in your room, ruining some important things of yours?

For the user u/Even_Editor4559, the author of the story we’re about to tell you today, everything was quite simple—she likes her roommate’s kitty, but she was absolutely not ready to tolerate furry “explorer’s” regular visits to her room. And what came out of all this—let’s just read on.

The author of the post has a roommate with a very adorable yet mischievous cat

The cat likes to sneak into the author’s room and make a mess there, as she did recently

What infuriated the author the most was that the cat ruined the puzzle she’d spent hours assembling

The cat owner attempted to make apologies on behalf of the kitty, but the author stood her ground, not willing to let the cat into her room from then on

So, the Original Poster (OP) is a 27-year-old woman sharing an apartment with her friend “Lily.” And Lily, in turn, has a cat named Muffin—adorable, but, alas, quite mischievous. And one of Muffin’s favorite things to do is sneak into our heroine’s room and make a mess there. The OP caught the cat doing this several times, but the recent incident really stands out.

So, Muffin snuck into her room again and ruined a big puzzle with many elements, which the author spent several hours assembling. The cat not only scattered the pieces all over the room—but chewed several and even lost one. Needless to say, the original poster saw red. And who wouldn’t be really outraged if they were in her shoes?

If you were expecting some kind of sophisticated story of petty revenge, then you’re definitely mistaken. Our heroine simply told Lily that from then on, Muffin was strictly forbidden to enter her room, even supervised. The cat’s owner agreed, but, at the same time, admitted that Muffin was very ashamed, and she wanted to apologize sincerely.

The OP just laughed it off, but then she received a note written by Lily, with the words: ‘I’m sowwy—Muffin,’ with a cat treat as well. But no—the attempt failed, the author firmly stated that the cat was still forbidden to enter her room. And even numerous coaxes by the roommate, who said it was stupid to hold a grudge against a pet, yielded no result. So our heroine decided to take it online to seek some support.

Of course, the cat is not to blame for anything, and it’s in the animal’s nature to sneak into a closed room and explore it. For example, Petoa says that cats love to dig into different things, finding new things for themselves. At the same time, you shouldn’t sacrifice your comfort for this. “Living with a beloved cat doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice a spotless home,” this dedicated article on Cat Tree claims.

“From the cat owner’s point of view, it was a sweet but rather clumsy attempt to smooth over an unpleasant situation,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment here. “But, on the other hand, one can perfectly understand a person whose many hours of work on assembling a complex puzzle got ruined in just a few minutes.”

“So the decision not to let the cat into this woman’s room anymore seems completely justified. And this is not an insult to the animal – just a firm desire to avoid such cases in the future. If her friend wanted to compensate for her pet’s misdeed, then she shouldn’t have written notes and attached cat treats but, for example, sat down and reassembled the puzzle together. Or just bought another one,” Irina concludes.

Commenters on the original post also sided mostly with our heroine, claiming that her friend took the offense in vain. And that cats, no matter how much you restrict their movement around the apartment, sooner or later will still find a way into a closed room to do whatever they want there. “This would be cute if it was a joke,” someone aptly summarized. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?

People in the comments supported the woman but also told her that, knowing cats, all her attempts to ban the kitty from her room were definitely in vain

