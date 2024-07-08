"Is He Holding His Stomach In?": Rob Lowe Shows Off His Stunning Body At Age 60

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Lowe is defying the passage of time with his ageless charm and impressive physique.

The ever-youthful heartthrob proved that age is just a number when he showed off his fit body while holidaying in Santa Barbara, California.

At the age of 60, the actor was captured enjoying a dip in the water and soaking up some sun on his son Matthew’s boat.

Fans on social media agreed, saying, “He’s like fine wine.”

Rob Lowe‘s recent pictures from his holiday in Santa Barbara had fans asking, “Does he ever age?”

“Hubba hubba!” one said, while another chimed in, “I actually find him much more attractive now than in the 80’s. He was almost too pretty then-now he has some character in his face.”

Another asked, “Does he ever age?”

“I thought that was Zach Efron with his new face lol,” another said.

“Rob Lowe is forever young! Such a hottie!!! He has talent as well!” one fan wrote on X

Critics in the comments section also asked if he was sucking his tummy in.

“Ok is he holding his stomach in?” one asked, while another said, “You can tell he spotted the paparazzi and sucked in his gut. Do we call that a grandpa bod?”

Ahead of his 60th birthday in March this year, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor said he learned in his 30s that he “can’t eat” like he’s “in college anymore.”

The 60-year-old actor is a father to two sons, Matthew and John Owen, whom he welcomed in 1992 and 1995

Although he has good willpower, he admitted he sometimes can’t help giving in to the whims of his sweet tooth.

“I have plenty of willpower right up until the moment that I have absolutely no willpower,” he told People in February. “So I always make sure that at night when my sweet tooth is going crazy, I have the chocolate peanut butter cups and things like that, which to me taste absolutely as good as the original versions, which are a pack of sugar. So I need to be prepared for the times when my willpower flies out the window.”

“I’m trying to be even more disciplined now as I’m older,” said the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor

While acknowledging that he is growing older, he said he is paying more attention to his diet and noted the importance of watching what he eats.

“I’m trying to be even more disciplined now as I’m older just because as you get older, you need to watch what you eat even more than when you were younger,” he said. “So I tried to cut sugar completely as my New Year’s resolution. And now I’m figuring, okay, that’s not sustainable for me, but how do I really watch my sugar consumption?”

Keeping his sugar cravings under control might sometimes be a challenge. But doing “something physical” is always a joy for the Wayne’s World star.

“I am blessed that I really enjoy physical exertion and adventure,” he told the outlet. “So if I’m not on a set, I build my entire day around what activity I’m going to do. It might be a paddle in the ocean, a hike, running sprints on the track, pickleball, tennis. I’m pretty much up for anything.”

The Hollywood heartthrob sparked a romance with his now-wife Sheryl Berkoff on the set of 1990’s Bad Influence, and they exchanged wedding vows in 1991

On the subject of longevity, he noted that he does not drink alcohol and has been sober for decades.

“Really, my routine has been the same for years: I don’t drink alcohol,” he told CNN Underscored. “I’ve been sober for 35 years, so I’m already ahead of the game there. And I love being active — hiking, surfing, golf, paddle ball, tennis, the gym. It’s consistency more than anything.”