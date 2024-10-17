“I’m Devastated”: Rita Ora Breaks Down During Concert As She Pays Tribute To Liam Payne

ADVERTISEMENT

Rita Ora broke down in tears while performing on stage in Japan as she paid tribute to her late friend Liam Payne, who died in Argentina on Wednesday.

In a video shared from the concert in Osaka, Rita was performing For You, a song she and Liam had collaborated on.

The singer can be seen turning away from the crowd and shaking her head before sitting on stage, saying, “I can’t even sing this right now,” as a picture of the two appears on screen.

Highlights Rita Ora broke down during a Japan concert, paying tribute to her late friend Liam Payne.

Rita called Liam Payne 'the kindest soul' and said their song now has new meaning.

Outpouring of love from artists followed Liam's passing, including from The X Factor.

RELATED:

Rita Ora broke down while performing For You, a song she and late friend Liam Payne collaborated on together

Share icon

Image credits: liampayne

The performance came after Rita had made a heartwarming tribute to the former One Direction band member.

“I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget,” she wrote. “I loved working with him so much — he was just a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart.

“Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P.”

Rita’s tribute comes amidst an outpouring of love from various other artists and companies

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

The X Factor, the British TV program responsible for introducing Liam to his four other One Direction bandmates, wrote, “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne.

“He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and all who loved him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

While the other members of the boy band have yet to share their thoughts, Harry Styles’ mom posted an image on Instagram of a broken heart emoji with the caption, “Just a boy…”

Zayn Malik’s sister Waliyha Malik also wrote: “Literally heartbroken. I have no words.”

Liam Payne died on Wednesday when he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: zquadrry28x

Share icon

Image credits: tdefenseless28

The pop star was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a distress call from the hotel, requesting emergency services to report a guest who was “overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol.”

The hotel’s manager told the operator “we’re afraid that he’ll do something,” recalling that Liam’s room had a balcony.

rita ora couldn’t sing the lyrics of her song with liam called “ for you ” on her japan show tonight, after liam payne death…💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/HD1LcuOpeK — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 𓊍ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) October 17, 2024

Rita Ora singing “For You” in Japan last night, her song with Liam Payne “I can’t even sing this right now ” She showed a picture of Liam and her in the background 💔 pic.twitter.com/G0aEl5NYqA — Erin ×͜× ✨LTdefenseless28✨ (@tdefenseless28) October 17, 2024

The singer had been in Argentina with his girlfriend to attend his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert on October 2, but ended up staying longer than originally planned.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FiftyShadesVEVO

Fans took to social media to honor the late pop star

Share icon

Image credits: JeetsaSolanki

Share icon

Image credits: RitaOraEU

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Lokeshbonli

Share icon

Image credits: ShwetaVerrma

Share icon

Image credits: dressscientist

Share icon

Image credits: DoubleDhimaak_2

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: CinephileVista

Share icon

Image credits: hedgedog5