Ridiculous Comics That Mock Life’s Quirks By Bradtjonas (New Pics)

Brad, also known as ‘bradtjonas,’ continues to draw some of the most bizarre, unrelatable and hilarious comics daily.

The illustrator from the United States previously shared that he started delving into webcomic art right after college, and after some trial and error, Brad finally found his voice and a very distinct drawing style. Nowadays, ‘bradtjonas’ has a following of over 18k followers on Instagram, who enjoy his unique sense of humor, and as seen from a previous post on Bored Panda, you did too!

So, without further ado, we are glad to present you with some of Brad’s newest works that will definitely keep you entertained.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | x.com