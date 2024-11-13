Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Demands Child-Free Coworker Cover For Her: “So She Could Celebrate With Her Kids”
Relationships, Work

Woman Demands Child-Free Coworker Cover For Her: “So She Could Celebrate With Her Kids”

Paid time off is a precious commodity among employees that can cause a lot of unwanted office drama. Many of these incidents seem to rise with the holidays approaching, as you’re about to read. 

A woman refused to switch shifts with a co-worker who wanted to spend Thanksgiving with her children. She finds it unacceptable to feel “pressured” and give way to colleagues with parental obligations

The employee now asks the AITAH subreddit if her actions were uncalled for. Below, you’ll find the entire story and mixed responses from readers. 

    Paid time off can cause serious drama between co-workers

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman refused to switch shifts with a colleague who wanted to spend Thanksgiving with her children

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She believes it is unfair for non-parents like her to give way to employees with kids constantly

    Image credits: HuntMuted5501

    Parents and child-free employees experience some form of unfair treatment

    Image credits: Jason Goodman/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    While the author is seemingly within reason to cry foul over supposed “unfair” treatment for being child-free, her colleague and other parent employees experience the same struggles. 

    In a 2022 survey by SHRM, 72% of respondents believe that child-free workers aren’t treated fairly. On the other hand, 67% also stated that employees weren’t treated justly because they had children. 

    However, this survey shows that child-free employees may have it tougher. 63% of respondents saw them being denied time off, and 69% noticed they had to work overtime at least once. 70% of respondents claim their non-parent colleagues were given a heavier workload. 

    As for employees with kids, 48% of survey respondents believe they are likelier to be promoted, and 53% said they have better chances of getting a raise. 

    Here’s a staggering statistic: 81% of survey takers “strongly agree” that child-related absences are more important. 

    Apart from these numbers, recruiting consultant Aimee Fahey shares a similar observation. As she stated in an interview with HuffPost, employees with children “get preference” for more flexible work schedules and an “unspoken acceptance” of kid-related events having more importance than their child-free counterparts.

    Speaking out against the biases toward parent employees is necessary

    Image credits: Alexander Dummer/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Many professionals have begun to point out what appears to be discrimination against child-free employees in the workplace. 

    In an article for Fast Company, Brand Velocity Group’s Chief of People and Culture Officer Lauren Serota called for paid sabbatical leave for workers without kids, as parents have their maternity and paternity leaves. 

    She also proposed flexible working hours and conditions for ALL employees, regardless of their obligations outside their jobs. 

    But until that happens across the board, child-free employees must speak out. Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Ellen Walker suggests doing so assertively. 

    Ask that leave away from work be offered on an equal basis so that everyone can have the opportunity to focus on dreams and aspirations,” Dr. Walker wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

    It all comes down to taking responsibility for one’s decisions and respecting each other’s needs. As Dr. Walker noted in closing, give yourself some leeway to leave work early without feeling guilty, like how you’d show generosity to a colleague who needs to clock out early to attend their kid’s soccer game. 

    “Childfree adults, you do not need to apologize for your choice,” she wrote. 

    The author took a stand and even suggested that her colleague celebrate another day. Besides, she had her time off scheduled ahead of time and is entitled to it.

    Some readers sided with the author

    Those who didn’t gave her the “you’ll feel different when you have kids” spiel

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not having kids is not, and should never be some kind of disadvantage that others can use to guilt-trip you into doing them favors "for the kids".

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seriously they expect people that are childfree to work every holiday to cover for people that chose to have kids? Seems really stupid and unfair, I bet they have a huge staff turnover and if they don't they should. I do not understand this whole " give up on having a life and just work" mentality.

    laceneil avatar
    Lace Neil
    Lace Neil
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mum was a nurse, who sometimes had to work Christmas. We understood that sometimes Mum would be looking after the sick people at Christmas and we had Dad and Granny to look after us. Last Christmas was the last one I had with my dad, I would be very angry if someone had tried to force me to give it up just so they could be with their healthy and not terminally ill kids who honestly would understand if mum had to work.

