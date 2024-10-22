Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Worker Puts In Two-Month Leave After Company Refuses To Roll Over A Single PTO Day
Work & Money

Worker Puts In Two-Month Leave After Company Refuses To Roll Over A Single PTO Day

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

For many of us, the first step in planning a vacation is to ensure you have enough days of leave available. From checking the company’s policy to negotiating with coworkers to cover your shifts, securing those precious days off often requires planning and a bit of luck. However, some brave souls know how to demand their well-deserved leave of absence.

One employee of a 24-hour news agency, for instance, disclosed on Reddit how they strategically planned a two-month vacation after their company wouldn’t let them carry just one day of paid time off into the next year. Keep reading to know how the author used malicious compliance to take full advantage of their vacation days.

Sometimes, company PTO policies can be quite tricky to navigate, especially when it comes to carryover limits and holiday scheduling

Image credits: Matheus Bertelli / pexels (not the actual photo)

An employee cleverly used their accumulated PTO to take an extended two-month vacation after management refused to let them carry over an extra day off

Image credits: SHAHBAZ ZAMAN / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Anna Tarazevich / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Go-Nuts-27

The author provided additional details about their situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Paid time off is beneficial for both employer and employee

Every now and then, we all need a vacation from our daily schedule to rejuvenate, reset, and refocus on our goals. If we don’t take occasional breaks from work, we might feel burned out. A 2020 analysis from Gallup states that 28% of employees report experiencing burnout “very often” or “always” at work, while 76% of workers report experiencing it at least occasionally.

Whether you want to go on a relaxing holiday, spend quality time with family, or simply do nothing at all, we all need time off to enjoy the good things in life. Interestingly, a Glassdoor survey found that employees valued paid time off (PTO) and vacation more than salary increases.

PTO is defined as the amount of time, in either days or weeks, that a person is legally allowed to take off from work and still be compensated by their employer. It is also called statutory leave and annual leave. While it might appear costly for companies, the return on investment for offering PTO is significant.

When a person gets paid time off, they usually don’t miss work without giving notice. As they know they can take leaves, they plan in advance for it. Additionally, PTO helps improve employee satisfaction, which can lead to higher retention rates. This is because it makes employees feel valued, and they are also able to enjoy a better work-life balance. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

Each country has its own rules for paid time off 

Time away from work often leads to fresh perspectives and ideas. Employees often return from vacation with better and more innovative solutions to problems. However, PTO policies vary widely across different parts of the world. The European Union mandates a minimum of four weeks of paid vacation per year, and that doesn’t include public holidays.

Typically, a lot of nations go above and beyond this need and sometimes even pay you on national holidays. For instance, people in France are entitled to a minimum of five weeks of paid vacation annually. French people can take more than a month of vacation days. However, they don’t get paid for all public holidays. 

In Germany, companies usually have a five-day work week, and workers receive at least 20 days of paid vacation. Moreover, people working there get paid sick leaves if they have a valid doctor’s note. Depending on which part of the country you are, you usually get 9 to 13 public holidays. 

People in the United Kingdom are entitled to 28 days of paid leave per year. However, this might also include public holidays. When it comes to the United States, they lag behind many countries in providing and utilizing this benefit. This means that workers sometimes might work for months or even years without a well-deserving break.

A recent Forbes article states that 28 million U.S. employees lack paid time off benefits, despite about one-third of workers considering mandatory PTO one of the most important perks. While there is no guaranteed PTO in the U.S., the average American worker gets approximately 11 days of paid vacation per year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Every employee needs time to attend to their personal needs, and having PTO not only helps relax but also helps them stay present and engaged while at work. In this particular case, the author had to get creative to ensure that they were able to fully utilize their well-deserved leave of absence. Does your company give you paid time off? How many days do you get?  

Image credits: Anete Lusina / pexels (not the actual photo)

People weighed in with their opinions on the entire situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared their own experiences with similarly absurd company policies

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda