Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”
Anthony Mundine has once again caught the internet’s attention, but this time, he’s ventured into unexpected territory: women’s health.

The 49-year-old athlete, known for his outspoken views on a wide range of topics, offered some unexpected advice for women dealing with menstrual cramps.

His post sparked both curiosity and confusion among his followers.

Highlights
  • Anthony Mundine shared a video that offered advice to women on dealing with menstrual cramps.
  • Not all netizens were happy to hear the advice from the controversial Australian icon.
  • “So glad a male is the expert in female stuff lol,” one commented while another quipped, “Well he is the GREATEST pain on earth.”
  • The former boxing champion has faced backlash on numerous occasions in the past for his statements.
Anthony Mundine sparked an online discussion after offering advice to women about menstrual cramps

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Image credits: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Anthony, a popular yet controversial figure in both rugby league and boxing, shared a video about drinking pickle juice to ease one’s pain from menstrual cramps.

“For the ladies thank me later,” the 49-year-old sportsman said.

The former boxing champion had shared a clip by content creator Lauren Taylor, who spoke about how her body benefitted from drinking pickle juice during that uncomfortable time of that month.

“There has been a solution to period cramps our entire lives and no one told us because as females we’re not seen as actual human beings,” she said.

The 49-year-old athlete shared a video posted by content creator Lauren Taylor, who claimed pickle juice helped ease her cramps

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Image credits: laurentaylorvlog

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers/freepik

“So I always had cramps that felt like someone was taking iron hot poker, twisting it on the insides and trying to make me into double baked potato,” she continued.

The woman with 33.9K followers on Instagram said she came across the idea on TikTok and read about some of the experiences people were sharing.

“This one time I tried pickle juice because everyone was talking about it in the comments on TikTok because it has electrolytes and salt and water for hydration,” she continued.

“Tell me why my cramps went away,” added the mind-blown Instagrammer. “Tell me why no medical professional or doctor or health class in fifth grade told me any of this but I found it out on TikTok.”

“There has been a solution to period cramps our entire lives and no one told us,” said the woman with nearly 40K followers on Instagram

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Image credits: laurentaylorvlog

After Anthony shared Lauren’s video on social media, not everyone was too happy to take advice from the outspoken sports icon.

“So glad a male is the expert in female stuff lol,” one commented while another quipped, “Well he is the GREATEST pain on earth.”

“Mate unless you actually have periods and have tried it probably best to leave the subject alone,” read a third comment.

Not everyone was happy to take advice from the polarizing Australian sportsman, who has come under fire for his controversial remarks in the past

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Image credits: anthonymundineofficial

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Image credits: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Remarks like “Eew. He is the periods…” and “This guy is seriously cracked” also appeared in the comments section.

One thought the hate was unnecessary and asked, “Did anyone read the article? He didn’t come up with anything. He re posted a tiktok from a lady saying pickle juice helped her cramps. Everyone so quick to jump on the hate train, and I don’t even like Anthony Mundine.”

Over the years, Anthony became one of Australia’s most polarizing athletes. He faced heat in 2007 for saying women can’t “lead” while talking about Olympic gold medalist Cathy Freeman.

“When you can give birth to a watermelon then you can advise people,” one social media user said after Anthony shared the video below

“She sold out, toeing the line. And that ain’t me. I’m not a fake,” he said about Cathy at the time. “As far as being a leader, that’s not her anyway. A man can only lead.”

On another occasion, he said cage fighting should be a sport that does not see women in the ring.

“I feel that it is probably more of a male sport. I’d rather see the males fight than the females, but that’s just my opinion,” he said in 2015.

When he announced his retirement in 2021, he apologized for some of the scandalous comments he has made over the years.

“If I offended anybody in my career, honestly, I am sincerely sorry,” he said. “I hope you find it in your hearts to forgive me. I am a changed man. I am a different type of cat; as you get older you get more mellow.”

The internet had plenty to say after the former boxing champion shared the clip about pickle juice and menstrual cramps

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
BrunoVI
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guy learns something about periods from a woman, cares about women so passes it on, gets hated for it. Is this something he had to be stupid to believe? Are y'all taking this like, "drink pickle juice and shut up about your periods," or something for some reason?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
rafael_2 avatar
BeesEelsAndPups
BeesEelsAndPups
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get it either. Whether or not this works, it wasn't him saying it. He just reposted a message from a woman saying what worked for her. Where's the controversy? Because he's a man he shouldn't repost messages from women for women? He has way more followers than the original poster, he was trying to help her out. I doubt this would work for everyone, and Gatorade has all those things too and probably tastes better. But so what. I'm happy the OP is feeling better, and maybe some other people will get to feel better too. This feels like manufactured outrage

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This misreporting with click-bait and rage-bait headlines has GOT TO STOP. He is not "offering advice", he has passed on advice *from a woman*. It's not his advice. He doesn't know whether this is common knowledge or not; if it is, no harm done, if not, it may help some people. This is not a bad thing, why report it as such?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
jonnyman avatar
Jonny Man
Jonny Man
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because rage, hate, and the impression that someone on the internet was WRONG are good for click bait.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once I've drunk (drinked?) all the pickle juice, what am I suppose to do with 13 jars of dried out pickles?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
