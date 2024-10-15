Controversial Boxer Anthony Mundine Offers Advice On Periods To Women: “Ladies, Thank Me Later”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Mundine has once again caught the internet’s attention, but this time, he’s ventured into unexpected territory: women’s health.

The 49-year-old athlete, known for his outspoken views on a wide range of topics, offered some unexpected advice for women dealing with menstrual cramps.

His post sparked both curiosity and confusion among his followers.

Image credits: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Anthony, a popular yet controversial figure in both rugby league and boxing, shared a video about drinking pickle juice to ease one’s pain from menstrual cramps.

“For the ladies thank me later,” the 49-year-old sportsman said.

The former boxing champion had shared a clip by content creator Lauren Taylor, who spoke about how her body benefitted from drinking pickle juice during that uncomfortable time of that month.

“There has been a solution to period cramps our entire lives and no one told us because as females we’re not seen as actual human beings,” she said.

The 49-year-old athlete shared a video posted by content creator Lauren Taylor, who claimed pickle juice helped ease her cramps

Image credits: laurentaylorvlog

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers/freepik

“So I always had cramps that felt like someone was taking iron hot poker, twisting it on the insides and trying to make me into double baked potato,” she continued.

The woman with 33.9K followers on Instagram said she came across the idea on TikTok and read about some of the experiences people were sharing.

“This one time I tried pickle juice because everyone was talking about it in the comments on TikTok because it has electrolytes and salt and water for hydration,” she continued.

“Tell me why my cramps went away,” added the mind-blown Instagrammer. “Tell me why no medical professional or doctor or health class in fifth grade told me any of this but I found it out on TikTok.”

“There has been a solution to period cramps our entire lives and no one told us,” said the woman with nearly 40K followers on Instagram

Image credits: laurentaylorvlog

After Anthony shared Lauren’s video on social media, not everyone was too happy to take advice from the outspoken sports icon.

“So glad a male is the expert in female stuff lol,” one commented while another quipped, “Well he is the GREATEST pain on earth.”

“Mate unless you actually have periods and have tried it probably best to leave the subject alone,” read a third comment.

Not everyone was happy to take advice from the polarizing Australian sportsman, who has come under fire for his controversial remarks in the past

Image credits: anthonymundineofficial

Image credits: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Remarks like “Eew. He is the periods…” and “This guy is seriously cracked” also appeared in the comments section.

One thought the hate was unnecessary and asked, “Did anyone read the article? He didn’t come up with anything. He re posted a tiktok from a lady saying pickle juice helped her cramps. Everyone so quick to jump on the hate train, and I don’t even like Anthony Mundine.”

Over the years, Anthony became one of Australia’s most polarizing athletes. He faced heat in 2007 for saying women can’t “lead” while talking about Olympic gold medalist Cathy Freeman.

“When you can give birth to a watermelon then you can advise people,” one social media user said after Anthony shared the video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Taylor (@laurentaylorvlog)

“She sold out, toeing the line. And that ain’t me. I’m not a fake,” he said about Cathy at the time. “As far as being a leader, that’s not her anyway. A man can only lead.”

On another occasion, he said cage fighting should be a sport that does not see women in the ring.

“I feel that it is probably more of a male sport. I’d rather see the males fight than the females, but that’s just my opinion,” he said in 2015.

When he announced his retirement in 2021, he apologized for some of the scandalous comments he has made over the years.

“If I offended anybody in my career, honestly, I am sincerely sorry,” he said. “I hope you find it in your hearts to forgive me. I am a changed man. I am a different type of cat; as you get older you get more mellow.”

The internet had plenty to say after the former boxing champion shared the clip about pickle juice and menstrual cramps

