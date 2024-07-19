Viewers Melt Over Prince George’s Adorable Interaction With Spanish Princess

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince George‘s recent encounter with a European princess at a high-profile soccer match in Germany has taken the internet by storm.

As Britain’s future king approaches his 11th birthday on July 22, he was spotted enjoying the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain in Berlin on July 14.

Prince George seemed to have a memorable outing as he was accompanied by his father, Prince William, who is the president of the Football Association (FA) and an avid follower of England’s national teams.

The Euro final earlier this month was not just a sports event but also a royal gathering. Joining Prince William and Prince George in the VIP box was King Felipe VI of Spain and his younger daughter, the 17-year-old Infanta Sofía of Spain.

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Image credits: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Seated next to their fathers, George and Sofía watched the thrilling match that concluded with Spain’s victory over England. The final score was 2-1.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were watching England’s Euro 2024 final clash against Spain on TV wearing matching t-shirts, according to a picture shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media account.

“England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C,” read their message.

Clips of 10-year-old Prince George’s interaction with Infanta Sofía were widely shared on social media.

The footage showed both of them greeting each other with a polite handshake, a moment that quickly went viral.

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The brief but charming exchange between the youngsters added a touch of royal elegance to the sports event.

“They finally met,” one said following the encounter.

“Wow the Infanta Sofia must be the only young European royal that’s met Prince George,” another wrote, while a third comment said, “I love that Sofia was the first to move towards George to greet him. She is wonderful.”

One social media said of their encounter, “Shes so sweet. how she was the first who move towards George”

Image credits: CasaReal

The interaction between the young royals has a historical significance, as the British and Spanish royal families share a distant connection through King Felipe’s great-grandmother, Queen Victoria Eugenie (Ena) of Spain. Ena, born in England, was a granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

King Felipe VI was crowned king on June 19, 2014. He succeeded to the Spanish throne in 2014 following the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos I.

Born on January 30, 1968, King Felipe VI is married to Queen Letizia, a former journalist born on September 15, 1972. Together, they have two daughters: Princess Leonor, the heir presumptive, and Infanta Sofía. The family is known for their modern approach to royal duties, with Queen Letizia being actively involved in social issues and King Felipe VI focusing on upholding democratic values in Spain.

Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia grew from being young girls to teenagers in the public eye.

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Image credits: Robert Michael/picture alliance

King Juan Carlos I abdicated the Spanish throne on June 19, 2014, after a reign of nearly 39 years. His decision came amid declining popularity due to scandals and health issues, paving the way for his son, King Felipe VI, to modernize the monarchy and restore public trust.

Currently, King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, are surrounded by allegations of infidelity.

Journalist Jaime Peñafiel claimed that the Spanish monarch was “crushed and destroyed” over Queen Letizia’s alleged affair, according to his book titled Letizia’s Silences.

The king of Spain was “aware that Letizia was cheating on him in real time” with her rumored “lover” Jaime del Burgo, her ex-brother-in-law.

Her bodyguards are required to report on her whereabouts, and they allegedly joined her on a trip to New York in 2011, during which Jaime accompanied her, according to the claims in the book.

Jaime was married to Letizia’s sister from 2012 to 2014. He claimed, after the release of the bombshell book, that he is still in touch with Queen Letizia.

“We have shared many years of our lives together,” he said in an interview with Clarín, as quoted by the New York Post.

“We have been a family,” he added. “As I have always said, ours was not a relationship of lovers. The lover would be him, in any case. I mean Felipe.”

Following England’s defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, King Charles wrote a letter to the English team, telling them to “hold [their] heads high.”

“Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high,” the British monarch wrote in the letter.

Image credits: Royal Insider

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain,” he continued.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead,” he went on to say.

People online found it adorable to see the two young royals have an encounter at the Euro 2024 final

