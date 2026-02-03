53 Memes That Are So Relatable You Might Feel Called Out (New Pics)
Memes have a way of making you feel seen and attacked at the same time. You feel the validation, while at the same time you’re thinking, “Wait a minute. This feels personal.”
Check out this list as an example. These posts capture the mundane absurdities of life, most of which you’ve likely experienced. As you scroll through, you might want to keep count of the times you say, “Yep, I’ve been there.”
Here’s something to pass your free time on. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
These memes express a shared struggle we’ve all felt at one point in our lives. Many of them would likely resonate, one way or another. As sociologist Dr. Tracy Brower pointed out, hard times forge stronger bonds among people.
“Pain is a shared experience, and it is the combination of deeper processing and more memorable circumstances which tend to link us with others,” Dr. Brower wrote in an article for Forbes.
It’s why professional fighters end up gaining respect for one another after a brutal war inside the ring. You both underwent an arduous experience, and you now share a memory that only the two of you can fully relate to.
“This deeper mental engagement tends to make hard times more memorable—and our memory is linked with the people with whom we went through difficulty,” Dr. Brower explained.
A journal from the Association for Psychological Science also mentioned how pain is a “social glue” among people who went through a rigorous experience together. Their research found that they not only feel closer to those with whom they’ve shared struggles, but are also willing to risk their own outcomes to benefit the entire group.
According to psychological scientist Brock Bastian, who is also the lead researcher, the study sheds light on the camaraderie soldiers feel after battle. However, he also noted that painstaking experiences can also take place in daily life.
“These kinds of painful experiences may be relatively common,” he said. “Sharing a spicy meal with friends may even have positive social consequences!”
