Memes have a way of making you feel seen and attacked at the same time. You feel the validation, while at the same time you’re thinking, “Wait a minute. This feels personal.” 

Check out this list as an example. These posts capture the mundane absurdities of life, most of which you’ve likely experienced. As you scroll through, you might want to keep count of the times you say, “Yep, I’ve been there.” 

Here’s something to pass your free time on. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Scenic mountain landscape with waterfall and forest, featuring a relatable meme about work and the beauty of the earth.

Mysti Rayne Report

9points
    #2

    Relatable meme showing chicken nugget dipping sauce palette with various sauces and text about makeup palette comparison.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    8points
    #3

    Relatable meme showing a shocked man facing a scary vampire creature after being woken up early in the morning.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    8points
    These memes express a shared struggle we’ve all felt at one point in our lives. Many of them would likely resonate, one way or another. As sociologist Dr. Tracy Brower pointed out, hard times forge stronger bonds among people. 

    “Pain is a shared experience, and it is the combination of deeper processing and more memorable circumstances which tend to link us with others,” Dr. Brower wrote in an article for Forbes

    #4

    Meme about relatable moments featuring a VIRCO 3700brm desk and finding decent sleep.

    Nathanael Richardson Report

    8points
    #5

    Frog sitting on a green frog-shaped chair with caption about plotting and scheming in relatable memes.

    Gorbage Memes Report

    8points
    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plotting with the cats perhaps? 🤔

    1
    1point
    #6

    Relatable meme showing a poorly decorated cookie snowman, illustrating the contrast between mirror and photo appearance.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    7points
    It’s why professional fighters end up gaining respect for one another after a brutal war inside the ring. You both underwent an arduous experience, and you now share a memory that only the two of you can fully relate to. 

    “This deeper mental engagement tends to make hard times more memorable—and our memory is linked with the people with whom we went through difficulty,” Dr. Brower explained.

    #7

    Group of people rehearsing in a park, relatable meme showcasing the awkwardness of Twilight scenes without blue tint.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    7points
    #8

    Sad cat wearing a pink princess hat with tears, a relatable meme expressing a longing to be called princess again.

    Ella Boo Report

    6points
    #9

    Injured Pikachu lying in bed, representing a relatable meme about recovering after a short social event.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    6points
    A journal from the Association for Psychological Science also mentioned how pain is a “social glue” among people who went through a rigorous experience together. Their research found that they not only feel closer to those with whom they’ve shared struggles, but are also willing to risk their own outcomes to benefit the entire group. 

    #10

    Relatable meme showing a family at dinner with text about handling life and wanting to go to bed for days.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    6points
    #11

    Clear adhesive tape roll with humorous text saying I'm here, just kidding, I'm here, relatable memes concept.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    6points
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You need really good eyes and a bright light. Sometimes I have the latter.

    2
    2points
    #12

    Relatable meme about battling Generalized Anxiety Disorder and Adult ADHD teaming up inside you.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    6points
    According to psychological scientist Brock Bastian, who is also the lead researcher, the study sheds light on the camaraderie soldiers feel after battle. However, he also noted that painstaking experiences can also take place in daily life. 

    “These kinds of painful experiences may be relatively common,” he said. “Sharing a spicy meal with friends may even have positive social consequences!”
    #13

    Man pouring large bottle labeled random bursts of song lyrics over normal conversation, relatable memes concept

    Ghouls & Gals Report

    6points
    #14

    Relatable meme of a wide-eyed Furby wrapped in a blanket, illustrating oversharing to keep conversations going.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    6points
    #15

    Tweet about scheduling things to look forward to as a relatable meme that resonates with many social media users.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    6points
    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel so seen right now. 🤣🤣

    3
    3points
    #16

    Man on couch confused by meme in feed, illustrating relatable memes that make you feel called out online.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    5points
    Now, we’d like to hear from you, our readers. Did you keep count of the times you said, “Yup, that was me”? Which of these hit home for you the most? Share your insights and experiences in the comments!
    #17

    Man with long hair and leather outfit standing by ship's wheel looking distracted and unhinged, relatable meme.

    Nathanael Richardson Report

    5points
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶Workin 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin🎶

    1
    1point
    #18

    Hello Kitty doll in a jar meme illustrating relatable feelings of trying not to say weird stuff for memes keyword.

    Ella Boo Report

    5points
    #19

    Two socks featuring a Thomas the Tank Engine meme showing relatable feelings inside versus outside.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    5points
    #20

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about self-rating humor, featuring the phrase melted cheese in white text on black background.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    5points
    #21

    Text message meme showing a purple message asking how things are and a reply saying please don't make me think about my life.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    5points
    #22

    Four-stage brain meme illustrating different project habits, highlighting relatable memes about starting and abandoning projects.

    Mental Illness and Memes Report

    5points
    #23

    Young man reacting with surprise outdoors beside blooming flowers, illustrating a relatable meme about childhood smells.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    5points
    #24

    Tweet about mental health and wellness products, relatable meme highlighting signs of not feeling good, from trending relatable memes.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    5points
    #25

    Text meme about procrastination showing relatable tasks like reading, writing, and cleaning but watching YouTube for 6 hours instead.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    5points
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least they learned. What they learned may be worthless, but they learned something.

    1
    1point
    #26

    Woman lying in soil holding a shovel, relatable meme about merging with earth's mycelial network for relaxation.

    Stephanie Gardner Report

    4points
    #27

    Screenshot of a relatable meme text about not controlling nonsense, shared on the existennialmemes Instagram account.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    4points
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the way I feel about a lot of the puns I utter or post. They just appear from the ether and must depart.

    0
    0points
    #28

    Two-frame meme showing a man struggling to act like normal people in a classroom, relatable meme humor about social behavior.

    Robert Kaplan Report

    4points
    #29

    Relatable meme about forgetting what you needed and getting distracted by random objects like water bottles and socks.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    4points
    #30

    Relatable meme about humans wishing for simple existence with art and fruit instead of credit scores and taxes.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    4points
    #31

    Relatable meme about changing feelings toward the shower, highlighting everyday thoughts in funny, relatable content.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    4points
    #32

    Relatable meme about staying home all day because personal stuff is there and disliking people.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    4points
    #33

    Relatable meme showing pros and cons of dating, featuring Hello Kitty holding a camera with funny cons listed.

    Ella Boo Report

    3points
    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    1
    1point
    #34

    Man with mustache crossing arms, looking annoyed, relatable meme about pretending to take feedback but doing it own way.

    Nathanael Richardson Report

    3points
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if you're so smart YOU do it then.

    0
    0points
    #35

    Relatable meme showing a young man outside with text about people being outside at the same time, relatable memes concept.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    3points
    #36

    Meme text about human experience of dreaming as lucid coma and complex hallucinations with relatable humor.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    3points
    #37

    Small chick wearing aviator hat on a muscular arm with text this is sewious, relatable meme from new pics collection.

    Gorbage Memes Report

    3points
    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't make my hooman come get you 😡😡😡

    2
    2points
    #38

    Cartoon character humorously explaining knowledge of many topics, a relatable meme from popular meme collections.

    Shaggy Chic : Fashion and Accessories Report

    3points
    #39

    Relatable meme showing a man smiling after being told to get sleep despite not sleeping much last night.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    3points
    #40

    Text message meme about existential crisis and deep thinking, a relatable meme expressing raw thoughts and feelings.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    2points
    #41

    Relatable meme about feeling overwhelmed by adulthood and not being in the right headspace for this position.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    2points
    #42

    Man in striped shirt standing in narrow hallway with caption about memes being relatable and cute enough.

    Ella Boo Report

    2points
    #43

    Chocolate shaped like a sleeping deer with text about being a little sensitive, a relatable meme image.

    Ella Boo Report

    2points
    #44

    Text meme describing feeling depressed differently across seasons, a relatable meme capturing various emotional states.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    2points
    #45

    Man peeking outside the door with the caption about checking to make sure he still hates the general public, relatable meme.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    2points
    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Yep, better check back in an hour to double check”

    1
    1point
    #46

    Meme featuring a bear and wolf illustrating relatable inner voices with captions about progress and time pressure.

    Freak Show of Madness Report

    2points
    #47

    A dog lying on a couch with snacks and a remote, relatable meme about comfort and indulgence at home.

    Gorbage Memes Report

    1point
    #48

    Fluffy cat lying down with sleepy eyes holding a c*****d phone showing an alarm in relatable meme style.

    Gorbage Memes Report

    1point
    #49

    Memes showing a couch made of bread rolls with text inviting someone to take a seat for relatable humor.

    Ella Boo Report

    1point
    #50

    Relatable meme text humor about women obsessed with true crime shows despite often being victims.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    1point
    #51

    Relatable meme showing Squidward feeling dizzy after stopping SSRIs, capturing brain zappy sensations humor in memes.

    Makenzee Jade Report

    0points
    #52

    Man jumping off a cliff labeled life giving a reason to be depressed with man sitting on edge labeled depressed relatable meme.

    Mysti Rayne Report

    0points
    #53

    Relatable meme text about feeling pain and searching for home after trauma, shared by user cynthia.

    Spectrumy Report

    0points
    mckynleyblasi avatar
    HamsterGirl
    HamsterGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same here. You're not alone 🩷🩷 (yes ik OP can’t see this)

    1
    1point
