Self-deprecating memes have become a virtual love language. They help us to collectively cope with the woes of adulthood, our existential crises, and that one embarrassing thing we said or did 10 years ago that still haunts us in the shower...

One of the best parts is that they don't discriminate. They call out everyone from the introverts masquerading as extroverts, the procrastinators who said they'd "start the project early," and the emotionally unavailable, chronically tired, overthinking underachievers. These types of memes turn our insecurities into comedy gold. They somehow leave us feeling called out and roasted, yet a bit better about our flaws, all at the same time.

There's a whole corner of the internet dedicated to self-deprecating memes that hit a little too close to home. "I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme" has more than 502,000 followers, all wallowing in a pool of self-pity while laughing at themselves instead of crying.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through while you secretly berate yourself for that thing you thought nobody knew about you. They're a random mix of painfully relatable memes, and many feel like holding up a mirror. We also explore why self-deprecating humor can be a good thing. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

Tweet about wanting 8 hours of sleep but avoiding going to bed early, illustrating self-deprecating memes feeling personally attacked.

I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

ingosauer avatar
Reemerger
Reemerger
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I will do anything for sleep. But I woooon't do THAT!" - Leat Moaf

While some people believe we shouldn't talk down to ourselves, there are others who say a bit of self-deprecation (when done right) is great for our mental health. There are even experts who swear by it.

Like Karen Chambre, a psychotherapist with over 40 years of experience. Chambre says she often integrates self-deprecating humor into her sessions with clients.

"Self-deprecating humor reflects people’s flaws, allowing for vulnerability, introspection, identification, and entertainment. When self-deprecating humor is executed well, emotions can be regulated, trust can be established, and connection can be fostered," writes the therapist.

Chambre believes that this type of humor serves as a tool for us to recognize and embrace our flaws and imperfections with warmth and compassion.
    #2

    Angry pink bear meme illustrating self-deprecating memes that feel personally attacked with tough love humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #3

    Goat surrounded by alligators on muddy ground representing self-deprecating memes feeling personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    According to the U.K. Therapy Guide, joking about our flaws and imperfections can be healthy. Self-deprecating humour signals high emotional intelligence, helps us diffuse awkward situations, and appeals to a sense of modesty and humility that many of us search for, notes the site. But it adds that this only applies when self-deprecating humor is used in moderation.

    "When self-deprecating humour becomes a reflex and stems from feelings and inadequacy and self-loathing, it can be detrimental to your mental health," warn the experts.
    #4

    Tweet from stephanie humorously questioning spending more to make worse pad thai, a self-deprecating meme feeling personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme , stephanienam_ Report

    siasaib avatar
    hannahbahngswife
    hannahbahngswife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will never not be surprised everytime I convert dollar to the currency my country use, even when I know that it makes sense as to why it's cheaper here.

    #5

    Tweet expressing self-deprecating humor about having no hobbies or talent, fitting self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme , clur19 Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My parents were exactly this way... but as an adult I have both hobbies and a talent.

    #6

    A self-deprecating memes image comparing an automatic flushing toilet and taps with nature’s extremes.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    Being able to poke fun at ourselves can also be good for our relationships. According to the experts over at Verywell Mind, people are generally more drawn to others who can laugh at themselves and not take life too seriously.

    "By making light of your quirks, you can show that you are comfortable in your skin and less judgmental of the flaws in others," notes that site, adding that it may help boost your likeability and build stronger relationships with others.

    The Verywell Mind team says that self-deprecating humor is a great way of expressing the unique and different aspects of your personality. It signals confidence, and helps you show others who you truly are and how you feel.
    #7

    Older man intensely fixing a watch mechanism, illustrating self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #8

    Text meme showing self-deprecating humor correcting grammar with a witty response about being single and cute.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #9

    Person using a bicycle-shaped pizza cutter on a cheese pizza, illustrating self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    However, many experts warn that there's a thin line between seeing yourself with gentle humor and being self-demeaning or negative.

    Poking fun at yourself is only beneficial if you are viewing your flaws or mistakes with kindness, if it allows you to see how embarrassing or difficult situations can be funny, or if it involves being able to laugh at yourself without veering into putting yourself down.
    #10

    Partially opened cereal box with text Me trying to open up to someone illustrating self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #11

    Man in office suit making a tense face, illustrating self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #12

    Hand with wet sleeve from washing dishes, illustrating self-deprecating memes that make you feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    U.K. Therapy Guide suggests that how you receive compliments can be a good indicator of whether you use self-deprecating humour in a damaging or healthy way.

    "If you’re quick to make fun of yourself, but when someone makes you a compliment and you feel uncomfortable accepting it, you may have self-esteem issues, and you should try to use self-deprecating humour less," notes the site. "Otherwise, those jokes can slowly affect your mental health, making you look at yourself from a negative perspective."
    #13

    Bent stop sign on a street corner with text about tickling, illustrating self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #14

    Self-deprecating memes feature a slice of cheese filled with shredded cheese, expressing extreme cheese love.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #15

    Animated scene showing a serious man confronting a fist labeled sleep paralysis demon, then shaking fist with cat, in self-deprecating memes.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    Another good gauge is to how others react to your self-deprecating jokes. The less laughter, the more likely you've veered onto the path of negative self-talk. It may be time to check yourself, cautions U.K Therapy Guide.

    "If nobody laughs at your jokes and you get concerned looks and an awkward silence instead, you should take a note of that and reflect on why your joke made people uncomfortable," the site notes. "This also applies when friends tell you that your self-deprecating jokes have gone too far and that you should think better of yourself."
    #16

    Two-panel self-deprecating memes showing different reasons for using etc feel personally attacked by simple grammar mistakes.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #17

    Text meme with self-deprecating humor stating not funny, just mean and people think it's joking, relatable self-deprecating memes feeling personally attacked

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #18

    School bus crossing train tracks with text illustrating self-deprecating memes feeling personally attacked humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate these a$$clowns with a passion. So, you paid extra to be an annoying p***k, great. Go kiss a concrete divider at 100mph for me.

    #19

    Text meme about a grandma avoiding her neighbor, illustrating humor related to self-deprecating memes feeling personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #20

    Black police van with misspelled text humorously representing self-deprecating memes that feel personally attacked by the error.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #21

    Two people intensely playing chess, illustrating self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked with relatable humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ay, third inning in progress. Can't wait for the great Oompa at mid-game recess. Juice box, anyone?

    #22

    Man grimacing in frustration representing self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked about forgetting passwords.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then when you go through the forgot your password process, your new password cannot be the same as the old password.

    #23

    Meme showing a character pressing a silence button, illustrating self-deprecating memes that feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #24

    Text message exchange showing a self-deprecating meme where one person jokes about crying too much in a humorous way.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #25

    Four animated characters looking tired or disinterested while using devices, capturing self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is certainly not the future we were looking forward to in the 80s.

    #26

    Man holding a cup and putting finger to lips, representing self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked reaction.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #27

    Person staring at a kitchen fire labeled my life with caption about thinking of a nap, a self-deprecating meme feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #28

    Text message exchange showing self-deprecating memes with reply broken to question about relationship status.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #29

    Text meme with self-deprecating humor expressing reluctance to work, using casual and apologetic tone.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #30

    Man in a crowd with intense expression, captioned to show self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #31

    Donald Duck sleeping peacefully in bed, feeling personally attacked by self-deprecating memes about overthinking and crying.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #32

    Sad cartoon duck looking tired and frustrated, illustrating self-deprecating memes that feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #33

    Crying cartoon mouse with hand over mouth, expressing feeling personally attacked by self-deprecating memes.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #34

    A self-deprecating meme showing a strange pet that looks like a spider with a lizard tail at a doorway, feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #35

    Man from The Office looking confused with text about babies' age math, illustrating self-deprecating memes feeling personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #36

    SpongeBob appearing annoyed in bed, illustrating self-deprecating memes that feel personally attacked by daily struggles.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #37

    Anime character glowing with power, captioned expressing satisfaction, illustrating self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    siasaib avatar
    hannahbahngswife
    hannahbahngswife
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandma is an interesting person. Gets angry if I don't take a second serving, then comments on my weight.

    #38

    Animated penguin sweating nervously next to a white dog, illustrating self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked concept.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #39

    Cars merging in traffic due to lane ending sign, illustrating a self-deprecating meme that feels personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and the idea is that you merge at the end of the lane.

    #40

    SpongeBob meme showing a pineapple house and bikers, illustrating self-deprecating memes that feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #41

    Text meme saying the self-deprecating problem of being mature and childish, described as mildish.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #42

    Anime characters reacting to self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked about growing hair and youth appearance.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #43

    Man with glasses and a bald head grimacing, paired with a self-deprecating meme about feeling personally attacked by calls.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #44

    Angry white cat meme with text about being a team player but feeling awkward when greeted by a co-worker, self-deprecating memes.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really, Dave? This is how you're going to be today? FML...

    #45

    Man reacting to text captions January, Horrible Decisions, and May in a self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked format.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #46

    Cartoon mouse meme with loading icon and backpack, illustrating self-deprecating memes that feel personally attacked.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #47

    Text meme about looking at friends' locations like little Sims, reflecting a self-deprecating meme feel personally attacked vibe.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    #48

    Cartoon crossroads with a person labeled turning 18 choosing between self-deprecating memes about living at home or paying rent.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes (Turn and face the strange) Ch-ch-changes Don't want to be a richer man Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes (Turn and face the strange) Ch-ch-changes Just gonna have to be a different man Time may change me But I can′t trace time

    #49

    Text meme expressing disbelief about past stress in high school, reflecting self-deprecating memes feel personally attacked humor.

    I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme Report

