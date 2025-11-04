ADVERTISEMENT

Self-deprecating memes have become a virtual love language. They help us to collectively cope with the woes of adulthood, our existential crises, and that one embarrassing thing we said or did 10 years ago that still haunts us in the shower...

One of the best parts is that they don't discriminate. They call out everyone from the introverts masquerading as extroverts, the procrastinators who said they'd "start the project early," and the emotionally unavailable, chronically tired, overthinking underachievers. These types of memes turn our insecurities into comedy gold. They somehow leave us feeling called out and roasted, yet a bit better about our flaws, all at the same time.

There's a whole corner of the internet dedicated to self-deprecating memes that hit a little too close to home. "I Feel Personally Attacked By This Meme" has more than 502,000 followers, all wallowing in a pool of self-pity while laughing at themselves instead of crying.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to scroll through while you secretly berate yourself for that thing you thought nobody knew about you. They're a random mix of painfully relatable memes, and many feel like holding up a mirror. We also explore why self-deprecating humor can be a good thing. You'll find that info between the images.