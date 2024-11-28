ADVERTISEMENT

With the popularity of instant messaging, email, and video calls, it might have been a while since you’ve received a handwritten letter. And we can relate. We feel for you… from the bottom of our "Dear John" hearts. There’s something super special about knowing the extra effort that went into someone actually taking the time to write to you. They couldn't hit backspace. And start again. If someone took the time to use a pen and some paper, in this day and age, keep them around.

We aren’t talking about scribbling, or the doctor’s note type handwriting. You know that smooth, calming, “eyegasmic” writing? That’s what we are referring to. It's an art. And because we miss it so much, Bored Panda scoured the net to find some of the best samples of gorgeous handwriting that might make you want to shut your laptop and practise your cursive. Keep scrolling for an epic treat of perfect penmanship, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.