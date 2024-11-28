ADVERTISEMENT

With the popularity of instant messaging, email, and video calls, it might have been a while since you’ve received a handwritten letter. And we can relate. We feel for you… from the bottom of our "Dear John" hearts. There’s something super special about knowing the extra effort that went into someone actually taking the time to write to you. They couldn't hit backspace. And start again. If someone took the time to use a pen and some paper, in this day and age, keep them around.

We aren’t talking about scribbling, or the doctor’s note type handwriting. You know that smooth, calming, “eyegasmic” writing? That’s what we are referring to. It's an art. And because we miss it so much, Bored Panda scoured the net to find some of the best samples of gorgeous handwriting that might make you want to shut your laptop and practise your cursive. Keep scrolling for an epic treat of perfect penmanship, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Futuristic Handwriting In My Building

Futuristic Handwriting In My Building

TheresNoFallDamage Report

#2

All The Boards At The Hospital I Work At Are Written Like This

All The Boards At The Hospital I Work At Are Written Like This

lozknox Report

alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have read about people with handwritings so good they look like printed characters. Not that I doubt about the possibily, but actually seeing one is kinda wild.

#3

Print Sample While Practicing

Print Sample While Practicing

ShadowedLina Report

#4

I Thought This One Turned Out Nicely

I Thought This One Turned Out Nicely

SellaTheChair_ Report

#5

My Aunt’s Amazing Quirky Handwriting On A Generous Christmas Gift!

My Aunt's Amazing Quirky Handwriting On A Generous Christmas Gift!

evanjayjolley Report

#6

This Note From Our Hotel’s Housekeeper

This Note From Our Hotel's Housekeeper

Double_black Report

#7

My Art Teacher’s Handwriting

My Art Teacher's Handwriting

reddit.com Report

#8

Professors Underestimate My Fine Motor Skills When They Allow Us A Single-Sided Cheat Sheet For The Final

Professors Underestimate My Fine Motor Skills When They Allow Us A Single-Sided Cheat Sheet For The Final

dogtorlil Report

#9

An Old Letter

An Old Letter

dnknitro Report

abbeygolder09 avatar
Silly Dino
Silly Dino
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine being so sad that your lover is away in the navy and you receive this letter

#10

The Cruelest Of Wishes Inked With A Sharp Pen

The Cruelest Of Wishes Inked With A Sharp Pen

decalex Report

#11

Dear Milena

Dear Milena

llyan Report

#12

I Came In To Find This On My Keyboard. I Envy Those Who Have Extremely Neat Printing. The Neat Penmanship Of Her Note Outweighs The Annoyance Of Having To Readjust My Computer

I Came In To Find This On My Keyboard. I Envy Those Who Have Extremely Neat Printing. The Neat Penmanship Of Her Note Outweighs The Annoyance Of Having To Readjust My Computer

I_bought_you_flours Report

chelseykreil avatar
Silly-Rabbit
Silly-Rabbit
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kayla is so considerate! Wish all colleagues were like that!

#13

Practicing My Penmanship

Practicing My Penmanship

ConquerorTaylor Report

#14

Just Leaving This Here

Just Leaving This Here

reddit.com Report

#15

Handwriting

Handwriting

DontFollowTheRabbit Report

#16

This Note In A Book I Found At My Workplace

This Note In A Book I Found At My Workplace

retailhellgirl Report

#17

My Cousin Sent This From Prison. He Has A Dream Of Designing Water Parks :)

My Cousin Sent This From Prison. He Has A Dream Of Designing Water Parks :)

reddit.com Report

#18

A Little Girl Lost Her Tooth At School And It Got Thrown Away Accidentally At Lunch. Teacher Pens Proof Of Loss Letter For The Tooth Fairy…

A Little Girl Lost Her Tooth At School And It Got Thrown Away Accidentally At Lunch. Teacher Pens Proof Of Loss Letter For The Tooth Fairy…

jennthemermaid Report

#19

My Medicine Notes! Got About 120 Pages Of This

My Medicine Notes! Got About 120 Pages Of This

bucksshot Report

davidmorgan_6 avatar
David Morgan
David Morgan
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You will never be a successful doctor unless you stop this nonsense - grip the pen with your toes or something if you want to fit in with your colleagues... /s. Honestly though, these are excellent notes, and the illustration is superb.

#20

This Letter From My Pen Pal

This Letter From My Pen Pal

Creativemermaid Report

#21

Invictus Written In Copperplate

Invictus Written In Copperplate

yoshira5 Report

#22

My Grandpa's Notebook From 1989

My Grandpa's Notebook From 1989

klankeser Report

#23

Sharing My Handwriting!

Sharing My Handwriting!

meetmeintoronto Report

#24

A Page From My Journal

A Page From My Journal

ATurtleNamedSeymour Report

#25

Some Things Need To Be Immortalized

Some Things Need To Be Immortalized

nufan30 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow - dilemma here - upvote for beautiful handwriting or downvote for the crazy ramblings of a madman? ;-)

#26

My Friends Handwriting Is Like A Font

My Friends Handwriting Is Like A Font

TheBlueDude7 Report

#27

Grandmas Writing Is Always The Best

Grandmas Writing Is Always The Best

Suntan_ Report

#28

Physics Exam Cheat Sheet!

Physics Exam Cheat Sheet!

reddit.com Report

davidmorgan_6 avatar
David Morgan
David Morgan
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I honestly believe that cheat sheets like this are legitimate - it's much more important that the student understands the concepts and can interpret and apply them, than have a memory for complex equations. Provided the student knows what the relationships mean, then precisely how to write out the formulas is less important.

#29

My Sister’s Homework, Thought It Belongs Here

My Sister's Homework, Thought It Belongs Here

katkaylausy Report

#30

When You Have A Lot Of Free Time At University

When You Have A Lot Of Free Time At University

Tartarugg Report

#31

From My 19yr Old Niece

From My 19yr Old Niece

salsablood Report

homeplanet-unit4 avatar
Paul Scheermeijer
Paul Scheermeijer
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she wants to become a doctor, she does NOT have the handwriting for that. 😉

#32

Satisfying Handwriting In A Postcard I Received

Satisfying Handwriting In A Postcard I Received

notacreepernomo13 Report

#33

Spencerian

Spencerian

ApeCityGirl Report

#34

Leaving Some Calligraphy Before Checking Out

Leaving Some Calligraphy Before Checking Out

decalex Report

#35

Some Pages From My Hobonichi Cousin :)

Some Pages From My Hobonichi Cousin :)

Residentofvault101 Report

#36

Hi R/Handwriting! First Time Posting

Hi R/Handwriting! First Time Posting

Mikefont Report

#37

In My Free Time, I Like To Write Random Things Using My Fountain Pen

In My Free Time, I Like To Write Random Things Using My Fountain Pen

Significant-Bake211 Report

#38

As An Artist, You Always Try To Find The Best Art Supplies. Finally I Have Something Of Value I Can Show You

As An Artist, You Always Try To Find The Best Art Supplies. Finally I Have Something Of Value I Can Show You

trznx Report

#39

This Is The Handwriting Of Nepalese Year 8 Student Prakriti Malla Which Was Recognized As The Most Beautiful Handwriting In The World

This Is The Handwriting Of Nepalese Year 8 Student Prakriti Malla Which Was Recognized As The Most Beautiful Handwriting In The World

imgur.com Report

#40

Saturday Morning Practice With A Mark Bacas Cursive Smooth Italic Grind

Saturday Morning Practice With A Mark Bacas Cursive Smooth Italic Grind

davecheng Report

#41

That Alphabet I Promised---Same Script As My Notes

That Alphabet I Promised---Same Script As My Notes

reddit.com Report

#42

Found In A Tennessee Goodwill

Found In A Tennessee Goodwill

BugBurton Report

#43

Not Writing Cursive Is Okay

Not Writing Cursive Is Okay

ShenZiling Report

#44

Is My Handwriting Legible?

Is My Handwriting Legible?

Equivalent-Raise3374 Report

#45

My Friend: You Write Like You’re In Harry Potter

My Friend: You Write Like You're In Harry Potter

Majoriexabyss Report

#46

"You Learn The Worth Of Every Drop When You Put In The Effort

"You Learn The Worth Of Every Drop When You Put In The Effort

pencalligraphywrites Report

#47

So...my Barista Remembered My Birthday

So...my Barista Remembered My Birthday

repeatReputation Report

#48

16yo School Friend Of My Daughter Sent Her Those Notes. She Seems To Write On An iPad And Then Converts In Pdf

16yo School Friend Of My Daughter Sent Her Those Notes. She Seems To Write On An iPad And Then Converts In Pdf

dablegianguy Report

#49

Writing With A Gel Pen

Writing With A Gel Pen

ApeCityGirl Report

#50

All Caps 4ever

All Caps 4ever

trippyhippy910 Report

#51

I Prefer To Write In Pencil

I Prefer To Write In Pencil

TinyTrombone Report

#52

My Sets Of Uppercase And Lowercase Letters, Typewriter Script

My Sets Of Uppercase And Lowercase Letters, Typewriter Script

yanz1986 Report

#53

One Of My Students Has Extremely Uniform Handwriting

One Of My Students Has Extremely Uniform Handwriting

Clayterss Report

#54

This Is Mine. Sort Of

This Is Mine. Sort Of

reddit.com Report

#55

Note Found In A Book Store

Note Found In A Book Store

YuppieWithAPuppy Report

#56

We're Short On Wrapping Paper So I Wrote Christmas Carols On A Blank Sheet Of Paper And Called It A Day

We're Short On Wrapping Paper So I Wrote Christmas Carols On A Blank Sheet Of Paper And Called It A Day

chioreo Report

#57

I Made Some Adjustments. What Else Can I Work On?

I Made Some Adjustments. What Else Can I Work On?

random_19753 Report

#58

Something A Little Different, Thai Penmanship

Something A Little Different, Thai Penmanship

damn_jexy Report

#59

My Friend's Notes Are Getting Out Of Hand

My Friend's Notes Are Getting Out Of Hand

abombaladon Report

#60

My Engineer Grandfather Wrote This In 1976 When He Thought My Dad Was Going Down A Bad Path

My Engineer Grandfather Wrote This In 1976 When He Thought My Dad Was Going Down A Bad Path

brews4feminism Report

#61

This “Quote Of The Day” Whiteboard From The London Undergound

This "Quote Of The Day" Whiteboard From The London Undergound

ThinKappyThoughts Report

#62

Any Fellow Lefties Here? 🙂

Any Fellow Lefties Here? 🙂

anjoilano1994 Report

#63

I Hope I Can Regain My Skill In Writing Typewriter Script

I Hope I Can Regain My Skill In Writing Typewriter Script

yanz1986 Report

#64

Herbs We All Need

Herbs We All Need

Material_House_1211 Report

#65

Keep Your Face Always Toward The Sunshine.... Just Like Don't Look Directly At It

Keep Your Face Always Toward The Sunshine.... Just Like Don't Look Directly At It

TheTreesHaveRabies Report

#66

Lingered Around Until Someone Suggested That I Should Post Here. Tips Welcome!

Lingered Around Until Someone Suggested That I Should Post Here. Tips Welcome!

KoyukiDemon Report

#67

Notes From A Test I Took

Notes From A Test I Took

National-Ad8095 Report

#68

My Grandpa’s Handwriting - Mechanical Engineer

My Grandpa's Handwriting - Mechanical Engineer

heeresswanny Report

#69

I Was Briefly Possessed By A Master Of Calligraphy For This @

I Was Briefly Possessed By A Master Of Calligraphy For This @

xX_EmBoi_Xx Report

#70

Added My Touch To The Calendar At Work

Added My Touch To The Calendar At Work

yourgodweeps Report

#71

Saw This Quote And I Went I Must Write That Immediately

Saw This Quote And I Went I Must Write That Immediately

gabbywaxcreates Report

#72

My Japanese Handwriting Practice ✍️

My Japanese Handwriting Practice ✍️

supykun Report

#73

What Do You Think About My Handwriting?

What Do You Think About My Handwriting?

iltifaat_yousuf Report

#74

Just Some Notes

Just Some Notes

ShadowedLina Report

#75

Found On A Shelf At The Bookstore

Found On A Shelf At The Bookstore

ctrldwrdns Report

#76

I Recently Discovered That I’m Ambidextrous

I Recently Discovered That I’m Ambidextrous

i am left-dominant in most things, but have always done a few things with both/right hand like cutting vegetables, playing tennis, etc. my handwriting is so different between hands!

bankruptaesthetic Report

#77

Sharing My Handwriting!

Sharing My Handwriting!

meetmeintoronto Report

#78

Practicing For Wedding Place Cards!

Practicing For Wedding Place Cards!

ochateaaa Report

#79

Interesting All-Caps Handwriting!

Interesting All-Caps Handwriting!

oldstalebread Report

#80

Mom’s Handwriting, Dad’s Handwriting

Mom's Handwriting, Dad's Handwriting

Stunning-Plastic-401 Report

#81

My Mom Lives In A World Where She Thinks Her Handwriting Is Not Good

My Mom Lives In A World Where She Thinks Her Handwriting Is Not Good

Disastrous_Effort148 Report

