A good building is one that finds the right synthesis between aesthetics on the one hand and functionality on the other. But, truth be told, far from every architect, designer, or urban planner can get this balance right. Some of their projects turn out to be so divisive that they’re both criticized and lauded by locals.

Design-savvy internet users with good taste took to a thread on ‘AskTheWorld’ to call out what they believe are the quirkiest and ugliest buildings in their home countries. They’re the type of architectural projects that you might love to hate or hate to love. Scroll down to check out the pics, and don’t forget to share your opinions.

#1

The Jiangsu Hairy Crab Building Refers To The "Hairy Crab Ecological Museum" Located On The Shore Of Yangcheng Lake In Kunshan, Suzhou, China

Crab-shaped building among unusual architectural designs causing local controversy over ugly structures.

This building is known for its giant stainless steel "hairy crab" image, which is 75 meters long and 16 meters high. Its appearance is lifelike. It was originally planned as a crab-themed commercial complex to showcase crab culture, but due to controversies over its design and construction, part of it has been demolished and rebuilt. However, it has left a deep impression on people as a unique landmark.

    #2

    Bank In Tuzla, Bosnia

    Brutalist architectural malpractice building with large cylindrical concrete vents, weathered facade, and bank entrance in an urban setting.

    Anon:
    That's where the local super villain lives.

    Yup... the descent into madness from the crab was steep.

    #3

    This Example Of High Australian Architecture Is Up For Sale

    Aerial view of one of the 56 buildings so ugly, an architectural malpractice that cost 1 billion dollars and angers locals.

    According to CNN, truly ugly buildings tend to have some things in common.

    They tend to divide the general public, local residents, and architects. They are so controversial that people protest against them.

    These projects usually have very big budgets associated with them. And they’re often attempts by architects to create contemporary or futuristic styling.
    #4

    Home Of The Richest Man In India, This Architectural Malpractice Cost 1 Billion Dollars By The Way

    Futuristic stacked architectural building with glass and concrete elements, showcasing a controversial architectural malpractice design.

    This looks like it is one medium strength earthquake away from toppeling over.

    #5

    The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) Headquarters In Hyderabad, India

    Two large, unusual fish-shaped buildings representing architectural malpractice that upset local communities.

    It's kinda ugly, kinda cute?

    I actually like this one

    #6

    Museum Of Pop Culture In Seattle

    Futuristic architectural malpractice building with metallic and colorful warped structures in urban park setting.

    I think it was voted one of the ugliest buildings in the US a while back.

    I have been here. I would agree. It was designed by Frank Gehry so it's expected...but it's pretty neat to walk through.

    Balance is everything. A building that is aesthetic but not functional will be beautiful to look at, but it will be a waste of space and a drain on resources. On the other end of the scale, a fully functional building that has no real architectural identity, and is bland or even ugly to look at, might push the locals away and harm the city’s reputation.

    You need a symbiosis between beauty and function to bring out the full potential of any building. And while we can’t expect anything close to perfection from any random project, when you’re talking about massive budgets and world-renowned architects, you tend to expect, well, quality.
    #7

    Elephant Building In Bangkok, Thailand

    Massive architectural malpractice building with unique design towering over cityscape during sunset, attracting mixed local opinions.

    ...it has three legs.

    #8

    This Is The Town Hall Of The City That I Went To High School In, We Nicknamed It “The Pimple”

    Modern architectural malpractice building with irregular glass windows and a yellow exterior, controversial design upsetting locals.

    It’s in the Netherlands and actually got voted ugliest building in the country for a while.

    I guess you can't have too many windows to let natural light in

    #9

    Instead Of Showing Actually Cool Building I'll Follow The Task, Mexico

    Unfinished ugly building with rough concrete facade and castle-like features in an urban setting, an architectural malpractice example.

    Question: How many building permits were violated during the erection of this monstrosity?

    What you find beautiful is a matter of taste, sure. But that’s only true to a certain extent. Objectively speaking, there are obvious things not to do when it comes to architecture and design. Like making it clash with the architectural style and legacy of the area surrounding it. Or using overly risky designs or cheap materials that won’t stand the test of time.

    Yes, it’s likely that no building will ever be universally praised, and there will always be critics. But intentionally creating divisive designs isn’t a good approach. That being said, you also don’t want to steer clear in the opposite direction with bland, boring, soulless designs that aren’t even a tiny bit memorable. Ideally, as a designer, you want to be bold without being brash.
    #10

    You Might Think This Is An Ugly Apartment Or Government Building. But In Fact It's A Pig Farm. A 26 Storey Pig Farm. Outputs 1 Million Pigs A Year

    Large industrial building under construction in a rural area, showcasing architectural malpractice and costly design errors.

    This one is ugly outside and also incredibly ugly and smelly inside. (China)

    What an unimaginably horrific life for those pigs

    #11

    North China University Of Water Resources And Electric Power Has Them Beat

    Aerial view of an architectural malpractice building with unusual design surrounded by roads and greenery.

    Stucklikegluetomyfry:
    Was designing it to look like a giant toilet intentional?

    100% intentional and it looks kinda cool

    #12

    These Student Housing Appartments In The Netherlands Are Quite Insulting

    Modern architectural malpractice shown in a large building with an unusual design causing local controversy.

    They look like the letters L U and L and spell literally the Dutch word for the male genitals.

    Please tell me it's just for male students...

    Which of the buildings featured here do you personally think are the worst of the bunch? Or, were there any buildings that you genuinely liked due to how unique and quirky they were, despite them being divisive and controversial?

    What, in your opinion, is the very worst architectural project in your hometown? What’s the best? Let us know! We’d love to hear your perspective in the comments.

    #13

    Tokyo. I Think It's Pretty Ugly

    Modular concrete building at night, an example of architectural malpractice and controversial ugly design in urban area.

    It would be a but nicer if all the rectangles were colorful.

    #14

    For Me Is This One In Buenos Aires City

    Brutalist high-rise building with an antenna tower, an example of architectural malpractice and controversial ugly buildings.

    It makes me think about the panopticon. Was showcase in the Eternaut TV show on Netflix.

    #15

    Weymouth Street Student Accommodation (Australia). This Is The Ugliest Building In My City

    Modern architectural malpractice building with irregular window pattern towering over smaller older houses.

    It's different but I rather like it!

    #16

    This Building Trump Tower In New York City Is The Ugliest Building And Not Only Because Of The Owner

    Modern architectural malpractice shown by a towering skyscraper with reflective glass panels in a busy urban setting.

    #17

    Boston City Hall Looks Like A Prison

    Aerial view of an architectural malpractice building known for its costly design and controversial ugly appearance.

    Would've expected such a brutalist klotz in places like North Korea or somewhere in the Balkans, but not anywhere.in the USA. Yikes 😵‍💫

    #18

    Fanum House In Belfast

    Large dark gray building with numerous windows and graffiti-covered lower walls, an example of architectural malpractice.

    You all are just pessimistic, image walking past this unimaginative mess everyday, sits empty and city won’t tear it down because of historical significance from what was told.

    Literally just started demolition at the end of January

    #19

    World Toilet Association, Located In Suwon, South Korea

    Unique architectural malpractice building with irregular windows and flags on roof, surrounded by gardens and outdoor seating.

    TIL that there's a World Toilet Association 😂

    #20

    This Building In São Paulo. I Worked In It For A Month. It's Also Ugly Inside. It Just Looks... Wrong

    Twisted modern skyscraper among cityscape reflecting neighbors, an example of architectural malpractice and costly ugly buildings.

    Why build an intentionally crooked building?

    #21

    A Lot Of The Mixed Commercial-Residential Complexes In Taiwan Are Such Eye Sores

    Large ugly building with numerous signs and worn exterior, an example of architectural malpractice costing billions.

    #22

    Crack Stacks. Minneapolis, MN

    Brutalist architectural malpractice in Riverside Plaza building with colorful window panels in urban setting.

    How is this thing on the register for historic places?

    #23

    The Domenig-House In Vienna, Austria

    Metal-clad building with distorted windows and curved facade representing architectural malpractice in urban area.

    #24

    In Japan, We Have The Asahi Buildings Which House The Asahi Breweries HQ

    A cluster of buildings with unusual designs, including a golden tower and a structure with a large yellow ornament seen against a cloudy sky.

    Next to the Asahi Beer Tower (which represents a tall glass of beer with white foam at the top) is Asahi Beer Hall.
    The buildings were designed by the French architect Philippe Starck, and the golden thing atop the beer hall is supposed to be a golden flame (it’s official name is “Flamme d’Or” which is French for “Golden Flame.”)

    This post failed at the task. It has alot more personality that most modern architecture.

    #25

    Salesforce Tower Is A Disgrace To The San Francisco Skyline

    Night view of San Francisco skyline featuring architectural malpractice buildings with mixed residential and commercial structures.

    Impressive-Time8150:
    Idk abt ugly... boring, definitely. That is just a shampoo bottle.

    SFer here. It’s actually not that bad. This photo is from a weird angle, it’s taller than the Transamerica pyramid in reality. I prefer the pyramid personally but salesforce tower isn’t a blight on the skyline at all. The top section with the lights changes color and looks pretty slick.

    #26

    The Ugliest Building In The Us Is Probably Simmons Hall, A Dormitory Building At The Massachusetts Institute Of Technology

    Modern architectural malpractice visible in a large, unconventional building with a grid-like facade and cutout windows.

    *until Captain Spray Tan's ballroom is finished...

    #27

    I Don't Know About The Rest Of The Country But Brisbane's Ugliest Is Probably The Parliamentary Annex

    Brutalist architectural malpractice building with harsh geometric patterns, controversial design among locals and costly construction.

    It's full of parliamentarians and used to store hot air, what do you expect?

    #28

    The Beehive, Wellington, New Zealand

    Unique round government building with layered concrete design, an example of architectural malpractice and costly ugly buildings.

    Actually kinda hard to find a photo that does it justice, all the other photos don’t seem to capture the off yellow aged worn out artistic brutalist vibes.

    It’s even worse because Wellington is such a pretty city next to the ocean, cradled by lush hills, with lots of quirky buildings. And then in the middle our parliament building is… this. And man, it wasn’t until I saw a thread like this that I found out other countries have impressive, aesthetically pleasing parliament buildings, tourist destinations! Tourists come to look at this, but I doubt they’d recommend it to their friends.

    R2D2's let himself go...

    #29

    Maybe Not The Whole Country, But This Building In Calgary Makes Me Irrationally Mad

    Tall modern building with black and white geometric pattern, an architectural malpractice drawing local criticism.

    #30

    A Building At The Wellington International Airport Called The Rock

    Futuristic building with copper panels and irregular design, an example of architectural malpractice in costly ugly structures.

    #31

    River North One In Denver, Colorado

    Modern building with unusual c*****d facade design showcasing architectural malpractice and controversial ugly buildings.

    The concept proposed a huge green space through the splits in a building. Might have worked if they didn't build it in a high desert.

    #32

    It'll Be A Contest Between All The Different Telstra Phone Exchanges In Our Major Cities. Here's The One On Kent Street In Sydney, Although The One On Exhibition Street In Melbourne Isn't Much Better

    Tall gray building with repetitive small windows under clear blue sky, example of architectural malpractice ugly design.

    #33

    Blues Point Tower In Sydney Is Generally Regarded As One Of The Ugliest In Australia

    Tall ugly residential building with worn facade by waterfront surrounded by modern skyscrapers and trees in urban area.

    Some people will say the UTS Tower, but they just don’t know how to appreciate brutalist architecture.

    Harry Seidler's middle finger

    #34

    In Sweden, The Station Building Next To The Train Station

    Bright blue building with colorful abstract sculptures on the roof, seen as an example of architectural malpractice costs.

    #35

    What Could Be Worse Than A Grey Cube? A Grey Cube With Ugly Windows. Embassy Of The United States, London

    Modern building with unique geometric design, an example of architectural malpractice that upset locals and cost 1 billion dollars

    #36

    Nevigeser Wallfahrtsdom, Germany

    Brutalist architectural malpractice with unusual concrete structures surrounded by trees under a cloudy sky in urban area.

    Yes, it's a church, or more precisely, a pilgrimage church - built in 1968, in glorious concrete.

    It's hard to find a good picture of it because it doesn't really have any photogenic angle to it.

    I do wonder what people were thinking who waived the building of this monstrosity through.

    #37

    Hotel In Edinburgh, Scotland

    Modern architectural malpractice building with a spiral design reflecting sunset light behind a historic column monument.

    For some reason someone approved this design and it’s visible to anyone in the city centre, the hot spot for every single tourist that visits the city. Looks like a massive jobby making its way up to the heavens.

    #38

    The Longanberger Basket Building Near Dresden, OH, USA

    Building designed like a giant basket, an example of architectural malpractice that upset locals for its unusual design.

    Remove the handles and it’s not too shabby

    #39

    Burj Al Babas Is An Abandoned Residential Development In Mudurnu, Turkey

    Row of uniform, castle-like buildings illustrating architectural malpractice and costly ugly structures frustrating locals.

    Nonsensical projects that dictators tend to do to. The turks went backwards by letting erdogan take over and establish a full on 3rd world style dictatorship.

    #40

    The Wrapper Office Building In Culver City, CA, Gets My Vote. It Looks Even Worse Close Up

    Modern architectural malpractice seen in a controversial building with unusual exterior design near highways and industrial area.

    #41

    I Bike Past These Every Day. Bjarke Ingels. The Idea On The Drawing With Turning Squares Seemed Great. But In Reality (Denmark)

    Two modern buildings with striking angular designs showcasing architectural malpractice in an urban setting on a clear day.

    I think these are quirky and kind of neat looking.

    #42

    The Swan Bells Tower, Australia

    Unique architectural malpractice building with a sharp spire and modern glass design under clear blue sky.

    Absolute meme of a building even though it's one of the few bell towers to have a complete set.

    #43

    The Hq Of The People Liberation Army, Hong Kong

    Unique architectural malpractice building towering over waterfront, surrounded by modern skyscrapers and local boats.

    #44

    Wyndham Court, Southampton, England

    Brutalist architectural malpractice in a large concrete residential building causing local outrage over its design and cost impact.

    Actually won an award, too.

    #45

    The Tour Montparnasse Is Ugly As Sin

    Tall dark skyscraper among city buildings under a cloudy sky, representing architectural malpractice and controversial urban design.

    #46

    The Queens Wharf Tower In Newcastle Australia

    Tall observation tower with a dome top beside old-style buildings under a cloudy sky, illustrating architectural malpractice.

    Not necessarily ugly but hilarious nonetheless, the Queens Wharf Tower in Newcastle Australia, and as you can see, why it's hilarious.

    #47

    I Despise The Thompson Center, Tennessee, USA

    Modern architectural malpractice example of a large reflective glass building in an urban setting with traffic and pedestrians visible.

    #48

    The Toilet Bowl Building, Virginia. USA

    Modern white office building with unusual circular architectural design, an example of costly architectural malpractice.

    Tyson 's Corners has a bunch of ugly buildings in a small area.

    #49

    The North Dakota State Capitol

    Brutalist architecture of a government building with a tall tower and rectangular windows under a blue sky.

    #50

    The New Embassy Here In The City Has To Be One Of The Single Ugliest Buildings I’ve Seen Built In Recent Years (Mexico)

    Large, blocky buildings showing architectural malpractice with an unattractive design that locals dislike and criticize.

    Idk what’s worse, the brutalist aesthetic, the rusted metal decorations, or the fact that the architects had every tree on that street cut down and never replanted like they said they would.

    #51

    All Of Those New Towers In Helsinki, Finland

    Modern architectural malpractice visible in waterfront buildings with locals expressing frustration over their design.

    #52

    We Did Have These Big Wool Bales In A Sheep Industry Heavy Town But They Got Demolished Due To Termite Damage (Australia)

    Three large, oddly shaped buildings resembling wool bales with signage, an example of architectural malpractice and ugly design.

    #53

    Bloor Dundas Square In Toronto

    Multistory building with dated architecture and shops below, an example of architectural malpractice costing millions.

    #54

    This Is The Pentagon. It’s The Headquarters Of The US Department Of Defense

    Aerial view of a massive Pentagon building, an example of architectural malpractice and costly ugly architecture.

    Fun facts: 1) it has twice as many bathrooms as it needs due to segregation even though Roosevelt ordered the bathrooms to be integrated when it finally opened. The plans were made long before that order so the extra bathrooms had already been planned for and built.. 2) it was meant to be temporary and demolished after WWII ended because nobody thought such a large building would be needed for the military. If they only knew…

    #55

    The Orthodox Cathedral In Bucharest, Romania Fits Here

    Aerial view of a large architectural building with golden domes amid cityscape, illustrating costly architectural malpractice.

    Why? It dwarfes everything around, it is disproportional and has been innaugurated in 2025 - so it just looks old, but isn’t. Also having golden shiny roofs makes my eyes hurt. Made out of tax / public funds.

    #56

    This Abhorrent Attempt To Look Modern Is Where Our Congressmen Meet To Decide Our Future, Brazil

    Modernist government building with distinctive dome and bowl shapes, an example of architectural malpractice and costly design.

    Looks like a modern gaming console

