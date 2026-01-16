ADVERTISEMENT

Designing your home to match your aesthetics and vibe sounds easy on paper, but it’s tough to get right in real life. Sometimes, you feel like you’ve hit a wall. But luckily, the internet is full of creative designers who are happy to share their ideas.

Some of the coolest ones end up being featured on ‘Interiorstellar,’ a social media project dedicated to sharing photos of quality interior designs. We’ve picked out some of the best ideas. Keep scrolling to get a big dose of design inspiration. You never know, you might just come across something that will motivate you to upgrade your already beautiful home.

Bored Panda reached out to Taha, the founder of 'Interiorstellar,' and they were kind enough to tell us all about the project. You'll find our full interview with them below.

More info: X | Interiorstellar.com

#1

Modern bird-shaped wall lights mounted on a textured wall showcasing cool interior design ideas for home decor.

interiorstellar Report

We were curious about the inspiration behind 'Interiorstellar,' and the founder was happy to share the story with us.

"Interiorstellar started from a very simple idea: creating a space where people from all over the world could feel inspired by real interiors, not just perfectly staged magazine homes. I’ve always believed that interiors tell stories about the people living in them, and I wanted to highlight that emotional connection rather than trends alone," Taha told Bored Panda in an email.

"At the beginning, I was sharing interiors purely out of passion, without any expectations. As the page grew, I noticed that people resonated strongly with the authenticity and variety of spaces being shared. Interiorstellar began gaining significant traction as more people started submitting their own homes and engaging with the content daily. That sense of community — people seeing themselves reflected in the spaces — played a big role in its growth."

    #2

    Modern orange pendant light fixture illuminating a stylish room, showcasing cool interior design ideas for home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #3

    Hidden bookshelf feature in a cozy home library showcasing cool interior design ideas and creative space usage.

    interiorstellar Report

    Meanwhile, Bored Panda asked Taha for the advice that they'd give anyone who's hoping to freshen up their interior in 2026. From their perspective, technology can offer some guidance here, but you shouldn't rely on it alone.

    "In today’s world, artificial intelligence is evolving incredibly fast, and it’s already changing how people approach interior design. In 2026, anyone can experiment with layouts, colors, and styles within seconds using AI tools, allowing them to visualize ideas before making real changes. In that sense, people can become their own interior designers," the founder of 'Interiorstellar' said.

    "That said, technology should be a guide — not a rule," they stressed.

    #4

    Ceramic dinosaur planter with trailing heart-shaped leaves, a cool interior design idea to enhance home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #5

    Pink cushioned floor seating with a low table in a modern living room showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #6

    Small penguin wall art on stair corner showcasing cool interior design ideas for a unique home decor touch.

    interiorstellar Report

    "My biggest advice is to focus less on trends and more on how a space makes you feel. Warm lighting, natural textures, and personal objects will always matter more than following an algorithm," Taha said.

    "Small, thoughtful updates can completely transform a home, and there’s no need to rush the process. Let your interior evolve over time, mix styles confidently, and create a space that truly reflects your personality," the founder told Bored Panda.
    #7

    Cozy interior design idea featuring a wooden desk, modern chair, abstract art, and warm ambient lighting in a stylish room.

    interiorstellar Report

    #8

    Colorful geometric patterned rug on wooden floor with a plant and cabinet showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #9

    Glossy deep purple stool with a modern design, showcasing cool interior design ideas for transforming any home space.

    interiorstellar Report

    Your living area is a space where you spend a huge portion of your day. It directly affects your mood, as well as your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. So, it only makes sense to organize it in such a way that you feel inspired, optimistic, and energized, instead of lethargic or anxious.

    Athina Bluff, from Topology Interiors, told ‘Ideal Home’ that interior design shapes the ambience, functionality, and energy of a space. These choices, in turn, impact your mental health. “Poorly considered interior design can contribute to stress, anxiety, and overall feelings of discomfort.”
    #10

    Ceramic chip bowl designed as a swimming pool with figurines, showcasing cool interior design ideas for unique home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #11

    White ruffled pillows arranged on a mustard yellow tufted sofa showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #12

    Cozy window seat with built-in bookshelves and warm lighting, showcasing cool interior design ideas for a stylish home.

    interiorstellar Report

    Meanwhile, interior designer Sophie Clemson, the co-founder and director of The Living House, explained to ‘Ideal Home’ what some of the most common home decor mistakes are.

    At the top of her list is people having rugs that are too small, which impacts how others perceive the space. “If the rug is too small, it can look like it's lost and floating in the middle of the room, and it will make the room look smaller as it draws your eye inward. You want it to be large enough to fit under the front two feet of your sofa and to zone your seating area.”

    Other things to keep in mind are the length of your curtains (they should be long enough to almost touch the floor, so it adds height to the room), using the same flooring throughout your home (different flooring feels disjointed), and avoiding matching furniture sets (they might make your home feel dull and lifeless).
    #13

    Curved sectional sofa with striped pillows in a bright room showcasing cool interior design ideas and decor accents.

    interiorstellar Report

    #14

    Bronze cat-shaped door handle with a red collar, showcasing a cool interior design idea for home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #15

    Cozy corner with cool interior design ideas featuring a small sofa, planet-shaped rug, and framed wall art.

    interiorstellar Report

    “A well-designed room is one where there is a mix of furniture that is different but cohesively works together using different colours, textures, and finishes,” Clemson states.

    According to Jean Whitehead, a senior lecturer in Interior Design at Falmouth University, interior spaces can provide physical and psychological benefits if focused on wellness. How much light there is, what the quality of the air and water is like, the comfort levels, and how much the space suits the user are all factors that matter.

    On top of that, the visual side of your home is important, too. “Whether you enjoy minimalism or maximalism, embrace hygge’ or the philosophy of feng shui, considering the impact these aesthetic choices have helps to promote positive psychological settings to live out our daily lives.”

    #16

    Colorful home interior design idea featuring a unique cartoon-themed rug and indoor plants on a modern shelf.

    interiorstellar Report

    #17

    Unique interior design idea featuring a retro cassette tape coffee table with wooden drawers in a modern living room.

    interiorstellar Report

    #18

    Decorative bathroom sink with colorful patterns, brass fixtures, and cool interior design ideas for a stylish home.

    interiorstellar Report

    Ideally, your home space should be tranquil, relaxing, restorative, calm, and healthy. This means avoiding going over the top with saturated and strong colors, inadequate and artificial lighting, and disconnecting your home from nature.

    Natural light, green spaces, and calm colors can help you turn your home into a sanctuary.

    Interior design, just like anything else, really, needs to find a healthy balance between function and form.

    On the one hand, you want your living area to be practical and functional in terms of furniture, decor, etc. Your couch should be comfortable, your tables ought to be at a level that’s actually useful, and you probably don’t want to overload your home with knick-knacks that get dusty.

    That being said, aesthetics are also essential. You want your home to be beautiful and to match your sense of style. It’s not entirely pleasant to live in a place that is soullessly Spartan.
    #19

    Unique cool interior design ideas featuring artistic curved wooden drawers, vibrant wall art, and eclectic home decor pieces.

    interiorstellar Report

    #20

    Pink flower-shaped side table with a glass on top next to a zebra print sofa, showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #21

    Cozy living room featuring cool interior design ideas with a plush sofa, modern coffee table, plants, and warm lighting.

    interiorstellar Report

    If your furniture, like your couch, is comfortable to sit on but looks awful, you might find it hard to invite people over. On the flip side, a couch that looks magnificent and stylish isn’t much of a couch if your guests can’t get comfortable.

    If you make your furniture—or any other part of your home—into an aesthetics-first masterpiece, meant to impress at the cost of everything else, it ceases to be furniture and becomes art instead. And while we’re huge lovers of art, you and your guests still need items to sit and place things on.
    #22

    Cozy kitchen with colorful books, teal tiles, pastel cabinets, and eclectic decor showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #23

    Beaded door curtain with cloud design in a stylish room showcasing cool interior design ideas and home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #24

    Bright bathroom interior featuring colorful tile design and lush green plants for cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    The ‘Interiorstellar’ account on X (formerly Twitter) was created back in August of 2023. Over the following two and a half years, the curator of the project amassed 225.5k followers on the social network.

    According to them, the page is meant to be a space to provide interior design inspiration “with living spaces that reach for the stars.”
    #25

    Mosaic tile floor featuring artistic swimmer designs and geometric border, showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #26

    Green glass cactus-shaped stackable cups and a matching tumbler on wooden furniture in a modern interior design setting.

    interiorstellar Report

    #27

    Colorful ceramic measuring spoons shaped like vegetables, showcasing creative and cool interior design ideas for kitchen decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    As per the ‘Interiorstellar’ website, the project aims to “cultivate a community passionate about transforming ordinary spaces into extraordinary havens.” The curator believes that people’s homes ought to be sanctuaries that both reflect their unique style and ignite their spirit. That’s why they share photos of various design aesthetics every day.
    #28

    Green quirky bookshelf with googly eyes holding colorful books, showcasing cool interior design ideas for a fun home space.

    interiorstellar Report

    #29

    Minimalist white shelving unit with vases, candles, and decorative items showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #30

    Butterfly-shaped light switch cover in white, showcasing a cool interior design idea for enhancing home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    Once you’ve scrolled through these awesome pics and upvoted your favorite ones, we’d like to hear from you in the comments below, dear Pandas.

    Which pics inspired you the most and why? How would you like to update your home this new year? What interior design advice would you give anyone who is completely new to it and feels super overwhelmed by everything?

    What are the biggest interior design wins and fails that you’ve personally witnessed? Let us know!
    #31

    Colorful and cozy living room featuring modern furniture and decor, illustrating cool interior design ideas for home transformation.

    interiorstellar Report

    #32

    Glass coffee table with shell-shaped base and decorative pearl accent, showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #33

    Cozy living room with festive decor, green sofas, and creative interior design ideas enhancing home aesthetics.

    interiorstellar Report

    #34

    Floor lamp with green stem and pink flower-shaped shade, a creative interior design idea for modern home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #35

    Mirror framed with colorful toy cars reflecting a woman taking a selfie showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #36

    Colorful fruit-themed measuring spoons hanging on a banana-shaped wall hook as a cool interior design idea.

    interiorstellar Report

    #37

    Stained glass pendant light with a colorful geometric design featuring a cat, a unique cool interior design idea.

    interiorstellar Report

    #38

    Cozy living room with cool interior design ideas featuring a green sofa, vibrant pillows, plants, and a wooden coffee table.

    interiorstellar Report

    #39

    Translucent blue curtains with hanging decorative fish creating a cool interior design idea for a modern home.

    interiorstellar Report

    #40

    Modern wooden record player stand with speakers, vinyl collection, and greenery, showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #41

    Colorful living room interior design with vibrant lighting, eclectic decor, and modern furniture for a cool interior design idea.

    interiorstellar Report

    #42

    Modern living room with cool interior design ideas featuring a green sectional sofa, colorful wall art, and unique lighting fixtures.

    interiorstellar Report

    #43

    Cozy living room with warm lighting, large windows, and stylish furniture showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #44

    Cozy kitchen corner with coffee machine, decorative mugs, neon sign, and plants showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #45

    Modern bathroom interior design idea featuring green and white tiles, blue floor, and wooden vanity with a sleek toilet.

    interiorstellar Report

    #46

    Cozy living room interior design with warm lighting, star decorations, plants, and comfortable seating for stylish home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #47

    Cozy living room with modern furniture, plants, patterned rug, and stylish decor showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #48

    Stained glass cat figurine lights glowing softly on a wooden surface showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #49

    Colorful pots on stove with teal tile backsplash and white shelves filled with cookware and books in stylish interior design.

    interiorstellar Report

    #50

    Modern interior design ideas featuring a round table with unique chairs and colorful abstract wall art in a bright room.

    interiorstellar Report

    #51

    Colorful quirky vases with bright felt flowers displayed on a white surface, showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #52

    Cozy living room showcasing cool interior design ideas with pastel tones, vibrant pillows, plants, and artistic decor elements.

    interiorstellar Report

    #53

    Cozy interior design ideas featuring green fluffy bedding and nature-inspired pillows for stylish home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #54

    Two unique plant pots with face designs displaying cool interior design ideas for stylish home decor on a wooden surface.

    interiorstellar Report

    #55

    Small bathroom with cool interior design ideas featuring a white sink, green textured walls, brass fixtures, and elegant lighting.

    interiorstellar Report

    #56

    Modern living room featuring cool interior design ideas with colorful art, cozy seating, and stylish decor elements.

    interiorstellar Report

    #57

    Three people relaxing on a large, modern yellow sofa in a bright living room featuring cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #58

    Person wearing jeans sitting indoors near colorful rugs shaped like clothing items, showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #59

    Abstract blue and white patterned rug showcasing cool interior design ideas in a contemporary home setting.

    interiorstellar Report

    #60

    Shower floor mosaic with fish design, showcasing cool interior design ideas for transforming home spaces.

    interiorstellar Report

    #61

    Stacked books mounted on a wall with a plant on top showcasing cool interior design ideas for unique home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #62

    Cozy modern living room with warm lighting, green plants, and stylish interior design ideas for a trendy home atmosphere.

    interiorstellar Report

    #63

    Ceiling with cloud mural and ceiling fan showcasing cool interior design ideas for transforming home spaces.

    interiorstellar Report

    #64

    Green metal wall shelf with home decor items including a plant, books, and glassware for cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #65

    Cozy interior design ideas featuring a striped tablecloth, plants, colorful cushions, and decorative wall hangings in a bright room.

    interiorstellar Report

    #66

    Modern living room with colorful furniture and plants showcasing cool interior design ideas for a stylish home makeover.

    interiorstellar Report

    #67

    Cozy living room with warm lighting, leather sectional, modern glass coffee table, and trendy interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #68

    Cozy dining area with vintage chairs, round table, wall art gallery, indoor plants, and warm wood flooring interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #69

    Modern black bookshelf with unique curved shelves in a minimalist room showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #70

    Modern interior design idea featuring a unique cluster chandelier and artistic bird wall decals on a beige ceiling.

    interiorstellar Report

    #71

    Vibrant living room with bright red curved sofa, patterned pillows, bold blue built-in shelves, and modern interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #72

    Cozy coffee station inside a blue cabinet with warm lighting, mugs, and decorative accents showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #73

    Gold bird-shaped lamp with pleated shade on a pink windowsill showcasing cool interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #74

    Pink cartoon-shaped rug on wooden floor with plants and decorative items in a modern interior design setting

    interiorstellar Report

    #75

    Two foot-shaped ceramic dishes with ketchup and french fries on a wooden table, creative interior design ideas.

    interiorstellar Report

    #76

    Unique modern chair with checkered upholstery and bold red legs, a cool interior design idea for stylish home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #77

    Cozy bedroom interior design ideas with painted sky mural, wooden beams, and natural light creating a relaxing atmosphere.

    interiorstellar Report

    #78

    Colorful quirky rugs in a modern living room showcasing cool interior design ideas for unique home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

    #79

    Bathroom shower interior design with white square tiles and a recessed niche featuring blue floral tiles for decoration.

    interiorstellar Report

    #80

    Colorful and playful interior design ideas with textured cushions adding a cozy and creative touch to the modern home decor.

    interiorstellar Report

