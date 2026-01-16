ADVERTISEMENT

Designing your home to match your aesthetics and vibe sounds easy on paper, but it’s tough to get right in real life. Sometimes, you feel like you’ve hit a wall. But luckily, the internet is full of creative designers who are happy to share their ideas.

Some of the coolest ones end up being featured on ‘Interiorstellar,’ a social media project dedicated to sharing photos of quality interior designs. We’ve picked out some of the best ideas. Keep scrolling to get a big dose of design inspiration. You never know, you might just come across something that will motivate you to upgrade your already beautiful home.

Bored Panda reached out to Taha, the founder of 'Interiorstellar,' and they were kind enough to tell us all about the project. You'll find our full interview with them below.

More info: X | Interiorstellar.com