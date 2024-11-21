Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Power-Tripping Professor Tries To Punish Sick Student, Gets Publicly Schooled Instead
Entitled People, Social Issues

Power-Tripping Professor Tries To Punish Sick Student, Gets Publicly Schooled Instead

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a rite of passage for every college student to have at least one professor who thrives on being unnecessarily strict and making everyone’s lives harder. And most of the time, students have no choice but to endure it, quietly counting down the days until the semester ends.

However, one Redditor who found herself in a similar situation decided to handle things differently. Her professor was notorious for power trips and public humiliation, and when he tried to drop her from the course for missing the first class due to illness, she made sure he regretted it.

Read all about it below.

The professor wanted to punish the student for missing the first class

Image credits: drazenphoto / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

But she had a lesson of her own to teach him

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Dom Fou / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Time-Concentrate845

Commenters were impressed with how she stood her ground and agreed that professors like that can make college a real headache

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda