Professors and lecturers are powerful—they speak to bright young minds striving to change the world and can shape the way they see it. However, that doesn’t automatically mean that every staff member on campus takes their role seriously.

A few days ago, Reddit user Smoosa_Champagne made a post on the platform, asking its users to help him understand his buddies’ dissatisfaction with him.

The guy got so sick and tired of one particular academic’s sexist comments toward the women in attendance that he started secretly recording the man and later submitted the footage to the university’s committee.

It was a move he thought was just—until his friends learned what happened and began saying otherwise.

Most of the people who read his story said the guy did the right thing by exposing the professor

But some believe he went too far

