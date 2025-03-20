“Am I A Jerk For Secretly Recording My Professor Making Sexist Remarks And Getting Him Fired?”
Professors and lecturers are powerful—they speak to bright young minds striving to change the world and can shape the way they see it. However, that doesn’t automatically mean that every staff member on campus takes their role seriously.
A few days ago, Reddit user Smoosa_Champagne made a post on the platform, asking its users to help him understand his buddies’ dissatisfaction with him.
The guy got so sick and tired of one particular academic’s sexist comments toward the women in attendance that he started secretly recording the man and later submitted the footage to the university’s committee.
It was a move he thought was just—until his friends learned what happened and began saying otherwise.
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: seventyfourimages / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Smoosa_Champagne
Most of the people who read his story said the guy did the right thing by exposing the professor
But some believe he went too far
Having done my undergraduate, master's, and doctorate in the 70s and 80s, it is difficult to convey today how seriously degrading it was to be a woman in academia at the time. I am sorry to see it hasn't developed as far as I would have hoped today. Back then we didn't have the option of recording things, and if we had, we'd have been told to keep our pretty little heads out of men's business. Pardon me but f**k you to anyone who does this and anyone who defends it. There are no excuses.
In retrospect, having done my undergrad and master's in the 70s and 80s, I was very lucky to have never encountered this kind of c**p.
Ridiculous YTA as usual, what they are all missing is that even given the opportunity to "correct his actions" he likely still would have continued to favour male students but just done it more quietly. Someone like that, who regularly alienates and actively thinks less of half the population, should not be teaching.
HE didn't get him fired, the committee got him fired. If it was "just some bad jokes" or "just some badly chosen words", the committee would have concluded that there is no problem and would not have fired him. But apparently they came to the conclusion that he crossed the line, and that it was serious enough to have him fired and not just given a warning.
