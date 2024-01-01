65 College Professors Who Struck A Nerve, As Shared by People Online
When most of us grew up with films, shows, and stories that all indicated that college professors were these intellectual dynamos, unparalleled wits who had mastered the ins and outs of their field, the reality of actually going to school has shown that is quite often not the case at all.
College students shared stories and screenshots of the unhinged experiences they have had with college professors. From bizarre emails and strange rules to just chaotic vibes and hilarity, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
For All The People That Think They Are Bad At Responding To Emails
The Desktop Of The Professor Who Teaches The Class Before Mine
All those browser shortcuts could simply be placed into the Favorites folder
Professor Asked Us How Our Mental Health Was Then Added This
The term college professor gets thrown around quite a bit, often leading to some degree of confusion. University and college, in North America, generally mean the same thing, while in many places in the rest of the world, these are two, distinctly different institutions, with Universities being more prestigious, while colleges focus on more “practical” skills.
The term professor doesn’t necessarily mean the same thing everywhere. In most of the English-speaking world, it represents the highest “rank” one can get while teaching at a university. But it often gets thrown around to represent anyone who teaches a class at a higher educational institution.
My Professor Is A Terrible Human Being
I had an English professor who 100% would have done this. Every now and then when I write work emails (12 years after graduation), I still wonder what she would think of them.
My Professor Wouldn't Move The Mouse, So We Had To Watch Two Versions Of The Video
My Professor Just Sent Out An Email Announcing That They Won’t Be Providing Desks For The Final
It doesn’t help that in the wildly popular Harry Potter films and books, the characters, who basically go through primary school to high school in the same location, all call their teachers “professors.” This is really never explained, however, the Wizarding world doesn’t appear to have an equivalent of higher education, so perhaps that’s why teachers and professors are all rolled into one.
Does Anyone Else Feel Like This Is Crazy? I’m Only Taking It For An Elective So I’ve Already Decided To Drop The Course, But I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This In A Syllabus Before
My Roommate Cried In My Arms Because Of The Pressure To Study For Two Exams She Had Today. She Got This Email After Finishing:
Good idea to have practice exams, but this scumbag should have just said that in advance
Smell Test
This is fair, I have had a few bad experiences of being stuck next to someone who smelled really bad during a test. Made it a lot harder to concentrate.
Indeed, some professors don’t even teach, although these are generally referred to as “research professors,” since their main task (if it isn’t obvious) is to conduct research. This is not to take away from their abilities, contributions, or intelligence, but it can be slightly confusing to understand what a person’s role is.
My Professor Was Trying To Be Funny While Coordinating Online Exams
Email From My Newest English Professor
Why Do Professors Do This? I Think This Is Cruel
Even worse, the term professor, in a more pejorative sense, is often used to designate someone who is more intelligent than the rest of the group. In the US, stereotypically, a pianist or musician in a rough-and-tumble saloon might be called a professor by the regulars. This could be a term of endearment, or an insult, depending on the situation.
Asked My Professor About Her Attendance Policy, She Said To Look At The Syllabus
Class Did “Too” Well On The Midterm So The Professor Is Capping Everyone’s Grades For The Final As A Result
??? Now it's better for the class to be doing poorly???