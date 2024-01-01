ADVERTISEMENT

When most of us grew up with films, shows, and stories that all indicated that college professors were these intellectual dynamos, unparalleled wits who had mastered the ins and outs of their field, the reality of actually going to school has shown that is quite often not the case at all. 

College students shared stories and screenshots of the unhinged experiences they have had with college professors. From bizarre emails and strange rules to just chaotic vibes and hilarity, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

#1

For All The People That Think They Are Bad At Responding To Emails

#2

The Desktop Of The Professor Who Teaches The Class Before Mine

#3

Professor Asked Us How Our Mental Health Was Then Added This

The term college professor gets thrown around quite a bit, often leading to some degree of confusion. University and college, in North America, generally mean the same thing, while in many places in the rest of the world, these are two, distinctly different institutions, with Universities being more prestigious, while colleges focus on more “practical” skills. 

The term professor doesn’t necessarily mean the same thing everywhere. In most of the English-speaking world, it represents the highest “rank” one can get while teaching at a university. But it often gets thrown around to represent anyone who teaches a class at a higher educational institution. 
#4

My Professor Is A Terrible Human Being

#5

My Professor Wouldn't Move The Mouse, So We Had To Watch Two Versions Of The Video

#6

My Professor Just Sent Out An Email Announcing That They Won’t Be Providing Desks For The Final

It doesn’t help that in the wildly popular Harry Potter films and books, the characters, who basically go through primary school to high school in the same location, all call their teachers “professors.” This is really never explained, however, the Wizarding world doesn’t appear to have an equivalent of higher education, so perhaps that’s why teachers and professors are all rolled into one. 
#7

Does Anyone Else Feel Like This Is Crazy? I’m Only Taking It For An Elective So I’ve Already Decided To Drop The Course, But I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This In A Syllabus Before

#8

My Roommate Cried In My Arms Because Of The Pressure To Study For Two Exams She Had Today. She Got This Email After Finishing:

#9

Smell Test

Indeed, some professors don’t even teach, although these are generally referred to as “research professors,” since their main task (if it isn’t obvious) is to conduct research. This is not to take away from their abilities, contributions, or intelligence, but it can be slightly confusing to understand what a person’s role is. 
#10

My Professor Was Trying To Be Funny While Coordinating Online Exams

#11

Email From My Newest English Professor

#12

Why Do Professors Do This? I Think This Is Cruel

Even worse, the term professor, in a more pejorative sense, is often used to designate someone who is more intelligent than the rest of the group. In the US, stereotypically, a pianist or musician in a rough-and-tumble saloon might be called a professor by the regulars. This could be a term of endearment, or an insult, depending on the situation. 
#13

Asked My Professor About Her Attendance Policy, She Said To Look At The Syllabus

#14

Class Did “Too” Well On The Midterm So The Professor Is Capping Everyone’s Grades For The Final As A Result

#15

Isn’t This Unprofessional? This Is A Gen Ed Class On Art History Btw

#16

'nothing Unusual, Just My Professor Using A Boat As A Pointer'

#17

Ethics Professor Requiring Students To Purchase A Textbook That He Wrote

#18

My Professor Doesn’t Believe That Covid Is Real Or That I Got It Twice

#19

This Email From My Professor

#20

Watching A Video In Class And The Professor Didn't Put It In Full Screen Mode And Left The Cursor On The Screen

#21

My Previous Math 1060 Professor Has Nearly A 50% Drop Rate, 30% Fail Rate, And A Mere 20% Pass Rate. Didn't Take Me Long To Find Out Why. (Actual Snapshot From Hw) [oc]

#22

This Is My Professors Handwriting

#23

My Professor Projects Power Points On The Ceiling

#24

This Professor’s Office At My University

#25

My Math Professor Sent 100s Of The Same Email To My Entire Class

#26

A Teacher In Texas Is Giving As To Students That Buy His Book And Leave A 5 Star Review On Amazon

#27

Everything This Instructor Does, Just Pisses Me Off From The Start…

#28

My Chem Teacher Sucks A*s

#29

My Professor Really Hates Giving Full Points

#30

Prof Realizes The Ta May Have Graded A Problem Wrong And Gave Some Students Points For An Incorrect Answer. Now She Wants Those Students To Email Her So She Can Deduct The Points From Their Grade

#31

Question About Changing Marks After May 9

#32

High School Teachers: College Professors Are Serious. College Professors:

#33

Is This Allowed For Professors To Send To Their Former Students? From What I Know This Was Sent To Others. We’re Required To Fill Out A Review Of Our Professors At The End Of The Semester So I Don’t Know What Others Would Have Said

#34

I Had My First Accounting Teacher Say We Could Use Excel During An Exam. I Made A Massive, Easily Searchable Spreadsheet That Was Full Of Formulas And Let My Classmates Use It As Well. We All Received This Email. I Feel A Little Proud

#35

Imagine Getting Into A Literal Car Accident And Still Be Expected To Attend Class🥲 Has Anyone Ever Been In A Similar Situation Before?

#36

When You Are Required To Reply, But Can’t Think Of Anything To Say…

#37

My Initial Reaction Was "This Is What Happens When The Professors Is Trying Really Hard To Get Down With The Kids While Teaching Remotely" But This Could Actually Work... Has Anyone Tried It Before?

#38

One Of The English Professors At My University Keeps A Wall Of Rejection Letters For The Plays He’s Submitted

#39

Professors Are Catching On

#40

Found This Old Assignment And Yes, She Actually Took Off The Point

#41

My College Lift Is Exclusively Only For Professors And Staffs

#42

My Professor Left Me On Read, So I Hobbled To School With A Pinched Nerve In My Spine. Still In Pain Days Later

#43

The Way This Professor Erases The Board

#44

A Question My Professor Asked For Homework. (This Is University)

#45

When You Spend 15 Hours Writing A 12 Page Case Analysis And Your Professor Accuses You Of Turning In An Ai Generated Report

#46

When Professor Doesn't Move The Mouse

#47

Professor Made Each Of Us Print Out 30 Pages Worth Of Tables To Bring To The Exam, Rather Than Provide Them For The Students. We Don't Have Free Printing At My University

#48

How My Professor Organizes Her Lectures For Our Class

#49

Not Only Is My Calculus Professor Not Going To Let Us Use Calculators On Our Upcoming Exam, He Also Said That If We Take Over 30 Minutes To Complete The 30 Question Test, He Will Start Deducting Points. I Legitimately Am Considering Reporting Him To The Department Chair

#50

As A Commute Student Whose Professors Don't Believe In Email

#51

My University Canceled Class Today Due To The Weather (Freezing Rainstorm Causing Thick Layers Of Ice All Over Campus) But My Professor Still Wants Us To Go To Our Lab

#52

How My College Professor Wants Us To Cite Our Sources

#53

Professor Just Updated My Final Grade And I’m 0.01% Away From An A Instead Of An A-

#54

Paying Thousands Of Dollars To Attend University And One Of My Professors Writes Like This …

#55

Professor Keeps The Quizzes Due Just Before Class Instead Of The Usual 11:59 Pm. This Is The Second Time I Missed A Quiz

#56

My Math Professor's Clock

#57

My Professor’s Lecture Notes

#58

I Swear These Professors Are Crazy

#59

Just Got My Syllabus For A Class That Is Now Online. Does Anyone Else Find This To Be Overbearing And Obnoxious? Just Curious If I Am Overreacting Here

#60

Knew I Had To Switch Econ Classes When I Got This Trifling "Syllabus"

#61

"I'm Not Accusing Anyone, But..."

#62

Professor Gave Extension On An Assignment Then Docked Me 22 Points For Taking Advantage Of The Extension

#63

When Professors Don't Realize The Difference Between A Smartboard And A Whiteboard

#64

Student Gets A Zero On An Assignment For Turning It In Unstapled

#65

My Professor Uses His Laptop In 1:1 Ratio :)

