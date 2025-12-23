ADVERTISEMENT

For better or worse, the internet has launched so many people into the spotlight that it would be impossible to remember them all. So we decided to revisit some of the more unusual cases.

From gluing your hair to inventing a new dance move, these moments prove that algorithms don't always reward those who carefully curate their online presence. There's an undeniable element of randomness to going viral.

What happens later to these celebrities varies wildly. And whether they try to capitalize on their sudden fame or step back into private life, consequences can remain unpredictable as well.