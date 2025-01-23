Onyx Storm Craze Takes Over Bookstores In A Way Not Seen Since Harry Potter

ADVERTISEMENT

The stunning world of magic, dragons, swoon-worthy romances, and unforgettable characters is back as Onyx Storm hit shelves this past Tuesday — and fans can’t contain their excitement any longer.

Known as the highly-anticipated third novel in Rebecca Yarros’s Empyrean series, more than a year after its predecessor Iron Flame, the newly released fantasy book seems to be eliciting a sense of nostalgia as it mirrors the hype that always surrounded classics such as Harry Potter.

Highlights Onyx Storm, the third book of the Empyrean series, has officially launched with a "craze" not seen since Harry Potter.

Midnight release events had many fans dressed as characters and engaged in themed activities.

Gen Z is rekindling a love for reading again, mainly influenced by social media like TikTok.

From die-hard US fans staying up until 3am to snag a copy of an exclusive special edition from Target, to those who even took a day off work to snuggle with their Kindle and dive back into their safe space, January 21 became so much more than just a release date for many people.

RELATED:

Onyx Storm, the highly-anticipated third book in the Empyrean series, released this Tuesday, January 21

Share icon

Image credits: Katie Marie Seniors / elleusa

“This level of fan devotion hasn’t been seen since the days of Harry Potter,” said Rebekah West, the editorial director of the Little, Brown’s Piaktus imprint, to the Telegraph.

And although Yarros was only able to attend a bustling midnight release party held in Los Angeles, thousands of other events were held all across North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan, Mollie Short, shared how her experience went when she attended a party at Waterstones in Trafalgar Square, London.

Share icon

Image credits: Rebecca Yarros

1. It’s in your hands now.

2. Thank you for sharing this incredible experience with me.

3. Enjoy the ride. 🖤#onyxstorm #fourthwing #empyrean pic.twitter.com/Lf46ZPwE7J — Rebecca Yarros (@authorRyarros) January 22, 2025

“We got given goody bags and there were people dressed up as characters, and then there was a quiz that everyone played,” she recalled.

“The night went pretty quickly, and then we all queued up ready for the midnight release. It was nice being in a room surrounded with people that actually understand what I’m talking about.”

According to USA Today, many venues contained Glambot photo experiences, local artists giving out temporary tattoos, as well as tables set for dragon-themed friendship bracelets.

And fans, undoubtedly, showed up, as they entered the event in leather outfits, braids, and the occasional dragon onesie — all huge pillars in the best-selling series.

Midnight release parties were held in various locations all over the US and Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mollie.short

This kind of excitement over a book is a welcome departure from what has been seen as the new “normal” following the rise in technology.

As teenagers buried their noses in screens instead of pages, the mid-2000s was a slow time for lovers of literature as data showed an alarming decline in reading rates.

But, as The Week puts it, Gen Z seems to be bringing its popularity back.

Share icon

Image credits: mollie.short

Young adults are back into the world of reading! And ironically enough, it’s thanks to the same thing that turned them away in the first place: technology.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and TikTok skyrocketed in popularity, a specific corner of the social media app, named BookTok, captured the attention of many users.

Short videos — perfect for the attention span of Gen Z — would appear on people’s feeds, discussing and recommending their favourite books by giving brief summaries and recapping the tropes included.

ADVERTISEMENT

And fantasy, in particular, is a central focus of readers now.

Friendship bracelets, Glambots, and temporary tattoos were all part of the celebrations

Share icon

Image credits: Barnes & Noble Coronado

“What I like about the books is that it’s an escape,” Mollie shared. “It’s about magic powers, fantasy, not your everyday kind of thing.”

But an everyday kind of thing Yarros wanted to highlight in her books, despite the fantastical world, was the importance of inclusivity.

Her main characters included people of color, those with genetic conditions, and ones suffering from disabilities. For her, everyone has a place in the story and “everyone matters.”

Share icon

Image credits: xbooks.with.bethx

Onyx Storm — which follows the ever-changing and exciting adventures of Violet Sorrengail, Xaden Riorson, and everyone else on The Continent — is now available for purchase, both online and in-store.

As Rebecca Yarros herself says: “To those who don’t run with the popular crowd, the ones who get caught reading under their desks, the ones who feel like they never get invited, included, or represented.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get your leathers. We have dragons to ride.”

Some avid readers, who have already finished the book, shared a few of their thoughts

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Chloe46563

Share icon

Image credits: AbigailDurant

Share icon

Image credits: alicesue65

Share icon

Image credits: Scribblesrants

Share icon

Image credits: ViviThorne1

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: rubyvely

Share icon

Image credits: ShaNellarella

Share icon

Image credits: Mika_Aiode

Share icon

Image credits: ilyrcc

Share icon

Image credits: arthriticeq

Share icon

Image credits: AFearOfFeeling_

Share icon

Image credits: spikeyvamp2

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: elise_esc