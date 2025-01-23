Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Onyx Storm Craze Takes Over Bookstores In A Way Not Seen Since Harry Potter
Lifestyle, News

Onyx Storm Craze Takes Over Bookstores In A Way Not Seen Since Harry Potter

The stunning world of magic, dragons, swoon-worthy romances, and unforgettable characters is back as Onyx Storm hit shelves this past Tuesday — and fans can’t contain their excitement any longer.

Known as the highly-anticipated third novel in Rebecca Yarros’s Empyrean series, more than a year after its predecessor Iron Flame, the newly released fantasy book seems to be eliciting a sense of nostalgia as it mirrors the hype that always surrounded classics such as Harry Potter.

Highlights
  • Onyx Storm, the third book of the Empyrean series, has officially launched with a "craze" not seen since Harry Potter.
  • Midnight release events had many fans dressed as characters and engaged in themed activities.
  • Gen Z is rekindling a love for reading again, mainly influenced by social media like TikTok.

From die-hard US fans staying up until 3am to snag a copy of an exclusive special edition from Target, to those who even took a day off work to snuggle with their Kindle and dive back into their safe space, January 21 became so much more than just a release date for many people.

    Onyx Storm, the highly-anticipated third book in the Empyrean series, released this Tuesday, January 21

    Person sitting on stairs with "Onyx Storm" book beside them, wearing a colorful dress.

    Image credits: Katie Marie Seniors / elleusa

    “This level of fan devotion hasn’t been seen since the days of Harry Potter,” said Rebekah West, the editorial director of the Little, Brown’s Piaktus imprint, to the Telegraph. 

    And although Yarros was only able to attend a bustling midnight release party held in Los Angeles, thousands of other events were held all across North America. 

    One fan, Mollie Short, shared how her experience went when she attended a party at Waterstones in Trafalgar Square, London.

    Authors discuss Onyx Storm Craze in a bookstore event, seated on stage with large book poster in the background.

    Image credits: Rebecca Yarros

    “We got given goody bags and there were people dressed up as characters, and then there was a quiz that everyone played,” she recalled. 

    “The night went pretty quickly, and then we all queued up ready for the midnight release. It was nice being in a room surrounded with people that actually understand what I’m talking about.”

    According to USA Today, many venues contained Glambot photo experiences, local artists giving out temporary tattoos, as well as tables set for dragon-themed friendship bracelets. 

    And fans, undoubtedly, showed up, as they entered the event in leather outfits, braids, and the occasional dragon onesie — all huge pillars in the best-selling series.

    Midnight release parties were held in various locations all over the US and Canada

    People line up under arches in coats for the Onyx Storm book midnight release in London.

    Image credits: mollie.short

    This kind of excitement over a book is a welcome departure from what has been seen as the new “normal” following the rise in technology.

    As teenagers buried their noses in screens instead of pages, the mid-2000s was a slow time for lovers of literature as data showed an alarming decline in reading rates.

    But, as The Week puts it, Gen Z seems to be bringing its popularity back.

    Excited readers at a bookstore holding copies of Onyx Storm Craze, capturing the buzz similar to Harry Potter launches.

    Image credits: mollie.short

    @mollie.short The best night ⚡️ @Jen @Hannah Mears @Rebecca Yarros @Waterstones #fyp #foryou #onyxstorm #waterstones ♬ Luminary – Joel Sunny

    Young adults are back into the world of reading! And ironically enough, it’s thanks to the same thing that turned them away in the first place: technology.

    When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and TikTok skyrocketed in popularity, a specific corner of the social media app, named BookTok, captured the attention of many users. 

    Short videos — perfect for the attention span of Gen Z — would appear on people’s feeds, discussing and recommending their favourite books by giving brief summaries and recapping the tropes included. 

    And fantasy, in particular, is a central focus of readers now.

    Friendship bracelets, Glambots, and temporary tattoos were all part of the celebrations

    People excitedly holding copies of "Onyx Storm" in a bookstore.

    Image credits: Barnes & Noble Coronado

    “What I like about the books is that it’s an escape,” Mollie shared. “It’s about magic powers, fantasy, not your everyday kind of thing.”

    But an everyday kind of thing Yarros wanted to highlight in her books, despite the fantastical world, was the importance of inclusivity. 

    Her main characters included people of color, those with genetic conditions, and ones suffering from disabilities. For her, everyone has a place in the story and “everyone matters.”

    Person discussing the Onyx Storm craze, wearing glasses and a gray shirt, gesturing with a tattooed arm.

    Image credits: xbooks.with.bethx

    @xbooks.with.bethx @Waterstones what on earth has happened? How has this been messed up so badly! #onyxstorm #rebeccayarros #bookrelease #bookshelf #waterstones #books #booktok ♬ original sound – Beth

    Onyx Storm — which follows the ever-changing and exciting adventures of Violet Sorrengail, Xaden Riorson, and everyone else on The Continent — is now available for purchase, both online and in-store. 

    As Rebecca Yarros herself says: “To those who don’t run with the popular crowd, the ones who get caught reading under their desks, the ones who feel like they never get invited, included, or represented. 

    “Get your leathers. We have dragons to ride.”

    Some avid readers, who have already finished the book, shared a few of their thoughts

    Tweet about the Onyx Storm Craze going viral, with everyone purchasing the book.

    Image credits: Chloe46563

    Tweet praising "Onyx Storm" book series, describing it as life-changing and incredible.

    Image credits: AbigailDurant

    Tweet expressing intense reaction to Onyx Storm's last chapters.

    Image credits: alicesue65

    Tweet expressing excitement for the next Onyx Storm book release.

    Image credits: Scribblesrants

    User excited about reading Onyx Storm, expressing gratitude to the author.

    Image credits: ViviThorne1

    Tweet expressing emotional reaction to the ending of Onyx Storm with crying emojis.

    Image credits: rubyvely

    Tweet expressing emotional reaction to Onyx Storm, with appreciation for its impactful storytelling.

    Image credits: ShaNellarella

    Tweet praising "Onyx Storm" series, featuring emojis and a thank you message to author Rebecca from user Mika Aiode.

    Image credits: Mika_Aiode

    Tweet expressing excitement about waiting for Onyx Storm book.

    Image credits: ilyrcc

    Tweet about delayed shipping for Onyx Storm book ordered in September, shared humorously.

    Image credits: arthriticeq

    Tweet expressing frustration over Onyx Storm pre-order delay, highlighting shipping inefficiency concerns.

    Image credits: AFearOfFeeling_

    Tweet expressing frustration over late delivery of "Onyx Storm" book preorder.

    Image credits: spikeyvamp2

    Tweet expressing frustration over Onyx Storm pre-order delay with emoji.

    Image credits: elise_esc

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

