“What A Mess”: BookTube In Crisis As SA Accuser Accidentally Reveals It Was Consensual
News, World

“What A Mess”: BookTube In Crisis As SA Accuser Accidentally Reveals It Was Consensual

On February 11, the online book community faced an unexpected, sudden shift when YouTuber Naomi King accused well-known BookTuber and internet personality Daniel Greene for misconduct and sexual assault — but it turns out these claims aren’t as true as many of her supporters believed. 

The 31-year-old first posted an emotional 34-minute long video on her channel a little over a week ago, one that’s now been archived. She went into the details of her relationship with Greene, from the moment they met to the alleged incident that permanently changed their dynamic.

Highlights
  • Naomi King accused Daniel Greene of sexual assault, which sparked major uproar.
  • King later backtracked on her claims, admitting the encounter was consensual.
  • The book community, who was initially against Greene, turned on King.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

    Daniel Greene was accused of sexual assault on February 11 when Naomi King released a video that blew up in the book community

    Person in a cozy library, wearing a dark hoodie, surrounded by shelves filled with bookshelves, related to BookTube crisis.

    Image credits: dgreene101

    “Two years ago, YouTuber Daniel Greene threatened to wipe me off social media. So if I disappear, you’ll know who did it,” she began. 

    Things first started in 2023 when King and Greene planned to meet up with one another for the first time in Las Vegas, as reported by SK Pop. Since she landed before him, she “spent the day getting baked by the pool,” and looked forward to hanging out with the Fantasy News creator as nothing more than just friends.

    But upon his arrival, Greene allegedly forced her into sexual relations, despite the fact that it was past midnight and King was anything but in her right mind. 

    “He turned up at midnight, sober and awake, and pressured me, half asleep and on drugs, into sexual things that he and I had agreed beforehand would not happen,” King accused in her video. “I repeatedly asked him if we could just sleep and talk in the morning. I was halfway through a sentence when he pushed me over and shoved his tongue in my mouth.”

    Person in a dimly lit room, wearing a dark fur coat, highlighting BookTube controversy.

    Image credits: naomikingofficial

    She continued to describe Greene’s attempts to have sex without her consent before doing other explicit acts and talking “about how long he’d dreamt about it.”

    “It was f–cking disgusting,” King choked through tears. 

    The next morning, she claimed that the two decided the alleged incident should have never happened, setting the boundary to just remain as friends — only for Greene to reportedly go back on his word and assault her as soon as they were alone.

    After getting home from Vegas, King contacted Greene’s then-fiancée and now-wife about what had happened.

    Things first started when the two met in Las Vegas

    Image credits: Naomi King

    “I needed her to know that I didn’t want it,” she said. “I needed her to know that he was sober and wide awake and I was half-asleep and on drugs. Which he knew.”

    To her, Greene was nothing but “a lying, cheating piece of sh–t,” noting other instances where the Internet personality had been accused of rape. 

    About a month after King’s trip to Vegas, she posted a video titled A Conversation about Manipulation, Consent, and Assault, where she detailed how a “friend that turned out not to be a friend” sexually harassed her.

    While she never explicitly mentioned Greene, his legal team sent her a cease and desist letter eight days later, saying she needed to take down the video within 24 hours or face a lawsuit for “slander and defamation.”

    Person in colorful jacket, seated indoors with decor, reflecting BookTube crisis theme in a casual setting.

    Image credits: Naomi King

    It’s no surprise that the backlash against Greene was immediate following King’s accusations just over a week ago, according to Fandom Pulse.

    Long-time collaborators with the BookTuber cut ties with him instantly.

    One Piece Podcast wrote on X, “In light of recent events we will not be inviting Daniel Greene back on the show for further guest appearances. Additionally, we have removed his past appearances from our podcast feed, YouTube, and Patreon.”

    Dragonmount, a Wheel of Time fan site also addressed the situation, saying, “In this house, we believe survivors of sexual assault and stand with you,” and provided resources for help. 

    The book community erupted with noise, many longtime fans of Greene pointing accusatory fingers at him.

    Image credits: Daniel Greene

    “I can’t believe this. He did it twice to her. Jesus Christ,” one person said in disbelief. “You never know people. The fact that she knew she had to be airtight with the receipts, which are pretty damning, hurt me because I know people will still try to blow holes in her case. F–cking hell.”

    Another added, “This is a tough watch as a long time viewer of Daniel. The behavior she describes is gut churning. The fact that his attorney sent a cease and desist letter in the first place is telling, not even getting into the messages she showed.

    “Unfortunately, I can’t even muster up surprise. I just feel disappointed. If he makes a response video, I’ll watch it. Otherwise, I don’t see myself watching his regular content going forward.”

    Intially, the backlash was all directed at Greene

    Woman discussing BookTube crisis, sitting in a cozy room with plants and lights, wearing a black top.

    Image credits: Naomi King

    And a response video is exactly what followed.

    On February 13, Greene broke his silence and came forward with a minute-long story of what happened between him and King, from his point of view.

    “Hello. My name is Daniel Greene,” he introduced himself. “This is an important message in response to various false allegations made against me by Naomi King of alleged sexual assault in a campaign launched on YouTube and more.

    “Let me be clear. I had consensual sex with Naomi King. Yes, it was an affair.”

    Happy couple smiling in front of a decorated Christmas tree, related to BookTube crisis.

    Image credits: dgreene101

    While he did not bring up any evidence, he promised those would come later. First, he would take legal action against King and sue her for libel. And that was that.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Four days later on February 17, things came to an abrupt halt as King seemed to walk back on her allegations — causing those who were following the scandal to backtrack.

    After mocking Greene for his scripted statement, King explained that she was a “sugar baby,” meaning she provided the ‘girlfriend’ experience to men without the commitment, but in exchange for money.

    Greene came out with his own response video, saying that although he was cheating on his then-fiancée, the sex with King was completely consensual

    Person emotionally reacting in a room with musical instruments, related to BookTube crisis discussion.

    Image credits: Daniel Greene

    Contrary to what she said beforehand, King stated that the two reportedly took the drugs together while in Vegas before sleeping with one another, admitting that she undressed in front of him because she “always sleep[s] naked.”

    Greene was apparently coming off “really f–cking strong” and discussed money before King agreed, “I could do that.”

    “I will acknowledge that I did not fight him off,” she said, which was a complete 180 from the claims she made in her video on February 11.

    Person discussing BookTube crisis in a library setting with a microphone.

    Image credits: Daniel Greene

    Image credits: Daniel Greene

    She apologized to any victims or survivors of sexual assault for trivializing the issue, but did not offer any sort of sentimental statement towards Greene.

    The BookTuber soon recognized how the tables had turned and clarified two things on the same day: Yes, he cheated on his then-fiancée. No, he did not sexually assault King because the sex they had was 100% consensual. 

    The entire back-and-forth of this whole situation has caused online communities to flock to Reddit threads, in order to share their thoughts.

    The majority of the book community has now turned against King

    Person wearing a colorful fur coat with hands together, amid BookTube crisis discussion.

    Image credits: Naomi King

    “What an absolute sh–t show. Well damn I learned something new as I completely bought Naomi’s story… it seemed so legit and real,” one user admitted. “Man this entire situation is definitely going to make some not believe victims which ain’t the way it should be but teaches us all that we need to wait before vilifying someone.

    “What a mess,” they concluded.

    Others didn’t hesitate to turn on King, labeling her as a “genuine psycho.”

    This is currently an ongoing story, and not all details — especially those pertaining to legal cases — have been revealed.

    From the beginning, there were “red flags,” according to comments

    Comment discussing intentions and accusations, related to BookTube crisis.

    Text conversation discussing red flags and cancel culture in BookTube crisis.

    Text reaction to BookTube crisis and its impact on victim credibility, expressing disbelief and lessons learned.

    BookTube comment by MafuLeTrekkie discussing potential legal action.

    Comment on BookTube crisis discusses pressing charges and impact on livelihood.

    User comment expressing concern over false accusations affecting careers and credibility.

    Comment from ButIDigr3ss expressing frustration, related to BookTube crisis discussion.

    Text discussing BookTube crisis and the controversy around consent revelation.

    Text discussing the BookTube community, addressing issues of support and content deletion.

    Online comment highlighting BookTube crisis, mentioning a fianceé dealing with public scrutiny.

    BookTube crisis text discussing false SA allegations and toxicity.

    Text excerpt discussing BookTube crisis with a focus on accusations being consensual.

    Text post discussing relationship issues, linked to BookTube crisis and SA accusation controversy.

    BookTube crisis comment: 'This has been a wild rollercoaster.

    Text screenshot discussing allegations in BookTube crisis.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so messed up. All it takes is a few toxic ppl and nobody is believed plus ppl's lives and careers are ruined. Johnny Depp, Manson and now this guy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actions have consequences. She needs to have her devices taken from her for a period of time, just the way someone who is convicted of this type of thing would experience. Where's the righteous indignation now? All of those people who pulled the plug on the guy when she set about smearing him? That any one individual, with no fact checking, can cause this kind of uproar and potentially ruin someone's life is indefensible. She needs to be tarred and feathered. He obviously is no prince, but she accused him of rape, a rape that didn't happen.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
