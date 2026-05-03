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“Could Be Twins”: Olivia Wilde Reacts To ‘Gollum’ Comparisons After Her Red Carpet Look Goes Viral
Olivia Wilde with wide, striking eyes and dark eyeliner, smiling subtly, amidst SFFILM logos. Gollum comparisons.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Could Be Twins”: Olivia Wilde Reacts To ‘Gollum’ Comparisons After Her Red Carpet Look Goes Viral

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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After facing heavy online backlash, Olivia Wilde addressed comparisons of her recent red-carpet look to Gollum from The Lord of the Rings.

The criticism erupted after a video from the San Francisco International Film Festival went viral, with many users fixating on her appearance and labeling it as “unhealthy” or “concerning.”

Highlights
  • Olivia Wilde responded to viral comparisons of her red-carpet look to the character Gollum, laughing off the criticism.
  • The controversy began after a clip from the San Francisco International Film Festival sparked intense online debate.
  • Sources close to the actress clarified that her appearance was simply the result of unflattering lighting and camera angles.

Some comments were scathing, while others questioned her well-being.

Terrifying, if it is her,” one person wrote.

“Oh, no. Is she ill? People shouldn’t give her a hard time,” another added.

The discussion quickly grew into a broader debate about body image and the way celebrities are judged online.

RELATED:

    Olivia Wilde laughed off the viral comparisons and blamed the camera angle

    Olivia Wilde with long wavy hair, pink eyeshadow, wearing a sheer white top and gold necklaces. Red carpet look. Gollum comparisons.

    Image credits: oliviawilde

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    On May 2, Wilde addressed the situation directly in an Instagram Story, making it clear she wasn’t taking the comments too seriously.

    Sharing the viral image side by side with Gollum, she joked about the comparison and explained that the unusual look was due to the lens used during the interview.

    “Listen, that is a fisheye lens,” she said, referring to the ultra-wide camera that can distort facial features.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

    A tweet from "Rage Crusader" asking to imagine being compared to Gollum after Olivia Wilde's red carpet look.

    Image credits: RageCrusader

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    She acknowledged the shot was unflattering but dismissed it as merely a poor angle.

    “Is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look? No,” she said. “It’s a startling image.”

    Wilde also added humor to the situation when her brother jokingly asked if she wanted to address rumors that she looked like a “resurrected corpse.”

    “Do you have any more questions? I’m not d*ad,” she replied.

    The viral backlash began after the festival clip sparked concern about her appearance

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    Olivia Wilde with large green eyes, subtle dark eye makeup, and light hair, reacting to Gollum comparisons.

    Image credits: hippojuicefilm

    As reported by Bored Panda, the controversy began when a video of Wilde speaking at the San Francisco International Film Festival circulated online.

    In the clip, she was discussing her new film, The Invite, but many viewers focused on her appearance rather than the film.

    A tweet by "Just Your Average American" suggesting someone "could be twins" with Gollum, reacting to a viral red carpet look.

    Image credits: ScottBornAgain

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    A Twitter post from "Jameson The Penguin" replying "Gollum deserves better." referencing the Olivia Wilde Gollum comparison.

    Image credits: JamesonPenguins

    One viral post described her as looking like a “medical cadaver,” while others speculated about her weight and health.

    “You can see she’s losing her hair. It’s from malnutrition,” one comment claimed, while another wrote, “Why would you emphasize your eyes like that?”

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    The situation quickly escalated, with people making comparisons and sharing side-by-side images.

    At the same time, some viewers pointed out that the lighting and camera angle may have played a big role in how she looked in that specific clip.

    As online concerns mounted, Wilde’s friends and insiders stepped in to push back on speculation about her health, helping to shift the conversation

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    Olivia Wilde reacts to Gollum comparisons, playfully smiling while wrapped in a blanket, with images of herself and Gollum.

    Image credits: oliviawilde

    According to insiders, her appearance had “nothing to do” with any health issues and was simply the result of an unflattering camera angle.

    “The wide-angle lens that is circulating an unflattering photo is unfair. She’s always been skinny. She works out and eats healthy. She looks the same,” one source said.

    A tweet from "johnnyi" saying, "The likeness is definitely there," about Olivia Wilde Gollum comparisons.

    Image credits: johni01419213

    Another insider also addressed rumors linking her appearance to her past relationship with Harry Styles, especially after news of his reported engagement to Zoë Kravitz.

    They made it clear that her look was not connected to her personal life and that fans don’t have to worry.

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    At the same time, fans rushed to defend Olivia Wilde as the debate around body image in Hollywood continued

    A tweet by TabascoCat says Mental health is NOT a joke, amidst Olivia Wilde's Gollum comparisons going viral.

    Image credits: RobertRootes

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    @rrisbored

    Olivia Wilde reaction to being compared to Gollum 😂 gotta love her

    ♬ original sound – pandarociobpaccount – R is Bored

    While some responses were harsh, many fans rallied behind Wilde and condemned the negativity.

    “It’s unflattering lighting and a bad camera lens. She otherwise looks beautiful and is aging gracefully,” one fan wrote.

    Another added, “People just age. I know this may be news to you, but it is a thing.”

    Others pointed out that she has always been naturally slim and that her appearance hasn’t drastically changed.

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    Olivia Wilde in a pinstripe blazer smiles, addressing Gollum comparisons from her viral red carpet look.

    Image credits: oliviawilde

    “She’s thin, but so is most of the Hollywood crowd. I don’t think she looks unwell,” one comment read.

    The conversation also broadened beyond Wilde, with people highlighting how several celebrities have recently endured similar scrutiny. Names such as Emma Stone, Kate Beckinsale, Kelly Osbourne, Amanda Bynes, and Teyana Taylor have prompted similar discussions online in recent months.

    “She looks old as hell,” wrote one user

    A social media post reads Leave womens bodies alone. This relates to Olivia Wilde Gollum comparisons.

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    A person's profile picture next to a message bubble saying, "Looks terrible," with 3 likes and an angry emoji, commenting on Olivia Wilde's red carpet look and Gollum comparison.

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    A social media post with a profile picture of a woman, discussing public criticism and Olivia Wilde's Gollum comparison.

    A social media comment asking, Why does everyone want to look like a Bag of Bones Skeleton? They look Horrific. Olivia Wilde Gollum.

    A social media comment asking about someone's health and stating they should not be given a hard time for Gollum comparisons.

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    Profile picture with a dog, text bubble says It's not AI it's ED. Relevant to Olivia Wilde Gollum comparisons.

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    A social media comment about Olivia Wilde's red carpet look, noting her thinness but not unwell, relating to Gollum comparisons.

    A text message from a user with a dog profile picture saying, "She looks old as hell...." This could be a reaction to Olivia Wilde's red carpet look.

    Message bubble: "Yikes. Definitely the lighting." Possibly a comment on Olivia Wilde's Gollum comparisons.

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    A social media comment suggests Olivia Wilde's red carpet 'Gollum' comparisons are due to her white shirt and harsh eyeliner.

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