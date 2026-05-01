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Hidden deep within Southeast Asia lies one of the world’s most mysterious and biologically rich regions, the Annamite Mountains. Stretching across Laos, Vietnam, and into northeastern Cambodia, this remote forest range has long remained largely unexplored. But a recent 2025 camera-trap survey, led by Fauna & Flora in collaboration with local and global partners, has offered a rare glimpse into the incredible biodiversity that thrives there.

Often referred to as the “Amazon of Asia,” the Annamites are home to some of the rarest animals on the planet, including the Annamite striped rabbit and the almost mythical saola. The newly released images not only showcase these remarkable creatures but also provide valuable insights into their behavior and habitats.

At the same time, this fragile ecosystem faces growing threats from deforestation and habitat loss, putting both wildlife and local communities at risk. Scroll down to explore the fascinating animals captured during the survey and discover what makes this region so unique.

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