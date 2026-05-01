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Hidden deep within Southeast Asia lies one of the world’s most mysterious and biologically rich regions, the Annamite Mountains. Stretching across Laos, Vietnam, and into northeastern Cambodia, this remote forest range has long remained largely unexplored. But a recent 2025 camera-trap survey, led by Fauna & Flora in collaboration with local and global partners, has offered a rare glimpse into the incredible biodiversity that thrives there. 

Often referred to as the “Amazon of Asia,” the Annamites are home to some of the rarest animals on the planet, including the Annamite striped rabbit and the almost mythical saola. The newly released images not only showcase these remarkable creatures but also provide valuable insights into their behavior and habitats.

At the same time, this fragile ecosystem faces growing threats from deforestation and habitat loss, putting both wildlife and local communities at risk. Scroll down to explore the fascinating animals captured during the survey and discover what makes this region so unique.

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#1

Clouded Leopard

Clouded Leopard

The beautiful markings on their coat make clouded leopards a prime target for the illegal wildlife trade. They are trafficked alive as exotic pets, and their pelts are sold illegally for decoration and luxury clothing. It is thought that clouded leopards are also k***ed for their teeth, claws and bones, which are passed off as tiger parts.

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    #2

    Sunda Pangolin And Baby In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Sunda Pangolin And Baby In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Affectionately known as pangopups, baby pangolins hitch a ride on their mum’s tail. The critically endangered Sunda pangolin, pictured here, is one of eight species of pangolin. These scaly anteaters are the world’s most trafficked mammal, targeted for their meat and scales.

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    #3

    Changeable Hawk Eagle In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Changeable Hawk Eagle In Chu Mom Ray National Park

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    scarlettohara193674 avatar
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Scarlett O'Hara's Ghost
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What does it change in to? The Changeable Hawk-eagle (Nisaetus cirrhatus) is a widespread, medium-large bird of prey in Asia, known for its variable plumage, which ranges from pale to dark, and can include a crest or lack thereof, giving it the "changeable" name. It's an adaptable, diurnal raptor found in forests and plantations, preying on small mammals, birds, and reptiles, and is characterized by its loud, high-pitched calls.

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    #4

    Baby Asian Elephant, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

    Baby Asian Elephant, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

    Asian elephants need room to roam. Forest fragmentation is arguably the single greatest threat they face because it increases their exposure to poaching and to human-elephant conflict. Protecting and connecting the remaining forested landscapes in their range is critical to their long-term survival.

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    #5

    Douc Langur, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

    Douc Langur, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

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    #6

    Yellow-Throated Marten In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Yellow-Throated Marten In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #7

    Silver Pheasant In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Silver Pheasant In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #8

    Marbled Cat In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Marbled Cat In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Named for their exquisitely patterned coats, marbled cats are expert tree climbers. Their thick, bushy and unusually long tail serves as a counterbalance as they move through the forest canopy in search of birds and squirrels.

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    #9

    Mainland Leopard Cat In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Mainland Leopard Cat In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #10

    Crab-Eating Mongoose In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Crab-Eating Mongoose In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #11

    Annamite Crested Argus In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Annamite Crested Argus In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #12

    Southern Pig-Tailed Macaque In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Southern Pig-Tailed Macaque In Chu Mom Ray National Park

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    #13

    Common Palm Civets In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Common Palm Civets In Chu Mom Ray National Park

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    #14

    Asian Water Monitor, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Asian Water Monitor, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #15

    Stump-Tailed Macaque

    Stump-Tailed Macaque

    A mother and baby stump-tailed macaques perch on a fallen tree. Distinguished by their short, hairless tail, stump-tailed macaques spend much of their time feeding on fallen fruit on the forest floor, though they are perfectly capable climbers.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Pig-Tailed Macaque

    Pig-Tailed Macaque

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    #17

    Play-Fighting Sun Bears

    Play-Fighting Sun Bears

    Named for their distinctive orange-yellow chest patch, these play-fighting sun bears have poor eyesight and hearing, but a powerful sense of smell. Their claws are strong enough to rip open a concrete-hard termite mound or excavate a bees’ nest. Sun bears are threatened by deforestation and, in particular, poaching for their gall bladder and paws to supply the illegal wildlife trade.

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    #18

    Great Hornbill

    Great Hornbill

    More typically seen in flight, or feeding on fruit high in the forest canopy, great hornbills play a crucial role as seed dispersers. This and other hornbill species are sometimes called ‘barometers of biodiversity’ because the presence of these threatened birds is a strong indicator of a healthy forest.

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    #19

    Asiatic Black Bear (Moon Bear)

    Asiatic Black Bear (Moon Bear)

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    #20

    Northern Red Muntjac In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Northern Red Muntjac In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #21

    Greater Hog Badger In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Greater Hog Badger In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #22

    Leopard Cat With Prey In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Leopard Cat With Prey In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    The Asian leopard cat, pictured here with its rodent prey, is unfortunately heavily traded and has become the feline equivalent of the canary in the coal mine, acting as an early-warning system for the surging black market in exotic pets. There is growing concern about the numbers being illegally traded, with wild-caught individuals being bred with domestic cats to produce hybrid Bengal cats.

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    #23

    Marbled Cat

    Marbled Cat

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    #24

    Male Grey Peacock-Pheasant Displaying

    Male Grey Peacock-Pheasant Displaying

    A male peacock-pheasant attempts to impress watching females by flaunting his iridescent ocelli (eyespots) and strutting his stuff on the dance floor he has created among the forest leaf litter.

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    #25

    Malayan Porcupine In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Malayan Porcupine In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #26

    Large Indian Civet In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Large Indian Civet In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #27

    Germain's Peacock-Pheasant In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Germain's Peacock-Pheasant In Chu Mom Ray National Park

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    #28

    Male Siamese Fireback, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Male Siamese Fireback, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #29

    Wild Boar Piglets, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Wild Boar Piglets, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #30

    Gaur (Bos Gaurus), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Gaur (Bos Gaurus), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #31

    Wild Pig (Sus Scrofa), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Wild Pig (Sus Scrofa), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #32

    Yellow-Cheeked Gibbon

    Yellow-Cheeked Gibbon

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    #33

    Elephants, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

    Elephants, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

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    #34

    Northern Pig-Tailed Macaque In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Northern Pig-Tailed Macaque In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #35

    Moon Bear In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Moon Bear In Chu Mom Ray National Park

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    #36

    Red Jungle Fowl, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Red Jungle Fowl, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #37

    Northern Pig-Tailed Macaque (Macaca Leonina), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Northern Pig-Tailed Macaque (Macaca Leonina), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #38

    Sun Bear (Helarctos Malayanus), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Sun Bear (Helarctos Malayanus), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #39

    Sun Bear

    Sun Bear

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    #40

    Squirrel With Fruit

    Squirrel With Fruit

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    #41

    Siamese Fireback

    Siamese Fireback

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    #42

    Clouded Leopard With Cub

    Clouded Leopard With Cub

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    #43

    Green Peafowl, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

    Green Peafowl, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

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    #44

    Dhole, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

    Dhole, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

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    #45

    Chinese Serow In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Chinese Serow In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Looking like a bizarre cross between goat and antelope, the shy, elusive serow is a medium-sized mammal that favours rocky, forested hillsides. Blackish in colour with a conspicuous mane, a slight beard and a pair of short horns, it is targeted by hunters for its meat and horns.

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    #46

    Annamite Muntjac In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Annamite Muntjac In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #47

    Annamite Striped Rabbit In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Annamite Striped Rabbit In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    The Annamite striped rabbit was unknown to science until 1996, when several dead specimens were seen in a market in Laos. Very little is known about this intriguing but endangered species, which is rarely encountered in the wild and has been captured on camera only a handful of times.

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    #48

    Sunda Pangolin In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Sunda Pangolin In Chu Mom Ray National Park

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    #49

    Crested Serpent-Eagle In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Crested Serpent-Eagle In Chu Mom Ray National Park

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    #50

    Chevrotain In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Chevrotain In Chu Mom Ray National Park

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    #51

    Sambar (Rusa Unicolor), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Sambar (Rusa Unicolor), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #52

    Malayan Night Heron, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Malayan Night Heron, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #53

    Grey-Shanked Douc, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Grey-Shanked Douc, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #54

    Binturong, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Binturong, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #55

    Grey Peacock-Pheasant (Polyplectron Bicalcaratum), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Grey Peacock-Pheasant (Polyplectron Bicalcaratum), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #56

    Silver Pheasant (Lophura Nycthemera), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Silver Pheasant (Lophura Nycthemera), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #57

    Moon Bear (Asiatic Black Bear)

    Moon Bear (Asiatic Black Bear)

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    #58

    Sambar

    Sambar

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    #59

    Asian Golden Cat

    Asian Golden Cat

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    #60

    Gaur

    Gaur

    The gargantuan gaur is the largest of all wild cattle species. Seemingly a cow on steroids, it’s the bovine equivalent of a musclebound gym bunny. These formidable animals still survive in small, fragmented herds in mountainous forests in Southeast Asia.

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    #61

    Binturong

    Binturong

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    #62

    Bengal Slow Loris, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

    Bengal Slow Loris, Virachey National Park, Cambodia

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    #63

    Wild Pigs

    Wild Pigs

    The wild boar is one of the most widespread mammals in the world but is thought to have originated in the forests of Southeast Asia. This intimate insight into wild boar family life shows an extended family group of sows and their young – known as a ‘sounder’.

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    #64

    Sambar In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Sambar In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now also a feral species in Australia and New Zealand.

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    #65

    Mainland Serow In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Mainland Serow In Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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    #66

    Masked Palm Civet In Chu Mom Ray National Park

    Masked Palm Civet In Chu Mom Ray National Park

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    #67

    Mainland Serow, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Mainland Serow, Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #68

    Crab-Eating Mongoose (Urva Urva), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

    Crab-Eating Mongoose (Urva Urva), Nam Khong National Park, Laos

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    #69

    Species Annamite Muntjac Place Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

    Species Annamite Muntjac Place Pu Mat National Park, Vietnam

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