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Whether you are in your Emily In Paris era, sipping espresso at a cobblestone café, or feeling more of a David Attenborough approach to traveling, one thing is universally true: this planet has an almost unfair amount of beauty packed into it. The kind of beauty that stops you mid-step and makes you forget, just for a moment, whatever it was you were worried about.

Netizens shared the most breathtaking travel photos from every corner of the globe. Mountains, oceans, ancient cities, quiet villages, and everything in between. This is your reminder that the world is still out there, still extraordinary, and still very much worth seeing. Consider this your sign to start planning.