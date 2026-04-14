Psychologists Share 10 Unexpected Signs Of High Intelligence Most People Completely Overlook

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Iconic soccer coach José Mourinho is credited with the trenchant phrase: “If I suddenly want to listen to the thoughts of an intelligent person, I’ll start talking.” Of course, this outstanding sports mind was likely being ironic, but as we know, there’s a grain of truth in every joke. All smart people are intelligent in different ways, but they still share something in common.

Psychologists have spent years and decades trying to explain how people think and, most importantly, how intelligent people think. Of course, you shouldn’t wave a placard with your IQ on it, especially if it’s high, but there are still some common threads in the way truly intelligent people think.

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Psychologists say there are some rather obvious traits and mindsets inherent to intelligent people

Let’s be clear right away that a smart person isn’t just one particular mindset – it’s more like various cognitive profiles. Thus, the authors of this study in Scientific American explain that even people with the same IQ can perform generally differently on similar tasks. It’s simply that their brains process information differently.

By the way, one shouldn’t pay too much attention to IQ. While it’s a fairly effective way to determine one’s abilities, IQ is more of a person’s mental foundation, while everything else depends on a whole host of external and internal factors. It depends on a person’s ability to “improve” themselves, starting from that foundation: IQ.

Furthermore, high intelligence per se is not a measure of success, the authors of this article note – it can be associated with a number of risks, including a higher vulnerability to certain disorders. High intelligence doesn’t necessarily mean infallibility, social resilience, or behavioral stability.

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Nevertheless, psychologists have identified several general patterns by which one can recognize an intelligent person, whether through direct communication or certain behavioral traits. So…

They can say “I don’t know,” both to themselves and to others

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As we’ve already told you, high intelligence doesn’t mean a person is never wrong or always knows the answers to everything. The ability to say “I don’t know,” both in public and to oneself, is a clear sign of a flexible and open mind. Just remember that the phrase “I know that I know nothing” is attributed to one of the greatest sages of antiquity, Socrates.

They can change their minds under the impact of changing reality

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Our world is changing, and so is knowledge. Something that was considered an absolute axiom a couple of decades ago can now be disproved. So, a truly intelligent person isn’t afraid to change and adapt to changing reality. Not citing outdated authorities, but always being on trend – this is the way.

They can analyze and criticize themselves

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Many centuries ago, William Shakespeare wrote, “The fool does think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.” Centuries later, scientists gave this property of human thinking a name: the Dunning-Kruger effect. In other words, intelligent people tend to criticize themselves (within reason) and recognize their “weaknesses.”

At the same time, a less competent person will typically overestimate their mental abilities, consider themselves very smart, and even brag about their high intelligence.

They often talk to themselves

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Yes, that’s right. Early last decade, scientists at Bangor University conducted an experiment: they gave two groups of people the same tasks, but asked one group to work silently, while the other group read all the instructions out loud and verbally described everything they did.

The result: the second group’s performance was significantly higher. Psychologists claim that talking out loud increases our self-control, which, in turn, is another sign of intelligence. Besides, it’s always nice to talk to someone clever, isn’t it?

They can see patterns and structures in life and between facts

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No, we’re not talking about conspiracy theories here. Rather, we’re talking about the ability to compare facts, to build a structure and interconnections between things in life. Incidentally, knowledge is essential here; otherwise, we’ll build a structure on a false premise.

For example, the greatest minds on our planet have done this for centuries, trying to explain how the Sun and stars revolve around the “stationary” Earth. The ability to structure and draw unconventional conclusions can sometimes work wonders.

They can be compassionate

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High emotional intelligence is often the companion of a great mind. Truly intelligent people can understand others’ feelings, show empathy, and find common ground. This, in particular, allows them to avoid unnecessary conflicts, another occasional trait of truly intelligent people.

They can control themselves and switch from concentration to relaxation

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An old journalist, whom I rightfully consider one of my teachers, once said that “a professional writer is someone who is capable of producing no less than a certain volume of text in any situation, and no less than a certain quality.” This is a direct definition of not only professionalism, but also self-control.

If you can concentrate on what’s truly important now, and then, when the need for concentration has passed, you can relax and return to your normal mode, this often indicates a truly high level of intelligence.

They can listen

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It’s simply amazing how much you can learn and achieve simply by listening to your interlocutor! Smart people can listen without interrupting, analyze what they’ve heard, and ask relevant questions. On the one hand, this refers to emotional intelligence and compassion, and on the other, to the ability to structure information.

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Unfortunately, in recent years, we’ve forgotten how to listen. In many ways, this also requires a certain level of concentration, while our brain, in pursuit of an extra dose of fast dopamine, simply tries to shift our attention. And again, we come back – but this time to self-control, right?

They aren’t afraid of being lonely

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In this crazy world around us, it’s sometimes crucial to stop, think, prioritize, and make plans. And what better way to do this than time spent alone?

So, the authors of this study, published by the British Psychological Society, conclude that enjoying being alone can be a sign of high intelligence as well. No, this doesn’t mean introverts are smarter than extroverts; it just means we’re sometimes more mentally productive when alone.

They have a perfect sense of humor

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And here we return to José Mourinho once more. The Portuguese coach is known not only for his achievements but also for his excellent sense of humor. Essentially, humor encompasses all nine factors listed above. And, most importantly, being compassionate to avoid making inappropriate jokes about others.

By the way, self-irony, which is literally worth its weight in gold among stand-up comedians, is precisely the ability to be self-critical. So, if you see someone with a good-natured and brilliant sense of humor, they are most likely quite intelligent. However, every rule has its exceptions…

Of course, there are always some exceptions, but most of these traits could actually be found in smart folks around us

Yes, human history knows absolute geniuses who were completely incapable of humor and possessed the emotional intelligence of a stool. There are those who were unwilling and unable to listen to others, and who were completely unable to concentrate on one thing. Exceptions always exist; that’s true.

But when it comes to random people, these traits will, one way or another, help identify someone truly smart. Especially if the person you’re talking to exhibits several of these factors at once. By the way, dear readers, do you have your own ways to tell if the person next to you is truly intelligent? If so, please feel free to share them in the comments.