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When you're picking a movie to watch on Friday night, what's your criteria, Pandas? Genre, actors, director, the story, or the vibe? For some folks, apparently, it's whether the film features a cat. In fact, there is an X page that is dedicated solely to letting folks know if a movie features any felines or not.

The page is titled "Is There A Cat In This Movie?" and its mission could not be simpler: naming a movie and answering either "Yes" or "No" to that very important question. Before you scroll down, what do you think: is there a cat in Captain America: Civil War? And do you remember seeing a cat in Into The Wild? Join the whimsical X page in a game of "Spot the Cat" and find out which of your favorite movies feature our beloved fluffy pets.

More info: X

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#1

Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone in The Godfather, holding a gray cat. A prominent cat in cinema.

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Liliana Spiro
Liliana Spiro
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17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the story behind it. The cat was a stray that wandered onto the Paramount Studios lot and was famously handed to Brando by director Francis Ford Coppola just before shooting the opening scene. While the cat was not in the script, it stayed on set and purred loudly, forcing producers to loop much of Brando's dialogue

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    #2

    Two cats from Bohemian Rhapsody, a tabby and a ginger cat, highlighting cats in cinema.

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    #3

    Black and white screenshot from Nosferatu (1922) showing a woman petting a cat in cinema amongst plants.

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    Cats were on the screen long before Hollywood decided to put them there. In fact, two of the first cats featured in a film were performers from Henry Welton's "cat circus." In 1894, inventor William K.L. Dickson and director William Heise made the short silent film "The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton's)." Just like its title says, it features two felines with boxing gloves engaging in a boxing match of sorts.

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    What's more, it was a catalyst for cinema technology, too. Apparently, Dickson was so obsessed with filming the cats that he invented 35 mm perforated film. He was Thomas Edison's employee, and the film was shot in Edison's Black Maria studio in New Jersey. Today, experts praise the film for its innovative camera work and editing, while others even say it's possibly the first-ever cat video.
    #4

    A white cat in cinema peeking out of a window in The Silence of the Lambs. Two cars and a person are parked below.

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    #5

    A young Drew Barrymore with wide eyes next to a tabby cat, featured in a list of cats in cinema.

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    #6

    A still from Don't Look Now (1973) shows a white cat peering through a green metal gate. Discover every cat in cinema.

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This movie by Nicholas Roeg is well worth a watch. Evocative and mind-boggling, in my humble opinion

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    Although the cats in the film were circus performers, Dickson had to train them extensively. He wanted it to seem like the cats embodied the culture of physical fitness and required them to move in certain ways. The short film wasn't much appreciated during modern times, although enthusiasts and experts alike are starting to develop an interest in it and call it "a very interesting and amusing project."

    In 1895, Frank Leslie's Popular Monthly magazine sang its praises: "Each picture when taken is actually only one inch in size, but is several times magnified. It is illuminated by an incandescent lamp whose rays are interrupted forty-six times a second while the pictures shoot past, the latter being only momentarily lighted up just as they reach the eye."

    "So smooth is the mechanism, however, and so swift is the succession of graded pictures, that the mind or eye is aware of no break any more than would be perceived by the execution of movements in actual life."
    #7

    A fluffy white cat from cinema being offered a pastry by a person with a watch. This cat in cinema clip is from HOUSE (1977).

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    #8

    A woman kisses a black and white cat while reading a book in a still from the film Bright Star, showcasing a cat in cinema.

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    #9

    A tabbed cat cinema in Toy Story 4 stretches. Discover every cat in cinema with this resource.

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    "The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton's)" only featured two felines. Today, it's common practice to use several animals for one role. Perhaps one of the most famous cinematic cats is the one from Breakfast at Tiffany's. Or rather, two – sources claim that the cat in that film was played by at least two different animals.

    Insiders referred to the cat as Orangey, although it's hard to say just how many Orangeys there were in Hollywood at the time. A similar cat also starred in Rhubarb, and it's said that Orangey won two PATSY (Picture Animal Top Star of the Year) Awards. The thing is that, in Rhubarb, more than 60 cats played the role, so, to whom did the trophy really go?

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    #10

    A tweet from @catinthemovie showing a black and white cat in cinema from The Hunger Games (2012) next to Katniss.

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    #11

    Black cat in cinema, from To Catch A Thief, lying on a newspaper. This cat in cinema is one you probably didn't notice.

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    #12

    Two tabby cats in cinema, lying on a tiled floor. One looks left, the other up. Featured in a cat tracking post.

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    Some people suggest that Orangey was a type of cat rather than a certain animal. The industry had people believing that Orangey had a 16-year-long career in movies, but there is little evidence to support those claims. In general, pets have a pretty poor reputation for being reliable actors, and that's true for both cats and dogs.

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    #13

    A Siamese cat in cinema, with glowing eyes, held by a woman in a still from the movie Bell, Book and Candle.

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    #14

    A black cat from Hocus Pocus 2, standing on a lantern. This cinema cat is one of many.

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    #15

    A cat in cinema, specifically from Thirst (2009), showing its profile with an open mouth, likely meowing or hissing.

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    Joel Coen, for example, called the cat featured in Inside Llewyn Davis "a pain in the [rear]." Stranger Things actor David Harbour also hated working with the canine that played the Byers' family dog. "I hated that [dog] so bad," the actor said in an interview. "Take after take, it would wander off or do something. And then I remember the trainer on the sidelines going, 'Come on! We got to make our money.'" Perhaps that's why using many different cats has boded much better for directors in the past.

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    #16

    A fluffy orange cat resting on a man's chest in a bathtub, from the movie Single White Female (1992). Cat in cinema.

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    #17

    Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024) features multiple cats in cinema, confirming their appearance.

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    #18

    A white cat in cinema, from "Let The Right One In," featured on a social media post asking Is there a cat in this movie?

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    Nevertheless, having cats in a movie is not easy. They're much harder to train than dogs, yet somehow, they're becoming quite sought after in the industry. Some believe it's because influencer cats bring in more audiences. An animal talent agency Pawsitively Famous owner Dawn Wolfe explained to The Times that it's hard to make a cat actor do anything.

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    #19

    A tweet about Pacific Heights (1990) with a man and woman by a window, a white cat between them. Cinema cat.

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    #20

    A fluffy cat from the movie Runaway Bride, licking its lips, next to two food bowls. Discover more cats in cinema.

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    #21

    A woman with a bandaged arm rests on a sofa, petting a black cat. A cinema cat spotted!

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    "You can have a wonderful pro cat and they're just not feeling it that day," she said. "Or somebody is working on a set and is banging a hammer and the cat is like 'I'm done.' With dogs we can really walk into the set and immediately have the dog working. With cats you have to give them at least an hour or so to acclimate. And even then it’s still a crapshoot."

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    #22

    A scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming showing Peter Parker petting a fluffy brown and white cat in cinema.

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    #23

    A silver tabby cat from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. This cat in cinema example highlights movie cats you didn’t notice.

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    #24

    A person gently pets a sleeping cat in cinema. This is one of many cats in cinema tracked by the page.

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    What's your favorite feline in a movie, Pandas? Have you ever paid attention to cats while you're watching a film, and have you considered how much work goes into making them behave? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And while you're here, don't forget to check out our other publications about some behind-the-scenes of the movie industry, like the coolest film props from our childhood movies and the locations that became famous because a movie was filmed there.

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    #25

    A person holding a white cat in cinema from the movie The Beach B*m, tracking every cat in cinema.

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    #26

    An orange and white cat in cinema, looking down from a store counter, with eggs nearby. Geostorm (2017) features a cat.

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    #27

    A cat from cinema drinks from a goldfish bowl, perched on books next to a lamp. A cat in cinema.

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    #28

    Nicole Kidman holding a black cat in the movie Practical Magic. Find every cat in cinema here!

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    #29

    A social media post confirming a cat in cinema for "Everybody Wants Some!!" (2016), with a cat in a fridge.

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    #30

    A cat in cinema, specifically from "Desperately Seeking Susan," licks its lips inside an aquarium.

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    #31

    A beautiful white cat in cinema, looking upwards. A hand holds the cat gently, highlighting cats in cinema from Hausu (1977).

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    #32

    Two women on a couch, one holding a black cat in cinema from Rosemary's Baby, part of a "cats in cinema" list.

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    #33

    A cat in cinema, specifically from Venom (2018), walks past a man on a laptop. Cat in cinema content.

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    #34

    A woman cleaning a messy kitchen floor, while a fluffy orange cinema cat looks on from the background.

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    #35

    A tweet confirming a cat in Scream (1996), with a blurry orange cat walking past a cat flap in a wooden door. Tracking every cat in cinema.

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    #36

    A person petting a fluffy white and grey cat in cinema from the movie Don't Look Up. Discover more cats in cinema.

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    #37

    A tabby cat from the movie Lamb (2021) featured by a cat in cinema tracking page.

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    #38

    A black and white image of a Siamese cat peeking out of a box from the movie Cat People (1942). Discover cats in cinema.

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    #39

    A black and white **cat in cinema** on a young person's lap, with an older woman sitting on a couch.

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    #40

    Black and white stills from Arsenic and Old Lace. Left shows a cat walking past a man's legs. Right shows Cary Grant looking intrigued. A cat in cinema tracking.

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    #41

    Screenshot from The French Dispatch, highlighting a cat in cinema with a red circle. This small detail tracks every cat.

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    #42

    An elderly person in a colorful robe holds a cat in cinema, surrounded by lush trees and a stone lantern.

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    #43

    Two cats in cinema, one black and white, one black, in a movie scene with text: "I'm back home. The cats are here."

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    #44

    An orange cat in cinema drinks from a white bowl on a wooden floor in No Country for Old Men.

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    #45

    A woman in a brown hat and green coat holding a black and white cat in cinema, surrounded by people.

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    #46

    A man reading a book in a chair, a cat in cinema on his lap, with a drink on the side table.

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    #47

    A screen capture showing Indiana Jones walking past a black and white cat in cinema. This X page tracks every cat in cinema.

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    #48

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a cat in Cinema's Inside Out. Bing Bong, Joy, and Sadness observe a small tabby cat.

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    #49

    A tabby cat from the movie Night Swim (2024) is featured in a dark scene. Explore every cat in cinema.

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    #50

    A woman at a laptop, with an orange cat in cinema looking at the screen, from the account @catinthemovie.

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    #51

    A screenshot from the movie Babe (1995) showing a cat and a pig in a dimly lit room with a fireplace. Find every cat in cinema.

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    #52

    A cat in cinema! Black cat with green eyes from Little Shop of Horrors (1986), featured in a movie cat database.

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    #53

    A woman in a tree with a black cat, holding an open book. This page tracks every cat in cinema.

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    #54

    Still from Into the Wild (2007) showing a cat running past two men. Tracks every cat in cinema.

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    #55

    A cat in cinema, specifically from the movie Smile (2022), eating from a bowl with a hand petting its back.

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    #56

    Two cats from Wonka (2023), a fluffy one and a hairless one. Track every cat in cinema.

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    #57

    A tweet from @catinthemovie showing a woman holding a cat in cinema with a man smiling. Tracks every cat in cinema.

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    #58

    A woman in a dark scene holds a cat, confirming a cat in cinema. From Black Sabbath (1963).

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    #59

    A black cat in cinema, hissing fiercely on a wooden chair, proving Cats in Cinema are everywhere.

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    #60

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a cat in cinema from House of Gucci. Two women sit at a table while a cat walks nearby.

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    #61

    Screenshot of a tweet from @catinthemovie asking "Is there a cat in this movie?" and responding "The Batman (2022): Yes." Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman is visible, with a cat in cinema behind her, tracking cat appearances.

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    #62

    A scene from Drag Me To Hell featuring a woman and a small cat in cinema, confirming a feline presence.

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    #63

    A tabby cat walks across a rug in a house, proving there is a cat in cinema's "Night Swim."

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    #64

    A young girl and a black cat on a picnic blanket, part of the page tracking every cat in cinema.

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    #65

    A screenshot of a tweet confirming a cat in Cyrano (2021). An orange cat is sleeping on an ornate sofa. #catincinema

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    #66

    A woman sits on a couch, a cat in cinema lies beside her. It's a scene from D***h Becomes Her (1992).

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    #67

    A man carries a cat in cinema in a pet carrier, smiling. A social media post asks, "Is there a cat in this movie? Ma (2019): Yes."

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    #68

    A man photographs an older woman with a cat in cinema on her shoulder. Track every cat in cinema.

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    #69

    A man holding a small cat in a parking garage. Part of an article tracking every cat in cinema.

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    #70

    A tweet from @catinthemovie shows a pet carrier, confirming a cat in cinema. Tracks every cat in film.

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    #71

    A woman holding a kitten in a movie scene. This cat in cinema is one of many you probably didn’t notice.

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    #72

    A person feeds an orange cat from a Happy Meal bowl. This cat in cinema appears in Love Lies Bleeding.

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    #73

    Black and white animation from Persepolis (2007) featuring a couple and a cat in cinema. Tracks every cat in cinema.

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    #74

    A person bends down to pet a cat in cinema, highlighted by a floor lamp, from the movie Watcher (2022).

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    #75

    Black and white still from It Happened One Night (1934) featuring a cat in cinema being held by a woman, while a man in a hat watches.

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    #76

    A tweet from "Is there a cat in this movie?" shows an image from "Love Lies Bleeding (2024)" featuring a cat in cinema beside a woman.

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    #77

    A screenshot from Children of Men (2006) showing Clive Owen smoking, with a ginger cat in cinema partially visible on the sofa.

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    #78

    A woman holds a calico cat in Klute (1971) while a man sits in a rocking chair nearby. Discover every cat in cinema.

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    #79

    Sandra Bullock looking surprised, petting a long-haired cat in cinema. Find every cat in cinema!

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    #80

    A tweet showing a screenshot from Isle of Dogs (2018) with a cat from @catinthemovie account. Tracking every cat in cinema.

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    #81

    Screenshot from Lady Bird (2017) showing a small cat in cinema on a residential street. A close-up emphasizes the cat.

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    #82

    A woman with curly hair smiles while holding an orange cat in cinema, from Children of a Lesser God (1986).

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    #83

    A still from "We Have Always Lived in the Castle" showing a cat peeking from behind a white appliance, tracking cats in cinema.

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