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When you're picking a movie to watch on Friday night, what's your criteria, Pandas? Genre, actors, director, the story, or the vibe? For some folks, apparently, it's whether the film features a cat. In fact, there is an X page that is dedicated solely to letting folks know if a movie features any felines or not.

The page is titled "Is There A Cat In This Movie?" and its mission could not be simpler: naming a movie and answering either "Yes" or "No" to that very important question. Before you scroll down, what do you think: is there a cat in Captain America: Civil War? And do you remember seeing a cat in Into The Wild? Join the whimsical X page in a game of "Spot the Cat" and find out which of your favorite movies feature our beloved fluffy pets.

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