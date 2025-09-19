50 Memes To Tickle Your Funny Bone And Speak To Marvel Fandom At The Same Time
If there’s one thing we can commend Marvel on, it’s their classic characters being relatable to each generation. It’s likely one of the major driving forces that fuel this $53 billion company.
Your Captain America may be different than that of your uncle’s, but you all likely saw the recent films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You may have seen Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and enjoyed both their portrayals. And, likely, these memes from a Facebook page dedicated to the Marvel Multiverse will also hit home for you.
Go ahead and scroll through to see which of these you find most relatable.
Like in any lucrative business empire, there’s a method behind the madness of Marvel’s success. Researchers and professors Spencer Harrison, Arne Carlsen, and Miha Škerlavaj broke it down in a 2019 article for the Harvard Business Review.
And people go "SuPeRwOkE" like that's a bad thing. The "woke" are the ones helping create and maintain human rights
One strategy Marvel employed was to keep its audience curious. As the researchers noted, the storylines of most films, at the very least, invoke “intense interests.” They also engage with fans through social media interactions, which helps grow the community further.
“This approach is rooted in a long Marvel tradition of supporting the growth of fan communities by, for example, including letters columns at the back of comic books,” they wrote.
He tries to help them. He nearly dies, and when he doesn't more people get sucked in. That said, Vision could return in the upcoming Avengers movie.
Another strategy Marvel employed was to hire directors and actors who lacked the experience and reputation for being in superhero films. It’s one of the reasons why they hired indie director Jon Favreau and then Hollywood bad boy Robert Downey Jr. for the first Iron Man film in 2008.
The pairing worked, and it drew praise from renowned critic Roger Ebert, who praised the development of Tony Stark. He commended Favreau’s decision to create the character based on Downey’s on-screen persona as “irreverent, quirky, self-deprecating, wise-cracking.”
Since the success of Iron Man in 2008, the MCU has released a total of 37 films. Many Marvel nuts have likely binged-watched all of them. And if you have time on your hands but don’t know where to begin, here’s an extensive guide from Hulu.
You can do it through phase order, which basically means you watch according to release date. However, if you want to go deeper, you can do it according to the Marvel chronological timeline.
Spider-Man once fought Superman in the comics. Aunt May once even tells him "You're not Superman, you know". The former was a publicity stunt.
Honestly, I get that people shoot people, but to blame an entire race or gender orientation just makes them look bad.
I quite liked the FF movie. It's an interesting "re-origin" story.
Apparently I'm way out of the loop, I didn't know Judge Caprio died.
Having seen most of the movies, and being well in the lore of MCU, I find the vast majority of these 1) cryptic 2) unfunny 3) dumb.
"Hilarious" You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
I'm embarrassed to admit that I didn't understand the majority of these, and of the few I understood, most weren't that funny. Old age, I guess, although I know almost all of the characters from years of comic book reading in my misguided youth.
