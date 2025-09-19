ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing we can commend Marvel on, it’s their classic characters being relatable to each generation. It’s likely one of the major driving forces that fuel this $53 billion company.

Your Captain America may be different than that of your uncle’s, but you all likely saw the recent films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You may have seen Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and enjoyed both their portrayals. And, likely, these memes from a Facebook page dedicated to the Marvel Multiverse will also hit home for you. 

Go ahead and scroll through to see which of these you find most relatable.

#1

Marvel meme showing characters in dramatic lighting with text about VPN and FBI monitoring activity.

    #2

    Scene from Marvel with characters discussing names, featuring humorous Marvel memes about asking nicely and nicknames.

    #3

    Actor Chris Evans in black shirt in two photos above, and a Marvel meme about Captain America in the image below.

    Like in any lucrative business empire, there’s a method behind the madness of Marvel’s success. Researchers and professors Spencer Harrison, Arne Carlsen, and Miha Škerlavaj broke it down in a 2019 article for the Harvard Business Review.

    #4

    Marvel meme featuring Spider-Man characters with humorous dialogue about blue collar work and C-section babies.

    #5

    Superman crouching outdoors and Thor saying "Because that's what heroes do" in a Marvel memes compilation.

    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And people go "SuPeRwOkE" like that's a bad thing. The "woke" are the ones helping create and maintain human rights

    #6

    Marvel meme showing a silver character urging to hold loved ones close and celebrate, highlighting hilarious Marvel memes.

    One strategy Marvel employed was to keep its audience curious. As the researchers noted, the storylines of most films, at the very least, invoke “intense interests.” They also engage with fans through social media interactions, which helps grow the community further. 

    “This approach is rooted in a long Marvel tradition of supporting the growth of fan communities by, for example, including letters columns at the back of comic books,” they wrote. 
    #7

    Spider-Man meme showing hacker confused by hidden password and user laughing after setting password to eight asterisks in a Marvel meme.

    #8

    Marvel memes featuring Vision driving a car with a caption about Wanda keeping a town hostage but lacking proof.

    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He tries to help them. He nearly dies, and when he doesn't more people get sucked in. That said, Vision could return in the upcoming Avengers movie.

    #9

    Spider-Man swinging through dark scenes with robotic enemies and a surprised man, featured in Marvel memes.

    Another strategy Marvel employed was to hire directors and actors who lacked the experience and reputation for being in superhero films. It’s one of the reasons why they hired indie director Jon Favreau and then Hollywood bad boy Robert Downey Jr. for the first Iron Man film in 2008. 

    The pairing worked, and it drew praise from renowned critic Roger Ebert, who praised the development of Tony Stark. He commended Favreau’s decision to create the character based on Downey’s on-screen persona as “irreverent, quirky, self-deprecating, wise-cracking.”
    #10

    Young girl laughing with Marvel Animation logo and Spider-Man drones, illustrating humorous Marvel memes and animation moments.

    #11

    Scene from a Marvel meme showing Spider-Man characters debating quotes and context in a humorous way.

    #12

    Two images showing Marvel memes, one with Vanessa Kirby and baby, the other with a person edited as Galactus in a yellow suit.

    Since the success of Iron Man in 2008, the MCU has released a total of 37 films. Many Marvel nuts have likely binged-watched all of them. And if you have time on your hands but don’t know where to begin, here’s an extensive guide from Hulu

    You can do it through phase order, which basically means you watch according to release date. However, if you want to go deeper, you can do it according to the Marvel chronological timeline.

    #13

    Smiling Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man with a caption about PBS and a 7-year-old's reaction, Marvel memes humor.

    #14

    Actor in space suit delivering a Marvel meme about GTA 6 pricing humor with a crowd reacting in a vintage setting.

    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe I missed the joke but imo, better answer is "Half life 3"

    #15

    Marvel memes showing scenes from Superman and Captain America filmed on the same street in Cleveland with a humorous caption.

    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spider-Man once fought Superman in the comics. Aunt May once even tells him "You're not Superman, you know". The former was a publicity stunt.

    #16

    Marvel meme featuring characters Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson with a humorous jealous boyfriend dialogue.

    #17

    Image shows a meme combining a headline about Josh Allen with a Marvel character caption, featuring hilarious Marvel memes.

    #18

    Steve Rogers and a monk having a conversation in a meme, showcasing hilarious Marvel memes and Doomsday references.

    #19

    Scene from a dark fantasy series paired with a Marvel meme thanking Thor Odinson, highlighting hilarious Marvel memes.

    #20

    Two contrasting Spider-Man reactions in a meme representing hilarious Marvel memes shared online with humor and emotion.

    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, I get that people shoot people, but to blame an entire race or gender orientation just makes them look bad.

    #21

    Two-panel meme with smiling Tobey Maguire in the top panel and serious James Franco in the bottom panel, Marvel memes humor.

    #22

    Marvel meme featuring characters in a forest discussing scientists and astronauts as idiots in the Alien franchise.

    #23

    Marvel memes with characters embracing, a funny caption saying You’re my favourite, and an eyeball alien joke.

    #24

    List of movies releasing in 2027 includes Marvel Avengers Secret Wars with Rocket Raccoon saying Groot we're gonna be rich.

    #25

    Captioned scene with two men debating box office earnings and reviews, featured in hilarious Marvel memes collection.

    #26

    Marvel memes showing a funny scene with characters labeled nothing and a Jet2 holiday in a dramatic moment.

    #27

    Actor Robert Downey Jr. looking tired and serious in a meme about carrying the MCU, featured in Marvel memes.

    #28

    Actress holding Emmy award in red dress and Marvel meme with Spider-Man saying she deserved it in a scene.

    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ive never seen a real dress that looks photoshopped in until now

    #29

    Scene from Marvel movie featuring characters discussing Avengers assembling, used in hilarious Marvel memes about teamwork and heroes.

    #30

    Scene from Marvel showing a woman with an eyeball eye and caption about the Eyeball alien in Marvel memes.

    #31

    Couple embracing outdoors above Marvel meme featuring Tom Hiddleston with shocked expressions, showcasing hilarious Marvel memes.

    #32

    Black and white photo of a judge and a Marvel meme with Captain America quoting Earth losing her best judge.

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently I'm way out of the loop, I didn't know Judge Caprio died.

    #33

    Meme featuring Galactus and Silver Surfer with humorous text about being teleported in Marvel memes collection.

    #34

    Marvel memes featuring Dave Bautista and wrestler-turned-actors humorously discussing power hierarchy in the wrestler universe.

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bautista is genuinely hilarious. He makes me laugh every time as Drax.

    #35

    Two Marvel characters in affectionate moments followed by a meme dialogue, illustrating hilarious Marvel memes humor.

    #36

    Marvel memes featuring Anthony Mackie kissing a woman and a humorous scene with Captain America and Winter Soldier.

    #37

    Spider-Man and Punisher in a Marvel meme with text saying Say it, Frank and Judge, Jury, Executioner.

    #38

    Epic Games meme showing players losing skins, referencing popular Marvel characters in a humorous gaming context.

    #39

    Two Marvel characters in different scenes, one pointing and captioned about an Emmy nomination in Marvel memes.

    #40

    Hilarious Marvel memes showing characters with electric powers hinting at Black Spider-Man's existence.

    #41

    Scene from Alien Earth episode showing a girl holding an alien toy with captions in a hilarious Marvel memes style.

    #42

    Marvel memes featuring characters reacting humorously to watching the F1 movie with witty and relatable captions.

    #43

    Daredevil blindfolded fighting and a man shouting with 1A text, funny Marvel memes from popular scenes.

    #44

    Marvel memes featuring a humorous birthday joke about Spider-Man's Peter Parker and a comic reaction.

    #45

    Spider-Man with an alien eye edited on his face smiling, Marvel memes humor showing "They love me" caption.

    #46

    Iron Man meme comparing Matt Reeves' slow Batman sequel and James Gunn's faster Superman sequel release times.

    #47

    Scene from Marvel meme showing Spider-Man strands attacking with caption Jesus Parker you are a freak, highlighting Marvel memes humor.

    #48

    LEGO Marvel meme referencing Harvey Dent with Two-Face, paired with a scene from a Marvel movie as a humorous contrast.

    #49

    Crowd scene meme reacting after Peacemaker S2 premiere, showcasing hilarious Marvel memes with fan expressions and dialogue.

    #50

    Man in a tuxedo leaning forward with a curious expression in a meme featured in Marvel memes collection.

    Note: this post originally had 75 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!