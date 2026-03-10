ADVERTISEMENT

Some of us didn’t choose to become doctors for a reason. Because not everyone enjoys staring at organs in jars, or flipping through coroners’ reports.

Medicine, after all, deals with the real human body. And the real human body isn’t always pretty. Some injuries, conditions, and treatments can look like they come straight out of a horror movie — except they’re very real.

However, if you belong to the group that is drawn toward medical images for some reason, then dare to scroll till the end.

One Instagram page, called Creepy Medical, has nearly 170,000 followers who show up for exactly this kind of content.

We’ve rounded up some of the most unsettling pics from their account. And perhaps, we don’t need to repeat it, but we will — the pics below may be disturbing to some viewers.