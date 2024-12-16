ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know about you, Pandas, but I love period dramas. They're like a window into the past: we can see how people looked and lived like a 100 or even more years ago. However, they're often just interpretations of the past.

Why opt for how someone imagines what the world looked like when you have photographs that can show you? That's why we've put together a list of some of the oldest color photographs, so we can all marvel at the ingenuity of photography and feel closer to the history of places we now live in.

To know more about the processes of the fascinating history of color photography, Bored Panda reached out to Mark Osterman. He's a former photographic process historian for the George Eastman House International Museum of Photography and Film who teaches workshops in early photographic processes from Niepce heliographs to gelatin emulsions. Osterman kindly agreed to take us behind the scenes of the makings of color photography.