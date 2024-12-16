ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know about you, Pandas, but I love period dramas. They're like a window into the past: we can see how people looked and lived like a 100 or even more years ago. However, they're often just interpretations of the past.

Why opt for how someone imagines what the world looked like when you have photographs that can show you? That's why we've put together a list of some of the oldest color photographs, so we can all marvel at the ingenuity of photography and feel closer to the history of places we now live in.

To know more about the processes of the fascinating history of color photography, Bored Panda reached out to Mark Osterman. He's a former photographic process historian for the George Eastman House International Museum of Photography and Film who teaches workshops in early photographic processes from Niepce heliographs to gelatin emulsions. Osterman kindly agreed to take us behind the scenes of the makings of color photography.

#1

Irish Spinner And Spinning Wheel. Co. Galway, Ireland, 1890

Elderly woman using an Irish spinning wheel, showcasing oldest color photography techniques from 100 years ago.

Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #2

    Singers' Hall (Music Room), Neuschwanstein Castle, Upper Bavaria, Germany, 1886

    An ornate historical hall with chandeliers and colorful murals, displaying world's oldest color photography from 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #3

    Winter Garden, Nice, France, Ca. 1895

    Historic color photo of an ornate greenhouse interior with palm trees and seating areas, showcasing the world 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #4

    Christina In Red, 1913

    Vintage color photo of a woman sitting by a boat, showcasing life 100 years ago.

    Mervyn O’Gorman Report

    #5

    Neuschwanstein, Upper Bavaria, Germany

    Neuschwanstein Castle in a vintage color photo, surrounded by mountains and forest, showcasing early 20th-century scenery.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #6

    "Osborne", Royal Yacht, Hmy Osborne II

    Historic color photo of a ship in a harbor, providing a glimpse of the world 100 years ago.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #7

    Agra, Taj Mahal

    Historic color photo of the Taj Mahal, showcasing how the world looked 100 years ago.

    Miscellaneous Items in High Demand, PPOC, Library of Congress Report

    #8

    Photochrom Print By Photoglob Zürich, Between 1890 And 1900

    Oldest color photo of a lush landscape with a castle on a hill, surrounded by trees and village, showing 100-year-old scenery.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #9

    A Photochrom Postcard Published By The Detroit Photographic Company

    Historic color photo of a neoclassical building with columns and surrounding garden.

    Unknown author Report

    #10

    Tour Eiffel & Exposition Universelle, Paris, France, 1889

    Eiffel Tower seen in one of the oldest color photos showing how the world looked like 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #11

    Promenade And Grand Salon, Trouville, Normandy, France, Ca. 1895

    Beach promenade with people in vintage clothing, French flags, and historic architecture, showcasing colors from 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #12

    Oudezijds Kolk, Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands, Ca. 1901

    Historic color photo of an Amsterdam canal, capturing early 1900s architecture and reflections in the water.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #13

    Port Of Venice, Italy, Ca. 1889

    Historic color photo of Venice harbor, ships and gondolas in the water, showcasing a 100-year-old world scene.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #14

    Photo Family Hungary - Kapeller

    Vintage wedding photo, bride in white gown holding flowers, groom in dark suit, colorized to show how world looked 100 years ago.

    Madboy74 Report

    #15

    Stockholmsutställningen 1930 Villa

    Vintage color photo of a garden and house, illustrating how the world looked 100 years ago.

    Cronquist, Gustaf Report

    #16

    1937

    A couple sitting at a table in front of an old building with red chairs, showcasing an early color photo from 100 years ago.

    Thomas Neumann Report

    #17

    London, Kodachrome

    Color photo of a busy 1920s city street with vintage cars, shops, and advertisements, capturing a scene from 100 years ago.

    Chalmers Butterfield Report

    #18

    Oberammergau, Upper Bavaria, Germany

    Historic color photo of Oberammergau village and surrounding hills, depicting life 100 years ago.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #19

    Townhall, Hildesheim, Lower Saxony, Germany

    Historic color photo of medieval European building and town square from 100 years ago.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #20

    Milksellers, Brussels

    Historic color photo showing people and a dog with a milk cart, depicting life 100 years ago.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #21

    The Cathedral, Amsterdam, Holland

    Old color photo of a busy city square from 100 years ago, featuring people, trams, and historical buildings.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #22

    Mulberry Street, New York City

    Historic color photo of a bustling city street 100 years ago, showcasing early 20th-century life and architecture.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #23

    Panorama Of The Seven Bridges, Paris, Ca. 1895

    Oldest color photo of Paris skyline 100 years ago, featuring historic buildings and the Eiffel Tower.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #24

    Field Columbian Museum, Jackson Park, Chicago, 1901

    Early color photo of a historical building by a lake, with three children in the foreground, depicting life 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #25

    Folgefonn Glacier, Hardanger Fjord, Norway, Ca. 1897

    Early color photo of people with horses and sledges on snowy mountains, showing world's appearance 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #26

    Luce Ben Aben, School Of Arab Embroidery, Algiers, Algeria, Ca. 1899

    Historic color photo depicting people working in an ornate room 100 years ago, showcasing cultural attire and architecture.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #27

    Cypresses And Road Leading To The Cemetery, Scutari, Constantinople, Turkey, Ca. 1895

    Old color photo of a historic street scene with tall trees and several people walking, showcasing the world 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #28

    Jack Delano: Chicago And Northwestern Railroad Locomotive Shop, Chicago, Illinois, 1942

    Historic locomotive depot in an early color photo, showcasing industrial scenes from 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #29

    View From The Hotel Fasano, Fasano, Lago Di Garda, Italy, Ca. 1895

    Historic color photo of a lakeside European town with 1920s fashion, showing the world 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #30

    Kungstradgarden, Stockholm, Sweden

    Early color photo of a park with gardens in Stockholm, showcasing historic architecture and cityscape from 100 years ago.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #31

    Shelbourne Hotel. Dublin

    Oldest color photo of 19th-century building by a river, surrounded by trees and people on a sunny day.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #32

    Interior Of Corridors, Mission San Juan Capistrano

    Old color photo of ancient arches revealing historical architecture and environment from 100 years ago.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #33

    La Corniche, Marseille, France, Ca. 1895

    Historic coastal landscape in color showing how the world appeared 100 years ago, with cliffs and buildings by the sea.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #34

    East Face, Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy, France, Ca. 1895

    Mont Saint-Michel seen in oldest color photos showcasing the historic look 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #35

    Fontainebleau Palace, Fontainebleau, France, Ca. 1897

    Old color photo of a historic palace and gardens, capturing world as it looked 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #36

    The Coo Waterfalls Near Spa, Belgium, Ca. 1895

    Historic color photo of a waterfall with an arched bridge above, surrounded by lush greenery, from 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #37

    Roches Royal Hotel, Glengariff Harbor, Ireland, Ca. 1895

    View from porch of Roche's Royal Hotel, showcasing scenic landscape in one of the oldest color photos from 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #38

    Jack Delano: Sideshow Barker At The State Fair, Rutland, Vermont, 1941

    Carnival scene from 100 years ago with a man drinking soda near vintage banners and a pelican perched above.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #39

    Arthur Rothstein: Boy Building A Model Airplane As Girl Watches, Fsa Camp, Robstown, Texas, 1942

    Children sitting outdoors, with one carving wood, showcasing the world's appearance 100 years ago in oldest color photos.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #40

    North German Lloyd Mail Steamer König Albert, First Class Dining Room, Ca. 1910

    Old color photo of a lavish, ornate ship's dining hall from 100 years ago with red upholstered chairs and decorative walls.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #41

    Early Color Photo Of Agen, France, By Louis Ducos Du Hauron, 1877. The Cathedral In The Scene Is The Cathédrale Saint-Caprais D'agen

    Early color photo of a European town with a church, showing historical architecture and landscape from 100 years ago.

    Louis Ducos du Hauron Report

    #42

    Fingal's Cave, Staffa, Scotland

    Historic color photo of Fingal's Cave showing the natural sea entrance and basalt columns.

    Detroit Photograph Company Report

    #43

    Victoria Hotel, Unter Den Linden, Berlin, Ca. 1900

    Early 1900s street scene in color, showing historical architecture and horse-drawn carriages.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

    #44

    The Colosseum, Rome, Italy, Ca. 1896

    Oldest color photo of the Colosseum showing its appearance over 100 years ago.

    Photoglob Zürich Report

