Have you ever seen your grandparents’ wedding photos? How about your great-grandparents’ baby pictures? If you’ve got an album full of ancient, black and white family photos just collecting dust in your attic, wouldn’t you like to see those same images in vibrant colors?

Allow me to introduce you to the Colorized Twitter account, which is dedicated to “breathing a second life into black and white photos”. This page features a wide variety of colorized, historical photos, including anything from a picture of Black Sabbath in the 70s to a portrait of Vincent van Gogh’s sister from 1874.

Below, we’ve gathered some of Colorized’s most captivating images to share with you all, so be sure to upvote all of the pictures you find most stunning. Let us know in the comments what photos you’d like to have colorized yourself, and then if you’re interested in checking out a few more Bored Panda articles featuring vintage, black and white pics that have been brought to life with color, you can those right here and here!

