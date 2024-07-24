Guy Snaps At Pregnant Friend For Wanting His Food, Gets Accused Of Causing Drama
Group outings can be tricky, especially the ones that revolve around food—all people have their own preferences and dietary needs.
Reddit user YuriPumpkinSpice recently shared a challenging experience where his gluten allergy collided with a woman’s pregnancy cravings during breakfast with friends.
Tensions rose after the lady, Via, insisted on him sharing his meal with her, leading to a confrontation that made everyone a bit uncomfortable.
The story highlights the importance of setting and enforcing personal boundaries in social settings and serves as a reminder that you can’t always get what you want.
Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: YuriPumpkinSpice
Most of the people who became familiar with the conflict said that the author of the post did nothing wrong
But some weren’t so supportive
My friend group often shares food, but there are two people who don't share, not a dietary thing, they dont like it. Just like one person has never been a handshaker (they were priced right with Covid, werent they). So you don't share with the non shares any more than you require a friend who doesn't like handshakes to shake hands. Part of being friends is respecting limits when they aren't hurting anyone. There's nothing about pregnancy that means you don't understand no, you aren't the baby, you're the mother. This woman alienated her friends by refusing to accept a simple no.
My friend group often shares food, but there are two people who don't share, not a dietary thing, they dont like it. Just like one person has never been a handshaker (they were priced right with Covid, werent they). So you don't share with the non shares any more than you require a friend who doesn't like handshakes to shake hands. Part of being friends is respecting limits when they aren't hurting anyone. There's nothing about pregnancy that means you don't understand no, you aren't the baby, you're the mother. This woman alienated her friends by refusing to accept a simple no.
31
1