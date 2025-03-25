Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Wants Apology After She Eats Little Girl’s Cupcake: “It’s Called Being Pregnant, Jerks!”
Family, Relationships

Woman Wants Apology After She Eats Little Girl’s Cupcake: “It’s Called Being Pregnant, Jerks!”

Peanut butter and pickles, bacon and chocolate, apples and ketchup—cravings during pregnancy can reach culinary extremes. These food urges are usually attributed to hormones or nutritional deficiencies and while they can get very intense, they shouldn’t be an excuse to do just about anything to get them. 

Unfortunately, this pregnant woman failed to consider this when she ate a cupcake her 10-year-old stepdaughter planned to bring for a friend’s birthday. The little girl got extremely upset about it, but she blamed it all on cravings without feeling any remorse.

    Due to hormonal fluctuations, some foods become more irresistible to pregnant people

    Image credits: olgar23/Envato (not the actual photo)

    For this woman, it was her 10-year-old stepdaughter’s cupcake, which she ate and extremely upset the little girl

    Image credits: Media_photos/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Remarkable-Manner849

    Image credits: Remarkable-Manner849

    85% of women in the US report having at least one food craving during their pregnancy

    Image credits: Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    85% of women in the US report having at least one food craving during their pregnancy, with sweets being the most common food urge among pregnant women. While these food urges are very real, scientifically, the exact cause for them isn’t figured out yet. However, researchers believe that they can appear for a few reasons. 

    First is the hormonal change in progesterone and ghrelin (the hunger hormone), which can result in increased appetite. Then there’s the theory that the body may signal specific cravings to compensate for nutrient deficiencies, like calcium or iron. The second to last is the fact that pregnancy enhances the sense of taste and smell, making some foods more irresistible.

    Lastly, some experts think that it’s the environment that usually gives cues for the brain to desire specific foods, as with every person who is not pregnant. “You get this idea or memory or you smell a smell or see a commercial that reminds you of that food and you say, ‘Oh boy I’d really like to have that right now,’” said Nicole Avena, a neuroscientist and author of What To Eat When You’re Pregnant.

    Only for pregnant women, these cravings might be harder to control due to hormonal fluctuations. Despite this, experts say that it’s not an excuse for bad behavior or unhealthy eating, which can have a serious impact on their relationship with others and even their and the baby’s health. 

    Using hormones as an excuse for bad behavior is wrong

    Image credits: George Dagerotip/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “I’ve seen some women use their hormones as an excuse for bad behavior. There are some who treat spouse, children, or coworkers badly, and neglect important responsibilities, and then expect a free pass because they are “hormonal.” That’s just wrong!” said licensed OB-GYN physician Dr. Carol Peters-Tanksley. “There’s no excuse for bad behavior just because you’re ‘hormonal,’” she explained.

    For (pregnant or not) women who struggle with their hormones, she suggests paying attention to their overall health. Eating healthy, getting appropriate exercise and sleep, investing time in yourself and your relationships, and avoiding stress are all things that impact how women feel. If they’re ignored, it becomes convenient to blame hormones for any health discrepancies or mood swings.

    “You are still responsible for your own health, but getting input from a physician, nutritionist, or psychologist may give you important help where you need it. If you’re struggling, you don’t have to go it alone. Remember that how you behave impacts many other people: if you can’t get help for yourself, do it for them,” recommended Dr. Peters-Tanksley

    “And for men, remember that we women need you! We need your loving support, your encouragement to get help, and your feedback on how we are coming across. It’s OK to hold us accountable for our behavior. Your support means a lot,” she said. 

    If pregnant women constantly give in to hormones and satisfy their food cravings that are usually unhealthy, they can gain too much weight and put the baby at higher risk of obesity later in life. So instead of giving in to unhealthy food urges, pregnant women should try to replace them with something healthier, like carrots, almonds, or apples with peanut butter. “It’s going to make eating well so much easier and more enjoyable, and is certainly going to have health benefits for you and the baby,” said Avena. 

    Readers agreed that the fiancée shouldn’t use pregnancy as excuse for bad behavior

    While some also thought that the father was wrong for not standing up for his daughter

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    And this selfish, bullying coward is going to become a *mother*? God forbid.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lmmldriver avatar
    Anxious&Bored Bear
    Anxious&Bored Bear
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Now that she's pregnant and engaged, her true horrible self is coming out.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Pregnancy "cravings" is not an excuse for stealing something that isn't yours. OP's fiancé is an adult - a woman in her THIRTIES - who stole a 10-year-old child's cupcake and tried to blame it on "cravings". Adults, even pregnant ones, are generally expected to have the ability to control their actions and restrain improper impulses. And calling her fiancée's 10-year-old daughter mean names and mocking her and bullying her as if she herself was a mean 12-year-old? OP's fiancé peaked emotionally in middle school.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
