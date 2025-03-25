Woman Wants Apology After She Eats Little Girl’s Cupcake: “It’s Called Being Pregnant, Jerks!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Peanut butter and pickles, bacon and chocolate, apples and ketchup—cravings during pregnancy can reach culinary extremes. These food urges are usually attributed to hormones or nutritional deficiencies and while they can get very intense, they shouldn’t be an excuse to do just about anything to get them.

Unfortunately, this pregnant woman failed to consider this when she ate a cupcake her 10-year-old stepdaughter planned to bring for a friend’s birthday. The little girl got extremely upset about it, but she blamed it all on cravings without feeling any remorse.

Due to hormonal fluctuations, some foods become more irresistible to pregnant people

For this woman, it was her 10-year-old stepdaughter’s cupcake, which she ate and extremely upset the little girl

85% of women in the US report having at least one food craving during their pregnancy, with sweets being the most common food urge among pregnant women. While these food urges are very real, scientifically, the exact cause for them isn’t figured out yet. However, researchers believe that they can appear for a few reasons.

First is the hormonal change in progesterone and ghrelin (the hunger hormone), which can result in increased appetite. Then there’s the theory that the body may signal specific cravings to compensate for nutrient deficiencies, like calcium or iron. The second to last is the fact that pregnancy enhances the sense of taste and smell, making some foods more irresistible.

Lastly, some experts think that it’s the environment that usually gives cues for the brain to desire specific foods, as with every person who is not pregnant. “You get this idea or memory or you smell a smell or see a commercial that reminds you of that food and you say, ‘Oh boy I’d really like to have that right now,’” said Nicole Avena, a neuroscientist and author of What To Eat When You’re Pregnant.

Only for pregnant women, these cravings might be harder to control due to hormonal fluctuations. Despite this, experts say that it’s not an excuse for bad behavior or unhealthy eating, which can have a serious impact on their relationship with others and even their and the baby’s health.

Using hormones as an excuse for bad behavior is wrong

“I’ve seen some women use their hormones as an excuse for bad behavior. There are some who treat spouse, children, or coworkers badly, and neglect important responsibilities, and then expect a free pass because they are “hormonal.” That’s just wrong!” said licensed OB-GYN physician Dr. Carol Peters-Tanksley. “There’s no excuse for bad behavior just because you’re ‘hormonal,’” she explained.

For (pregnant or not) women who struggle with their hormones, she suggests paying attention to their overall health. Eating healthy, getting appropriate exercise and sleep, investing time in yourself and your relationships, and avoiding stress are all things that impact how women feel. If they’re ignored, it becomes convenient to blame hormones for any health discrepancies or mood swings.

“You are still responsible for your own health, but getting input from a physician, nutritionist, or psychologist may give you important help where you need it. If you’re struggling, you don’t have to go it alone. Remember that how you behave impacts many other people: if you can’t get help for yourself, do it for them,” recommended Dr. Peters-Tanksley

“And for men, remember that we women need you! We need your loving support, your encouragement to get help, and your feedback on how we are coming across. It’s OK to hold us accountable for our behavior. Your support means a lot,” she said.

If pregnant women constantly give in to hormones and satisfy their food cravings that are usually unhealthy, they can gain too much weight and put the baby at higher risk of obesity later in life. So instead of giving in to unhealthy food urges, pregnant women should try to replace them with something healthier, like carrots, almonds, or apples with peanut butter. “It’s going to make eating well so much easier and more enjoyable, and is certainly going to have health benefits for you and the baby,” said Avena.

Readers agreed that the fiancée shouldn’t use pregnancy as excuse for bad behavior

While some also thought that the father was wrong for not standing up for his daughter

