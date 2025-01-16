60 Things That Are Totally Normal To US Citizens, But Unfathomable To Europeans
For many people, one of the most fascinating things about traveling is getting acquainted with different cultures. Whether they evoke a culture shock or are surprisingly similar to what one is used to, it’s always interesting to see how people elsewhere live.
Those who’ve traveled rather far from home know that one rule often applies – the bigger the distance, the larger the differences. Take the US and Europe, for instance; roughly 5423 kilometers—or almost 3370 miles—apart, measuring the distance between New York and Lisbon, just as an example, the two places might feel like two different worlds, and not only because of the language or the currency used.
The cultural differences between the US and Europe were recently discussed by members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community, after one user asked them about things in the US that seem totally normal to Americans, but difficult for Europeans to wrap their heads around. Quite a few netizens shared their thoughts, so if you’re curious to see what things they pointed to, scroll down to find their answers on the list below.
How they get more pissed off at abortions than school shootings.
Half-ton pickup trucks as daily drivers.
The absence of sidewalks. And the absence of a walkable city center that is not just one mall.
Free and accessible toilets everywhere, diaper changing stations in men’s rooms, ADA…some things America does very well.
Thank you, and it's true. Though getting some businesses to obey these accessibility requirements can be very difficult.
Having a felon for a President.
How few vacation days the average worker has/uses. In most of Europe the minimum is 25 days.
Japan isn't much better. I get 14 days and have to use them for doctor "stay home" orders too. Fun fun
"I know I should have this concerning medical issue examined by a doctor, but I can't afford it, so I won't.".
The contradiction between:
* Thinking The US is the best country ever, and that everybody wants to move there.
* Associating themselves so strongly with countries they've never been to because they have ancestors from there.
I really want to know what criteria defines teh "best country ever". Is it Wellness? Nope not Wellness. Is it Education? Nope! How about home ownership? LOL absolutely NOT! It's GDP. The USA has the highest GDP and 90% enjoy NONE of the benefits. I know I sound like Bernie when I say it but the 1% are screwing us all over.
Not letting cashiers sit the f**k down. Blows my mind.
It really is petty to not let them sit down. You know how much damage all that standing will do?
Holding bake sales to pay for your kid’s chemotherapy. This is unheard of in all civilized countries.
To me, the fact that the tax isnt included in the price in a gorcery store. The price i see shall be the price i pay. I ain't doing extra math.
In Canada some things are taxed, some things are tax excluded. It's a guessing game while shopping. Right now, the Manitoba government has been giving us a tax break on certain things like shoes and toys, for ex until Feb 15. Would be nice if it was FOOD. Although dairy and meat are tax exempt.
Here in the UK 🇬🇧
100 miles is a long way,
In America
100 years is a long time !
Pledge of allegiance every morning in school. Bizarre.
As a Brit married to an American and working in the US here are my findings about things that are different. I love the US dearly so please don’t think I’m being mean.
- in general Americans don’t know anything like as much about our countries as we know about theirs. We know what a 401k is. What Medicare is. What an Ivy League school is. Probably can name most of the states. Then you’ll talk to an American and they’ll not know Wales exists.
- job security. To lose my job 5 years in would be quite a process, would mean I would need to be made redundant and given a severance package or given multiple written and verbal notices that I wasn’t doing what I’m supposed to before I was let go. If I want to leave I need to give several months notice. I’m the us you can get fired for fun, and even in senior roles only need to give a couple of weeks.
- it is one country, but the differences between New York, Alabama, Montana, and Miami are in my opinion more that uk to Denmark, Germany, France. It’s a MASSIVE country, phiysically and culturally.
- In the UK having the English or British flag on your house basically means you’re a racist. Or very into the royal family. Or both.
- Not having a car in some states means you basically can’t go anywhere. I live in one of the world’s biggest cities and I don’t have a car, but in LA I was screwed.
- Commercials for d***s are insane, talking about “moderate to severe ulcerative colitis” in the same way as a new car blows my mind
- Politics is a lot more front and centre in the US. Politicians in the UK are seen as faintly ridiculous
- the hustle culture of the US is admirable but difficult to wrap my head round. When we are not at work or on holiday, we are gone. In the US my colleagues are always always on call, and even if on vacation will get on calls or answer emails. Most of my US colleagues just don’t take holiday. I get in trouble if I DON’T take all my minimum 28 days.
- The 2nd amendment is something brits will never understand. I get the irony of that statement given what it was put there for in the first place.
- Americans think nothing of a 3 or 4 hour drive even making the return journey the same day. This would not be attempted in the uk without a couple of days in between. An hour commute is brutal for a Brit
- I don’t have scientific data. But Americans ALWAYS seem to be carrying a drink. Always.
- Tumble driers and washing machines are vastly superior in the US
- As are sandwiches. Bread is better in the UK though
- Americans have this idea that service is really good there, which is absolutely not my experience. Yes of course I tip, and tip well, I just think overall the service I get tends to be speed over everything
- I am jealous of the “welcome home ma’am” my wife gets at immigration. We do not get that in the uk.
- most brits aren’t scared of the police in the slightest, and they are generally trusted. Obvs ymmv here but there’s less of a ACAB mentality
- Generalising, but the casual confidence Americans have is very unusual to us. The idea of just striking up a conversation with a stranger in the uk is a terrifying one.
A lot of these are very true. The last one though... It's not casual confidence. We're not striking up a conversation to be friendly. We make small talk like that in order to size each other up. We're two strangers together waiting outside for a bus in the dark, we'll make small talk to let each other know we're not dangers to one another. Some variation of that is almost always the case. Or parents at a school function or kids sports will do it to size up the other parents, figure out what kind of people they are and so to know what to expect from them. Also, maybe there is nothing behind it and someone's just outgoing and feels like talking. But definitely not casual confidence.
Prescription d**g ads.
The absolute emptiness of wilderness areas. We were on a week hike and ran into a Frenchman hiking the other way who had been living on a packet of soy beans for the three days since he began his hike. Based on his European hiking experiences, he had planned to buy food when passing through villages or by farms throughout each day. He was like, "Where are the farmers? Where are the sheep? Where are the villages?"
We let him know that in the US, when the trails ran though wilderness, national parks, national forests, or even state parks that there was nothing there. He could go days without happening across civilization. We fed him a good meal and gave him enough supplies to get him the few days to the next place to get supplies, so it turned out okay for him. He simply couldn't comprehend the vast emptiness of it all.
We have empty spaces bigger than other states. We have empty spaces bigger that European countries. My state is a little bigger than the UK. The UK has about 68 million people, I think. My state has about 3.4 million people. My state is filled with uninhabited forests, deserts and mountain ranges.
The sheer amount of guns in domestic ownership. Absolutely crazy.
As a European: what the hell a "sophomore" is, and why you expect us to know. Just use people's ages please.
My husband (German) gets shocked every time we go to the US when we drive through a suburb and very few houses have fences or bushes around their homes. He always comments on the lack, saying, “Everything’s so open. I don’t understand why no one has hedges.” 🤷♀️.
My partner lived in London. Whenever he'd visit, the garbage disposal would freak him out lol. He'd flip the switch to see what it would do and then jump back when it turned on.
Also he was horrified that I didn't own a kettle.
The US is big. Texas is the size of France. North Carolina is bigger than England. It's 1900 miles from Paris to Moscow; if you start at NYC, 1900 will get you just past Denver.
Our enormous size provides space for cities to spread out into sprawling suburbs that provide lots of parks and recreational facilities. In most cases, the population density is far lower than in some other countries. This makes it more challenging to provide viable public transportation systems and spread out cities simply aren’t walkable. So everyone drives their cars, creating a new set of problems with traffic congestion, air pollution and the need for so many parking garages.
Wearing pajamas to the grocery store or pharmacy.
As a European: the amount of time spent in cars that you are ok with. For some people it's literally more than three hours per day. Can't fathom how that's OK for some people. No hate, I just don't get it.
Even as an American I find that hard to fathom. I know it happens, but thankfully it never happened to me on a regular basis. I am about a 2 1/2 hour drive from Seattle. Better in zero traffic, worse in heavy commute. A long time ago a neighbor who worked for the state got transferred to Seattle. His house / property was up here and he was about a year out from retiring. So he drove that commute every day for a year. That sounded just awful to me but I get why he wanted to keep his pretty house in the countryside.
You can have your employment terminated at any time, for almost any (or no) reason, without notice, without compensation, and full loss of healthcare.
It's called "at-will employment".
There are precious few protections or exceptions to this, and many times, those "laws" are blatantly ignored even if they are violated. "If you don't like it, sue me." And then begins a 3 to 10 year ordeal that may not yield any results.
A judicial system where judges ae put in place by politicians.
They will let you die to protect medical industry profits. In Europe ambulances, hospitals, and doctors, are a public service. When I needed to see a doctor in England I just walked in and asked to see one. They got me in, even though I was 240 miles from home, and I left with a prescription and a letter for my doctor to update his records. No bill. The very idea of a medical bill for seeing a doctor is foreign. I used to think it was a mistake in American TV and movies.
Well, we privatized healthcare, can't wait for Police and Fire Departments to be privatized too. "Oh your house is burning down? So you have insurance?"
Man, I’ll never forget the first time I saw an American ad for… I think it was an anti depressant… I heard the end of the ad “may cause compulsive gambling…”
w h a t.
The legal disclosures at the end of US d**g ads are both comical and sad. They have to tell you that side effects may include growing a second head, prolapsed r****m (edit, b******e), projectile vomiting and selling your body in your sleep --- but they say it real fast while showing you video of happy people petting kittens in a field of flowers. It's surreal.
It's really big. You can drive for four days straight and still not get to the end of it.
The concept of unlimited refills on drinks at restaurants. Europeans probably think we're all constantly hydrating at the expense of our bladders.
The amount of our nation's flags everywhere.
Just like the huge trucks. They are over compensating for something they know has gone
1. AC in homes
2. Flying for 6 hours and never leaving the “mainland” part of the country
3. Going on 10+ hour roadtrips
4. Our national parks being truly wild and k*lling people who don’t respect them.
Free coffee refills at the diner.
This is 100% why the US is coffee based and not tea. You don't get free seconds on hot tea. They're individual servings and brewed as ordered, so if you want a second cup of tea, you're paying for it. Coffee though, it's in a big urn or a pot and everyone gets topped off as a matter of course.
The amount of sugar in bread.
Just the terrible, processed, supermarket white bread. We have ALL the different kinds of breads. And cheese, and beer……
44oz drinks.
I think one of the things I see on reddit is how most non-Americans and even some don't realize how absolutely tiered our healthcare system truly is. There is no safety net for basic healthcare, but also some really amazing out of this world care/coverage in some cases. It's 100% dependent upon where you work which is very different from other countries.
My first child, my wife and I paid $0 for the entire duration of her pregnancy and labor. Her healthcare at the time covered pregnancy to its fullest. Her monthly premiums were maybe 100ish at the time.
My second child, she changed jobs and jumped onto my insurance. We were paying $120 a month in premiums for the whole family and the pregnancy + labor cost us probably 500-600 dollars tops.
Currently at yet a different job, we are paying closer to $700 dollars a month for the whole family. Recently one of my children had a really bad infection that required us going into the ER, getting rushed to the local children's hospital and staying there for a week and a half with some intense medication and a small procedure. It ended up costing us 1.2k for the whole thing.
I have friends who pay 1.2 - 1.3k a month for their premiums and their plan covers just about nothing. And if they have a serious health incident like the one my daughter went through, they would be 10's of thousands in debt overnight.
It's absolutely a tiered system in the US when it comes to basic healthcare. And because it is tied to your employment, it's one of the reasons some people might not leave jobs for a long time. Coverage is different from business to business.
$25 a week for the entire family. Includes dental and vision. $20 co-pays. Free physicals. $5 generic prescriptions. I was in the hospital for a week in November. CT scans, X-Rays, spinal tap, at least a dozen blood tests…..my bill was $63.27. I live in the US.
When I lived in the US in the 80s & 90s (I’m from Germany) I was a flight attendant and to me it was funny at first that you’ll fly 6 hours across one country and many time zones and don’t have to exchange currency and the language remains the same.
That was way before the Euro and when you went a few hours by car and were in another European country with a different currency and language and border where you had to show your ID.
True. I have not been all over Europe but I've experienced a couple instances of this. In Monaco, a short bus ride later I'm in France. In Thailand I took a short train ride to Malaysia. Both of those examples I didn't have to show ID. That was back in the 80s, not sure about now. Also a bus from Hong Kong to China, but I did have to show my passport for that one. (before HK was returned to China)
Grocery purchasing is so different. I told my German friend that I have probably 3-4 weeks of food on hand all the time (he asked because of a storm). He thought that was nuts and asked where I stored it. I then described a pantry and a deep freezer and he was dumbfounded. But these things are super common in the U.S. outside of cities like NY. .
When the closest grocery is an hour away by car, you kind of have to...
Root beer.
Funny story about root beer. It has a deep connection to rave culture. The original flavoring in root beer was derived from sassafras root. That's the "root". Also why it was sometimes called Sarsaparilla. The flavoring contained MDA the precursor to MDMA, AKA the d**g Ecstasy. The original formulations are highly illegal.
Tipping culture
Driving culture.
Why toilet doors always have a gap….
Didn't it originally start for sanitation and safety purposes?
That we don’t care about soccer.
Every other country in the world goes crazy over the World Cup… Most Americans couldn’t tell you what country it’s being held in - even if it was in America.
Nobody gives a s**t.
As an Australian I thought the toilet was going to overflow when I flushed it and Power outlets had no on switch and light switches were off for on and on for off
Also how many accents I heard.
Staggering medical debt.
Saying "thoughts and prayers" after every mass shooting.
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results” Thoughts and prayers didn't work the last, hold on 488 times (actual number in the USA in 2024), maybe they'll work the 489th time.
That fans of a game called football don’t have to be kept apart by police on game day.
Wild animals that can k*ll you.
In Europe, predators capable of doing a person harm have for the most part been wiped out. But taking a walk through wilderness or just rural areas in the US could lead to a confrontation with a rattlesnake, gator, bear, mountain lion, or a pack of wolves.
Aussies handle it just fine though.
LOL I never thought of someone from UK thinking of the US the way I think of Australia. Most of what was mentioned won't bother you if it has a choice. At least near civilization. Coyote and bald eagle are the two largest predators I've seen on my own property. Mountain lions have been spotted maybe a mile away but never seen one on my place.
You haven’t raised the minimum wage in… *checks notes* 16 YEARS?!
Routine circumcision.
The abundance of ice cubes.
Adverts for d***s and lawyers.
TV advert 1:
Heres a d**g you should take
TV advert 2:
Were you wrongfully prescribed D**g X? Sue them.
Iced Tea.
So many good answers and contradictions. To me the US is crazy.
But I really like your bar culture. Once you’re finally old enough to go in - people go to bars to chat to random people and not just to try and sleeze and pick up. It was refreshing - had so many great chats!
Churches. Every little town in the South seems have as many churches as houses. And people like to show and tell how super religious they are. Also, the US version of Christianity is weird - so much End Times and Old Testament horror.
Oh I know. Half my family is Jehovah's Witness. The other half is Catholic. Guess which one I spend the holidays with... Answer is NEITHER!
- Medical bills bankruptcy.
- US dentists are nice/kind.
- Having to “do/pay” taxes— vs just having everything taken out.
- No/few paid vacation days
- clothes dryers
- How large the US is, how big everything is (homes, washing machines, cars, portions, etc).
The fact that we have crazy bad natural disasters yearly. I don't think Europeans understand how deadly some of our natural disasters are, how frequent they are, and how much that shapes our culture. .
My heart goes out to LA. It's only going to get worse with climate change.
Of those that haven’t been mentioned:
Buying food, home goods, furniture, toiletries, lawn care/gardening supplies, sporting goods, craft items, and electronics all under one roof with one check out line.
Unless you want booze, in which case it varies wildly based on location!
Water line in toilets.
Yellow school buses really are that common.
No one cares what you’re wearing. .
Here in Oregon, you can buy beer and wine almost anywhere, but hard liquor can only be purchased from state run liquor stores. They used to always be closed on Sundays. Across the border in California, you can buy hard liquor in grocery stores. Across the other border in Idaho, I don't care because F*** that state full of racist a-holes.
The insanity that police officers in the US can "arrest" your money. If you travel with cash or valuables the police can confiscate it under pretense the money is intended to be used illegally. Strait up theft.
So few people know how to drive manual.
Grown men wearing baseball caps everywhere. You can be in a nice restaurant and some guy will be wearing a backwards cap at the table.
4 hours isn't much of a drive.
61. Not being obsessed with the citizens of other countries.
