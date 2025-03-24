ADVERTISEMENT

A cult is an organized group with unusual, and often extreme, religious, spiritual, or philosophical beliefs and rituals. They are usually headed by charismatic leaders trying to isolate the members from the rest of society and dominate them through psychological manipulation.

However, the exact definition can vary both in popular culture and academia. So, Reddit user Foreigndrunks wanted to learn how different people understand the word and asked everyone on the platform to share real-life examples of the term that might not be universally accepted as such but fit their interpretation.

#1

Person distributing pamphlets at subway station, with posters in the background, highlighting the vibe of mom groups. Jehovas witnesses. Officially it's a normal religion but in my Opinion it's definitely a cult.

QuuxJn

    #2

    A young girl applying makeup at a vanity, mimicking adult routines in a playful setting. Child beauty pageants; the people who attend them and the parents who put their kids through them. An absolute shower of dirty filthy nonces whichever way you look at it.

    signalstonoise88

    #3

    Two women with strollers and toddlers chatting in a park, representing mom groups bonding in nature. Mom groups.

    I’m a newish mom and I’ve been scared off. It’s a whole new layer of “pseudoscience” and isolation from differences of opinion.

    Sauteedmushroom2

    #4

    Cheerleading group energetically jumps on a field, showcasing team spirit in matching uniforms and blue pom-poms. Cheerleading

    My daughter did competition for a few years

    It definitely felt like a cult with the participation parts that parents play.

    Cracktower

    #5

    Two women practicing yoga poses in a serene, scenic studio with a nature view, embodying a tranquil group experience. I am really into yoga and am looking for a yoga retreat to go to. Some of them are very cult like based on their web pages. Yikes.

    anon

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Yeah, the stretching ,the exercise, the relaxation... all great, but then they inevitably start talking about "spirituality". Dud, there are no spirits to get in touch or harmony with, just chill in your own mind and leave it there.

    #6

    Person recording a video with a smartphone, holding a book, resembling mom groups' virtual activities. People who push you to :

    - Monetize your hobby.
    - Industrialise your monetized hobby.

    I'm not talking about people offering money for your services.

    I am talking about people who look down on you for NOT making MORE money out of your hobby. While they themselves don't produce anything.

    littlebubulle

    #7

    Man in a suit with raised arms near a microphone, suggesting a speech or presentation atmosphere. Political parties.

    BlueRFR3100

    Marianne
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    In America, yes. Here in Germany, I have the feeling that most people don't even like any of our parties.

    #8

    Children standing in line, each with a hand on their heart, showcasing unity, reminiscent of mom groups' close-knit vibe. Being forced to do the pledge of allegiance in schools

    Brokesqwuirtle

    #9

    Group playing outdoor game, gathered around a colorful table, engaged circle, casual event atmosphere. Sororities and fraternities

    plokiju8

    #10

    Illustration of a smiling man with glasses and a beard, resembling a character from a story about mom groups and cults. Jim Pickens' cult. We know we're not a cult, we're in it for the meme

    Badassbottlecap

    #11

    Woman in a gym using battle ropes for an intense workout session. CrossFit

    Nice_Block

    #12

    A hand holding a wooden incense stick over a burning candle and a brass bowl, evoking a mom groups gathering atmosphere. The Wellness Community

    Certain-Poet6785

    #13

    Apple logo on a glass storefront, symbolizing innovation and technology. Apple products and their fan base

    BigBearSD

    #14

    American evangelicals

    anon

    #15

    Three women dressed as princesses smiling and holding hands, evoking a playful mom groups vibe. Disney enthusiasts

    GSG_2022

    Marianne
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Well, I love Disney, but they do try to push themselves on our children and everything they sell is awefully expensive. Every magic comes at a price I guess...

    #16

    Three white mugs on a shelf with text: Dunn Hunter, Just Married, Pretty. Rae Dunn. Specifically the people ‘Rae Dunners’ who wait outside Marshalls/T.J. Maxx for the new releases and the Instagram accounts dedicated to them. It just gives me the ick.

    SnooPets9513

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    New one on me, but I guess they've just got a good marketing team. No different really from people queuing up for the latest ifoney.

    #17

    Bored Ape Yacht Club page displaying details and an illustration, similar to online mom groups in exclusivity. NFTs, especially when the people advertising them say it's the next big thing, then commit art theft on people who don't want their art used

    Mochiman3

    #18

    Person using phone to watch a video, wearing glasses and making a heart sign, as part of mom groups content. Reality Shifting. Tiktokers actually think they can travel to hogwarts in their sleep.

    Jolly-Sun-1715

    #19

    Vegans.

    Standard_Row1833

    #20

    People in a spin class, focused and synchronized, embodying mom group dynamics. Peloton

    anon

    #21

    Tesla logo on a red wall with a car hood, similar to modern community group branding. Very controversial but tesla

    memelord_andromeda

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    The cult seems to be failing at last. And the poor cult leader has lost billions.

    #22

    Man in a robe using a dropper with an oil bottle, highlighting a comforting home ritual moment. Essential oils

    The people who use them and the people who sell them…..

    Fluffy_Momma_C

    Nea
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I use essential oils (sage, rose mostly) for diffusing aroma. Am I part of a cult? 🙄

    #23

    TikTok

    LogicalBobcat7370

    #24

    Influencers

    Expensive_Rhubarb_87

    #25

    Group of friends high-fiving in front of a historic building, reminiscent of mom groups' tight-knit bonds. College.

    There's folks from my alma mater who find out I went there and immediately ask what alum committee I'm on and where I stayed when I went to reunion and are aghast when I say I got a degree there 15 years ago and that will be the extent of my participation.

    murderousbudgie

    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    They didn't peak in high school, they peaked a year later in college.

    #26

    Worker in a red uniform preparing burgers in a busy kitchen, adding condiments to buns. Working for any fast food chain. They try to capitalize on the whole “we’re a family” and try to create a sense of togetherness to make people less miserable, when in reality everyone is just there to get a paycheck as a means to pay for either rent or weed

    ha1fway_decent

    Šimon Špaček
    Šimon Špaček
    Šimon Špaček
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    "We are a family!" Yeah... when I think about my family (with all cousins and so)... how many of them I want to see on regular basis? How many of them I take for beer or invite to barbeque? How many I would ask for help with anything? Yeah, maybe being family is not that great.

    #27

    Person with a guitar in a room decorated with posters, embodying a unique style similar to mom groups. Kpop fans

    anon

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Nothing new there, just like so many other pop trends over the years. The industry that produces the performers is a lot more of a cult than the people who buy their stuff.

    #28

    A group of young men in pastel outfits standing on a grassy field under a clear blue sky. I’m scared to even say this because of how quickly algorithms will start pushing stuff of theirs, but BTS and their fan base. The smallest mention or a mere millisecond of viewing something involving them, and it’s all you’ll see for days in your recommendation across all platforms.

    SegaNaLeqa

    #29

    Any brand loyalty whatsoever

    anon

    #30

    Toxic positivity. Mental health initiatives in the workplace. These are not labeled cults, but they are totally cultish. Edit: they usually come down to nothing more than emails exhorting you to take care of yourself and links to appropriate websites.

    Past_Figure_940

    #31

    Scientology

    Cj_is_our_god

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Not sure this fits the criteria of "not normally considered a cult", does it?

    #32

    Mormons.

    I know a lot of religions can lean towards "culty". But, I work with quite a few Mormon and they all seem to give that cult vibe. From the stories of their missions to their special underwear... it just all screams "Cult".

    mrrockabilly

    #33

    Air fryer owners

    anon

    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This is blasphemy! I can not live without my air fryer, it is life itself! Oh, wait. I see it now.

    #34

    Rave attendees.

    If you listen to EDM at all they expect you to be a consistent rave goer. If you don’t, you’re not “fun”

    Raves are overrated.

    Jedi_Gym_Rat17

    #35

    Group of six forestry workers in front of Texas A&M Forest Service sign, wearing orange and green uniforms. Texas A&M

    bourgeoisie_bird

    #36

    People in black clothing gather on stage, led by a man with a clipboard, resembling a cult-like gathering. Musical Theatre.

    Have you ever walked into a rehearsal for a musical? That s***s culty even down to the chanting

    AngelTrash420

    Marianne
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    You mean ... it's suspicions that they sing? In musical theatre?

    #37

    Man in a white hoodie and cap leaning on a Jeep in a parking lot during sunset. Jeeps

    shep1612

    #38

    A person in a suit gestures passionately on a stage, lit by blue and gold lights, reminiscent of mom groups gatherings. Joel Osteen and his following.

    AndromedaPantera

    #39

    The Boy Scouts of America.


    Great experience overall. Probably the best place for kids to learn outdoors and survival skills, great opportunity to learn teamwork and leadership etc. I do think at it’s core it’s a great program.


    But...


    I now belong to 3 fake indian tribes I was hazed into and swore I’d never blab on. Constant religious indoctrination, military indoctrination, weird values from weird dads. Also: they told me to have a plan to k**l everyone I know???? Whole extended families lives revolve around it. Sometimes in prayers they refer to God/Yahweh as “the great master of all scouts.” The esoteric rituals and ceremonies are also weird.


    Not even mentioning the obvious...

    10ioio

    Endcensorship
    Endcensorship
    Endcensorship
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Is that how it is in the US? In the UK its pretty chill

    #40

    Glorification of national sports teams

    ShagThatSlag

    #41

    The NRA. As a gun owner, I can't stand being lumped in with them. They don't share my politics at all. But many states require you to be a member in order to get your LTC. Total b******t.

    anon

    #42

    How about sneakerheads?

    Foreigndrunks

    #43

    Astrology

    J4pes

    #44

    Plate of healthy food with broccoli, chicken, chickpeas, and tomatoes; person holding a fork over the meal. PCOS support groups. Specifically, the ones that push keto as the cure. Never mind that while keto can *potentially* help people living with PCOS, it's not a cure; as of this Reddit post, there *is* no cure. If you mention this, they will Lose. Their. S**t. (Meanwhile, I've spoken to not one, but *two* of my doctors, asking them if I should do keto, and both of them were like, "Oh, honey, no!") The toxic diet culture was part of the reason I have *absolutely hated* every PCOS group I've ever been in. (The other was that, as someone who has made peace with, and actually *embraced* the infertility aspect of this disorder, I felt alienated; there's nothing for people who *aren't* trying to have a baby, or grieving their infertility.)

    coffeeblossom

    #45

    Anyone invested in crypto. That’s all my husband talks about plus his friends

    Mariah_Kits

    #46

    Any organization or company that you can’t leave with your dignity intact.

    AthenaSholen

    #47

    The MCU

    IdiotsWithNerf

    #48

    Musicians jamming in a bright room, playing drums and guitars, creating a lively atmosphere similar to mom groups. Band

    S0larSc0pe

    #49

    The whole process around purchasing a Birkin handbag is super culty. No sane person owns a Birkin.

    AwkwardNiobium

