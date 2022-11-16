So, the questions for The Newlywed Game are just where they are supposed to be - a little further down. Once you are there, rank the entries as you'd wish to see them and share this question game with anyone you'd like to compete against!

Since the show was running for quite a long time (1966 - 2013) in various shapes and forms, there's definitely an abundance of interesting questions. And, although the original format asks for a couple that has just said their vows, you can also have fun with it if you're an unmarried couple or have been at it for some time now. It's always fun to learn something about your significant other, and these funny Newlywed Game questions might leave you both in tears. From laughing hard, of course!

If it is the first time you're hearing about The Newlywed Game, the main thing you should know about it is that it's a television show that puts newly married couples against each other in a series of revealing questions. Besides it being so fun to watch, you can also easily emulate the show in real life; all you need is a newlywed couple and the very same funny questions they ask on the show! And, although it's on you to find said couple, we can definitely help you with The Newlywed Game questions. In fact, that's exactly what we did - we took all the questions for couples and put them on this list.

#1 When did you first know you were in love?

#2 When did you have your first fight and what was it about?

#3 What was your first impression of your spouse?

#4 Where did you go on your most recent date with your spouse?

#5 If you could change anything about your spouse, what would it be?

#6 If your house caught on fire, what one thing would your spouse grab before leaving?

#7 What is your spouse’s favorite clothing color?

#8 If someone told you that your spouse was an ex-convict, how would you react?

#9 If your spouse had a superhero power, what would it be?

#10 How does your partner take their tea or coffee?

#11 Who gets hangrier?

#12 Was your partner rebellious as a teenager?

#13 Is your spouse a pessimist, an optimist or a realist?

#14 Would your spouse say you are a morning person or a night person?

#15 What do you like best about your spouse?

#16 What frightens your spouse the most?

#17 What is the most embarrassing thing your spouse has said or done around you?

#18 Which of your spouse’s family members do you find most annoying?

#19 Which one of your said, “I love you” first?

#20 What was the first meal that your spouse ever cooked for you? Was it good?

#21 Who decided on the wedding song for walking down the aisle?

#22 What flavor of cake did you have at your wedding? How many tiers did the cake have?

#23 What adjective best describes your spouse on your wedding day?

#24 How many guests do you invited to the wedding?

#25 What would be your spouse’s ideal date?

#26 What was your worst date with your spouse?

#27 What is your spouse’s favorite movie?

#28 What one item of clothing does your spouse wear that you just cannot stand?

#29 Where will your spouse say they had the best vacation with you?

#30 Have you ever bought anything and kept the purchase a secret from your spouse?

#31 If your spouse won the lottery, what would be the first thing they buy?

#32 To which charity is your spouse most likely to donate?

#33 How does your spouse like their steak cooked?

#34 What is the one bad habit you have that your spouse hates?

#35 What would your spouse request as a last meal?

#36 What color are your spouse’s eyes?

#37 How often do you date since your marriage?

#38 Which one of you proposed marriage first?

#39 Who does the most work around the house?

#40 If you planned your dream vacation, where would you go and what would you do?

#41 What is your spouse’s dream job?

#42 Do you believe that two people can still be madly in love, even when they get old and gray?

#43 What is your definition of, “And they lived happily ever after”?

#44 What do you think is the most important part of the marriage to concentrate on to keep it stable?

#45 How does your partner like their eggs in the morning?

#46 Who is more likely to cry at a sad movie?

#47 What’s the most trouble they got into as a kid?

#48 What is their go-to karaoke song?

#49 What's something that always makes your spouse laugh?

#50 When the two of you are in the car together, who controls the radio?

#51 If you had to leave your house in an emergency what are the two things your lover would say you would grab on your way out the door?

#52 Who is the chatterbox?

#53 Who is more likely to tell a white lie to avoid hurting someone’s feelings?

#54 Who is more likely to come back from the grocery store without the items they went to get in the first place?

#55 Who is more likely to wear the same jeans 5 days in a row?

#56 Who is more likely to ignore the Check Engine light?

#57 What do you think is the one thing that your spouse likes best about you?

#58 Did your spouse have any pets growing up? What were their names?

#59 If you could send your mother-in-law or father-in-law on a trip, which would you choose, where would you send them and for how long?

#60 On what street did your spouse live on as a child?

#61 Who would you say is the most unusual family member that you have met?

#62 What was the first meal that your spouse ever cooked for you? Was it good?

#63 What is the worst thing that happened on your wedding day, and the best thing that happened?

#64 How did your family react when you told them you were getting married?

#65 Where did you go on your first date?

#66 What did your spouse think about you after your first date?

#67 How did you meet your spouse?

#68 What is your spouse’s favorite junk food?

#69 What is your spouse’s most irritating habit?

#70 What is your spouse’s most-repeated sentence or phrase?

#71 What word best describes your spouse first thing in the morning?

#72 Which of you eats the most junk food?

#73 Who would you say has the better in-laws, you or your spouse?

#74 Have you ever fought over finances?

#75 Who is better at managing finances?

#76 How would you describe the perfect weekend?

#77 If your spouse could be any famous person, either living or dead, who would they choose to be?

#78 What is one thing that your spouse does for you that they hate, but does because you love it?

#79 How many pairs of shoes does your spouse own?

#80 What is the last movie you saw together?

#81 What is the most embarrassing thing you have done around your spouse?

#82 What is your spouse’s shoe size?

#83 Which of their physical features does your spouse like the most? The least?

#84 Whom would you cast to play your spouse in a movie?

#85 Is there any special memory about your spouse that you will never forget?

#86 Which one of you makes the final decision on important matters?

#87 How many kids do you want? How many does your spouse want?

#88 Where would your spouse like to live if they had a choice?

#89 If you could describe your spouse in one word, what word would it be?

#90 If your mother-in-law were an animal, what animal would she be?

#91 Imitate how your spouse behaves when they get angry.

#92 Which cartoon character would your spouse choose to be?

#93 Which of you is smarter?

#94 Whose parents were more intimidating to meet?

#95 What did your spouse get you for your first Christmas together?

#96 What’s your official dating anniversary?

#97 If the two of you went to visit a pet shelter together, would your partner head to the dogs or the cats first?

#98 When it comes to replacing the toilet paper roll, should the paper go over or under?

#99 What are the two most important things your spouse will say that you must have on your sandwich?

#100 Which of you is more probable to invent something really cool?

#101 Who is more likely to forget a birthday or anniversary?

#102 What is your spouse’s most irritating habit?

#103 How many cousins does your spouse have?

#104 What adjective best describes your spouse’s family?

#105 What is the name of your spouse’s best friend?

#106 When did you and our spouse dance first and to what song?

#107 When did you have your first fight and what was it about?

#108 Who caught the bridal bouquet?

#109 What did guests eat at the reception?

#110 How long had you been dating when you became engaged?

#111 Whom did your spouse last date before you met?

#112 What was it your spouse that made you realize that they were “the one”?

#113 What color did your spouse wear on your first date?

#114 When and where did you first kiss?

#115 Describe your spouse on your first date?

#116 What do you like best about your spouse?

#117 What do you think is the one thing that your spouse likes best about you?

#118 What frightens your spouse the most?

#119 Who is the best cook?

#120 If today were the last day before the end of the world, how would you spend it? How would your spouse spend it?

#121 What is one item you like that your spouse would love to get rid of?

#122 What is the destination your spouse would most likely choose for a second honeymoon?

#123 If your spouse were a character from the sitcom ‘Friends’, who would they be?

#124 Which of you controls the TV remote?

#125 Who usually gets their way?

#126 Would you reveal a deep, dark secret about your spouse for a million dollars?

#127 Who could go longer without internet access?

#128 Who is their celebrity lookalike?

#129 Who is more disciplined?

#130 If they could spend $500 on anything, how would they spend it?

#131 Would you say your spouse does most of their shopping online or do they go out to the store?

#132 Who spends more on gifts?

#133 Who is more likely to sleep in and be late for work?

#134 Who is more likely to forget to flush the toilet?

#135 What clothing does your spouse wear that looks best on him/her?

#136 What was the first movie that you both watched together in a theater? At home?

#137 What is your spouse’s pant size?

#138 If you woke up one day and found out your spouse had lost their memory, what would you do?

#139 Which of you spends more time on the computer?