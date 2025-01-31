Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’ll Sell Them On eBay”: People Can’t Stop Joking About Record-High Egg Prices In The US
News, US

“I’ll Sell Them On eBay”: People Can’t Stop Joking About Record-High Egg Prices In The US

Interview With Expert
Welcome to an economy where consumers would rather buy their own chickens than hunt for reasonable egg prices at their local grocery store.

Now that may be an exaggeration for some, but one thing’s for certain: Americans should expect to see even higher egg prices this year, due to inflation and the ongoing avian influenza — known by its common name as bird flu

Highlights
  • Egg prices rose 25% from October to December 2024, and are expected to rise further in 2025.
  • Bird flu and inflation are among the major reasons for the egg price hike in the US.
  • Some people have jokingly suggested raising chickens at home as a cheaper egg alternative.

In fact, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show these prices increasing about 20% in 2025 while the average cost of a dozen Grade A eggs has risen from $3.30 in October to $4.15 in December, a 25% uptick in just the span of two months.

    Egg prices are at an all-time high and are expected to rise even more in 2025

    Carton of eggs with cartoon faces, reflecting humor about record-high egg prices in the US.

    Image credits: Олег Мороз / Unsplash

    Nowadays, it’s not a rarity for a pack of eggs to cost $12 — $1 per egg, as reported by TODAY

    “Not to be the bearer of bad news, but we’re in this for a while,” stated Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, according to CNN. “Until we have time without a detection, unfortunately this very, very tight supply is going to continue.” 

    And it’s no surprise that Americans aren’t thrilled with this information.

    “Funny how something so basic can suddenly feel like a luxury,” someone commented on Reddit as another mentioned, “We used to throw eggs and toilet paper at houses on Halloween. I never knew we were rich.”

    “My 3 hens are happily producing 2 eggs between them a day (and its [sic] winter),” one person noted. “Paying for themselves 10 times over, especially these days. Will be adding more to the flock in Spring, actual chickens cost less than eggs these days.”

    Notice in a store limiting egg purchases due to record-high egg prices and supply shortages in the US.

    Image credits: snow_fun

    Seriously!! Protect that treasure!!
    These egg prices are killing me!

    Posted by Leslie’s Cream Cakes on Monday, January 13, 2025

     

    A third echoed, “Raise your own birds… the eggs taste way better.”

    “Why are people buying eggs, it’s so much easier and cheaper to buy a few hens and produce ur own eggs, literally penny’s [sic] on the dollar!!!” one user said. 

    Others emphasized how anything with eggs was practically “a gourmet dish” nowadays — a strange phenomenon given how cheap chicken meat still remains.

    But prices aren’t this absurd for everyone.

    “I don’t know where the hell everybody’s buying their egg, but mine aren’t that expensive,” one person shared.

    “Ummm I just bought eggs at $3.99. Where the heck are you buying your eggs?” another asked.

    Another alternative people are suggesting? Just raise your own hens, at this point

    Woman surprised in grocery store with text commenting on high egg prices in the USA.

    Image credits: savannah.does.it.all

    @savannah.does.it.all 🐣 Outrageous EGGS 🥚 on San Francisco, CA 📍. #fyp #egg #usa #inflation #cooking #sanfrancisco ♬ Michael Scott _ NOOOOOOO – The Office

    As per Parade, southern states tend to have lower egg prices in December 2024, with an average of $3.40 per dozen. On the other hand of the spectrum, California saw the highest numbers with a whopping $8.97 per dozen. 

    So why the egg-flation?

    To put it simply, winter weather events, supply chain costs, and bird flu outbreaks in the US are major factors of the high prices, Patrick Penfield — a supply chain professor of practice at Syracuse University — told Bored Panda. In December, the added pressure of the holidays had an impact, as well.

    A number of factors contribute to the growing egg prices

    Man with hens and eggs joking about high egg prices in the US.

    Image credits: gillen1991

    @gillen1991 #chickens #wordtoyourmother #eggtraphouse ♬ Hustlin’ – Rick Ross

    Egg prices are getting crazy 🤪 😂😂🤦🏾‍♀️

    Posted by Erica BrownSuga Workmon on Monday, January 13, 2025

    “Almost every state in the US has been impacted by bird flu and the major issue with bird flu is if one hen in a flock is diagnosed with the avian influenza, per government regulations the entire flock must be put down,” he said.

    In fact, “one farm in Colorado had to put down 1.78 million eggs laying hens. It takes about 5 months for a chicken farmer to replenish its flock and once a hen is five months old it can lay about one egg per day.”

    The current bird flu outbreak has been a problem since 2022, affecting more than 135 million birds, which in turn means egg prices have been rising for three years now. And as Penfield stated, there is unfortunately no cure or vaccine yet that can immunize hens against the pandemic.

    Among the states most affected are California, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio, said the USDA and already, approximately 8.3 million birds have died in January alone due to this outbreak.

    Egg cartons priced at $13.99 at a store, highlighting record-high egg prices in the US with humorous text overlay.

    Image credits: theeberberian

    The disease has also been appearing in other animals, according to TODAY, such as cows, cats, skunks, and bears. 

    While avian flu viruses aren’t a huge concern for humans seeing that they don’t normally affect us, there have been a few cases of infection.

    In 2025, dozens of people in 10 states have been impacted, and the virus has also spread to Canada. According to a release from the Louisiana Department of Health, a patient in Louisiana died earlier in January. They were suffering a severe case after coming in contact with non-commercial backyard flocks and wild birds.

    Netizens hilariously react to the prices, writing comments as if eggs are a national treasure

    Text comment joking about high egg prices in the US, comparing it to needing retirement funds.

    Text joke about high egg prices, with a humorous comment about selling them on eBay.

    Text image joking about record-high egg prices in the US and empty store shelves.

    Text joke about record-high egg prices in the US: "Well that eggscalated quickly.

    Text meme joking about high egg prices in the US, saying basics now feel like a luxury.

    Text screenshot about egg prices; hens produce eggs more cheaply than buying.

    User 'FlowLab99' joking about record-high egg prices with 'Eggscuse me!!' comment.

    Text joke about record-high egg prices in the US, saying "Those prices are eggsorbitant.

    Text meme about joking regarding record-high egg prices due to the bird flu pandemic, comparing to toilet paper shortages.

    Text screenshot joking about record-high egg prices as valuable commodities in the US.

    Humorous text about high egg prices in the US by a user named vikingdad1.

    Text joking about US egg prices: “I dropped an egg and now I have to dip into my retirement.”

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    zanemeek avatar
    The Darkest Timeline
    The Darkest Timeline
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will any of the people that were whining about the price of eggs being Bidens fault now start blaming Trump? No, of course not. Because they never really cared and knew it wasn't Biden's fault, they just weren't going to vote for a black woman and needed cover.

    edenlandscaping avatar
XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have got to be a yolking. You're just whipping people into a frenzy. My brain is scrambled. Don't try poaching any of my puns.

