Happy Easter weekend, pandas! If you’re celebrating this Sunday, we hope you have the most wonderful time with your friends and family members, devouring chocolate bunnies and enjoying the nice spring weather. And even if you don't have any plans, we’ve got an eggcellent treat in store for you down below!

Bored Panda has gone on a hunt across the whole internet to find some of the most beautiful, creative and impressive Easter eggs the world has ever seen. So enjoy scrolling through this list that might inspire you to go all out with your paint brushes this weekend, and be sure to upvote all of the pics that you think would make the Easter Bunny proud!

#1

Pysanky, Aka Ukrainian Easter Eggs, Made By My Mother

Pysanky, Aka Ukrainian Easter Eggs, Made By My Mother

sans_deus Report

#2

I Made The Medieval Manuscript Horse Into An Actual One Using Wooden Eggs. Happy Easter

I Made The Medieval Manuscript Horse Into An Actual One Using Wooden Eggs. Happy Easter

jenniology Report

#3

My Beautiful Easter Eggs

My Beautiful Easter Eggs

masterskaya_bojakorovka Report

When I was a kid, I looked forward to dying Easter eggs all year long. My mother would hard boil dozens of eggs for my brothers and I, then would set up an extravagant spread of various colors, stickers, crayons, paint brushes and more to ensure we could create whatever beautiful visions we could imagine on our festive eggs. We weren’t too interested in eating the eggs, but we loved showing off our masterpieces and creating a few that we would send rolling down the driveway to race one another. Easter was never a huge holiday for myself or my family, but I’ll look back on the memories of decorating eggs with my brothers for the rest of my life.

Easter is a traditionally Christian holiday, so the entire world does not partake in the festivities, but it is widely celebrated in about 95 nations. According to Kwintessential, many countries around the world have various ways of celebrating, with chocolate eggs and Easter egg hunts being common in the United States and the United Kingdom. As a kid, I was always lucky to receive an Easter basket with chocolates, and I would run around the yard searching for eggs filled with candy and, if I was really lucky, I might even find $5. Hot-cross buns are also popular in the UK on Good Friday, a delicious tradition I was happy to partake in when living there.  
#4

My Mom Is Homophobic And Forced Me To Decorate Eggs This Year. So I Made My Eggs Different Pride Flags. She Has No Idea

My Mom Is Homophobic And Forced Me To Decorate Eggs This Year. So I Made My Eggs Different Pride Flags. She Has No Idea

lylapepper Report

#5

After Seeing Ed Sheeran On Saturday Night My Son Wanted To Design This For His Easter Egg Decoration Competition. Meet Egg Sheeran

After Seeing Ed Sheeran On Saturday Night My Son Wanted To Design This For His Easter Egg Decoration Competition. Meet Egg Sheeran

GS120383 Report

#6

My Three-Year-Old Son Is Obsessed With Dragons. So I Made Him Some Dragon Eggs For Easter. They Are Nothing Special, But I Hope He Likes Them

My Three-Year-Old Son Is Obsessed With Dragons. So I Made Him Some Dragon Eggs For Easter. They Are Nothing Special, But I Hope He Likes Them

I made them by taking aluminum foil and shaping it into eggs. Then I took white clay, made a bunch of tiny circles, and placed them from the bottom up. Then I baked the eggs and painted them.

Anaria32 Report

“In France the church bells do not ring for three days from Good Friday as a token of mourning for the crucified Christ,” Kwintessential explains. “Easter morning children watch the sky to see the bells ‘fly back from Rome’, while their elder family members hide chocolate eggs for them to find.”

Meanwhile, “Italians celebrate with a Paschal feast of roasted baby lamb and a crown-shaped bread studded with coloured candied eggs,” the team at Kwintessential goes on to note. “Dramatic processions take place including ‘devils’ rampaging around Prizzi and locals in Trapani carrying life-sized wooden sculptures through the streets for 10 hours. Easter processions are also spectacular in Spain, with special celebrations of note taking place in Valladolid, Malaga and Seville.”
#7

Easter Eggs Hand-Painted By My Mom. Happy Easter From Germany

Easter Eggs Hand-Painted By My Mom. Happy Easter From Germany

Athrax Report

#8

Beautiful Hand-Painted Easter Eggs

Beautiful Hand-Painted Easter Eggs

stalwart_rabbit Report

#9

My Work Had An Easter Egg Contest And This Was My Submission

My Work Had An Easter Egg Contest And This Was My Submission

Muthacack Report

In Germany, Easter is called Ostern and features celebrations including the lighting of Easter Fires and preparing special meals. “Unique festivities take place in Traustein, where riders in traditional Bavarian costume take part in an Easter horseback parade and there’s a sabre dance to celebrate the victory of spring over winter,” Kwintessential explains. “In the village of Oberammergau, a special Easter Passion Play takes place every 10 years.”
#10

Happy Easter

Happy Easter

d_generART Report

#11

My Van Gogh Masterpieces On The Easter Eggs

My Van Gogh Masterpieces On The Easter Eggs

mipittura Report

#12

My Attempt At Scratched Easter Eggs

My Attempt At Scratched Easter Eggs

Kochammcie Report

“In Sweden, this time of year is called Påskdagen and is predominantly a secular holiday, celebrated with a meal of eggs, herring, and Jansson’s Temptation (potato, onion and pickled sardines baked in cream) and where children may dress up as ‘Easter witches’,” Kwintessential writes. “Meanwhile, close by in Norway, many use the holiday to read mystery books and watch deceptive series, calling it Paaskekrim or ‘Easter-Crime’.”
#13

Easter Egg Decoration Of Evenflowstudio

Easter Egg Decoration Of Evenflowstudio

EvenflowStudio Report

#14

My Grandpa Takes His Easter Egg Hunt Seriously

My Grandpa Takes His Easter Egg Hunt Seriously

texacer Report

#15

Easter Egg Coloring With Ties

Easter Egg Coloring With Ties

Katie Schumm , Katie Schumm Report

“In Mexico, Easter celebrations involve two big observances, Semana Santa (Holy Week) and Pascua (Resurrection Sunday to the following Saturday),” Kwintessential shares. “Starting on Palm Sunday, Semana Santa sees Passion Plays take place and locals buy special elaborately woven palms from outside churches, before hanging them on their doors to ward off evil. Easter Sunday morning marks the start of Pascua, where great celebrations follow the morning service, with towns often having fêtes including stalls and even fairground rides.”
#16

I Never Got Around To Posting My Easter Eggs, But This Is Professor Eggsavier And Eggward Scissorhands

I Never Got Around To Posting My Easter Eggs, But This Is Professor Eggsavier And Eggward Scissorhands

Acherontiaa Report

#17

This Is My Painting Of The Earth On An Ostrich Egg

This Is My Painting Of The Earth On An Ostrich Egg

Kishlorenn Report

#18

Some Eggs I Painted For Easter

Some Eggs I Painted For Easter

EthanH1000 Report

If you’re curious why we dye Easter eggs in the first place, it turns out that the tradition goes back thousands of years. “There is evidence that the Trypillian culture that lived in Central Europe from 4,500 BC to 3,000 BC dyed eggs,” Melissa Locker at Southern Living writes. “Generally, historians seem to think that the custom got started when the ancient Persians, or Zoroastrians, painted eggs for Nowruz, or Persian New Year, according to The Kitchn. That custom continues today among some Persian families who dye eggs to mark Nowruz.”
#19

My Friends Invited Me Over For Their Easter Egg Decorating Competition. They Thought I Was Toast When I Dropped My Egg. I Improvised And Won

My Friends Invited Me Over For Their Easter Egg Decorating Competition. They Thought I Was Toast When I Dropped My Egg. I Improvised And Won

samartypants Report

#20

Easter Felt Eggs

Easter Felt Eggs

FeltHerbs Report

Aggressive Goose
Aggressive Goose
Community Member
I love this! Squishy and reusable with style!

#21

Game Of Thrones Easter Eggs I Made

Game Of Thrones Easter Eggs I Made

piphobbit Report

While we can’t know for sure exactly when Christians began dyeing Easter eggs, the tradition of drawing on eggs with wax and dye may have come from Ukraine in the 10th century, when Christianity spread there. “In the Greek Orthodox tradition, dyed red eggs have marked the occasion since Mary Magdalene went to visit the tomb of Jesus and discovered that he was no longer there and her snack basket of eggs turned bright red,” Locker explains.
#22

This Is How We Dye Easter Eggs In Serbia Using Only Natural Ingredients

This Is How We Dye Easter Eggs In Serbia Using Only Natural Ingredients

We wrap the leaves around the eggs with old nylon stockings and tie them with yarn. For dying, we use onion skin.

mellimeow Report

#23

I Can't Stop Printing These Easter Eggs

I Can't Stop Printing These Easter Eggs

Lazybeans Report

#24

I Made Some Dragon Easter Eggs

I Made Some Dragon Easter Eggs

ohnoshebettadid Report

Locker goes on to note that it wasn’t until the late 19th century that eggs became treats for children, “thanks in part to the Victorians who loved a good old tradition.” Their enthusiasm for historical fun “helped bring the art of dyeing Easter eggs into the modern era. Easter-egg hunts came next, and the White House got in on the fun, hosting the first annual Easter Egg Roll in 1878.”
#25

Easter Eggs

Easter Eggs

marinamina178 Report

#26

My Easter Eggs, 2020. Patterns Were Carved Into The Shell By A Needle

My Easter Eggs, 2020. Patterns Were Carved Into The Shell By A Needle

Salt_rock_lamp Report

#27

I Tried Putting Something More Interesting On The Easter Eggs

I Tried Putting Something More Interesting On The Easter Eggs

IncrediblyEasy Report

We hope you’re enjoying these creative, beautiful and impressive Easter egg masterpieces, pandas! Feel free to steal some ideas from this list if you have plans to dye eggs this weekend, and let us know in the comments below what the most magical Easter eggs you’ve ever seen were. Then, if you’re interested in checking out a previous Bored Panda article featuring even more fabulously decorated Easter eggs, you can find our last list on the same topic right here
#28

My Whole Family Did An Egg Decorating Contest This Year. Meet Joe Eggs-Otic

My Whole Family Did An Egg Decorating Contest This Year. Meet Joe Eggs-Otic

heydrapel Report

#29

Dragon Egg I Made With Push Pins And Painted With Glitter Polish

Dragon Egg I Made With Push Pins And Painted With Glitter Polish

tiffanyann5152 Report

#30

The Bingo Hall, My Grandma Goes To, Is Having An Easter Egg Decoration Contest. Here Is Her Submission

The Bingo Hall, My Grandma Goes To, Is Having An Easter Egg Decoration Contest. Here Is Her Submission

fireflowreport Report

#31

My Egg In This Year's Family Egg Decorating Competition. Happy Easter

My Egg In This Year's Family Egg Decorating Competition. Happy Easter

wirebirds Report

#32

I Think I'll Win The Easter Egg Decorating Challenge At Work

I Think I'll Win The Easter Egg Decorating Challenge At Work

Mcwinnett Report

#33

Hand-Sculpted Mimic Easter Eggs

Hand-Sculpted Mimic Easter Eggs

arjan89 Report

#34

My Office Held An Easter Egg Decorating Contest. I'm Not Artistically Inclined

My Office Held An Easter Egg Decorating Contest. I'm Not Artistically Inclined

Pattmost20 Report

#35

I Painted Up This Year's Easter Egg. It Seems Like It Was Rotten Though

I Painted Up This Year's Easter Egg. It Seems Like It Was Rotten Though

paintypoo Report

#36

For The Last Three Years, My Girlfriend Has Had An Egg Dying Party Before Easter. I Van Gogh Every Year

For The Last Three Years, My Girlfriend Has Had An Egg Dying Party Before Easter. I Van Gogh Every Year

BraveConeDog Report

#37

Exeggcute Easter Eggs

Exeggcute Easter Eggs

zzer Report

#38

I Made An Easter Egg Today. I'm Going To Give It To My Mom And Try To Score Some Daughter Points

I Made An Easter Egg Today. I'm Going To Give It To My Mom And Try To Score Some Daughter Points

talulahflush Report

#39

I Made Some Minecraft Easter Eggs

I Made Some Minecraft Easter Eggs

ItsLeviOsa3 Report

#40

Happy Easter

Happy Easter

nmsilva95 Report

#41

Easter Egg Pokeball. What Would You Put Inside?

Easter Egg Pokeball. What Would You Put Inside?

creality3D Report

#42

I Made Chocolate Easter Egg. It's A Hollow Shell, But I'll Probably Fill Them With Truffles, Enrobed Confit Orange Strips, And Mini Eggs

I Made Chocolate Easter Egg. It's A Hollow Shell, But I'll Probably Fill Them With Truffles, Enrobed Confit Orange Strips, And Mini Eggs

EssOhh Report

#43

My Horror-Themed Easter Egg Collection. Each Egg Was Down With Colored Pencils, Markers, And Paint. Each Year My Collection Grows

My Horror-Themed Easter Egg Collection. Each Egg Was Down With Colored Pencils, Markers, And Paint. Each Year My Collection Grows

dannykissel88 Report

#44

My Father's Ukrainian Easter Eggs Are Made From Emu Eggs. Banana For Scale

My Father's Ukrainian Easter Eggs Are Made From Emu Eggs. Banana For Scale

Sixhaunt Report

Aggressive Goose
Aggressive Goose
Community Member
Those are beautiful! That’s one W I D E banana though, unless that’s just perspective

#45

I Always Love The Colors My Wife And Kids Make On Their Easter Eggs

I Always Love The Colors My Wife And Kids Make On Their Easter Eggs

silent_Ag Report

#46

Lava Easter Egg I Made. Careful It's Hot

Lava Easter Egg I Made. Careful It's Hot

KitCat_The_KittyCat Report

#47

I Need To Start 3D Printing More Egg Holders For My Horror Collection. I'll Have To Move The Non-Horror Eggs To Another Area

I Need To Start 3D Printing More Egg Holders For My Horror Collection. I'll Have To Move The Non-Horror Eggs To Another Area

dannykissel88 Report

#48

I Tried Painting Eggs Using The Pysanky Method. It's Very Time-Consuming But Kinda Therapeutic

I Tried Painting Eggs Using The Pysanky Method. It's Very Time-Consuming But Kinda Therapeutic

cuteoichi Report

#49

Easter Eggs Hand-Decorated By My Uncle. Happy Easter From Croatia

Easter Eggs Hand-Decorated By My Uncle. Happy Easter From Croatia

Teuta_Zenobia_Dihya Report

#50

I Tried My Best To Paint Mando And Grogu Eggs For Easter

I Tried My Best To Paint Mando And Grogu Eggs For Easter

kingkorrin Report

#51

Egg Decorating Got A Little Out Of Hand This Year

Egg Decorating Got A Little Out Of Hand This Year

basilcobb Report

#52

Happy Easter. I Did These Eggs With Sharpies And Lots Of Patience

Happy Easter. I Did These Eggs With Sharpies And Lots Of Patience

CompetitionFragrant Report

#53

Easter Eggs With Food Coloring

Easter Eggs With Food Coloring

the_real_k_2k1 Report

#54

I Tried To Switch It Up A Bit This Year

I Tried To Switch It Up A Bit This Year

TheHongKongBong Report

#55

My Family Uses Natural Dyes And Leaves For Easter Eggs Each Year

My Family Uses Natural Dyes And Leaves For Easter Eggs Each Year

hyunrivet Report

#56

Another Horror-Themed Easter Egg. It Didn't Turn Out As Well As I Had Hoped, But Here's My Representation Of Ashy/Slashy, Bruce Campbell From The Evil Dead Series

Another Horror-Themed Easter Egg. It Didn't Turn Out As Well As I Had Hoped, But Here's My Representation Of Ashy/Slashy, Bruce Campbell From The Evil Dead Series

dannykissel88 Report

#57

My Fiance Wanted Me To Try My Hand At Some Harry Potter-Themed Easter Eggs

My Fiance Wanted Me To Try My Hand At Some Harry Potter-Themed Easter Eggs

cholben2 Report

#58

Happy Easter. I Held It Too Gently And Dropped It. I Tried To Fix It, But I'm Still Angry With Myself

Happy Easter. I Held It Too Gently And Dropped It. I Tried To Fix It, But I'm Still Angry With Myself

Davidoo8282 Report

#59

Emo SpongeBob Easter Eggs

Emo SpongeBob Easter Eggs

sveiks01 Report

#60

My Girlfriend Decorated An Easter Egg

My Girlfriend Decorated An Easter Egg

Soooooooooooooooooup Report

#61

This Easter Egg Is Staying Home For Now

This Easter Egg Is Staying Home For Now

thebobbingbob Report

#62

My Goddaughter's Angry Chicken Easter Egg. I Don't Know About You, But It Made Me Smile

My Goddaughter's Angry Chicken Easter Egg. I Don't Know About You, But It Made Me Smile

Fatcatdaisy Report

#63

My Easter Egg This Year

My Easter Egg This Year

smokeymcpott Report

#64

I'm 29 Years Old, And I Have Never Painted An Egg. This Year I Gave It A Whirl

I'm 29 Years Old, And I Have Never Painted An Egg. This Year I Gave It A Whirl

weebrew Report

#65

Egg Decoration (Great Idea From #betterhomesandgardens ... Use Temporary Tattoos ... So Many Possibilities

Egg Decoration (Great Idea From #betterhomesandgardens ... Use Temporary Tattoos ... So Many Possibilities

cgaiadesigns Report

#66

My Daughter Made An Easter Egg In Quarantine

My Daughter Made An Easter Egg In Quarantine

Mermaid_Mama323 Report

#67

My Darth Vader Easter Egg

My Darth Vader Easter Egg

ZacPensol Report

#68

Easter Is Coming

Easter Is Coming

White_Trash_Mustache Report

#69

Dyed Easter Eggs Today When I Messed Up On One. Turns Out It Kinda Looks Like The Universe

Dyed Easter Eggs Today When I Messed Up On One. Turns Out It Kinda Looks Like The Universe

chrisevslee Report

#70

First Try For Easter Eggs This Year And Verry Happy With The Result

First Try For Easter Eggs This Year And Verry Happy With The Result

RivaRada Report

#71

Zombie Easter Egg Painted By Me

Zombie Easter Egg Painted By Me

a_sta_ces Report

#72

Cool Easter Eggs Me And My Grandma Made

Cool Easter Eggs Me And My Grandma Made

DrunkBoiLRG Report

#73

I Decided To Make A Space-Themed Easter Egg

I Decided To Make A Space-Themed Easter Egg

jaymecantdance Report

#74

Painted Easter Eggs

Painted Easter Eggs

Superstar_Dom Report

#75

I Made These Mugiwara Easter Eggs. It's Hard To Paint On Egg Shells, So I'm Sorry If They Look A Bit Deformed

I Made These Mugiwara Easter Eggs. It's Hard To Paint On Egg Shells, So I'm Sorry If They Look A Bit Deformed

greciiagzz Report

#76

My Family Paints Eggs For Easter Every Year. Here Is Mine

My Family Paints Eggs For Easter Every Year. Here Is Mine

saintvincentvega Report

#77

My Easter Eggs. It's Not With The Usual Materials, But I Hope That's Ok

My Easter Eggs. It's Not With The Usual Materials, But I Hope That's Ok

vanesa-hs Report

#78

My First Attempt At Naturally Dying Easter Eggs

My First Attempt At Naturally Dying Easter Eggs

I used some brighter flowers that I bought from a florist. I boiled the water for 10 minutes and then cooled them down with cold water. I also let them sit for a few hours before I unwrapped them.

MelissaPeaches Report

#79

Happy Easter, You Monster

Happy Easter, You Monster

TheDynamicDino Report

#80

My Little Easter Hats For Eggs

My Little Easter Hats For Eggs

pensebonheur Report

#81

Check Out These Game Of Thrones Easter Eggs I Made

Check Out These Game Of Thrones Easter Eggs I Made