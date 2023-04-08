Bored Panda has gone on a hunt across the whole internet to find some of the most beautiful, creative and impressive Easter eggs the world has ever seen. So enjoy scrolling through this list that might inspire you to go all out with your paint brushes this weekend, and be sure to upvote all of the pics that you think would make the Easter Bunny proud!

Happy Easter weekend, pandas! If you’re celebrating this Sunday, we hope you have the most wonderful time with your friends and family members, devouring chocolate bunnies and enjoying the nice spring weather. And even if you don't have any plans, we’ve got an eggcellent treat in store for you down below!

#1 Pysanky, Aka Ukrainian Easter Eggs, Made By My Mother

#2 I Made The Medieval Manuscript Horse Into An Actual One Using Wooden Eggs. Happy Easter

#3 My Beautiful Easter Eggs

When I was a kid, I looked forward to dying Easter eggs all year long. My mother would hard boil dozens of eggs for my brothers and I, then would set up an extravagant spread of various colors, stickers, crayons, paint brushes and more to ensure we could create whatever beautiful visions we could imagine on our festive eggs. We weren’t too interested in eating the eggs, but we loved showing off our masterpieces and creating a few that we would send rolling down the driveway to race one another. Easter was never a huge holiday for myself or my family, but I’ll look back on the memories of decorating eggs with my brothers for the rest of my life. Easter is a traditionally Christian holiday, so the entire world does not partake in the festivities, but it is widely celebrated in about 95 nations. According to Kwintessential, many countries around the world have various ways of celebrating, with chocolate eggs and Easter egg hunts being common in the United States and the United Kingdom. As a kid, I was always lucky to receive an Easter basket with chocolates, and I would run around the yard searching for eggs filled with candy and, if I was really lucky, I might even find $5. Hot-cross buns are also popular in the UK on Good Friday, a delicious tradition I was happy to partake in when living there.

#4 My Mom Is Homophobic And Forced Me To Decorate Eggs This Year. So I Made My Eggs Different Pride Flags. She Has No Idea

#5 After Seeing Ed Sheeran On Saturday Night My Son Wanted To Design This For His Easter Egg Decoration Competition. Meet Egg Sheeran

#6 My Three-Year-Old Son Is Obsessed With Dragons. So I Made Him Some Dragon Eggs For Easter. They Are Nothing Special, But I Hope He Likes Them I made them by taking aluminum foil and shaping it into eggs. Then I took white clay, made a bunch of tiny circles, and placed them from the bottom up. Then I baked the eggs and painted them.



“In France the church bells do not ring for three days from Good Friday as a token of mourning for the crucified Christ,” Kwintessential explains. “Easter morning children watch the sky to see the bells ‘fly back from Rome’, while their elder family members hide chocolate eggs for them to find.” Meanwhile, “Italians celebrate with a Paschal feast of roasted baby lamb and a crown-shaped bread studded with coloured candied eggs,” the team at Kwintessential goes on to note. “Dramatic processions take place including ‘devils’ rampaging around Prizzi and locals in Trapani carrying life-sized wooden sculptures through the streets for 10 hours. Easter processions are also spectacular in Spain, with special celebrations of note taking place in Valladolid, Malaga and Seville.”

#7 Easter Eggs Hand-Painted By My Mom. Happy Easter From Germany

#8 Beautiful Hand-Painted Easter Eggs

#9 My Work Had An Easter Egg Contest And This Was My Submission

In Germany, Easter is called Ostern and features celebrations including the lighting of Easter Fires and preparing special meals. “Unique festivities take place in Traustein, where riders in traditional Bavarian costume take part in an Easter horseback parade and there’s a sabre dance to celebrate the victory of spring over winter,” Kwintessential explains. “In the village of Oberammergau, a special Easter Passion Play takes place every 10 years.”

#10 Happy Easter

#11 My Van Gogh Masterpieces On The Easter Eggs

#12 My Attempt At Scratched Easter Eggs

“In Sweden, this time of year is called Påskdagen and is predominantly a secular holiday, celebrated with a meal of eggs, herring, and Jansson’s Temptation (potato, onion and pickled sardines baked in cream) and where children may dress up as ‘Easter witches’,” Kwintessential writes. “Meanwhile, close by in Norway, many use the holiday to read mystery books and watch deceptive series, calling it Paaskekrim or ‘Easter-Crime’.”

#13 Easter Egg Decoration Of Evenflowstudio

#14 My Grandpa Takes His Easter Egg Hunt Seriously

#15 Easter Egg Coloring With Ties

“In Mexico, Easter celebrations involve two big observances, Semana Santa (Holy Week) and Pascua (Resurrection Sunday to the following Saturday),” Kwintessential shares. “Starting on Palm Sunday, Semana Santa sees Passion Plays take place and locals buy special elaborately woven palms from outside churches, before hanging them on their doors to ward off evil. Easter Sunday morning marks the start of Pascua, where great celebrations follow the morning service, with towns often having fêtes including stalls and even fairground rides.”

#16 I Never Got Around To Posting My Easter Eggs, But This Is Professor Eggsavier And Eggward Scissorhands

#17 This Is My Painting Of The Earth On An Ostrich Egg

#18 Some Eggs I Painted For Easter

If you’re curious why we dye Easter eggs in the first place, it turns out that the tradition goes back thousands of years. “There is evidence that the Trypillian culture that lived in Central Europe from 4,500 BC to 3,000 BC dyed eggs,” Melissa Locker at Southern Living writes. “Generally, historians seem to think that the custom got started when the ancient Persians, or Zoroastrians, painted eggs for Nowruz, or Persian New Year, according to The Kitchn. That custom continues today among some Persian families who dye eggs to mark Nowruz.”

#19 My Friends Invited Me Over For Their Easter Egg Decorating Competition. They Thought I Was Toast When I Dropped My Egg. I Improvised And Won

#20 Easter Felt Eggs

#21 Game Of Thrones Easter Eggs I Made

While we can’t know for sure exactly when Christians began dyeing Easter eggs, the tradition of drawing on eggs with wax and dye may have come from Ukraine in the 10th century, when Christianity spread there. “In the Greek Orthodox tradition, dyed red eggs have marked the occasion since Mary Magdalene went to visit the tomb of Jesus and discovered that he was no longer there and her snack basket of eggs turned bright red,” Locker explains.

#22 This Is How We Dye Easter Eggs In Serbia Using Only Natural Ingredients We wrap the leaves around the eggs with old nylon stockings and tie them with yarn. For dying, we use onion skin.



#23 I Can't Stop Printing These Easter Eggs

#24 I Made Some Dragon Easter Eggs

Locker goes on to note that it wasn’t until the late 19th century that eggs became treats for children, “thanks in part to the Victorians who loved a good old tradition.” Their enthusiasm for historical fun “helped bring the art of dyeing Easter eggs into the modern era. Easter-egg hunts came next, and the White House got in on the fun, hosting the first annual Easter Egg Roll in 1878.”

#25 Easter Eggs

#26 My Easter Eggs, 2020. Patterns Were Carved Into The Shell By A Needle

#27 I Tried Putting Something More Interesting On The Easter Eggs

We hope you’re enjoying these creative, beautiful and impressive Easter egg masterpieces, pandas! Feel free to steal some ideas from this list if you have plans to dye eggs this weekend, and let us know in the comments below what the most magical Easter eggs you’ve ever seen were. Then, if you’re interested in checking out a previous Bored Panda article featuring even more fabulously decorated Easter eggs, you can find our last list on the same topic right here!

#28 My Whole Family Did An Egg Decorating Contest This Year. Meet Joe Eggs-Otic

#29 Dragon Egg I Made With Push Pins And Painted With Glitter Polish

#30 The Bingo Hall, My Grandma Goes To, Is Having An Easter Egg Decoration Contest. Here Is Her Submission

#31 My Egg In This Year's Family Egg Decorating Competition. Happy Easter

#32 I Think I'll Win The Easter Egg Decorating Challenge At Work

#33 Hand-Sculpted Mimic Easter Eggs

#34 My Office Held An Easter Egg Decorating Contest. I'm Not Artistically Inclined

#35 I Painted Up This Year's Easter Egg. It Seems Like It Was Rotten Though

#36 For The Last Three Years, My Girlfriend Has Had An Egg Dying Party Before Easter. I Van Gogh Every Year

#37 Exeggcute Easter Eggs

#38 I Made An Easter Egg Today. I'm Going To Give It To My Mom And Try To Score Some Daughter Points

#39 I Made Some Minecraft Easter Eggs

#40 Happy Easter

#41 Easter Egg Pokeball. What Would You Put Inside?

#42 I Made Chocolate Easter Egg. It's A Hollow Shell, But I'll Probably Fill Them With Truffles, Enrobed Confit Orange Strips, And Mini Eggs

#43 My Horror-Themed Easter Egg Collection. Each Egg Was Down With Colored Pencils, Markers, And Paint. Each Year My Collection Grows

#44 My Father's Ukrainian Easter Eggs Are Made From Emu Eggs. Banana For Scale

#45 I Always Love The Colors My Wife And Kids Make On Their Easter Eggs

#46 Lava Easter Egg I Made. Careful It's Hot

#47 I Need To Start 3D Printing More Egg Holders For My Horror Collection. I'll Have To Move The Non-Horror Eggs To Another Area

#48 I Tried Painting Eggs Using The Pysanky Method. It's Very Time-Consuming But Kinda Therapeutic

#49 Easter Eggs Hand-Decorated By My Uncle. Happy Easter From Croatia

#50 I Tried My Best To Paint Mando And Grogu Eggs For Easter

#51 Egg Decorating Got A Little Out Of Hand This Year

#52 Happy Easter. I Did These Eggs With Sharpies And Lots Of Patience

#53 Easter Eggs With Food Coloring

#54 I Tried To Switch It Up A Bit This Year

#55 My Family Uses Natural Dyes And Leaves For Easter Eggs Each Year

#56 Another Horror-Themed Easter Egg. It Didn't Turn Out As Well As I Had Hoped, But Here's My Representation Of Ashy/Slashy, Bruce Campbell From The Evil Dead Series

#57 My Fiance Wanted Me To Try My Hand At Some Harry Potter-Themed Easter Eggs

#58 Happy Easter. I Held It Too Gently And Dropped It. I Tried To Fix It, But I'm Still Angry With Myself

#59 Emo SpongeBob Easter Eggs

#60 My Girlfriend Decorated An Easter Egg

#61 This Easter Egg Is Staying Home For Now

#62 My Goddaughter's Angry Chicken Easter Egg. I Don't Know About You, But It Made Me Smile

#63 My Easter Egg This Year

#64 I'm 29 Years Old, And I Have Never Painted An Egg. This Year I Gave It A Whirl

#65 Egg Decoration (Great Idea From #betterhomesandgardens ... Use Temporary Tattoos ... So Many Possibilities

#66 My Daughter Made An Easter Egg In Quarantine

#67 My Darth Vader Easter Egg

#68 Easter Is Coming

#69 Dyed Easter Eggs Today When I Messed Up On One. Turns Out It Kinda Looks Like The Universe

#70 First Try For Easter Eggs This Year And Verry Happy With The Result

#71 Zombie Easter Egg Painted By Me

#72 Cool Easter Eggs Me And My Grandma Made

#73 I Decided To Make A Space-Themed Easter Egg

#74 Painted Easter Eggs

#75 I Made These Mugiwara Easter Eggs. It's Hard To Paint On Egg Shells, So I'm Sorry If They Look A Bit Deformed

#76 My Family Paints Eggs For Easter Every Year. Here Is Mine

#77 My Easter Eggs. It's Not With The Usual Materials, But I Hope That's Ok

#78 My First Attempt At Naturally Dying Easter Eggs I used some brighter flowers that I bought from a florist. I boiled the water for 10 minutes and then cooled them down with cold water. I also let them sit for a few hours before I unwrapped them.



#79 Happy Easter, You Monster

#80 My Little Easter Hats For Eggs