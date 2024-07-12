“How Is He Not In Jail?“: Netflix Viewers Call For “The Man With 1,000 Kids” To Be Locked Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s docuseries The Man With 1,000 Kids, centered on Jonathan Jacob Meijer, the controversial Dutch YouTube personality known for his prolific sperm donations, ignited heated reactions on social media, with many people calling for the notorious donor’s imprisonment.

One X search (formerly known as Twitter) with The Man With 1,000 Kids title, and probers interested in watching the three-episode documentary will instantly get a gist of its tone.

Many viewers called for Jonathan's imprisonment due to his prolific sperm donations and misleading families.

Jonathan claimed to have fathered hundreds, if not thousands, of children through sperm banks worldwide.

An X user reshared a post that read: “I think all men should start off in jail and prove their way out,” captioning it: “After watching The Man With 1,000 Kids all I can say.”

Someone wrote: “Watching The Man With 1,000 Kids on Netflix & it’s infuriating to know a man is able to be that dangerous with no real consequences, but it’s women’s reproductive rights that are regulated.

“He should be in jail. They all should!”

Netflix’s docuseries The Man With 1,000 Kids is centered on Jonathan Jacob Meijer

Image credits: Netflix

Image credits: Netflix

A person commented: “I’m watching this documentary about this man with 1000 kids and he’s a doner and ohhh my god,,,,,,,,, how is he not in jail.”

“The Man With 1,000 Kids is such a terrifying documentary,” a netizen added. “The generational ripple effect that it could cause is a global concern. Johnathan and Leon need to be in jail.”

A commenter added: “Netflix’s The Man With 1,000 Kids is a truly twisted true crime documentary.”

The docuseries on the controversial Dutch YouTube personality, known for his prolific sperm donations, ignited heated reactions

Image credits: Jonathan Jacob Meijer

Image credits: m_ensaturno

Others pointed to the documentary’s underlining racial bias theme, as an observer shared: “Watching The Man With 1,000 Kids and I’m like some of these women dreamt of keeping the Aryan dream alive there’s a white supremacist undertone throughout the documentary and no one is addressing it?? ‘We want to bleach Africa’ PARDON???”

A cybernaut observed: “Started watching The Man With 1,000 Kids on Netflix randomly… ofc it was about white supremacy and eugenics but the documentary failed to focus even a minute on the seriousness of this.

“Instead, the main problem was presented to be just about possible incest???”

Many people called for the notorious donor’s imprisonment

Image credits: Jonathan Jacob Meijer

Image credits: yericracy

A separate individual chimed in: “The Man With 1,000 Kids on Netflix is some sick s**t.”

Premiering on July 3, 2024, the docuseries explored the 43-year-old YouTuber’s claim to have fathered hundreds, if not thousands, of children through sperm banks worldwide.

The feature highlighted allegations that Jonathan misled families about the extent of his donations, leading to concerns about accidental incest and ethical breaches within the fertility industry.

A The Man With 1,000 Kids topic search on X (formerly known as Twitter) provided plenty of backlash

Image credits: itsAMA_x

Image credits: Jonathan Jacob Meijer

Over the last week, the biological father of likely 600 children has been criticizing the series as sensationalized and misleading in multiple videos posted to his YouTube channel.

In one of his videos, Jonathan argued: “I did absolutely nothing wrong. This documentary is an attack on my character and a distortion of the truth.”

Nevertheless, The Hague District Court in the Netherlands issued a significant ruling against the prolific sperm donor.

The docuseries explored the 43-year-old YouTuber’s claim to have fathered hundreds, if not thousands, of kids through sperm banks

Image credits: Jonathan Jacob Meijer

Initially, Dutch fertility clinics imposed strict limits of 25 children per donor across 12 families, guidelines intended to safeguard against genetic risks and ensure responsible donor practices.

However, investigations in 2017 revealed that Jonathan had already exceeded these limits by fathering 102 children, with additional undisclosed donations elsewhere.

A judge subsequently concluded that the fertile man had deliberately deceived many parents about his donation practices.

Image credits: Jonathan Jacob Meijer

Additionally, authority ruled that such misinformation influenced their choice of donor and could potentially have harmful psychological consequences for the children, as well as increase the risks of consanguinity within the donor’s extensive genetic network.

Despite his legal challenges, Jonathan has maintained that his motivations for sperm donation were altruistic, saying in one of his videos: “I wanted to help parents who struggled with infertility.

“I never intended for any harm to come from my actions.”

The docuseries continued to draw criticism

