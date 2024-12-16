Mysterious Castle Found In The Middle Of A Frozen Lake—Nobody Has A Clue Who Put It There

ADVERTISEMENT

A massive medieval-style castle has sparked controversy since construction began in 2015 on a manmade island in a protected nature reserve in western Poland. The 15-story eccentric structure imitates a medieval castle, but environmental activists and authorities have criticized its environmental impact.

The unusual and majestic structure has been captured in aerial footage, yet its purpose and ownership remain unclear.

Construction of the bizarre building, named “Stobnica Castle,” started in 2015. The project, built on a protected nature reserve, has been hugely controversial, The Sun reported on Saturday (December 14).

Stobnica reportedly remained unnoticed until 2018, when it caught the attention of environmental groups and authorities.

Image credits: Adrian Królikowski

Image credits: sweXpol Adventure

Located near the Notecka Forest, about an hour from Poznań, in Poland, the castle is an impressive 230 feet high and 656 feet long (70 meters high and 200 meters).

The Notecka Forest is an area protected as part of the European Union’s Natura 2000 network.

Environmental approval for the project was initially revoked in 2019, but construction continued anyway.

It sparked controversy when its construction began in 2015

Europe is the continent of castles. Unfortunately, few new castles have been built in the 20th & 21st centuries However, a huge new mysterious castle has been built in Poland Built against the law, it’s unknown who really owns it & how they were able to finish its construction pic.twitter.com/TFBdkDlAKX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 12, 2024

Image credits: Visegrad24

Image credits: Orla FM

Built over nine years on a frozen lake, it sparked widespread speculation about its mysterious ownership and purpose.

Theories have ranged from connections to late Polish billionaire Jan Kulczyk to offshore funding, while recent reports have suggested the Polish company DJT may be responsible for the controversial project.

The controversy escalated when police in Poland detained seven individuals, including officials and representatives of the developer DJT, over alleged environmental and administrative violations tied to the mysterious castle’s construction.

It was constructed on a man-made island in a protected nature reserve in western Poland

Image credits: Stobnica Zamek

Along with various administrative offenses, the detained individuals were accused of acting to the detriment of the environment, Notes From Poland reported in 2020.

The castle’s 14 floors, including a tower reaching 70 meters, are reportedly intended to house 46 apartments for 97 people and 10 employees.

Earlier descriptions of the endeavor mentioned fitness centers, swimming pools, gyms, libraries, and a theatre hall, as per Notes From Poland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Castles and Palaces (@castlespalaces)

According to the English-speaking Polish outlet, the seven individuals were consequently accused of falsifying environmental reports, understating the project’s scale to bypass stricter oversight.

Moreover, they allegedly continued construction despite revoked approvals. They subsequently faced prison sentences of up to five years.

The castle was reportedly initially approved in 2015 based on an environmental assessment from the developer, but investigations launched in 2018 revealed potential corruption and environmental harm.

The 15-story eccentric structure imitates a medieval castle

Image credits: Stobnica Zamek

Greenpeace has since criticized Poland’s infrastructure approval process, which allowed developers to select their own environmental assessors, raising concerns about accountability.

Attempts have been made by services and politicians to stop the castle’s construction, with poor results, Mad White reported in January.

The architect of Stobnica Castle, Waldemar Szeszuła, reportedly said the project was intended to be a historic town with streets, courtyards, and alleys.

Image credits: Stobnica Zamek

According to him, the project was “difficult and demanding.” It took a total of five years to develop, and at times, some 30 designers were involved, as per Mad White.

He explained: “The design did not contain any repetitive elements. It is difficult to compare it with contemporary standard designs for residential, office, and other buildings.

“It contains a lot of detailed detailing, much of it based on stonework, requiring detailed drawings.”

Environmental activists and authorities have criticized its environmental impact

Image credits: sweXpol Adventure

“All this to result in an object that imitates or is a form of a real medieval castle as closely as possible.”

According to Stobnica Castle’s official website, the structure is the “largest and newest castle in the world.”

Now open to the public, tickets cost about 49 Polish złoty (approximately $12).

“Sounds like the beginning of a fantasy novel,” a person commented on social media

Image credits: Lamak_hassan1

Image credits: SadokChai

Image credits: Celdor

Image credits: ashokpanda1

Image credits: VillainsbrewC

Image credits: Snorres3dda

Image credits: EvaseKos

Image credits: Dutifuldad1021

Image credits: eupolitics

Image credits: GHE1ST

Image credits: AnxiousPayphone

Image credits: Renzlik

Image credits: marvinliao

Image credits: IllinoisMomm

Image credits: Fox_Ninja03

Image credits: aczyze

Image credits: bbydylone