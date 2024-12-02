Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter’s Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash
News

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter’s Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Social media sensation Kat Clark stepped up to defend her 13-year-old daughter, Deja, after the teen’s recent red-carpet look became a hot topic online.

The Australian mother-of-two, known for her relatable family content and massive TikTok following of 6.7 million, co-hosted the 2024 TikTok Awards in Sydney alongside Robert Irwin last week.

Highlights
  • Kat Clark defended her 13-year-old daughter Deja's outfit after online backlash.
  • Deja's look at the 2024 TikTok Awards in Sydney was inspired by South African singer Tyla.
  • Some critics labeled the teen's outfit inappropriate for a 13-year-old.
  • “I never have and I never will control what my children choose to wear,” Kat clapped back.

Joining her at the star-studded evening were her husband Jonathan and daughters Latisha, 20, and Deja, whose bold outfit quickly stole the spotlight.

Kat Clark stepped in to defend her 13-year-old daughter, Deja, after her bold red carpet outfit sparked online debate

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Image credits: kat_clark_

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Image credits: katclark

Deja’s ensemble—a midriff-baring two-piece paired with furry boots—was a tribute to South African pop star Tyla’s iconic Water performance.

While many praised the teenager’s confident nod to pop culture, others were far less complimentary.

Fans on Instagram called the look “teen pop perfection” and applauded her for representing Tyla.

“Deja’s outfit is giving Tyla,” wrote one fan, while another said, “She represented Tyla soo well.”

Deja’s midriff-baring look, inspired by South African pop star Tyla, was praised by fans as “teen pop perfection”

@thedejaclarkkk Congrats kàladé//#fyp #viral #viral #blowthisup #dejaclark #latishaclark #winter #aussie #clarks @Kat Clark @latishaclarkk @mostdefinitelynotdeja ♬ Originalton – Deja Clark

On the other hand, critics called it “str*p club” attire and labeled it “inappropriate.”

“She’s 13 and needs to cover up,” said one harsh critic, while another wrote, “Sorry but as a mother I would never have let my 13 year old daughter wear that outfit. There are so many creeps out there and it just wasn’t appropriate at all.”

“I think it’s crazy she’s 13 dressing like that for award shows,” read one comment.

Another said, “(13) year old’s shouldn’t be dressing like that.”

Some netizens criticized the mother-of-two and deemed her teenage daughter’s outfit “inappropriate”

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Image credits: more.dejankat

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Image credits: kat_clark_

Following the backlash, young Deja spoke about the outfit and why she wanted to pay tribute to the singer.

“I love Tyla, she inspires me to be myself, she’s South African like me, we have the same skin colour, she always shows her natural hair and I wanted to do the same,” the teenager told news.com.au.

“I saw her wear this outfit and I just wanted to wear it to feel confident in myself too. And I did,” she added.

Kat staunchly defended her daughter’s fashion choice and urged people to “be nice instead of mean girls.”

“It’s actually quite sad seeing so many women dragging other women down who are just trying to do their best,” the influencer said in a video posted after the event.

“I love Tyla, she inspires me to be myself, she’s South African like me, we have the same skin colour, she always shows her natural hair and I wanted to do the same,” the teenager said after the award show

@katclark Having a good relationship with my kids is important to me ❤️ #family ♬ original sound – Kat Clark

“Not just bringing women down but bringing teenagers down too. So many people had a problem with Deja’s outfit and it just blows my mind,” she went on to say.

“I never have and I never will control what my children choose to wear,” she added. “One of my main roles as a parent is to make my children feel confident in their bodies.”

In one of her videos, the 38-year-old mother said she may not be the most “perfect” mother but still stood by her parenting choices because she has “the best relationship with [her] kids.”

Kat and Deja were joined by the TikTok sensation’s husband Jonathan and her 20-year-old daughter Latisha at the 2024 TikTok Awards

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Image credits: kat_clark_

“A lot of people have their opinions on how I parent my children and I understand there are different parenting styles, but to have an onslaught of strangers sharing their opinion on my daughter’s outfit just blows my mind,” she told news.com.au this week.

The content creator said she grew up in a “strict” home with a lot of rules and didn’t want her children to feel the need to lie to her like she sometimes had to.

“I was brought up in a strict household where I had a lot of rules around everything, including what I wore and that did not lead me down a positive path and I always felt like I had to lie,” she told the outlet.

Kat revealed that the Tyla-inspired outfit was modified to suit Deja and urged critics to stop tearing down women and teenagers online

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Image credits: tulleaddict

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Image credits: HojasLive

“I want my kids to have an honest relationship with me so I tend to just block out everyone’s comments,” she continued.

The Gold Coast influencer said people who are still upset about her daughter’s red-carpet outfit should “get over it.”

“The main issue people had with Deja’s outfit was that the original design was worn by an adult and Deja is only a teenager,” she said.

“I actually had the original design altered into a skort and we also added more frills at the back to give her more coverage. Teenagers wear shorts and crop tops all the time, especially on the Gold Coast,” she continued.

The 13-year-old daughter aspires to be a model someday, with her mother proudly supporting her ambitions

@more.dejankat @Tyla ♬ original sound – cnfys

“Parents know what’s best for their kids and I just have to keep reminding myself that, but it doesn’t feel good to read the comments and I try to block it out.”

The proud mother said Deja wants to be a model someday, and for now, the teenager has a social media account that she will continue to share with Kat until she’s old enough.

“Deja is doing great. Deja is a happy girl, we have a great relationship and we always talk about how she might be feeling,” the TikTok star said.

“She wants to be a model one day and she understands not everyone will always like her outfit choices,” she added.

“Get over it,” Kat told detractors as she firmly stood by her parenting choices

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Mom Shamed Over 13-Year-Old Daughter's Crop Top And Mini Skirt Combo Responds To Backlash

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Anony Mouse
Anony Mouse
Anony Mouse
Community Member
1 hour ago

No, I'm sorry. This is an influencer buying ad space and bored panda pretending it's news. Please take this down. They might be nice people, but this is garbage content.

Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
1 hour ago

And now we have "child wears clothes" on Bored Panda - exploiting a barely teenaged girl? Seriously? I don't want to sound like a record that's got stuck (showing my age there), but Pandas: please downvote this article if you, like me, feel this sort of thing should be left to other Internet outlets. Or, preferably, not displayed to the whole world at all. Seriously, this one gives me the ick.

Enuya
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I have this crazy idea - maybe let's stop policing what other people wear? And stop sexualizing children, it's creepy. There is NOTHING sexual in 13 y.o. wearing crop top and mini combo, OR in 13 y.o. in general. Also, what's with US panicking over a bit of visible skin? Half of the women and girls in Europe wear things like that during summer and no one bats an eye. Personally I think the outfit is cute, even though I'd not wear it during a formal event.

