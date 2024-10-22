ADVERTISEMENT

My boyfriend and I have been together for 5 years now, but I can see him marrying his coffee machine sooner than he marries me.

What’s a girl to do, other than create an Instagram account dedicated to humoring his coffee obsession and snobbery?

Forgive my obvious sarcasm—it comes from desperation. It's difficult to compete with his love for coffee. I think my suffering deserves some wider recognition. I've put together some memes based on classical paintings, but there are more on my Instagram.

More info: Instagram