Company Spends Thousands To Ship Hardware To Worker After New Rule Backfires

In many workplaces, the people in power make decisions that mostly exist to satisfy their ego, to the detriment of everyone else. Generally, there is very little anyone can do but grit their teeth and just survive through it. But sometimes an employee might see a perfect opportunity to comply with the new rule in a hilariously hostile way.

A worker shared a hilarious (and expensive) bit of malicious compliance when they were instructed to not take their company phone anywhere. We reached out to the employee via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

Some workplace rules don’t actually make any sense

One employee made their company spend thousands just by doing exactly as an IT manager told them

The worker had some responses to initial comments

People thought this bit of malicious compliance was hilarious and chatted with the employee

Others shared similar stories