Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Company Spends Thousands To Ship Hardware To Worker After New Rule Backfires
Work & Money

Company Spends Thousands To Ship Hardware To Worker After New Rule Backfires

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

In many workplaces, the people in power make decisions that mostly exist to satisfy their ego, to the detriment of everyone else. Generally, there is very little anyone can do but grit their teeth and just survive through it. But sometimes an employee might see a perfect opportunity to comply with the new rule in a hilariously hostile way.

A worker shared a hilarious (and expensive) bit of malicious compliance when they were instructed to not take their company phone anywhere. We reached out to the employee via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

Some workplace rules don’t actually make any sense

Image credits: Kamaji Ogino / pexels (not the actual photo)

One employee made their company spend thousands just by doing exactly as an IT manager told them

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: [deleted] / reddit.com (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

The worker had some responses to initial comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ok-Pea3414

People thought this bit of malicious compliance was hilarious and chatted with the employee

Others shared similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

31

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda